Restaurant header imageView gallery

Velvet Taco DFW - Rockwall

review star

No reviews yet

2608 Ridge Road

Rockwall, TX 75087

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Food Menu

Main Menu (Fall Menu 2022)

#1 Buffalo Chicken

#1 Buffalo Chicken

$4.95

crisp tenders, house buffalo sauce, Danish bleu cheese, ranch crema, carrots, micro celery, flour tortilla

#4 Nashville

#4 Nashville

$4.75

crispy tofu, house shred, ranch crema, house brined pickles, flour tortilla

#10 Burger

#10 Burger

$5.95

peppered bacon, smoked cheddar, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, velvet sauce, flour tortilla

Elote & Chips

Elote & Chips

$5.25

queso listo, Valentina, crema, queso fresco, lime

#2 Rotisserie Chicken

#2 Rotisserie Chicken

$5.25

queso blanco, roasted corn pico, charred tomato poblano salsa, cilantro, corn tortilla

#5 Paneer

#5 Paneer

$4.95

tomato chutney, tikka sauce, raita crema, Thai basil, flour tortilla

#11 Flank Steak

#11 Flank Steak

$5.95

portobello, queso blanco, grilled red onion, Mexican oregano, corn tortilla

Blanco Queso

$5.95
#3 Tikka Chicken

#3 Tikka Chicken

$4.95

crisp tenders, spicy tikka sauce, buttered cilantro basmati rice, raita crema, Thai basil, flour tortilla

#6 Falafel

#6 Falafel

$4.95

tahini crema, arugula, tomato, pickled fresnos, avocado, pickled red onion, pea tendrils, lettuce wrap

#12 Angus

#12 Angus

$6.25

barbacoa style, red chili mayo, avocado relish, queso blanco, micro cilantro, comte cheese encrusted flour tortilla

Curry Queso

Curry Queso

$5.75

pickled onions, queso fresco, Thai basil, blue chips

#3.5 Picnic Chicken

#3.5 Picnic Chicken

$5.25

rotisserie chicken, avocado crema, warm honey-dijon potato salad, crispy chicken skin, cilantro, flour tortilla

#6.5 Beer Battered Cauliflower

#6.5 Beer Battered Cauliflower

$4.75

queso blanco, Texas Pete Sabor sauce, avocado corn pico, Texas Pete dust candied pepitas, flour tortilla

#14 Shrimp & Grits

#14 Shrimp & Grits

$5.95

creole mayo, blackened shrimp, crispy pepper jack cheese grits, charred tomato salsa, micro cilantro, corn tortilla

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$5.95

herb goat cheese, smoked cheddar, avocado crema, chili butter, peppered bacon, micro greens

#18 Chicken & Waffle

#18 Chicken & Waffle

$5.75

Crisp tenders, peppercorn gravy, green apple slaw, maple syrup, peppered bacon, red chili aioli, chives, waffle tortilla

#7 Cuban

#7 Cuban

$4.95

gruyere cheese, slow-roasted pulled pork, honey ham, peppered bacon, grain mustard, house brined pickle, crisp flour tortilla

#15 Salmon

#15 Salmon

$5.95

avocado crema, house shred, lime crema, roasted corn pico, pickled fresnos, micro cilantro, corn tortilla

Brisket Nachos

Brisket Nachos

$7.75

blue corn chips, barbacoa-style brisket, white queso blanco, roasted corn pico, mayo crema, salsa verde, queso fresco, micro cilantro

Red Velvet Slice

Red Velvet Slice

$3.95
#8 Korean Fried Rice

#8 Korean Fried Rice

$5.25

egg fried rice, Korean pork, red chile aioli, pickled red onion, jalapenos, grilled pineapple, cilantro, flour tortilla

#16 Fish & Chips

#16 Fish & Chips

$5.95

curry mayo, malted french fries, house shred, beer battered Atlantic cod, pea tendrils, flour tortilla

Backdoor Chicken

Backdoor Chicken

$25.00

Includes: 1 Whole Rotisserie Chicken 6 Corn Tortillas 2 sides of 'Elote' Corn 1 side of Roasted Corn Pico 1 side of Heat Sauce *Mondays Only: BDC is unavailable for ordering online on Mondays. Visit your nearest Velvet Taco to place your order in-restaurant.

