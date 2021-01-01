Vena's Fizz House imageView gallery

Vena's Fizz House Portland, ME

review star

No reviews yet

345 Fore St

Portland, ME 04101

Order Again

COCKTAILS

Babushka

$13.00

Cynar Sour

$14.00

Daiquiri

$13.00

Dark & Stormy

$12.00

Fernet Sour

$13.00

Gin & Tonic

$12.00

Hemingway's Muse

$15.00

Kopi Old Fashioned

$14.00

Let's Have a Kiki!

$12.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Martini

$13.00

Mezcacillin

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Negroni

$13.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Penicillen

$14.00

Pimms Cup

$12.00

Saddle Tramp

$13.00

Sazerac

$14.00

Smoked Agave

$13.00

Vena's Rabbit

$12.00

Aperol

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

Zucca Babarbaro

$10.00

COVID COCKTAIL WEEK(S)

APPLE CRATE

$12.00

APPLEJACK SAZERAC

$11.00

BEE'S KNEES

$13.00

BJORK

$13.00

BOOTHBY SQUARE SIPPER

$14.00

Boozy Popsicle

$8.00

CAFE KONA

$12.00

COAL MINER'S DAUGHTER

$12.00

CUCUMBER REVIVER - cocktail

$13.00

ELDERFLOWER VODKA COLLINS

$13.00

ENDLESS SUMMER

$13.00

GRANDPA'S RYE

$15.00

Kid's Popsicle

$4.00

LIMITED BATCH SANGRIA

$14.00

LONGFELLOW'S WORDS

$13.00

LUMBERSEXUAL

$14.00

MAI TAI

$14.00

MATADOR #2

$12.00

MEADOW COCKTAIL

$14.00

MEDITERRANEAN SUMMER

$10.00

PINE STATE REFRESHER

$12.00

PINK SLIP

$13.00

RASPBERRY CORDIAL

$12.00

SHIPWRECK

$11.00

SILK ROAD

$14.00

STRAWBERRY BASIL MARGARITA

$13.00

TANGERINE COLLINS

$12.00

TO GO COCKTAILS

Blackberry Stinger

$20.00

Cran-Cherry Sour

$20.00

Sunshine Sipper

$20.00

Apple Crate Sipper

$20.00

Vena's ABV Free Hot Toddy

$6.00

Vena's Hot Chocolate

$6.00

Fluffy Fizz

$6.00

Maine Maple Fire

$6.00

Popcorn

$1.00

Kris Kringle Swizzle

$20.00

Krismopolitan

$20.00

Raspberry Cordial

$20.00

Mocktails

Almond Joyful

$9.00

Beet-ful Mary

$9.00

Blackheart

$9.00

Chili-Lime Mock-a-rita

$12.00

Getting Figgy With It!

$12.00

Grand Trunk

$12.00

Lilac Sipper

$12.00

Smoke & Ruby Tumbler

$8.00

The Spicy Bird

$8.00

Yellow Jacket Jubilee

$12.00

snow ball

$8.00

Pine State Refresher

$12.00

Fizzes

Blackberry Coconut

$5.00+

Fluffy Fizz

$5.00+

Kickstarter

$5.00+

Lumberjack Love

$5.00+

Maine Maple Fire

$5.00+

Marilyn's Iced Tea

$5.00+

Seaweed Lemonade

$5.00+

Cucumber Reviver

$5.00+

Cherry Lime Ricky

$5.00+

Special Infusion Cocktails

Blackberry Stinger

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Blushing Grapefruit

$12.00

Cafe Lua

$12.00

Campfire

$12.00

Cran Cherry Sour

$12.00

Cucumber Cooler

$12.00

Cucumber Cooler

$12.00

Jasmine Swizzle

$12.00

Maine Margarita

$12.00

Raspberry Cordial

$12.00

Sea Rose

$12.00

Shipwreck

$12.00

Sunshine Sipper

$12.00

Sweet Heat

$12.00

FLAVORS

Beet Shrub

$4.75+

Strawberry Shrub

$4.75+

Raspberry Shrub

$4.75+

Rhubarb Shrub

$4.75+

Lemon Shrub

$4.75+

Lime Shrub

$4.75+

Orange Shrub

$4.75+

Wild Blueberry Shrub

$4.75+

Ginger Shrub

$4.75+

Grapefruit Shrub

$4.75+

Cherry Shrub

$4.75+

Blueberry-Lavender Shrub

$4.75+

Pineapple-Rosemary Shrub

$4.75+

Flavors

Cherry Phosphate

$4.75+

Chocolate Phosphate

$4.75+

Blueberry Phosphate

$4.75+

Flavors

Seaweed Lemonade

$4.75+

Blueberry Lemonade

$4.75+

Cherry Lemonade

$4.75+

Raspberry Lemonade

$4.75+

Blackberry Lemonade

$4.75+

Classic Lemonade

$4.75+

Flavors

Blueberry Rickey

$4.75+

Blackberry Rickey

$4.75+

Cherry Rickey

$4.75+

Raspberry Rickey

$4.75+

Classic Rickey

$4.75+

Bourbon/Whiskey/Rye Shot

Maker's Mark Shot

$7.00

Stroudwater Rye Shot

$8.00

Gunpowder Rye Shot

$9.00

Glenfiddich Scotch Shot

$7.00

Jameson Whiskey Shot

$6.00

Split Rock Bourbon

$9.00

Gin Shot

Bimini Gin Shot

$6.00

St. George Terroir Gin Shot

$7.00

Rum Shot

Plantation 3 Stars Rum Shot

$6.00

Goslings Dark Rum Shot

$6.00

Ration Expedition Rum Shot

$8.00

Tequila Shot

1800 Reposado Shot

$6.00

1800 Silver Shot

$6.00

Vida Mezcal

$9.00

Vodka Shot

Ice Pik Vodka Shot

$6.00

Cold River Vodka Shot

$7.00

Stroudwater Vodka Shot

$7.00

Wiggly Bridge Vodka Shot

$7.00

Underbeurg

Underbeg Shot

$5.00

Firecider

Fire Cider Shot

$4.00

Beer

Allagash White

$6.00

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Geary's Pale Ale

$6.00

Bar Snacks

Truffle Popcorn

$5.00

Cheese/Crackers

$6.00

ARTWORK

Steve Cards

$4.00

Emily Keychains

$20.00

Posters

$15.00

BARWARE

Bartender's Knife: Discounted

$20.00

Candles

$5.00

Cat & Dog Rimmer

$4.00

CK Bitter Bottle with dasher top

$36.50

Coaster: 1

$12.00

Coaster: 4 For 40

$40.00

Fire Cider Shot Glass

$1.75

Flask Funnel

$3.50

Jerry Spring Whisk

$14.00

Lemon Juicer Yellow

$18.00

Lime Juicer Green

$16.00

Pour Spout Plastic

$3.75

Pour Spouts plastic

$3.00

Saw Bottle Opener Lime Green

$7.50

Stainless steel cups

$6.00

Troll juicer

$20.00

Viski Dasher Top

$10.00

Gift Bucket

$5.00

Mermaid Bottle Stopper

$14.00

Viski Gatsby

$38.00

Viski Weighted Shot

$24.00

Straw Pouches

$5.00

Bar Towels

$20.00

Short strainer

$24.00

Banana Flask

$21.00

Foster & Rye Wooden Flask 6 oz

$28.00

True Fiasco Flask & Shot

$20.00

W & P copper flask 7 oz

$35.00

Small Silver Flask

$18.00

Cocktail Kingdom XL 2.5 in Ice Cube Tray

$12.50

Peak Everyday Ice Tray 1.25

$14.50

True Colosssal

$12.50

Ice claw

$18.00

Japanese Ice baller silver

$220.00

Japanese Ice baller bronze

$220.00

Lewis ice bag

$12.00

Ice pick

$10.00

Ice Tapper

$23.00

Neptune Ice ball tray

$12.50

Viski Glacier Rocks Sphere

$16.00

Glacier Rocks set of 6

$20.00

Glacier Rock 1 Sphere

$16.00

Black XL 4 Cubes

$12.50

black, Everyday Ice

$12.50

Crushed Ice tray

$12.50

Lilac Everyday Ice 12 cubes

$12.50

Lilac Spheres 4 cubes

$16.00Out of stock

White Sphere 4 cubes

$16.00Out of stock

CAT JIGGER

$12.00

Stainless steel .5/1 oz

$6.35

Stainless Steel 1-1.5 oz

$12.00

True 10 oz jigger

$12.00

Viski 1-2 oz copper

$20.00

Viski copper Cantebury jigger

$30.00

Viski Makoto jigger 1-2 oz

$20.00

Viski silver Cantebury jigger

$25.00

Viski wood-banded jigger

$20.00

Viskiz stainless steel 1-2 oz

$20.00

Generic 1-1.5 oz

$8.00

Sky Fish Jigger

$25.00

Barfly Japanese Stainless

$24.00

Barfly Patina

$24.00

Viski Crystal mixing glass - 500 mL

$32.00

CK Yarai mixing glass 500 mL

$50.00

viski Large Yarai

$35.00

Mixtin 625 mL

$60.00

Black plastic basic

$5.00

Brown/black muddler

$15.00

Metal/black plastic muddler

$12.00

Brown wood muddler

$8.00

White wooden muddler

$7.50

Blue Enamel Shaker & Jigger Set - Foster & Rye

$38.00Out of stock

Boston Shaker - 2 piece

$49.00

Dial-A-Drink Shaker

$52.00

Koriko large half shaker

$14.00

Koriko small half shaker

$12.00

Martini shaker

$12.00

Mason Shaker

$34.00

Shaker Tin Large

$15.00

Shaker Tin Small

$8.00

Viski copper 500 mL

$40.00

Viski gold 500 mL

$40.00

Viski Silver 500 mL

$40.00

W.P. Mason Shaker

$32.00

Wide Cap Shaker

$32.00

Wood Topped Shaker

$28.00

Fine mesh strainer

$12.00

Generic stainless steel strainer

$8.00

Julep strainer

$14.00

Octopus Strainer

$55.00

Short Fluted Mesh Strainer

$24.00

small fine mesh strainer

$7.95

Triangular triangle julep strainer

$22.00

Viski Hawthorne Strainer Heavyweight

$20.00

Individual Copper Straws

$4.00

Paper Straws

$5.00

Silver Porter Straw set

$18.00

Stainless Steel Straw

$6.00

Bamboo Copper Straw

$8.00

Gold 10 inch Porter Straw Set

$24.00

Gold 5 inch Porter Straw Set

$18.00

Collapsable Straw Kit

$14.00

Copper 10 in Porter Straw Set

$24.00

Anchor Cocktail Pick

$4.00Out of stock

Copper Pick

$2.25

DMG Flathead

$15.00

DMG Scroll

$15.00Out of stock

DMG Spoon

$15.00

Simply Baked Picks

$7.50Out of stock

Stainless Steel Pick

$2.00

Viski Copper Tiki Man

$4.25Out of stock

Arrow Pick

$4.25

Gold Art Deco Pick

$8.00

New Anchor Picks

$5.00

New Anchor Bag

$1.00

Arrow Stirrer

$8.00

Bee Stirrer

$8.00

CK DeSoto Double Teardrop Stirrir

$28.00

CK stainless steel teardrop

$24.00

Crystal Stirrer

$8.00

Mermaid Tall Stirrers

$8.00

Pineapple Stirrer

$8.00

Regular spoon

$14.00

Seahorse Stirrer

$8.00

smaller teardrop

$23.00

Wooden Handle Spoon

$17.00

Cocktail Canteen

$45.00Out of stock

Green Tiki Kit

$75.00

Libbey Bar Mixing Set

$28.00

Pink Tiki Kit

$75.00

Vena's Cocktail Kit

$85.00

Viski Mixologist Barware

$60.00

W & P Shaken Cocktails

$75.00

BITTERS

Chuncho

$15.00

Angostura Aromatic Bitters_1

$15.00

Angostura LARGE BOTTLE

$33.50

Bad Dog Bloody Mary Bitters 4oz_1

$21.00

Bad Dog Fire & Damnation Bitters 4 oz_1

$21.00

Bad Dog Sarsaparilla Dry Bitters 4 oz_1

$21.00

Exorcism

$22.00

Scorpion

$24.00

Wild Hunt

$22.00

Bitter End Curry Bitters 2 oz_1

$24.50

Orange Bitters 3.4 oz

$18.00

Old Fashioned Aromatic 3.4 oz

$18.00

Lime Coriander 3.4 oz

$18.00

Cardamom

$18.00

Bittercube Blackstrap Bitters 1 oz

$13.00

Bittercube Bolivar 5 oz

$29.00

Bittercube Bolivar Bitters 1 oz_1

$13.00

Bittercube Cherry Bark Vanilla Bitters 1oz_1

$13.00

Bittercube Orange Bitters 1 oz_1

$13.00

Bittermen's Burlesque Bitters 5 oz_1

$28.00

Bittermen's Elemakule Tiki Bitters 5 oz_1

$28.00

Bittermen's Hellfire Shrub 5 oz_1

$28.00

Bittermen's Hopped Grapefruit Bitters 5 oz_1

$28.00

Bittermen's Xocolatl Mole Bitters 5 oz_1

$28.00

Bittermen's Krypnik

$28.00

Husk Cherry

$5.00

Cocktail Kingdom Wormwood Bitters 5 oz_1

$24.00

Crude Bitterless Marriage Bitters 4 oz_1

$24.00

Crude Rizzo Bitters 4 oz_1

$24.00

Bay Leaf Bitters

$23.00

Dale Degraff's Pimento Bitters 5 oz_1

$20.00

Dashfire Cardamom

$21.00

Dashfire Lemon

$21.00

Dashfire Lime

$21.00

Dashfire Mole Bitters 1.7 oz_1

$21.00

Dashfire Mr. Lee's Ancient Chinese Secret Bitters 1.7 oz_1

$21.00

Dashfire Old Fashioned Bitters 3.4 oz_1

$28.00

Dashfire Vintage Orange Bitters 1.7 oz_1

$21.00Out of stock

Star Anise

$21.00

Dillon's Ginseng Bitters 3.4 oz_1

$21.00

Dillon's Hops Bitters 3.4 oz_1

$21.00

Dillon's Lemon Bitters 3.4 oz_1

$21.00

Dram Bitters Gift Set_1

$40.00

Dram Black Bitters 4 oz_1

$21.00

Dram Citrus Medica Bitters 4 oz_1

$21.00

Dram Hair Of The Dog Bitters 4 oz_1

$21.00Out of stock

Dram Lavender Lemon 4 oz_1

$21.00

Dram Wild Mountain Sage Bitters 4 oz_1

$21.00

Dram Palo Santo

$21.00

El Guapo Cucumber Lavender Bitters 3.4 oz

$26.00

Fee Bros. Old Fashion Aromatic Bitters 5 oz_1

$10.00

Fee Bros. Whiskey Barrel-Aged Bitters 5 oz_1

$14.50

Miracle Mile Bergamot Bitters 4 oz_1

$26.00Out of stock

Miracle Mile Chocolate Chili Bitters 4 oz_1

$26.00

Miracle Mile Orange Bitters 4 oz_1

$26.00Out of stock

Miracle Mile Sour Cherry Bitters 4 oz_1

$26.00Out of stock

Miracle Mile Yuzu Bitters 4 oz_1

$26.00

Napa Valley Vintage Black Walnut Bitters 1 oz_1

$20.00

Napa Valley Toasted Oak bitters 1 oz

$18.00

Napa Valley Ginger Bitters 1 oz

$14.00

Bohemian Bitter

$15.00

Hummingbird

$15.00

Smoked Cinnamon

$15.00

Cherry phospate

$16.00

Owl & Whale Acid Phosphate_1

$16.00

Owl & Whale Barrel Aged Cherry Bitters 100 ml_1

$25.00

Owl & Whale Blueberry Bitters 100 mL

$20.00

Owl & Whale Blueberry Phosphate_1

$16.00

Owl & Whale Buddha's Hand Bitters

$20.00

Owl & Whale Cherry Bitters 100 ml_1

$20.00

Owl & Whale Cranberry Bitters 100 ml_1

$20.00

Owl & Whale Eucaliptus Bitters

$20.00

Owl & Whale Hot Pepper Bitters 100 mL_1

$20.00

Owl & Whale Lemongrass Bitters 100 ml_1

$20.00

Owl & Whale Persimmon Bitters 100 ml_1

$20.00

Owl & Whale Sea Smoke Bitters 100mL_1

$20.00

Paychauds Aromatic Bitters 5 oz_1

$10.00

Peychauds Aromatic Bitters 10 oz_1

$17.50

Regan's 5 oz orange

$12.50

Regan's 10 oz

$20.00

San Francisco Alpine Bitters 5 oz_1

$23.00

San Francisco Jamaican Ginger Bitters 5 oz_1

$23.00

Scrappy's Aromatic Bitters 5 oz_1

$26.00

Scrappy's Cardamom Bitters 5 oz_1

$26.00

Scrappy's Chocolate Bitters 5 oz_1

$26.00

Scrappy's Grapefruit Bitters 5 oz_1

$26.00

Scrappy's Lavender Bitters 5 oz_1

$26.75

Scrappy's Lime Bitters 5 oz_1

$26.00

Scrappy's Orange Bitters 5 oz_1

$26.00

Blue Box Samples

$34.00Out of stock

Orange Box Samples

$34.00Out of stock

Stirrings Blood Orange bitters

$12.75

Underberg_1

$5.00

Woodford Reserve Barrel Aged Aromatic Bitters 2 oz

$18.00

Woodford Reserve Barrel Aged Chocolate Bitters 2 oz

$18.00

Woodford Reserve Barrel Aged Spiced Cherry Bitters 2 oz

$18.00

Woodford Reserved set

$35.00

Sassafras And sorgum

$18.00

BOOKS

A is for Absinthe by Laura Nixon

$19.95

Amaro

$26.00

and a Bottle of Rum

$16.00

Apertif

$18.99

Apothecary Cocktails by Warren Bobrow

$21.99

Artisan Drinks by Lindy Wildsmith

$24.99

Bitters & Shrub Syrup Cocktails

$21.99

Bitters : A Spirited History by Brad T Parsons

$24.99

Booze Cakes by Krystina Castella

$16.95

Boozehound by Jason Wilson

$22.99Out of stock

Botanical Drinks, The Herball's Guide to

$29.99

Cannabis Cocktails, Mocktails, & Tonics

$22.99

Chasing the White Dog by Max Watman

$15.00

Cocktail Cookbook by Oskar Kinberg

$24.99

Cocktail Techniques by Uyeda

$28.00

Cocktail Therapy by Leanne Shear

$14.95

Cocktails-Art of Mixing the Perfect Drink

Contraband Cocktails by Paul Dickson

$19.95

Day Drinking

$15.95

Death & Co.

$40.00

Distillery Cats by Parsons

$14.99

DIY Bitters

$26.99

DIY Bitters

$26.99

Dry

$14.95

Finding Mezcal

$30.00

Fix The Pumps by Darcy Oneil

$16.95

Gather Around Cocktails

$20.00

Gin.Vodka.Tequila by Brian Lucas

$19.95

Go Ahead, Make My Drink by Anthony Marinese

$19.99

Good Spirits by Gene Logsdon

$24.95

Hacking Whiskey

$20.00

Hideous Absinthe

$25.00Out of stock

Imbibe Magazine

$5.95

Kalamata's Kitchen by Thomas

$19.95

Let's Get Fizzical

$14.99

Mason Jar Cocktails by Shane Carley

$18.95

Mezcal

$25.00

MEZCAL The History, Craft,....

