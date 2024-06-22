Denver Milk Market Bos Vendor
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:30 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info
A unique concierge service allows diners to place an order online and pick it up at a dedicated counter. The service spans all venues—you can order from various concepts in one order and pickup with ease.
Location
1800 Wazee Street, Denver, CO 80202