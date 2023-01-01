Venezia Italian Restaurant and Bar
130 FIRST ST
Eaton, CO 80615
Dinner/Lunch
Appetizers
Arancini Venezia
(Shareable plate) two deep-fried, panko breaded rice balls stuffed with risotto, bolognese & fresh mozzarella
Bruschetta
Toasted baguettes topped with basil, pesto, tomatoes, garlic, balsamic reduction, and EVOO
Burrata Toscana
(Shareable plate) ricotta stuffed fresh, mozzarella ball, arugula bed fired roasted garlic, EVOO, roasted red pepper, cherry tomato, and toasted baguette
Carciofo Gigante
Steam artichoke with lemon beurre Blanc sauce and parmesan cheese
Calamari Al Peperoncino
Tossed in a spicy cherry pepper marinara
Calamari Fritti
Tender fried tubes and tentacles served with a slide of marinara sauce
Cozze Bianche
White wine, garlic, red pepper flakes
Caprese Di Bufala
Fresh basil drizzled balsamic reduction, mozzarella, ripe vine tomatoes
Pepper Jack Shrimp
Venezia's favorite
Funghi Ripieni
Mushrooms stuffed with cheesy spicy sausage, peppers, and lemon beurre blanc
Gamberetti Al Pepe
Sautéed shrimp, prosciutto ham & Monterrey jack cream sauce
Polpette
Monster meatball stuffed with ricotta on a bed of marinara
Zucchini Sausage with Melted Gorgonzola
Sautéed zucchini, sausage, and melted gorgonzola, pure olive oil
Side of Marinara
Chef's Specialty Appetizers
Cozze Ubriache
An abundance of mussels, chorizo, salmon, tomato prepared in our famous red, lemon, butter, Chablis wine possillpo sauce. (Share plate)
Cavoletti Di Bruxelles
Large medley of fried sprouts, prosciutto, dried cranberry, shaved parmigiana, and balsamic reduction
Small Insalate Della Casa
Mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, olives, shaved parmesan, and choice of dressing
Large Insalate Della Casa
Mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, olives, shaved parmesan, and choice of dressing
Small Insalate Di Spinaci
Baby spinach, goat cheese, crispy prosciutto, raspberry vinaigrette
Large Insalate Di Spinaci
Baby spinach, goat cheese, crispy prosciutto, raspberry vinaigrette
Small Insalata Caesar
Crisp romaine lettuce, homemade Caesar dressing, shaved parmesan cheese and croutons
Large Insalata Caesar
Crisp romaine lettuce, homemade Caesar dressing, shaved parmesan cheese and croutons
Small Insalata Italiana
Field greens, pepperoncini's black olives, and mozzarella cheese. Served with Italian dressing
Large Insalata Italiana
Field greens, pepperoncini's black olives, and mozzarella cheese. Served with Italian dressing
Classic WedgeNOM
Iceberg topped with bacon, blue cheese crumbles, and blue cheese dressing
Small Arugula Beet Salad
Arugula, dried cranberries, cherry tomato, red beets & goat cheese, lemon vinaigrette
Large Arugula Beet Salad
Arugula, dried cranberries, cherry tomato, red beets & goat cheese, lemon vinaigrette
Pasta Classica
Capellini Al Pomodoro E Basilico
Diced roma tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic, pure olive oil, served with capellini pasta
Cannelloni Toscana
Grande tube pasta stuffed with ricotta, ground veal, and beef baked, topped with our house-made tuscan meat sauce & melted provolone
Classici Ravioli Al Formaggio
Ricotta stuffed ravioli in marinara, melted mozzarella
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine pasta tossed in our own rich and creamy alfredo sauce, cherry tomato
Gnocchi Al Pesto Di Pollo
Fresh potato gnocchi, creamy chicken pesto
Lasagna Bolognese
Bolognese, ricotta, mozzarella & parmesan cheese baked
Linguini E Vongole
Fresh littleneck clams shelled sweet baby clams delicately sautéed with garlic in a white wine sauce
Parmigiana Di Melanzane
Grill then baked eggplant, ricotta, marinara sauce, melted mozzarella cheese, and linguine pasta
Penne Rustica
Penne pasta tossed in a rose cream sauce, julienne chicken, polidori Italian sausage, melted provolone cheese baked.
