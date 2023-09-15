Food Menu

Tacos

#1 Buffalo Chicken

$5.25

Buffalo Chicken, crisp tenders, house buffalo sauce, carrots, bleu cheese, ranch crema, flour tortilla

#2 Rotisserie Chicken

$5.25

Rotisserie Chicken, queso blanco, roasted corn pico, charred tomato poblano salsa, cilantro, flour tortilla

#3 Spicy Tikka Chicken

$5.50

Spicy Tikka Chicken, crisp tenders, spicy tikka sauce, buttered cilantro basmati rice, raita crema, Thai basil, flour tortilla

#3.5 Picnic Chicken

$5.75

Picnic Chicken, rotisserie chicken, avocado crema, warm honey-dijon potato salad, crispy chicken skin, cilantro, flour tortilla

#18 Chicken & Waffle

$5.95

Chicken & Waffle, crisp tenders, peppered bacon, peppercorn gravy, green apple slaw, maple syrup, red chile aioli, scallions, house made waffle tortilla

#4 Nashville Hot Tofu

$4.95

Nashville Hot Tofu, crispy tofu, napa slaw, ranch crema, house brined pickles, flour tortilla

#5 Fried Paneer

$4.95

Fried Paneer, tomato chutney, tikka sauce, raita crema, Thai basil, flour tortilla

#5.5 Mediterranean Mushroom

$4.95

Mediterranean Mushroom, grilled portobello mushrooms, french fries, tzatziki, chimichurri, cucumber, tomato, queso fresco, dill, flour tortilla

#6.5 Beer Battered Cauliflower

$4.95

Beer Battered Cauliflower, queso blanco, sabor hot sauce, avocado, corn pico, candied pepitas, flour tortilla

#7 The Cuban

$5.25

Cuban pig, gruyere cheese, slow-roasted pulled pork, queso blanco, honey ham, peppered bacon, mustard aioli, house brined pickles, crisp flour tortilla

#10 Kobe Smash Burger

$6.25

Kobe bacon burger*, peppered bacon, smoked cheddar, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, velvet sauce, flour tortilla *Cooked to order; these items may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

#11 Grilled Flank Steak

$5.95

Grilled flank steak*, grilled portobello mushrooms, queso blanco, grilled red onion, Mexican oregano, corn tortilla *Cooked to order; these items may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

#11.5 Chimichurri Steak

$6.25

Chimichurri steak, grilled flank steak, buttered cilantro basmati rice, chimichurri, avocado, pickled fresnos, queso fresco, cilantro, flour tortilla

#12 Slow-Roasted Angus Brisket

$6.50

Slow-roasted angus brisket, barbacoa style, red chile aioli, avocadom, corn pico, queso blanco, micro cilantro, comté cheese encrusted flour tortilla

#8 Korean Fried Rice

$5.50

Korean fried rice, slow-roasted pulled pork, gochujang egg fried rice, red chile aioli, pickled red onion, jalapenos, grilled pineapple, cilantro, flour tortilla

#14.5 Sweet Chile Shrimp

$5.95

Sweet Chile Shrimp, panko fried shrimp, sweet chile sauce, kimchee slaw, sriracha aioli, carrots, scallions, flour tortilla

#15 Grilled Salmon

$6.25

Grilled salmon* , napa slaw, citrus lime crema, pickled fresnos, roasted corn pico, avocado crema, micro cilantro, corn tortilla *Cooked to order; these items may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

#16 Fish & Chips

$5.95

Fish n’ chips, curry aioli, french fries, malt vinegar, napa slaw, beer battered cod, micro greens, flour tortilla

#17 Mexi-Cali Shrimp

$6.25

Mexi-Cali Shrimp, Blackened shrimp, napa slaw, sriracha aioli, avocado, corn pico, micro cilantro, flour tortilla

Red Velvet Slice

$4.50

House made red velvet cake, cream cheese frosting, cajeta drizzle

Fountain Bev

$2.99
#20 Velvet Griddle

$3.95

Velvet Griddle, candied bacon, tater tots, scrambled egg, maple syrup, French toast tortilla

