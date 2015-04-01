Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Venable Bistro

review star

No reviews yet

200 North Greensboro St. Suite A-18

Carrboro, NC 27510

Order Again

*Soft Drinks

*Coke

$3.00

*Diet Coke

$3.00

*Sprite

$3.00

*Dr Pepper

$3.00

*Ginger Ale

$3.00

*Sweet Tea

$3.00

*Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

* House-Made Lemonade

$3.50

*Q Ginger Beer

$3.00

*Red Wine

*Zolo Malbec

$36.00

Mendoza, Argentina. Round acidity and creamy tannins. Plum, black currant, & peppery spice with complex notes of campfire and cocoa. *Valid ID required*

*Fattoria Selvapiana Vendemmia Sangiovese

$48.00

Chianti Rufina, Italy. Tart cherries and light spice. Chalky tannins with long lasting finish.

*Domaine Amido Cotes Du Rhone

$40.00

Rhone Valley, France. Medium body w/ juicy fruit, fresh balance & a touch of spice. *Valid ID Required*

*Cune Crianza Tempranillo

$40.00

Rioja, Spain. Medium weight w/ red berry & subtle spice aromas. Lively palate of red currants & bitter cherry w/ smooth tannins. *Valid ID Required*

*Anatomy Cabernet

$68.00

Napa Valley, California. Full bodied w/ nicely ripe black fruits. Subtle oak & bright, balanced acidity.. *Valid ID Required*

*White Wine

*Bidoli Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00

Friuli, Italy. Dry, light body. Mineral driven w/ subtle grapefruit & lime peel. *Valid ID Required*

*Salomon Gruner Veltliner

$40.00

Niederosterreich, Austria. Light, round acidity w/ crisp green fruit & pebble-like minerality. *Valid ID Required*

*Delsol Picpoul

$42.00

Languedoc-Roussillon, France. Light, dry, well-balanced acidity & minerality. *Valid ID Required*

*Bodegas Naia Verdejo

$36.00

Rueda, Spain. Light-medium body with fresh minerality, tropical fruit and citrus. *Valid ID Required*

*Carneros Highway Chardonnay

$52.00

*Bottled Beer

*Allagash White Ale

$7.00

*Valid ID Required*

*Corona

$5.00

*Valid ID Required*

*Damm Daura

$6.00

*Valid ID Required*

*Stella Artois

$6.00

*Valid ID Required*

*Unified Press Citizen Cider

$7.00

*Valid ID Required*

*Bell's Two Hearted IPA

$6.00

*Valid ID Required*

*Omission Good To Go Golden (non-alcoholic)

$7.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 am - 3:45 pm, 3:46 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:45 pm, 3:46 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:45 pm, 3:46 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:45 pm, 3:46 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:45 pm, 3:46 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:45 pm, 3:46 pm - 3:59 am
Venable offers creative comfort food pulling inspiration from around the world.

200 North Greensboro St. Suite A-18, Carrboro, NC 27510

Venable Bistro image
Venable Bistro image
Venable Bistro image
Venable Bistro image

