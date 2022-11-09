Restaurant header imageView gallery

Venalonzo’s Tacos

review star

No reviews yet

6830 S Yosemite St

Centennial, CO 80112

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

TACOS
QUESABIRRIA ORDER OF 3
BREAKFAST BURRITO

BREAKFAST

BREAKFAST BURRITO

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$7.00

Eggs, Potatoes, Cheese & Salsa Verde.

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$9.99

Two over easy eggs on top of tostadas, topped with our homemade salsa ranchera, queso fresco & side of beans.

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$6.99

Eggs, Potatoes, Cheese & Salsa Verde.

Chilaquiles

$12.99

Chiles Rellenos

$12.99

Huevos Divorciados

$10.99

BURRITOS

BURRITOS

BURRITOS

$8.00

Rice, Beans, Pico de Gallo, Cheese & sauce.

Kid Bean, Rice & Cheese Burrito

$2.50

TACOS

TACOS

TACOS

$3.50

Onions, Cilantro & Sauces.

Taco Plate

TACO PLATE

TACO PLATE

$9.99

Two tacos, Rice, Beans, & Pico de Gallo.

QUESADILLAS

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$6.99

Flour Tortilla with Melty Cheese, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo and Side of Sauce.

AL PASTOR QUESADILLA

$9.99

ASADA QUESADILLA

$9.99

BARBACOA QUESADILLA

$9.99

CARNITAS QUESADILLA

$9.99

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$9.99

VEGGIE QUESADILLA

$9.99

MINI QUESADILLA

$1.69

Quesabirrias

QUESABIRRIA EACH

QUESABIRRIA EACH

$4.50

Birria Meat folded on Crispy Corn Tortilla with Cheese, Onions and Cilantro. Served with Side of Birria Consome (Broth) for dipping.

QUESABIRRIA ORDER OF 3

QUESABIRRIA ORDER OF 3

$11.99

Birria Meat folded on Crispy Corn Tortilla with Cheese, Onions and Cilantro. Served with Side of Birria Consome (Broth) for dipping.

TORTAS

TORTAS

Beans, Mayonaise, Onios, Jalapenos, Tomatoes & Lettuce.

SALADS

Salad

Lettuce, Beans, Sour Crema, Cheese, & Pico de Gallo.

Side Salad

$3.50

DRINKS

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$2.99

Horchata

$4.99

Jamaica

$4.99

JARRITOS

$2.99

MEXICAN COKE

$3.49

Dasani

$2.49

Coffe

$1.99

Coco water

$2.99

SIDES & EXTRAS

SALSA

$1.29

SOUR CREAM

$0.79

GUACAMOLE

$3.50

CHIPS

$1.79

CHIPS & SALSA

$2.99

CHIPS & GUACAMOLE

$4.75

SIDE OF RICE

$1.99

SIDE OF BEAN

$1.99

SIDE BEAN & RICE

$3.99

Fries

$3.19

Chips + Queso

$4.89

Side of Queso

$3.50

3.5 OZ CONSOME

$1.99

8OZ CONSOME

$3.99

Wings

Wings (8 PC)

$12.99

Served with your Choice of Sauce, Veggies & Side of Ranch.

Wings (12 PC)

$17.99

Served with your Choice of Sauce, Veggies & Side of Ranch.

Wings (18 PC)

$24.99

Served with your Choice of Sauce, Veggies & Side of Ranch.

Dessert

Limoncelo

$4.50

Tres Leches

$4.99

Chocolate cake

$4.99

Mango Mousse

$4.99

Churro Cajeta

$2.49

Gluten Free Chocolate Cake

$5.75

Cheesecake

$5.50

Carrot Cake

$4.99

Especiales

Pork Ribs

$12.99

Two tacos & Salad

$9.99

SIDES

+ 2 EGGS

$3.99

+ EXTRA CHILE RELLENO

$4.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6830 S Yosemite St, Centennial, CO 80112

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sahara Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
9636 E Arapahoe Rd. Greenwood Village, CO 80112
View restaurantnext
Pat's Philly Steaks & Subs - 9696 - A East Arapahoe Rd
orange starNo Reviews
9696 - A East Arapahoe Rd Greenwood Village, CO 80112
View restaurantnext
ViewHouse Centennial - 7101 South Clinton Street
orange star3.9 • 946
7101 South Clinton Street Centennial, CO 80112
View restaurantnext
The Madras Cafe - GreenWood Village
orange star4.4 • 539
6880 S Clinton St Greenwood Village, CO 80112
View restaurantnext
Colonna's Pizza- Centennial - 7475 E Arapahoe RD #6
orange starNo Reviews
7475 E Arapahoe Road #6 Centennial, CO 80112
View restaurantnext
I.C. BREWHOUSE - CENTENNIAL
orange star4.0 • 26
6460 S. Syracuse Way Centennial, CO 80111
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Centennial

Illegal Pete's - DTC
orange star4.5 • 2,683
5312 DTC Blvd Greenwood Village, CO 80111
View restaurantnext
Felt
orange star4.3 • 1,345
2421, 101 W Floyd Ave Englewood, CO 80110
View restaurantnext
The French Press - Yosemite & Union, Greenwood Village
orange star4.5 • 1,066
4668 S Yosemite St Greenwood Village, CO 80111
View restaurantnext
Colore Italian Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 1,062
2700 S Broadway Englewood, CO 80113
View restaurantnext
Bout Time Pub & Grub - Riverpoint
orange star4.2 • 863
3580 South Platte River Drive A Sheridan, CO 80110
View restaurantnext
Pino's Place
orange star4.3 • 621
1400 East Hampton Avenue, Suite 140 Cherry Hills Village, CO 80113
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Centennial
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Littleton
review star
Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)
Morrison
review star
No reviews yet
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Denver
review star
Avg 4.4 (631 restaurants)
Golden
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Arvada
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Parker
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston