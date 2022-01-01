Restaurant header imageView gallery

Velvet Taco - Atlanta Atlanta - Interlock

No reviews yet

1115 Howell Mill Rd, Bldg 300

#P125

Atlanta, GA 30318

Popular Items

#18 Chicken & Waffle
#11 Flank Steak
#17 Mexi-Cali Shrimp

Main Menu (Fall Menu 2022)

#1 Buffalo Chicken

#1 Buffalo Chicken

$4.95

crisp tenders, house buffalo sauce, Danish bleu cheese, ranch crema, carrots, micro celery, flour tortilla

#4 Nashville

#4 Nashville

$4.75

crispy tofu, house shred, ranch crema, house brined pickles, flour tortilla

#10 Burger

#10 Burger

$5.95

peppered bacon, smoked cheddar, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, velvet sauce, flour tortilla

Elote & Chips

Elote & Chips

$5.25

queso listo, Valentina, crema, queso fresco, lime

#2 Rotisserie Chicken

#2 Rotisserie Chicken

$5.25

queso blanco, roasted corn pico, charred tomato poblano salsa, cilantro, corn tortilla

#5 Paneer

#5 Paneer

$4.95

tomato chutney, tikka sauce, raita crema, Thai basil, flour tortilla

#11 Flank Steak

#11 Flank Steak

$5.95

portobello, queso blanco, grilled red onion, Mexican oregano, corn tortilla

Blanco Queso

Blanco Queso

$5.75

Velvet Taco heat sauce, salsa verde, charred tomato salsa, cilantro

#3 Tikka Chicken

#3 Tikka Chicken

$4.95

crisp tenders, spicy tikka sauce, buttered cilantro basmati rice, raita crema, Thai basil, flour tortilla

#6 Falafel

#6 Falafel

$4.95

tahini crema, arugula, tomato, pickled fresnos, avocado, pickled red onion, pea tendrils, lettuce wrap

#12 Angus

#12 Angus

$6.25

barbacoa style, red chili mayo, avocado relish, queso blanco, micro cilantro, comte cheese encrusted flour tortilla

Curry Queso

Curry Queso

$5.75

pickled onions, queso fresco, Thai basil, blue chips

#3.5 Picnic Chicken

#3.5 Picnic Chicken

$5.25

rotisserie chicken, avocado crema, warm honey-dijon potato salad, crispy chicken skin, cilantro, flour tortilla

#6.5 Beer Battered Cauliflower

#6.5 Beer Battered Cauliflower

$4.75

queso blanco, Texas Pete Sabor sauce, avocado corn pico, Texas Pete dust candied pepitas, flour tortilla

#14 Shrimp & Grits

#14 Shrimp & Grits

$5.95

creole mayo, blackened shrimp, crispy pepper jack cheese grits, charred tomato salsa, micro cilantro, corn tortilla

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$5.95

herb goat cheese, smoked cheddar, avocado crema, chili butter, peppered bacon, micro greens

#18 Chicken & Waffle

#18 Chicken & Waffle

$5.75

Crisp tenders, peppercorn gravy, green apple slaw, maple syrup, peppered bacon, red chili aioli, chives, waffle tortilla

#7 Cuban

#7 Cuban

$4.95

gruyere cheese, slow-roasted pulled pork, honey ham, peppered bacon, grain mustard, house brined pickle, crisp flour tortilla

#15 Salmon

#15 Salmon

$5.95

avocado crema, house shred, lime crema, roasted corn pico, pickled fresnos, micro cilantro, corn tortilla

Brisket Nachos

Brisket Nachos

$5.95

blue corn chips, barbacoa-style brisket, white queso blanco, roasted corn pico, mayo crema, salsa verde, queso fresco, micro cilantro

Backdoor Chicken

Backdoor Chicken

$25.00

Includes: 1 Whole Rotisserie Chicken 6 Corn Tortillas 2 sides of 'Elote' Corn 1 side of Roasted Corn Pico 1 side of Heat Sauce *Mondays Only: BDC is unavailable for ordering online on Mondays. Visit your nearest Velvet Taco to place your order in-restaurant.

