American
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Velvet Taco Lubbock, TX

591 Reviews

$$

2401 GLENNA GOODACRE BLVD

Lubbock, TX 79410

Main Menu (Fall Menu 2022)

#1 Buffalo Chicken

$4.95

crisp tenders, house buffalo sauce, Danish bleu cheese, ranch crema, carrots, micro celery, flour tortilla

#4 Nashville

$4.75

crispy tofu, house shred, ranch crema, house brined pickles, flour tortilla

#10 Burger

$5.95

peppered bacon, smoked cheddar, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, velvet sauce, flour tortilla

Elote & Chips

$5.25

queso listo, Valentina, crema, queso fresco, lime

#2 Rotisserie Chicken

$5.25

queso blanco, roasted corn pico, charred tomato poblano salsa, cilantro, corn tortilla

#5 Paneer

$4.95

tomato chutney, tikka sauce, raita crema, Thai basil, flour tortilla

#11 Flank Steak

$5.95

portobello, queso blanco, grilled red onion, Mexican oregano, corn tortilla

Blanco Queso

$5.75

Velvet Taco heat sauce, salsa verde, charred tomato salsa, cilantro

#3 Tikka Chicken

$4.95

crisp tenders, spicy tikka sauce, buttered cilantro basmati rice, raita crema, Thai basil, flour tortilla

#6 Falafel

$4.95

tahini crema, arugula, tomato, pickled fresnos, avocado, pickled red onion, pea tendrils, lettuce wrap

#12 Angus

$6.25

barbacoa style, red chili mayo, avocado relish, queso blanco, micro cilantro, comte cheese encrusted flour tortilla

Curry Queso

$5.75

pickled onions, queso fresco, Thai basil, blue chips

#3.5 Picnic Chicken

$5.25

rotisserie chicken, avocado crema, warm honey-dijon potato salad, crispy chicken skin, cilantro, flour tortilla

#6.5 Beer Battered Cauliflower

$4.75

queso blanco, Texas Pete Sabor sauce, avocado corn pico, Texas Pete dust candied pepitas, flour tortilla

#14 Shrimp & Grits

$5.95

creole mayo, blackened shrimp, crispy pepper jack cheese grits, charred tomato salsa, micro cilantro, corn tortilla

Tater Tots

$5.95

herb goat cheese, smoked cheddar, avocado crema, chili butter, peppered bacon, micro greens

#18 Chicken & Waffle

$5.75

Crisp tenders, peppercorn gravy, green apple slaw, maple syrup, peppered bacon, red chili aioli, chives, waffle tortilla

#7 Cuban

$4.95

gruyere cheese, slow-roasted pulled pork, honey ham, peppered bacon, grain mustard, house brined pickle, crisp flour tortilla

#15 Salmon

$5.95

avocado crema, house shred, lime crema, roasted corn pico, pickled fresnos, micro cilantro, corn tortilla

Brisket Nachos

$5.95

blue corn chips, barbacoa-style brisket, white queso blanco, roasted corn pico, mayo crema, salsa verde, queso fresco, micro cilantro

Backdoor Chicken

$25.00

Includes: 1 Whole Rotisserie Chicken 6 Corn Tortillas 2 sides of 'Elote' Corn 1 side of Roasted Corn Pico 1 side of Heat Sauce *Mondays Only: BDC is unavailable for ordering online on Mondays. Visit your nearest Velvet Taco to place your order in-restaurant.

#8 Korean Fried Rice

$5.25

egg fried rice, Korean pork, red chile aioli, pickled red onion, jalapenos, grilled pineapple, cilantro, flour tortilla

#16 Fish & Chips

$5.95

curry mayo, malted french fries, house shred, beer battered Atlantic cod, pea tendrils, flour tortilla

Red Velvet Slice

$3.95

Fountain Bev

$2.79

#9 Pork & Shrimp Eggroll

$5.75
#17 Mexi-Cali Shrimp

$5.95

blackened shrimp, napa slaw, citrus lime crema, sriracha, avocado corn pico, micro cilantro, flour tortilla

WTF & Back Door Menu

Sweet Chile Shrimp

$5.95

Whole Bird

$15.00

Nashville Hot Chick

$5.45

Nashville Chicken & Waffle

$5.95

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$5.45

Black & Blue Burger

$5.95

Hangover Burger

$5.95
Brisket Nachos

$5.95

blue corn chips, barbacoa-style brisket, white queso blanco, roasted corn pico, mayo crema, salsa verde, queso fresco, micro cilantro

The Perfect Taco

Nashville Hot Cauliflower

$4.95

Gluten Free & Kid's

GF #2 Rotisserie Chicken (NEW)

$5.25

queso blanco, roasted corn pico, charred tomato poblano salsa, cilantro, corn tortilla

GF #3 Tikka Chicken (NEW)

$4.95

crisp tenders, spicy tikka sauce, buttered cilantro basmati rice, raita crema, Thai basil

GF #6 Falafel (NEW)

$4.95

tahini crema, arugula, tomato, pickled fresnos, avocado, pickled red onion, pea tendrils

GF #10 Burger (NEW)

$5.95

GF #15 Salmon (NEW)

$5.95

avocado crema, house shred, lime crema, roasted corn pico, pickled fresnos, and micro cilantro, corn tortilla

GF #17 Mexi-Cali Shrimp

$5.95

Kid's Tots (NEW)*

$2.50

Kid's Chicken Tenders (NEW)*

$4.25

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla (NEW)*

$4.25

Kid's Ham Quesadilla (NEW)*

$4.25

Kid's Chicken Quesadilla (NEW)*

$4.25

Kid's Chicken Taco (NEW)*

$4.25

Kid's Steak Taco (NEW)*

$4.25

Misc

Extra Tortillas

Chips

$1.00

NA Beverages

Apple Juice

$4.50

BTL Mexican Coke

$3.75

BTL Mexican Sprite

$3.75

BTL Fanta Orange

$3.00

BTL Jarritos Fruit Punch

$3.25

BTL Jarritos Grapefruit

$3.25

BTL Jarritos Mandarin

$3.25

BTL Jarritos Pineapple

$3.25

Can Coke

$2.50

Can Coke Zero

$2.50

Can Diet Coke

$2.50

Can Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Topo Chico Grapefruit

$3.75

Topo Chico Lime

$3.75

Topo Chico Regular

$3.75

VT Water

$1.50

Kombucha Prickly Pear

$5.50

Beer

Reg Draft Blood & Honey

$5.00

Reg Draft Bud Light

$5.00

Reg Draft Buddy Hoppy IPA

$5.00

Reg Draft Dogfish Head IPA 60 Minute

$5.00

Reg Draft Dos XX

$5.00

Reg Draft Modelo

$7.00

Reg Draft Yuengling

$6.00

LG Draft Blood & Honey

$7.00

LG Draft Bud Light

$7.00

LG Draft Buddy Hoppy IPA

$7.00

LG Draft Dogfish Head IPA 60 Minute

$7.00

LG Draft Dos XX

$7.00

LG Draft Modelo

$8.50

LG Draft Yuengling

$9.00

Can Bishop Crackberry

$5.50

Can Chilton Gose

$5.00

Can Coors Light

$5.00

Can Dallas Blonde

$5.00

Can Easy Peasy IPA

$5.00

Can Lonestar

$5.50

Can Love Street

$6.00

Can Mich Ultra

$5.50

Can Miller High Life

$5.00

Can Miller Lite

$5.50

Can Modelo

$6.00

Can PBR

$5.50

Can Shiner

$5.50

Can Yuengling

$6.00

White Claw Grapefruit

$6.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.00

White Claw Lime

$6.00

White Claw Raspberry

$6.00

Can Karbach

$6.00

Reg Draft Mosaic IPA

$6.00

LG Draft Mosaic IPA

$7.00

Can Austin Eastciders

$6.00

Alcohol

Reg Frozen Rita

$8.50

Reg Rocks Rita

$8.50

Frozen, Small (72oz)

$40.00

Rocks, Small (48oz)

$40.00

LG Frozen Rita

$11.50

LG Rocks Rita

$11.50

Frozen, Large (144oz)

$65.00

Rocks, Large (96oz)

$65.00

Reg Paloma

$8.50

LG Paloma

$11.50

Ranch Water

$8.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 4:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 4:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Velvet Taco is a temple to the liberated taco. We’re a one-of-a-kind taco concept serving premium food in a unique & funky fast-casual setting. Founded on the idea that tacos don’t have to be associated with Tex-Mex cuisine and can be made with the same care and quality ingredients as fine dining, Velvet Taco is where “anything goes meets the art of the possible.”

Website

Location

2401 GLENNA GOODACRE BLVD, Lubbock, TX 79410