Fountain Bev

$2.79

#9 Pork & Shrimp Eggroll

$5.75
#17 Mexi-Cali Shrimp

#17 Mexi-Cali Shrimp

$5.95

blackened shrimp, napa slaw, citrus lime crema, sriracha, avocado corn pico, micro cilantro, flour tortilla

Pickup Time:

WTF & Back Door Menu

Huli Huli Chicken

$4.95
Backdoor Chicken

Backdoor Chicken

$25.00

Includes: 1 Whole Rotisserie Chicken 6 Corn Tortillas 2 sides of 'Elote' Corn 1 side of Roasted Corn Pico 1 side of Heat Sauce *Mondays Only: BDC is unavailable for ordering online on Mondays. Visit your nearest Velvet Taco to place your order in-restaurant.

Nashville Hot Chick

$5.75

Nashville Chicken & Waffle

$5.95

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$5.45

Whole Bird

$15.00

Nashville Hot Cauliflower

$4.95

Black & Blue Burger

$5.95

Hangover Burger

$5.95

Velvet Reuben

$5.95

Gluten Free & Kid's

GF #2 Rotisserie Chicken (NEW)

$5.25

queso blanco, roasted corn pico, charred tomato poblano salsa, cilantro, corn tortilla

GF #3 Tikka Chicken (NEW)

$4.95

crisp tenders, spicy tikka sauce, buttered cilantro basmati rice, raita crema, Thai basil

GF #6 Falafel (NEW)

$4.95

tahini crema, arugula, tomato, pickled fresnos, avocado, pickled red onion, pea tendrils

GF #10 Burger (NEW)

$5.95

GF #15 Salmon (NEW)

$5.95

avocado crema, house shred, lime crema, roasted corn pico, pickled fresnos, and micro cilantro, corn tortilla

GF #17 Mexi-Cali Shrimp

$5.95

Kid's Tots (NEW)*

$2.50

Kid's Chicken Tenders (NEW)*

$4.25

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla (NEW)*

$4.25

Kid's Ham Quesadilla (NEW)*

$4.25

Kid's Chicken Quesadilla (NEW)*

$4.25

Kid's Chicken Taco (NEW)*

$4.25

Kid's Steak Taco (NEW)*

$4.25

Misc

Extra Tortillas

Chips

$1.00

Chips & Salsa

$4.75

Side Rice

$1.50

VIP NRO Donation

$0.01

Olo / Rails WTF & Back Door Menu (NEW KID'S MENU)

GF #2 Rotisserie Chicken (NEW)

$5.25

queso blanco, roasted corn pico, charred tomato poblano salsa, cilantro, corn tortilla

GF #3 Tikka Chicken (NEW)

$4.95

crisp tenders, spicy tikka sauce, buttered cilantro basmati rice, raita crema, Thai basil

GF #6 Falafel (NEW)

$4.95

tahini crema, arugula, tomato, pickled fresnos, avocado, pickled red onion, pea tendrils

GF #8.5 Green Chile Pork

$4.95

GF #15 Salmon (NEW)

$5.95

avocado crema, house shred, lime crema, roasted corn pico, pickled fresnos, and micro cilantro, corn tortilla