#8 Korean Fried Rice

#8 Korean Fried Rice

$5.25

egg fried rice, Korean pork, red chile aioli, pickled red onion, jalapenos, grilled pineapple, cilantro, flour tortilla

#16 Fish & Chips

#16 Fish & Chips

$5.95

curry mayo, malted french fries, house shred, beer battered Atlantic cod, pea tendrils, flour tortilla

Red Velvet Slice

Red Velvet Slice

$3.95

#17 Mexi-Cali Shrimp

#17 Mexi-Cali Shrimp

$5.95

blackened shrimp, napa slaw, citrus lime crema, sriracha, avocado corn pico, micro cilantro, flour tortilla

WTF & Back Door Menu

Sweet Chile Shrimp

$5.95

Whole Bird

$15.00

Nashville Hot Chick

$5.75

Nashville Chicken & Waffle

$5.95

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$5.45

Black & Blue Burger

$5.95Out of stock

Hangover Burger

$5.95
The Perfect Taco

Nashville Hot Cauliflower

$4.95

Gluten Free & Kid's

GF #2 Rotisserie Chicken (NEW)

$5.25

queso blanco, roasted corn pico, charred tomato poblano salsa, cilantro, corn tortilla

GF #3 Tikka Chicken (NEW)

$4.95

crisp tenders, spicy tikka sauce, buttered cilantro basmati rice, raita crema, Thai basil

GF #6 Falafel (NEW)

$4.95

tahini crema, arugula, tomato, pickled fresnos, avocado, pickled red onion, pea tendrils

GF #10 Burger (NEW)

$5.95

GF #15 Salmon (NEW)

$5.95

avocado crema, house shred, lime crema, roasted corn pico, pickled fresnos, and micro cilantro, corn tortilla

GF #17 Mexi-Cali Shrimp

$5.95

Kid's Tots (NEW)*

$2.50

Kid's Chicken Tenders (NEW)*

$4.25

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla (NEW)*

$4.25

Kid's Ham Quesadilla (NEW)*

$4.25

Kid's Chicken Quesadilla (NEW)*

$4.25

Kid's Chicken Taco (NEW)*

$4.25

Kid's Steak Taco (NEW)*

$4.25

NA Beverages

BTL Jarritos Fruit Punch

$3.25

BTL Jarritos Mandarin

$3.25

BTL Mexican Coke

$3.75

Topo Chico Grapefruit

$3.75

Topo Chico Lime

$3.75

Topo Chico Regular

$3.75

VT Water

$1.50

Fountain Bev

$2.79

Can Coke

$2.50

Can Diet Coke

$2.50

Can Coke Zero

$2.50

Can Sprite

$2.50

Beer

Reg Draft Scofflaw Dirty Beaches Tropical

$5.00

Reg Draft Dos XX

$5.00

Reg Draft Sweetwater 420

$5.00

Reg Draft VooDoo IPA

$5.00

LG Draft Scofflaw Dirty Beaches Tropical

$7.00

LG Draft Dos XX

$7.00

LG Draft Sweetwater 420

$7.00

LG Draft VooDoo IPA

$7.00

Can ATL Hard Cider Rose

$7.00

Can ATL Hard Cider Tiki

$7.00

Can Miller Lite

$5.50

Can Dos XX

$6.00

Can PBR

$5.50

Alcohol

Reg Frozen Rita

$8.50

Reg Rocks Rita

$8.50

Frozen, Small (72oz)

$40.00

Rocks, Small (48oz)

$40.00

LG Frozen Rita

$11.50

LG Rocks Rita

$11.50

Frozen, Large (144oz)

$65.00

Rocks, Large (96oz)

$65.00

Reg Paloma

$8.50

LG Paloma

$11.50

Ranch Water

$8.50
Sunday 12:00 am - 4:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday 10:30 am - 4:00 am
Tuesday 10:30 am - 4:00 am
Wednesday 10:30 am - 4:00 am
Thursday 10:30 am - 4:00 am
Friday 10:30 am - 4:00 am
Saturday 12:00 am - 4:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Velvet Taco is a temple to the liberated taco. We're a one-of-a-kind taco concept serving premium food in a unique & funky fast-casual setting. Founded on the idea that tacos don't have to be associated with Tex-Mex cuisine and can be made with the same care and quality ingredients as fine dining, Velvet Taco is where "anything goes meets the art of the possible."

1115 Howell Mill Rd, Bldg 300, #P125, Atlanta, GA 30318