$25.00

Mocktails by Hwang

$22.99

Mocktails, Shrubs & Punches

$16.00

Mocktails-the Complete Bartender Guide

Moonshine a Cultural History

$25.00

Moonshine Cocktails by Paul Knorr

$21.99

Old Man Drinks

$14.95

Old Man Drinks by Rob Schnakenberg

$14.95Out of stock

Paris Cocktails by Doni Belau

$19.95Out of stock

Punch Bowls and Pitchers by Jeanne Kelley

$14.99

Road Soda by Newman

$20.00

Rose Cocktails

$12.95

Session Cocktails

$18.99

Shake by Eric Prum

$25.00

Skinny Shots by Knorr

$15.95

Skinnygirl Cocktails

$15.00

Summer Cocktails by Maria Del Mar Sacasa

$22.95

Tequila by Joanne Weir

$16.99

The Art of Distilling Whskey by Dikty

$24.99

The Cocktail Chronicles by Clarke

$24.95

The Craft of Cocktail

$35.00

The Drunken Botanist

$22.95

The Essential Bar Book

$19.99

The Essential Cocktail Book by Krigbaun

$19.99

The Essential Cocktail by DeGrodd

$35.00

The Herbalist Guide to Botanical Drinks

$29.99

The Home Bartender by Shane Carley

$18.95Out of stock

The Joy of Mixology

$30.00

The Little Pink Book by Madeline Teachett

$10.95

The Modern Cocktail

$35.00

The Negroni

$18.99

The Old Fashioned

$18.99

The Regulars by Sarah Stolfa

$15.95

The Soda Fountain by Gia Giasullo

$19.99

The Wild Crafted Cocktail

$18.95

The Wild Medicine Solution

$18.95

Three Sheets by Zane Lamprey

$15.00

To Have and Have Another by Philip Greene

$24.00

Vintage Spirits & Forgotten Cocktails

$24.99

Viva Mezcal

$17.99

Whiskey Cocktails by Warren Bobrow

$22.99

Wild Drinks & Cocktails by Emily Han

$22.99

Wild Fermentationby Katz

$25.00

Wild Mocktails

$9.95

Casamara Club

Alto 4-pak

$9.00

Capo 4-pak

$9.00

Onda 4 pak

$9.00

Sera 4 pak

$9.00

Mixed 4 pak

$9.00

Alto single

$2.75

Capo single

$2.75

Onda single

$2.75

Sera single

$2.75

CHERRIES/GARNISH

Egbert's Cherries

$20.00

Jack Rudy Bourbon Cocktail Cherries

$24.00

Luxardo Maraschino Cherries

$25.75

Tillen Farms Bada Bing Cherries

$9.50

Tillen Farms Bloody Mary Olives

$9.50

Tillen Farms Bourbon Bada Bing Cherries

$9.50

Tillen Farms Lemon Twisted Olives

$9.50

Wild Hibiscus Flowers In Syrup

$12.25

Woodford Reserve Bourbon Cherries

$18.00

COCKTAIL KITS

The Carry On Cocktail Kit: The Bloody Mary

$25.00

The Carry On Cocktail Kit: The Gin & Tonic

$25.00

The Carry On Cocktail Kit: The Margarita

$24.00

The Carry On Cocktail Kit: The Moscow Mule

$24.00

Carry On Old Fashioned

$25.00

Cocktail Tin Dirty Martini

$16.50

Grab 'n' Go

$30.00

TIKI

$65.00

GIFT CERTIFICATES

Gift Certificate $25

$25.00

Gift Certificate $50

$50.00

Gift Certificate $75

$75.00

Gift Certificate $100

$100.00

Gift Certificate $125

$125.00

Gift Certificate $150

$150.00

GLASSWARE

Absinthe Bubbler

$50.00

Cactus Marg Glass

$12.00

Copper Buck Mug

$