A map showing the location of DDO Bar DDO Bar View gallery

DDO Bar DDO Bar

review star

No reviews yet

601 W 26th St

New York City, NY 10001

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizer

DDOBAR CEASAR SALAD

$12.00

Anchovy, Miso, Parmesan

YUBU SALAD

$16.00

Multi grain Yubu tart, Kale, Egg

Cod Jorim

$18.00

Braised Radish

Hiramasa Ssam

$18.00

Daikon, Trout Roe

Fluke Krudo

$18.00

Green Apple, Jalapeno, Cucumber

Soup

SOUP

$5.00

Miso Chicken Broth, Mushroom, Chive

YUBU TART

Original

$5.00

Egg salad, Ikura, Panko

Double Cooked Pork

$5.00

Soy Pork Belly, Jajang Hummus

Crispy Brussel Sprout

$5.00

Caramelized Anchovy, Coddled Egg Yolk

Boston Mackerel

$6.00

Kimchi Ragu

Veal Carpaccio

$6.00

Tuna Caper Aioli

Beef Tartare

$6.00

Korean Beef Tartare, Scallion

Hamachi

$6.00

Yuzu Creme Fraiche

Scallop

$6.00

Dashi Immersion, Dill

Bufflao Mozarella

$6.00

Furikake, Garlic Confit

Tuna

$7.00

Horseradish, Crispy chilli

Salmon

$7.00

Everything Bagel

Lobster

$7.00

Celery, Mayo

Main

Chicken Kangjung

$16.00

Couliflower, Cruller

BullDak

$20.00

Grilled Korean chicken

Skate Schnitzel

$24.00

Soy Egg Sabayon, Koshihikari Rice

Galbi

$26.00

Short Rib, Shitaki, Buttered Rice

Dessert

Pain perdu

$10.00

Earlgrey soft serve, Salted Caramel

Soft Serve

$6.00

Earlgrey Softserve

Choc Chip Cookie

$3.50

Lunch Set

Lunch Set

$20.00

4pcs Yubu(1x$5,2X$6,1X$7)

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

601 W 26th St, New York City, NY 10001

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Intelligentsia Coffee - High Line
orange star4.0 • 216
180 10th Ave New York, NY 10011
View restaurantnext
The Water Hazard @ The Golf Club at Chelsea Piers
orange starNo Reviews
59 Chelsea Piers New York, NY 10001
View restaurantnext
Canteen at Chelsea Piers Fitness - Chelsea Piers
orange starNo Reviews
Chelsea Piers, Pier 60 2nd Floor New York, NY 10011
View restaurantnext
Billy's Bakery - Chelsea
orange starNo Reviews
184 9th Ave New York City, NY 10011
View restaurantnext
Burger Joint - Moynihan Train Station
orange starNo Reviews
383 West 31st Street, Stall #31 New York, NY 10001
View restaurantnext
Miznon - Hudson Yards
orange starNo Reviews
20 Hudson Yards RU 401B New York, NY 10001
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New York City

Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Il Buco - Bond St
orange star4.4 • 15,163
47 Bond St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Toloache - 50th St.
orange star4.4 • 12,593
251 West 50th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
orange star4.4 • 11,550
797 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York City
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston