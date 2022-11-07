PHOBOX
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
A collaboration between Chicago Lunchbox and Phodega, PHOBOX offers guest favorites from both menus to the Loop! Visit us at the From Here On Food Hall at The Old Post Office!
Location
433 West Van Buren St, Chicago, IL 60607
