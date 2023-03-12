Restaurant header imageView gallery

Vendemmia

1126 34th Ave

Seattle, WA 98122

Popular Items

Gnocchetti de Sardo
Snap Pea
Chocolate Cake

Food

Starters

Crudites

$15.00

Whipped chevre, lemon zest, olive oil

Baby Lettuce

$16.00

seasonal greens, pears, pecorino vinaigrette

Snap Pea

$19.00

dungeness crab, endive, chive

Grilled Octopus

$24.00

Grilled octopus, Fingerling Potatoes, calabrian chili Aioli

Stracciatella

$19.00

home made fresh cheese and corn fritters

Pate di Campagna

$22.00

home made pork pate with baguette, mustard, mostarda

Beef Tartare

$19.00

steak tartar and baguette

GH Focaccia

$7.00

General Harvest fresh foccacia bread with olive oil and balsamic

Scallop crudo

$19.00

Pastas

Spaghetti

$19.00

tomato, basil, olive oil, chili

Gnocchetti de Sardo

$27.00

lemon ricotta, wild msuhroom, basil

Bucatini

$26.00

pancetta, tomato, oregano, parmesan

Rigatoni

$28.00

beef cheeks sugo, tomato, parmesan

Creste di Gallo

$31.00

Kids Pasta

$14.00

Feature pasta

$29.00

Proteins

Clams

$34.00

smoked salmon, fennel, focaccia

Shank

$44.00

Wagyu flat iron

$55.00

Waygu flat iron, sunchoke, root vegetable puree

Chef feature

$36.00Out of stock

Tasting

Chefs Choice Tasting

$79.00

Chef Counter Tasting

$100.00

Course 1

Course 2

Pasta course 3

Pasta Course 3

Protein course 4

Protein Course 4

Dessert course 6

Dessert

Cheese Selection

$19.00

Cheese selection, baguette

Chocolate Cake

$15.00

layer Chocolate cake, Creme Fraiche

Tiramisu

$15.00

Tiramisu Cake, cacao powder

Fire

Fire Course 2

Fire Course 3

Fire Course 4

Dessert course 6

Fire Dessert

Liquor

VODKA

Vulcanica Vodka

$14.00

Batch 206 Vodka

$13.00

Glass Vodka

$14.00

Chuckanut Bay Vodka

$13.00

Mischief Vodka

$11.00

Blackfish Vodka

$15.00

GIN

Elena

$14.00

Mischief barrel finished Gin

$12.00

Copperworks Plum Gin

$16.00

Astrea Forest Gin

$15.00

Uncle Val's Gin

$13.00

Scratch Gin

$13.00

Big Gin Peat barrel Gin

$16.00

Mischief Gin

$11.00

RUM

Plantation OFTD

$16.00

well Rum

$12.00

TEQUILA & MESCAL

Cimarron Blanco Tequila

$13.00

El Buho Espadin Mescal

$15.00

RYE, SINGLE MALT, WHISKEY

Mischief John Jacob Rye

$12.00

Mischief Maple Wood Rye

$18.00

Batch 206 Barrel Raider Irish Whiskey

$15.00

Pursuit Cold Brew Whiskey

$15.00

Copperworks Batch 045 Single Malt

$21.00

Armorik Single Malt

$19.00

Bourbon

Batch 206 Old Log Cabin

$15.00

Mischief Canal Street Bourbon

$15.00

Blackfish Bourbon

$16.00

Mischief Bourbon

$12.00

LIQUEURS / CORDIALS

DOM Benadictine

$14.00

Maraska

$12.00

Luxardo

$12.00

Vermouth

Poli Gran Bassano

$15.00

Muz Vermuz Natural

$15.00

Contratto Rosso

$15.00

Guerin Rouge

$15.00

Vermouth Flight

$26.00

AMARI

Nardini

$15.00

Sennza Finna Winter Amaro

$15.00

Letterpress Amarino

$15.00

The Wood Spirit Co

$15.00

GRAPPA & BRANDY

Dragon Head Pommeau

$12.00

Jules Gautret Pineau Des Charentes

$14.00

Sarpa Di Poli Grappa

$18.00

Mischief Bandy

$14.00

CHINATO NOCINO & AMARETTO

Cana's feast Chinato

$15.00

Son's of Vancouver Amaretto

$16.00

Don Ciccio Nocino

$15.00

Cocktails

Spirtz

$16.00

PNW Rye Manhattan

$16.00

Terrazza

$16.00

Emilia

$16.00

Madrona Sour

$16.00

Classic Negroni

$16.00

Vendemmia Negroni

$16.00

Bishop Negroni

$16.00

Wait Negroni

$16.00

Epresso Martini

$18.00

Coktail of the day

$16.00

Beer

Pilsner

$7.00

IPA

$7.00

Dragons Head Cider

$12.00

Wine

Sparkling Glasses

Fratelli Cozza Prosecco

$13.00

Dopff & Iron, Brut Rose

$14.00

Corkage Fee

$50.00

Red Glasses

Buglioni L'Imperfetto

$16.00

Corkage Fee

$50.00

Covington Cellars Sangiovese

$15.00

Gls Mark Ryan Crazy mary 6oz

$28.00

II Vintners Make Haste

$16.00

II Vintners Merlot

$16.00

II Vintners Syrah

$16.00

Mark Ryan Crazy Mary 4oz

$15.00

Mas Picosa de Flor en Flor

$14.00

Masseria Li Veli Susumaniello

$18.00

Villa Calcinaia, Chianti Classico

$22.00

Visan Cotes Du Rhone Village

$18.00

Wine flight feature

$30.00

wine Tasting menu flight

$45.00

White & Rose Glasses

Aziendo argicola manzone Rose

$16.00Out of stock

Buglioni Musa Laguna

$16.00

Chateau L'ermite D'auzan

$13.00

Colli Di Catone Frascati Malvasia

$14.00

Corkage Fee

$50.00

Gls Terres Secretes, Macon Verze, Croix Jarrier

$17.00Out of stock

II Vintners Grenache Blanc

$16.00

II Vintners OG

$16.00

Inama Vin Soave

$15.00

La Tourmaline Muscadet

$15.00

Lu & Oly Mark Ryan We Sat By The Sea

$16.00

Scenic Valley Farm Gruner

$14.00

Tombacco Terre Di Chieti Pecorino

$16.00

Jean Luc Columbo Rose

$15.00

Red Bottles

Bel Air Beaume De Venise

$85.00

Betz Syrah

$175.00

Buglioni L'Imperfetto

$65.00

Casanova Di Neri Brunello

$240.00

Casetta Casa Vinecola Barolo

$122.00

Corkage Fee

$50.00

Covington Cellars Sangiovese

$68.00

Domaine Colotte, Fixin, Les Crais De Chene

$185.00

Domaine Louis Boillot & Fils, Volnay

$205.00

Gigondas, Les Pierres Du Vallat

$166.00

Hedges Syrah

$160.00

II Vintners Make Haste

$68.00

II Vintners Merlot

$68.00

II Vintners Syrah

$68.00

Jean Claude Boisset Pommard

$290.00

Mark Ryan Crazy Mary Mourvedre

$123.00

Mas picosa de flor en flor

$49.00

Masseria Li Veli

$70.00

Poderi Aldo Conterno Cicala Barolo

$440.00

Poderi Aldo Conterno, Colonnello, Barolo

$450.00

Rhonea, Roque Colombe, Chateauneuf Du Pape

$175.00

San Giorgio Ugolforte Brunello

$190.00

Venica Collio

$98.00

Villa Calcinaia, Chianti Classico

$81.00

Villadoria Barbaresco

$120.00

Visan Cotes Du Rhone Village

$76.00

White Bottles

Buglioni Laguna

$65.00

Colli Di Catone Frascati Malvasia

$56.00

Corkage Fee

$50.00

Descendants Liegeois Dupont

$69.00

II VIntners Grenache Blanc

$68.00

II Vintners OG

$68.00

Inama Vin Soave

$52.00

La Tourmaline Muscadet

$59.00

Lu & Oly Mark Ryan we sat by the sea

$63.00

Monte Carbonare Soave

$75.00

Scenic Valley Farm Gruner

$60.00

Terres Secretes, Macon Verze, Croix Jarrier

$61.00Out of stock

Tombacco Terre Di Chieti Pecorino

$56.00

Jean Claude Boisset Aligote

$71.00

Rose Bottles

Jean Luc Columbo Rose

$59.00Out of stock

Aziendo Agricola, Manzone

$48.00Out of stock

Corkage Fee

$50.00

Dessert wines

GLS Chateau Raymond Lafon Sauterne

$16.00

GLS Capitello Dolcino Muscat

$16.00

GLS The Rare Wine Madeira "Charleston"

$18.00

GLS Svl Souza-Tinta Cao

$15.00

GLS Brian Carter Tinta

$15.00

GLS Croft Pink Port

$12.00

GLS Archival Vin D’orange

$15.00

Corkage Fee

$50.00

GLS Buglioni recioto desert red

$150.00

Sparkling Bottles

Fratelli Cozza Prosecco

$49.00

Ca'Del Bosco Franciacorta Rose

$140.00

Dopff & Iron, Brut Rose

$55.00

Dumenil Premier Cru

$145.00

Laurent Perrier, Grand Siecle, Grand Cru #24

$350.00

Corkage Fee

$50.00

Corkage

Corkage Fee

$50.00

Dessert Wines & Port

Gls Chateau Raymon Lafon Sauterne

$16.00

Gls Capitello Docino Muscat Canelli

$16.00

Gls The Rare wine Madiera Charleston

$18.00

Gls Hedges Dessert wine

$15.00

Gls Brian Carter dessert wine

$15.00

Gl Croft Pink Port

$12.00

Gls Archival Vibn D'orange

$15.00

N/A Beverages

N/A

Ginger beer timber city

$11.00

Local Coke

$4.00

Local Diet

$4.00

Local Sprite

$4.00

Mocktail

$11.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$8.00

Spring Water

$8.00

Tonic

$3.00

Coffee, Tea, & Chocolate

COFFEE, TEA & CHOCOLATE

Americano

$8.00+

Espresso

$8.00+

Mochiato

$8.00+

Dopio

$8.00+

Latte

$8.00+

Capucinno

$8.00+

Mocha

$8.00+

Flying Bird Tea

$8.00

Hot cacao & Cookie

$15.00

Hot Cacao Spicy & Cookie

$15.00

Matcha

$8.00

Special Menus

Valentines

V-Crudo

V-Crab

V-Jamon

V-Salad

V-Gnocchi

$95.00

V-Spaghetti

$95.00

V-Scallop

$95.00

V-Veal

$95.00

V-Ribeye

$125.00

V-Chocolate

V-Sorbet

V-Affogato

V-Hot Cacao

V-Spicy Cacao

Supplements

Oysters

$25.00

Foccacia Bread

$7.00

SRW

xxxx

xxxx

xxxx

xxxx

NYE

Chocolate Mousse

Sorbet

Affogato

Cacao & Cookie

Spicy Cacao & Cookie

Vendemmia, located in the Madrona neighborhood of Seattle, is Chef Brian Clevenger's first restaurant. Its Italian-inspired menu has become a favorite for diners who appreciate the approach of using good product, locally-sourced whenever possible, prepared in a manner that highlights its true nature. Chef Quenton and General Manager Sylvain Berthe