Kid's Tots (NEW)*

$2.50

Kid's Chicken Tenders (NEW)*

$4.25

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla (NEW)*

$4.25

Kid's Ham Quesadilla (NEW)*

$4.25

Kid's Chicken Quesadilla (NEW)*

$4.25

Kid's Chicken Taco (NEW)*

$4.25

Kid's Steak Taco (NEW)*

$4.25

Beverages

NA Beverages

Fountain Bev

$2.79

Can Coke

$2.50

Can Coke Zero

$2.50Out of stock

Can Diet Coke

$2.50

VT Water

$2.00

Topo Chico Regular

$3.75

Topo Chico Grapefruit

$3.75Out of stock

Topo Chico Lime

$3.75

BTL Jarritos Grapefruit

$3.25

BTL Jarritos Lime

$3.25

BTL Jarritos Mandarin

$3.25

BTL Jarritos Fruit Punch

$3.25

BTL Mexican Coke

$3.75

BTL Mexican Sprite

$3.75

BTL Dr Pepper

$3.00

Beer

Reg Draft Modelo

$7.00Out of stock

Reg Draft Yuengling

$6.00Out of stock

Reg Draft Mosaic IPA

$6.00Out of stock

Reg Draft Miller Lite

$6.00Out of stock

LG Draft Modelo

$8.50Out of stock

LG Draft Yuengling

$9.00Out of stock

LG Draft Mosaic IPA

$7.00Out of stock

LG Draft Miller Lite

$7.50Out of stock

Reg Draft Dallas Blonde

$5.00Out of stock

Reg Draft Blue Moon

$7.00Out of stock

Can Miller Lite

$5.50

Can Shiner

$5.50Out of stock

LG Draft Dallas Blonde

$7.00Out of stock

LG Draft Blue Moon

$10.00Out of stock

Can Lonestar

$5.50

Can Mich Ultra

$5.50

Can Dos XX

$6.00

Can Modelo

$5.00

Can Yuengling

$6.00Out of stock

Can Stone IPA

$6.00Out of stock

Can Easy Peasy IPA

$5.00

Can Dallas Blonde

$6.00Out of stock

Can Love Street

$6.00Out of stock

Can Topo Chico Seltzer

$6.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.00Out of stock

Can Austin Eastciders

$6.00Out of stock

Rose

$8.00Out of stock

Alcohol

Reg Frozen Rita

$8.50

LG Frozen Rita

$11.50

Reg Rocks Rita

$8.50

LG Rocks Rita

$11.50

Reg Swirl

$8.50

LG Swirl

$11.50

Reg Sangrita

$8.50

LG Sangrita

$11.50

Frozen, Small (72oz)

$40.00

Frozen, Large (144oz)

$65.00

Rocks, Small (48oz)

$40.00

Rocks, Large (96oz)

$65.00

Reg Paloma

$8.50

LG Paloma

$11.50

Ranch Water

$8.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 4:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 4:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Velvet Taco is a temple to the liberated taco. We’re a one-of-a-kind taco concept serving premium food in a unique & funky fast-casual setting. Founded on the idea that tacos don’t have to be associated with Tex-Mex cuisine and can be made with the same care and quality ingredients as fine dining, Velvet Taco is where “anything goes meets the art of the possible.”

Website

Location

2608 Ridge Road, Rockwall, TX 75087

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Snuffers - Rockwall -
orange starNo Reviews
2901 Village Dr Rockwall, TX 75032
View restaurantnext
Onassis
orange starNo Reviews
760 W Ralph Hall PKWY Rockwall, TX 75088
View restaurantnext
Sear Steakhouse and Lounge - 2101 Summer Lee Dr. Suite K109
orange starNo Reviews
2101 Summer Lee Dr. Suite K109 Rockwall, TX 75032
View restaurantnext
Rodeo Goat - Rockwall
orange starNo Reviews
2095 Summer Lee Drive Rockwall, TX 75032
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Rockwall TX #147
orange starNo Reviews
2075 Summer Lee Dr. Rockwall, TX 75032
View restaurantnext
Dodies Cajun Diner at The Harbor - Rockwall - 2067 Summer Lee Dr,Ste 115
orange starNo Reviews
2067 Summer Lee Drive Rockwall, TX 75032
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Rockwall

Pier 101
orange star4.6 • 1,149
101 South Fannin Street Rockwall, TX 75087
View restaurantnext
Ramen Head
orange star4.0 • 116
112 N San Jacinto ROCKWALL, TX 75087
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rockwall
Rowlett
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Royse City
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Wylie
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Garland
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Forney
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Mesquite
review star
Avg 3.8 (10 restaurants)
Richardson
review star
Avg 4.3 (70 restaurants)
Allen
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Plano
review star
Avg 4.1 (136 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston