433 West Van Buren St

Chicago, IL 60607

Snacks

Fried Chicken Chips

$5.99

salt and pepper seasoned chicken skins

Fiery Rangoon

$5.99

fried wontons filled with spicy cream cheese filling (v)(3pc)

Filipino Lumpia

$5.99

filipino style chicken egg rolls (4pc)

Fried Dumplings

$5.99

korean style fried dumplings w/ spicy pork or beef filling (3pc)

Pizza Puff

$5.00

Side Of Rice

$2.50

Side Of Broth

$3.50

Pho

Pho Bo

$13.99Out of stock

traditional Vietnamese noodle soup: beef broth, beef brisket, thinly sliced ribeye, meatballs, and rice noodles; garnished w/ cilantro, onion, and green onion (served w/ beansprouts, Thai basil, jalapeños, lime, sriracha, and hoisin on the side)

Pho Ga

$12.99Out of stock

traditional Vietnamese noodle soup: chicken broth, poached chicken, rice noodles, and a hard-boiled egg and garnished w/ cilantro, onion, and green onion (served w/ beansprouts, Thai basil, jalapeños, lime, sriracha, and hoisin on the side)

Pho Chay

$12.99Out of stock

traditional Vietnamese noodle soup: vegetable broth, straw mushrooms, baby corn, rice noodles; garnished w/ cilantro, onion, and green onion (served w/ beansprouts, Thai basil, jalapeños, lime, sriracha, and hoisin on the side)

Riceboxes

Korean Beef Ricebox

$13.99Out of stock

marinated korean beef cooked over fire served over rice w/ house made daikon, cilantro, red onion, and cucumbers

Vietnamese Pork Ricebox

$12.99

marinated vietnamese pork shoulder served over rice w/ house made daikon, cilantro, red onion, and cucumbers

Filipino Longanisa Ricebox

$12.99

grilled filipino pork sausage served over rice w/ house made daikon, cilantro, red onion, and cucumbers

Fried Egg Ricebox

$12.99

Banh Mi

The Viet Dip Sandwich

$11.99

thinly sliced ribeye, house aioli, white onion, cilantro, and jalapeños on French bread with a side of pho jus dip

Korean Beef Banh Mi

$11.99Out of stock

korean marinated beef, daikon, cilantro, cucumbers, spicy mayo, and gochuchang sauce on french bread

Vietnamese Pork Banh Mi

$10.99

vietnamese marinated pork, daikon, cilantro, cucumbers, spicy mayo, and gochuchang sauce on french bread

Filipino Longanisa Banh Mi

$10.99

filipino pork sausage, daikon, cilantro, cucumbers, spicy mayo, and gochuchang sauce on french bread

Fried Egg Banh Mi

$10.99

Drinks

Water

$3.00

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Crush Orange

$2.50Out of stock

Mountain Dew

$2.50Out of stock

2% Peach Water

$3.00

Pocari Sweat

$3.00

Mr. Brown's Iced Coffee

$3.00Out of stock

Yeo's C. Tea

$3.00

Yeo's G. Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Yeo's Soymilk

$3.00

Nirvana Thai Iced Tea

$4.25Out of stock

Vietnamese Coffee

$4.00
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

A collaboration between Chicago Lunchbox and Phodega, PHOBOX offers guest favorites from both menus to the Loop! Visit us at the From Here On Food Hall at The Old Post Office!

Location

433 West Van Buren St, Chicago, IL 60607

Directions

