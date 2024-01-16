The Velveteen Coffee Co. & Events 417 S Clinton St Ste A
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
A small cafe along historic Route 66 in Mclean, IL, and right off I-55. We offer premium coffee, espresso, tea, Lotus energy drinks, and specialty sodas in a cozy atmosphere.
Location
417 S Clinton St Ste A, McLean, IL 61754
