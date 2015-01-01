Vendetti's -Cumming 5456 Bethelview Rd, Suite 109
No reviews yet
5456 Bethelview Rd, Suite 109
Cumming, GA 30040
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Main
Aperitivo
- 12 Pieces Garlic Knots$8.99
Oven-baked garlic knots with a garlic butter sauce and Parmesan cheese
- 6 Pieces Garlic Knots$5.99
Oven-baked garlic knots with a garlic butter sauce and Parmesan cheese
- Basket of French Fries$7.99
Crispy french fries salted in our house seasoning
- Basket of Sweet Potato Fries$7.99
Thin and crispy sweet potato fries
- Calamari Friti$11.99
Crispy fried calamari
- Chicken Finger Basket$10.99
Served with fries and honey mustard
- Crostini$11.99
Our homemade pesto sauce spread over focaccia bread, covered with bruschetta tomatoes, melted mozzarella cheese and lightly covered in our glazed balsamic dressing
- Fried Zucchini Sticks$9.99
Lightly fried zucchini sticks served with our marinara sauce
- Hot Artichoke & Spinach Dip$10.99
Served with tortilla chips
- Mozzarella Sticks$9.99
Breaded with mozzarella cheese and served with a side of our homemade marinara
- Mussels$14.99
Sautéed mussel shells with fresh herbs in our marinara sauce (or white lemon butter) and served with crostinis on top
- Vendetti's Cheese Garlic Bread$10.99
Our handmade cheesy, garlic flavored Italian bread made with the perfect ratio of butter, garlic, Parmesan cheese and then topped with our melted mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of marinara sauce
- Vendetti's Fried Shrimp$9.99
Our hand breaded butterfly shrimp with a side of our homemade marinara sauce
- Vendetti's Sprouts$10.99
Sautéed brussels sprouts with bacon bits and a balsamic glaze sprinkled with pomegranate arils and feta cheese
- Vendetti's Starter$13.99
Combination of chicken wings, chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks and zucchini sticks and side of marinara
Wings
Wraps
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.99
Chicken tenders tossed in a spicy buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato, Gorgonzola cheese and ranch dressing
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.99
Chicken tenders, fresh romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, and Parmesan cheese
- Turkey Club Wrap$11.99
Roasted turkey with crispy bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing
Insalatas
- Burrata Salad$14.99
The perfect Italian app! Dreamy burrata cheese and tiny cheese filled pouches of mozzarella served over arugula with prosciutto, cherry tomatoes, green olives, basil and our delicious balsamic glaze
- Caesar Insalata$6.99+
Fresh crisp romaine lettuce tossed in our Caesar dressing, topped with croutons and Romano cheese
- Classic Wedge Salad$11.99
This classic and simple wedge salad is crisp and refreshing. A cold wedge of iceberg lettuce topped with our homemade chipotle ranch dressing, bacon, diced tomatoes, and feta cheese.
- House Insalata$6.99+
Fresh mixed greens served with tomatoes, cucumber, shredded carrots and red onions
- Insalata Antipasto$12.99
Mixed greens chopped with ham, salami, capicola, provolone cheese and tomatoes tossed in our house vinaigrette dressing then topped with roasted red peppers and kalamata olives
- Insalata Caprese$11.99
Sliced tomatoes and buffalo mozzarella with fresh basil and our house balsamic glaze
- Insalata Greca$7.99+
Fresh mixed greens with tomatoes, crumbled feta cheese, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini peppers, red onions, and our Mediterranean vinaigrette
- Spinach Insalata$7.99+
Fresh baby spinach tossed with crispy bacon, fresh mushrooms, candied walnuts, and egg in a warm bacon vinaigrette dressing
- Vendetti's Chef Insalata$13.49
Mixed greens tossed in a mango pineapple vinaigrette dressing with grilled chicken, crumbled Gorgonzola cheese, dried cranberries, candied walnuts and sliced apples
Sandwiches
- Castleberry Club$12.99
Ham, bacon, roasted turkey, American cheese, lettuce, and tomato with honey mustard on multigrain bread
- Grilled Chicken$11.99
Grilled chicken breast, crispy bacon, melted Cheddar cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a fresh kaiser roll
- Patty Melt$13.49
Grilled angus burger patty on grilled rye bread with sautéed onions, melted Swiss cheese and 1000 Island dressing served with french fries
- The Corned Beef$11.99
Thinly sliced corned beef and spicy brown mustard on fresh rye bread
- The Reuben$12.99
Roasted turkey, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 Island dressing on grilled rye bread
- Vendetti's Burger$13.99
An 8 oz 100% angus burger with lettuce, tomato, and onion served with french fries
Hoagies
- Chicken Parmigiana Hoagie$12.99
Chicken breast cutlet and marinara sauce topped with melted mozzarella cheese
- Chicken Philly$12.99
Grilled chicken breast sautéed with onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and melted provolone cheese
- Eggplant Parmigiana Hoagie$11.99
Tender eggplant cutlets lightly breaded with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Hot or Cold Classic Italian$12.99
Ham, salami, capicola, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and vinegar
- Meatball Parmigiana$12.99
Homemade meatballs and marinara sauce topped with melted mozzarella cheese
- Philly Cheesesteak$12.99
Thinly sliced steak sautéed with onions, mushrooms, green peppers and melted provolone
- Sausage, Peppers & Onion$12.99
Italian sausage, green peppers and white onions sautéed in our marinara sauce
- Veal Parmigiana Hoagie$15.99
Tender veal cutlets and marinara sauce topped with melted mozzarella cheese
Paninis
- Chicken Pesto Panini$12.99
Grilled chicken breast with tomatoes, pesto sauce and melted provolone cheese
- Classic Italian Panini$12.99
Ham, salami, capicola, tomatoes, melted mozzarella cheese and our vinaigrette dressing
- Turkey Club Panini$12.99
Roasted turkey, crisp bacon, tomato, melted provolone cheese and ranch dressing
- Vegetariano Panini$12.99
Fresh buffalo mozzarella cheese, sliced tomato, grilled eggplant,olive oil, and pesto
Kids Meals
- Kids Chicken Tenders + Fries$7.49
Served with french fries
- Kids Hamburger + Fries$7.99
Served with french fries
- Kids Mac & Cheese$5.99
- Kids Pasta$4.99
Served with marinara or melted butter
- Kids Ravioli$6.99
Served with marinara sauce
- Kids Slice of Cheese Pizza$3.99
- Kids Slice of Pepperoni Pizza$4.99
- Kids Grilled Cheese$5.99
Sides
- Cup Soup of the Day$5.99
- Bowl Soup of the Day$7.99
- Cup Tomato Basil Soup$4.99
- Bowl Tomato Basil Soup$6.99
- Side House Salad$3.99
- Side Caesar Salad$3.99
- Side Greek Salad$4.49
- Side Spinach Salad$4.49
- Side Italian Sausage$6.99
Served with our marinara sauce
- Side 3 Meatballs$6.99
Served with our marinara sauce
- Side Marinara$1.49
- Side Pizza Sauce$1.49
- Side Alfredo Sauce$2.49
- Side French Fries$3.99
- Side Sweet Potato Fries$4.99
- Side Veggies$5.69
- Side Broccoli$4.59
- Side Sauteed Spinach$4.00
- Two Extra Garlic Knots$2.50
- Two Extra Baguettes$2.50
- Each Extra Dressing
- Side Pasta Salad$1.59
- Side Salmon$7.99
- Side Grilled Chicken$6.99
- Side Shrimp$7.99
Desserts
Pizza, Stromboli & Calzones
Build Your Own Pie
Pizza the by Slice
Specialty Pizza
- Medium The Supreme$19.99
Topped with pepperoni, meatballs, sausage, ham, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, garlic, white onions, and melted mozzarella cheese
- Medium Meat Lovers Paradise$19.99
Topped with meatballs, sausage, ham, pepperoni, bacon and melted mozzarella cheese
- Medium Philly Cheesesteak$19.99
Red pizza sauce, topped with sautéed steak, white onions, mushrooms, green peppers and mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Medium White$16.99
Topped with ricotta cheese, melted mozzarella cheese, and fresh garlic and oil. No red pizza sauce!
- Medium BBQ Chicken$16.99
Tangy BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, cilantro, and melted mozzarella and fontina cheese
- Medium Classic Margarita$16.99
Our crust topped with marinara sauce, fresh buffalo mozzarella chunks, fresh basil, garlic, and olive oil
- Medium Vegetarian$19.99
Topped with spinach, tomatoes, white onions, mushrooms, broccoli, green peppers, artichoke hearts
- Medium Greek Pizza$18.99
Red pizza sauce with kalamata olives, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, garlic, feta and melted mozzarella cheese
- Medium Hawaiian Pizza$17.99
Homemade pizza sauce covered with melted mozzarella cheese, topped with fresh-cut pineapple tidbits and our seasoned ham
- Medium Buffalo Chicken$16.99
Hot buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, melted mozzarella cheese and ranch drizzle. (no red pizza sauce)
- Medium 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty$19.99
- Large The Supreme$25.99
Topped with pepperoni, meatballs, sausage, ham, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, garlic, white onions, and melted mozzarella cheese
- Large Philly Cheesesteak$25.99
Red pizza sauce, topped with sautéed steak, white onions, mushrooms, green peppers and melted mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Large Meat Lovers Paradise$25.99
Topped with meatballs, sausage, ham, pepperoni, bacon and melted mozzarella cheese
- Large White$18.99
Topped with ricotta cheese, melted mozzarella cheese, and fresh garlic and oil. No red pizza sauce!
- Large BBQ Chicken$22.99
Tangy BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, cilantro, and melted mozzarella and fontina cheese
- Large Classic Margarita$19.99
Our crust topped with marinara sauce, fresh Buffalo mozzarella chunks, fresh basil, garlic, and olive oil
- Large Vegetarian$25.99
Topped with spinach, tomatoes, white onions, mushrooms, broccoli, green peppers, artichoke hearts
- Large Greek Pizza$23.99
Red pizza sauce with kalamata olives, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, garlic, feta and melted mozzarella cheese
- Large Hawaiian Pizza$21.99
Homemade pizza sauce covered with shredded mozzarella, topped with fresh-cut pineapple tidbits and our seasoned ham
- Large Buffalo Chicken$22.99
Hot buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, melted mozzarella cheese, ranch drizzle. (no red pizza sauce)
- Large 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty$25.99
- XL The Supreme$27.99
Topped with pepperoni, meatballs, sausage, ham, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, garlic, white onions, and melted mozzarella cheese
- XL Philly Cheesesteak$27.99
Red pizza sauce, topped with sautéed steak, white onions, mushrooms, green peppers and melted mozzarella and provolone cheese
- XL Meat Lovers Paradise$27.99
Topped with meatballs, sausage, ham, pepperoni, bacon and melted mozzarella cheese
- XL White$20.99
Topped with ricotta cheese, melted mozzarella, and fresh garlic and oil. No red pizza sauce.
- XL BBQ Chicken$24.99
Tangy BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, cilantro, and melted mozzarella and fontina cheese
- XL Classic Margarita$21.99
Our crust topped with tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, garlic, and olive oil
- XL Vegetarian$27.99
Topped with spinach, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, broccoli, green peppers, artichoke hearts
- XL Greek Pizza$25.99
Red pizza sauce with kalamata olives, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, garlic, feta and melted mozzarella cheese
- XL Hawaiian Pizza$23.99
Homemade pizza sauce covered with shredded melted mozzarella cheese, topped with fresh-cut pineapple tidbits and our seasoned ham
- XL Buffalo Chicken$24.99
Hot buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, melted mozzarella cheese, ranch drizzle. (no red pizza sauce)
- XL 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty$27.99
- SIC The Supreme$27.99
Topped with pepperoni, meatballs, sausage, ham, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, garlic, white onions, and melted mozzarella cheese
- SIC Philly Cheesesteak$27.99
Red pizza sauce, topped with sautéed steak, white onions, mushrooms, green peppers and melted mozzarella and provolone cheese
- SIC Meat Lovers Paradise$27.99
Topped with meatballs, sausage, ham, pepperoni, bacon and melted mozzarella cheese
- SIC White$20.99
Topped with ricotta cheese, melted mozzarella cheese, and fresh garlic and oil. No red pizza sauce!
- SIC BBQ Chicken$24.99
Tangy BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, cilantro, and melted mozzarella and fontina cheese
- SIC Classic Margarita$21.99
Our crust topped with marinara sauce, fresh buffalo mozzarella chunks, fresh basil, garlic, and olive oil
- SIC Vegetarian$27.99
Topped with spinach, tomatoes, white onions, mushrooms, broccoli, green peppers, artichoke hearts
- SIC Greek Pizza$25.99
Red pizza sauce with kalamata olives, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, garlic, feta and melted mozzarella cheese
- SIC Hawaiian Pizza$23.99
Homemade pizza sauce covered with shredded melted mozzarella cheese, topped with fresh-cut pineapple tidbits and our seasoned ham
- SIC Buffalo Chicken$24.99
Hot buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, ranch drizzle (no red pizza sauce)
- SIC 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty$27.99
- 10" GF The Supreme$19.99
Topped with pepperoni, meatballs, sausage, ham, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, garlic, white onions, and melted mozzarella cheese
- 10" GF Philly Cheesesteak$19.99
Red pizza sauce, topped with sautéed steak, white onions, mushrooms, green peppers and melted mozzarella and provolone cheese
- 10" GF Meat Lovers Paradise$19.99
Topped with meatballs, sausage, ham, pepperoni, bacon and melted mozzarella cheese
- 10" GF White$16.99
Topped with ricotta cheese, melted mozzarella cheese, and fresh garlic and oil. No red pizza sauce!
- 10" GF BBQ Chicken$16.99
Tangy BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, cilantro, and melted mozzarella and fontina cheese
- 10" GF Classic Margarita$16.99
Our crust topped with marinara sauce, fresh buffalo mozzarella chunks, fresh basil, garlic, and olive oil
- 10" GF Vegetarian$19.99
Topped with spinach, tomatoes, white onions, mushrooms, broccoli, green peppers, artichoke hearts
- 10" GF Greek Pizza$18.99
Red pizza sauce with kalamata olives, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, garlic, feta and melted mozzarella cheese
- 10" GF Hawaiian Pizza$17.99
Homemade pizza sauce covered with shredded melted mozzarella cheese, topped with fresh-cut pineapple tidbits and our seasoned ham
- 10" GF Buffalo Chicken$16.99
Hot buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, melted mozzarella cheese, ranch drizzle (no red pizza sauce)
- 14" GF The Supreme$25.99
Topped with pepperoni, meatballs, sausage, ham, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, garlic, white onions, and melted mozzarella cheese
- 14" GF Philly Cheesesteak$25.99
Red pizza sauce, topped with sautéed steak, white onions, mushrooms, green peppers and melted mozzarella and provolone cheese
- 14" GF Meat Lovers Paradise$25.99
Topped with meatballs, sausage, ham, pepperoni, bacon and melted mozzarella cheese
- 14" GF White$18.99
Topped with ricotta cheese, melted mozzarella, and fresh garlic and oil. No red pizza sauce!
- 14" GF BBQ Chicken$22.99
Tangy BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, cilantro, and melted mozzarella and fontina cheese
- 14" GF Classic Margarita$19.99
Our crust topped with marinara sauce, fresh buffalo mozzarella chunks, fresh basil, garlic, and olive oil
- 14" GF Vegetarian$25.99
Topped with spinach, tomatoes, white onions, mushrooms, broccoli, green peppers, artichoke hearts
- 14" GF Greek Pizza$23.99
Red pizza sauce with kalamata olives, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, garlic, feta and melted mozzarella cheese
- 14" GF Hawaiian Pizza$21.99
Homemade pizza sauce covered with shredded melted mozzarella cheese, topped with fresh-cut pineapple tidbits and our seasoned ham
- 14" GF Buffalo Chicken$22.99
Hot buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, ranch drizzle (no red pizza sauce)
Calzone & Strombolis
- Cheese Calzone$11.99
Pizza dough stuffed with ricotta and mozzarella cheese, baked till golden brown. Served with a side of our marinara sauce
- Spinach Calzone$12.99
Pizza dough stuffed with fresh spinach, fresh garlic, ricotta, Parmesan, provolone and mozzarella cheese, baked till golden brown. Served with a side of our marinara sauce
- Small Cheese Stromboli$11.99
Pizza dough stuffed with mozzarella cheese, baked till golden brown. Served with a side of our marinara sauce
- Large Cheese Stromboli$17.99
Pizza dough stuffed with mozzarella cheese, baked till golden brown. Served with a side of our marinara sauce
- Small Meaty Paradise Stromboli$14.99
Stuffed with pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ham, bacon, and chipotle ranch sauce
- Large Meaty Paradise Stromboli$22.99
Stuffed with pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ham, bacon, and chipotle ranch sauce
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
5456 Bethelview Rd, Suite 109, Cumming, GA 30040