#21 Hangover Breakfast

$4.75

Hangover Breakfast, slow-roasted angus brisket & pulled pork, peppered bacon, crispy potatoes, scrambled egg, red chile aioli, cheese blend, flour tortilla

#22 Farmhouse

$4.25

Chicken n' Pig, jalapeno cheddar sausage, crisp tender, scrambled egg, cheese blend, crispy chicken skin, chimichurri hollandaise, flour tortilla

#23 Brisket & Cheesy Potatoes

$4.25

slow-roasted angus brisket, cheesy mushroom hash brown casserole, scrambled egg, salsa crema, scallions, flour tortilla

#30 Mojo Pork

$5.25

citrus marinated roasted pork, black beans, buttered cilantro rice, mojo grilled red onions, chicharrones, cilantro, flour tortilla

#31 Shrimp Ceviche

$5.25

aji amarillo aioli, tomato, avocado, crispy red onions, micro cilantro, lettuce wrap

Sides

Red Curry Coconut Queso

$6.25

Red Curry Coconut Queso, pickled onion, queso fresco, Thai basil, blue corn chips ** Red curry coconut queso contains traces of shellfish.

Queso Blanco

$6.25

Queso Blanco, Chimichurri, Velvet Taco heat sauce, cilantro

Elote & Chips

$5.95

Elote & Chips, queso listo, Valentina, crema, queso fresco, lime

Crisp Tots & Local Egg

$6.50

Crisp Tots & Local Egg*, herb goat cheese, smoked cheddar, avocado crema, chile butter, peppered bacon, scallions *Cooked to order; these items may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Brisket Nachos

$7.95

blue corn chips, barbacoa-style brisket, white queso blanco, roasted corn pico, mayo crema, salsa verde, queso fresco, cilantro

Classic Guac

$6.25

Classic Guac, avocado, cilantro, jalapeno, lime juice, red onion

Elote Guac

$6.75

Elote Guac, classic guac, roasted corn, queso listo, Valentina, citrus lime crema, queso

Dip Trio

$15.95

Dip Trio, your choice of 3 dips including any queso, guac, or elote, blue corn chips

Chips & Salsa

$4.95

Side Rice

$2.25

WTF & Back Door Menu

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$5.50

Crisp tenders, peppered bacon, ranch crema, smoked cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickles, flour tortilla

Quesa Birria Duo

$6.25

Slow-roasted angus brisket, gruyere, queso listo, pickled onion, cilantro, griddled corn tortilla, beef consomè for dipping

Backdoor Chicken

$15.00

Includes: 1 Whole Rotisserie Chicken 6 Tortillas 3 sides 2 hot sauces *Mondays Only: BDC is unavailable for ordering online on Mondays. Visit your nearest Velvet Taco to place your order in-restaurant.

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$5.75

Crisp tenders, honey ham, honey dijon, gruyere, white queso, scallions, flour tortilla

Nashville Chicken & Waffle

$5.95

Nashville Chicken & Waffle, crisp Nashville tenders, peppered bacon, peppercorn gravy, green apple slaw, maple syrup, red chile aioli, scallions, waffle tortilla

Nashville Hot Chicken

$5.75

Nashville Hot Chicken, crisp tenders, napa slaw, ranch crema, house brined pickles, flour tortilla

Nashville Hot Cauliflower

$4.95

Nashville Hot Cauliflower, beer battered cauliflower, Nashville hot sauce, napa slaw, ranch crema, house brined pickles, flour tortilla

Black & Blue Burger

$5.95

Black & Blue Burger, melted gruyere cheese, ham, velvet sauce, blackened burger, blue cheese, peppered bacon, lettuce, pickles, pickled red onions, crisp flour tortilla

Hangover Burger

$5.95

Hangover Burger, red chile aioli, burger, pepper jack cheese, over medium egg, ranchero salsa, cilantro, flour tortilla

Gluten Free & Kid's

GF #2 Rotisserie Chicken

$5.25

Rotisserie chicken, queso blanco, roasted corn pico, charred tomato poblano salsa, cilantro, corn tortilla

GF #3 Roasted Tikka Chicken

$5.50

Rotisserie chicken, spicy tikka sauce, buttered cilantro basmati rice, raita crema, Thai basil, corn tortilla

GF # 5.5 Mediterranean Mushroom

$4.95

Mediterranean Mushroom, grilled portobello mushrooms, french fries, tzatziki, chimichurri, cucumber, tomatoes, queso fresco, dill, lettuce wrap

GF #10 Kobe Smash Burger

$6.25

Kobe bacon burger*, peppered bacon, smoked cheddar, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, velvet sauce, lettuce wrap *Cooked to order; these items may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

GF #15 Salmon

$6.25

avocado crema, house shred, lime crema, roasted corn pico, pickled fresnos, and micro cilantro, corn tortilla

GF #17 Mexi-Cali Shrimp

$6.25

Blackened shrimp, napa slaw, sriracha aioli, avocado, corn pico, micro cilantro, corn tortilla

Kid's Tots

$2.95

Crisp tots served with ketchup

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$4.75

crisp tenders and tater tots served with ketchup and velvet sauce

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$4.50

cheese quesadilla served with lime crema

Kid's Chicken Quesadilla

$4.75

crisp tender, cheese blend, flour tortilla, lime crema

Kid's Steak Quesadilla

$4.95

grilled flank steak, cheese, blend, flour tortilla, lime crema

Kid's Chicken Taco

$4.75

crisp tenders, queso blanco, tater tots, cheese blend

Kid's Steak Taco

$4.95

grilled flank steak, queso blanco, tater tots, cheese blend

Misc

Extra Tortillas

Chips

$1.00

Side Rice

$2.25

VIP NRO Donation

$0.01
Beverages

NA Beverages

Fountain Bev

$2.99
VT Water

$2.50
Can Coke

$2.75
Can Coke Zero

$2.75
Can Diet Coke

$2.75

Can Dr. Pepper

$2.75
Topo Chico

$4.00

Topo Chico Grapefruit

$4.00

Topo Chico Lime

$4.00

Jarritos Grapefruit

$3.75

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$3.75
Mexican Coke

$3.75

Beer

Miller Lite

$6.25

Can PBR

$6.25

Can Modelo

$6.25

Can Yuengling

$6.25

Can Chido Mango Seltzer

$6.25

Can Chido Strawberry Seltzer

$6.25

Can Jai Alai IPA

$6.25

Can La Rubia Blonde

$6.25

Alcohol

Regular Frozen Rita

$9.00

Lunazul premium blanco tequila, orange liqueur, lime juice, agave nectar

Large Frozen Rita

$12.00

Lunazul premium blanco tequila, orange liqueur, lime juice, agave nectar

Regular Rocks Rita

$9.00

Lunazul premium blanco tequila, orange liqueur, lime juice, agave nectar

Large Rocks Rita

$12.00

Lunazul premium blanco tequila, orange liqueur, lime juice, agave nectar

Regular Swirl

$9.00

Red wine blend, frozen kick ass margarita

Large Swirl

$12.00

Red wine blend, frozen kick ass margarita

Regular Sangrita

$9.00

red wine blend, kick ass margarita, boozy pineapples and apples

Large Sangrita

$12.00

red wine blend, kick ass margarita, boozy pineapples and apples

Frozen, Small (72oz)

$40.00

Frozen, Large (144oz)

$65.00

Rocks, Small (48oz)

$40.00

Rocks, Large (96oz)

$65.00
Regular Paloma

$9.00

Lunazul premium blanco tequila, Jarritos grapefruit soda, lime juice, agave nectar, grapefruit

Large Paloma

$12.00

Lunazul premium blanco tequila, Jarritos grapefruit soda, lime juice, agave nectar, grapefruit

Ranch Water

$9.00

Lunazul premium blanco tequila, lime juice, agave nectar SELECT YOUR FLAVOR: Topo Chico regular, lime or grapefruit