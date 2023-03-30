Restaurant header imageView gallery

Velvet Taco East Nashville

review star

No reviews yet

301 Gallatin Avenue

Nashville, TN 37206

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Food Menu

Main Menu (Core)

#1 Buffalo Chicken

#1 Buffalo Chicken

$4.95

crisp tenders, house buffalo sauce, Danish bleu cheese, ranch crema, carrots, micro celery, flour tortilla

#2 Rotisserie Chicken

#2 Rotisserie Chicken

$5.25

queso blanco, roasted corn pico, charred tomato poblano salsa, cilantro, corn tortilla

#3 Tikka Chicken

#3 Tikka Chicken

$4.95

crisp tenders, spicy tikka sauce, buttered cilantro basmati rice, raita crema, Thai basil, flour tortilla

#3.5 Picnic Chicken

#3.5 Picnic Chicken

$5.25

rotisserie chicken, avocado crema, warm honey-dijon potato salad, crispy chicken skin, cilantro, flour tortilla

#18 Chicken & Waffle

#18 Chicken & Waffle

$5.75

Crisp tenders, peppercorn gravy, green apple slaw, maple syrup, peppered bacon, red chili aioli, chives, waffle tortilla

#4 Nashville

#4 Nashville

$4.75

crispy tofu, house shred, ranch crema, house brined pickles, flour tortilla

#5 Paneer

#5 Paneer

$4.95

tomato chutney, tikka sauce, raita crema, Thai basil, flour tortilla

#5.5 Mediterranean Mushroom

$4.95
#6.5 Beer Battered Cauliflower

#6.5 Beer Battered Cauliflower

$4.75

queso blanco, Texas Pete Sabor sauce, avocado corn pico, Texas Pete dust candied pepitas, flour tortilla

#7 Cuban

#7 Cuban

$4.95

gruyere cheese, slow-roasted pulled pork, honey ham, peppered bacon, grain mustard, house brined pickle, crisp flour tortilla

#10 Burger

#10 Burger

$5.95

peppered bacon, smoked cheddar, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, velvet sauce, flour tortilla

#11 Flank Steak

#11 Flank Steak

$5.95

portobello, queso blanco, grilled red onion, Mexican oregano, corn tortilla

#11.5 Chimichurri Steak

$5.95
#12 Angus

#12 Angus

$6.25

barbacoa style, red chili mayo, avocado relish, queso blanco, micro cilantro, comte cheese encrusted flour tortilla

#8 Korean Fried Rice

#8 Korean Fried Rice

$5.25

egg fried rice, Korean pork, red chile aioli, pickled red onion, jalapenos, grilled pineapple, cilantro, flour tortilla

#14.5 Sweet Chile Shrimp

$5.50
#15 Salmon

#15 Salmon

$5.95

avocado crema, house shred, lime crema, roasted corn pico, pickled fresnos, micro cilantro, corn tortilla

#16 Fish & Chips

#16 Fish & Chips

$5.95

curry mayo, malted french fries, house shred, beer battered Atlantic cod, pea tendrils, flour tortilla

#17 Mexi-Cali Shrimp

#17 Mexi-Cali Shrimp

$5.95

blackened shrimp, napa slaw, citrus lime crema, sriracha, avocado corn pico, micro cilantro, flour tortilla

#8.5 Chipotle BBQ Pork

$5.25
Red Velvet Slice

Red Velvet Slice

$3.95

Fountain Bev

$2.79

Sides

Curry Queso

Curry Queso

$5.75

pickled onions, queso fresco, Thai basil, blue chips

Blanco Queso

$5.75
Elote & Chips

Elote & Chips

$5.25

queso listo, Valentina, crema, queso fresco, lime

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$5.95

herb goat cheese, smoked cheddar, avocado crema, chili butter, peppered bacon, micro greens

Brisket Nachos

Brisket Nachos

$7.75

blue corn chips, barbacoa-style brisket, white queso blanco, roasted corn pico, mayo crema, salsa verde, queso fresco, micro cilantro

Classic Guac

$5.75

Jal Pop Guac

$6.25

Pine Fres Guac

$6.25

Elote Guac

$6.25

Dip Trio

$15.95

Chips & Salsa

$4.75

WTF & Back Door Menu

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$5.45
Backdoor Chicken

Backdoor Chicken

$25.00

Includes: 1 Whole Rotisserie Chicken 6 Corn Tortillas 2 sides of 'Elote' Corn 1 side of Roasted Corn Pico 1 side of Heat Sauce *Mondays Only: BDC is unavailable for ordering online on Mondays. Visit your nearest Velvet Taco to place your order in-restaurant.

Nashville Hot Chick

$5.75

Nashville Chicken & Waffle

$5.95

Whole Bird

$15.00

Nashville Hot Cauliflower

$4.95

Black & Blue Burger

$5.95

Hangover Burger

$5.95

Gluten Free & Kid's

GF #2 Rotisserie Chicken (NEW)

$5.25

queso blanco, roasted corn pico, charred tomato poblano salsa, cilantro, corn tortilla

GF #3 Tikka Chicken (NEW)

$4.95

crisp tenders, spicy tikka sauce, buttered cilantro basmati rice, raita crema, Thai basil

GF # 5.5 Mediterranean Mushroom

$4.95

GF #10 Burger (NEW)

$5.95

GF #15 Salmon (NEW)

$5.95

avocado crema, house shred, lime crema, roasted corn pico, pickled fresnos, and micro cilantro, corn tortilla

GF #17 Mexi-Cali Shrimp

$5.95

Kid's Tots (NEW)*

$2.50

Kid's Chicken Tenders (NEW)*

$4.25

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla (NEW)*

$4.25

Kid's Ham Quesadilla (NEW)*

$4.25

Kid's Chicken Quesadilla (NEW)*

$4.25

Kid's Steak Quesadilla

$5.25

Kid's Chicken Taco (NEW)*

$4.25

Kid's Steak Taco (NEW)*

$4.25

Misc

Extra Tortillas

Chips

$1.00

Side Rice

$1.50

VIP NRO Donation

$0.01

Beverages

NA Beverages

Fountain Bev

$2.79

Can Coke

$2.50

Can Coke Zero

$2.50

Can Diet Coke

$2.50

Can Dr. Pepper

$2.50

VT Water

$2.00

Topo Chico Regular

$3.75

Topo Chico Grapefruit

$3.75

Topo Chico Lime

$3.75

BTL Jarritos Grapefruit

$3.25

BTL Jarritos Lime

$3.25

BTL Jarritos Mandarin

$3.25

BTL Jarritos Fruit Punch

$3.25

BTL Mexican Coke

$3.75

BTL Mexican Sprite

$3.75

Beer

Can Miller Lite

$5.50

Can Shiner

$5.50Out of stock

Can Lonestar

$5.50Out of stock

Can Mich Ultra

$5.50

Can Dos XX

$6.00

Can Yuengling

$6.00

Can Stone IPA

$6.00Out of stock

Can Easy Peasy IPA

$5.00Out of stock

Can Dallas Blonde

$6.00Out of stock

Can Love Street

$6.00Out of stock

Can Topo Chico Seltzer

$6.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.00

Can Austin Eastciders

$6.00Out of stock

Rose

$8.00Out of stock

Can Dos Perros

$6.00

Can Hop Perfect

$6.00

Can PBR

$5.50

Alcohol

Reg Frozen Rita

$8.50

LG Frozen Rita

$11.50

Reg Rocks Rita

$8.50

LG Rocks Rita

$11.50

Reg Swirl

$8.50

LG Swirl

$11.50

Reg Sangrita

$8.50

LG Sangrita

$11.50

Frozen, Small (72oz)

$40.00

Frozen, Large (144oz)

$65.00

Rocks, Small (48oz)

$40.00

Rocks, Large (96oz)

$65.00

Reg Paloma

$8.50

LG Paloma

$11.50

Ranch Water

$8.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 4:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 4:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Velvet Taco is a temple to the liberated taco. We’re a one-of-a-kind taco concept serving premium food in a unique & funky fast-casual setting. Founded on the idea that tacos don’t have to be associated with Tex-Mex cuisine and can be made with the same care and quality ingredients as fine dining, Velvet Taco is where “anything goes meets the art of the possible.”

Location

301 Gallatin Avenue, Nashville, TN 37206

Directions