Penne Primavera
Sautéed garlic & olive oil fresh seasonal vegetables served over penne
Penne Carbonara
Penne pasta tossed in our creamy alfredo sauce with green peas & diced imported prosciutto
Penne Venezia
Broccoli rabe EVOO, cherry tomato, sundried tomato, Italian sausage
Ravioli Di Spinaci
Ricotta stuffed cheese ravioli topped with our house-made marinara sauce & fresh baby spinach
Rigatoni Alla Vodka
Authentic Italian dish using our famous pancetta pink vodka sauce, and green peas
Rigatoni Bolognese
Rigatoni topped with our famous house made bolognese sauce with green peas
Spaghetti Marinara
Topped with our fresh house-made marinara sauce
Ravioli Di Bistecca/steak Ravioli
Specialty ravioli stuffed with slow braised steak tossed in a sautéed mushroom brown marsala sauce
Tortellini Tricolor
Tri-colored tortellini with julienne chicken smothered in a gorgonzola cream sauce
Tortellini Rosa
Tortellini and pancetta vodka sauce
Ravioli Di Pollo E Spinachi
Specialty ravioli stuffed with chicken, cheese, and spinach. Tossed in a rose cream sauce with sautéed julienne chicken & goat cheese crumbles
Chef's Famous Specialty Pasta Dishes
Chicken Piccata
Cutlet sautéed with chablis, lemon, capers, artichokes & cream, served with capellini pasta & fresh vegetables
Chicken Marsala
Cutlet in a marsala wine sauce with mushrooms & prosciutto ham, served with capellini and fresh vegetables chicken
Parmigiana
Lightly pounded cutlet, breaded with seasoned house-made breadcrumbs, marinara sauce & premium mozzarella cheese, served with linguini
Chicken Saltimbocca
Sautéed cutlet topped with dijon mustard, prosciutto, and provolone cheese with a creamy demiglace served with a side of fettuccine and sautéed asparagus
Fettuccine Bamberi E Gorgonsola
Blackened shrimp and deep sea scallops with fettuccine pasta, vine-ripped tomatoes, spinach in a gorgonzola cream sauce
Fetuccine Ai Frutti Di Mare
Sautéed shrimp & deep-sea scallops with fettuccini pasta finished in our famous white truffle panna cream sauce, mushroom, cherry tomato
Lasagne Alle Melanzane
Eggplant delicately layered, ricotta, mozzarella smothered in our famous green pea and beef vodka bolognese sauce, baked to perfection in our oven
Parmigiano Di Pollo Rosa
Chicken parm, pancetta vodka sauce, mozzarella & rigatoni pasta
Ravioli Al Tartufo E Gamberi
Ricotta cheese stuffed ravioli tossed in white truffle panna sauce, mushroom, cherry tomato with jumbo shrimp
Ravioli Di Aragosta Con Gamberi
Hand-rolled lobster stuffed ravioli, jumbo shrimp, smothered in a sherry lump crab rose sauce
Paillord Di Pollo
Lightly pounded, seasoned grilled chicken, fresh vegetables, garlic kalamata olives, EVOO, served with creamy risotto
Veal Piccata
Cutlet sautéed with chablis, lemon, capers, artichokes & cream, served with capellini pasta & fresh vegetables
Veal Marsala
Cutlet in a marsala wine sauce with mushrooms & prosciutto ham, served with capellini and fresh vegetables chicken
Veal Parmigiana
Lightly pounded cutlet, breaded with seasoned house-made breadcrumbs, marinara sauce & premium mozzarella cheese, served with linguini
Veal Saltimbocca
Sautéed cutlet topped with dijon mustard, prosciutto, and provolone cheese with a creamy demiglace served with a side of fettuccine and sautéed asparagus
Seafood
Capesante Annerite
Blackened in a chardonnay lemon butter sauce, served red potato mash & fresh vegetables
Frutti Di Mare Al Vino Bianco
Sautéed deep-sea scallops, shrimp & crabmeat, fresh baby spinach in a white wine garlic sauce, served with fresh vegetables and creamy risotto
Linguine Agli Scampi
Jumbo shrimp, sautéed in lemon, butter garlic, and wine, fresh vegetables, and linguini pasta
Mahi Mahi Annerito
Pan-seared blackened, topped with fresh sautéed spinach, white wine butter sauce, served & with creamy risotto and fresh vegetables
Parmigiana Di Gamberi
Fried jumbo shrimp, marinara, and fresh mozzarella served with linguini
Salmone Di Venezia
Sautéed salmon fillet topped with lemon butter beurre blanc, served with fresh vegetable & creamy risotto
Seafood Gusto Platter
Shrimps, scallops & clams gently sauteed in light garlic lemon butter sauce tossed with fresh vegetables served over linguini
Chef's Specialty Seafood Dishes
Branzino Ripieno Alla Mediterranean
Japanese seabass stuffed with crab, topped with Mediterranean white sauce, kalamata olives, chopped tomato, capers, artichoke, garlic, and mixed vegetables
Fruiti Di Mare
Sautéed clams, mussels, salmon, deep-sea scallops, calamari, and jumbo shrimp tossed in a spicy seafood marinara over linguini pasta
Linguine Alle Cozze
Amalfi coast dish, mussels, calamari over linguine prepared in our famous red possilipo sauce, Chablis wine butter, herbs-owners pick
Chicken And Veal
Steaks and Shanks
Filetto Di Manzo
Grilled 8 oz tenderloin filet, brown sauce, served with red potato mash & sautéed asparagus
Ribeye Gorgonzola
Seasoned premium upper 2/3rd choice steak grilled to perfection topped with a gorgonzola cream sauce, served with red potato mash & mixed vegetables
Ribeye Campagnolo
14 oz. Premium upper 2/3rd choice steak grilled to perfection, topped with sauteed peppers, onions & mushrooms, served with red potato mash owner's favorite!
Osso Bucco
Tender fall-off-the-bone pork shank slow cooked, served with red potato mash & fresh vegetables
Menu Per Bambini/KIDS MENU
Chicken and Veal
Pizze
Small
Small Combinazione
Homemade pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, olives, red peppers & premium mozzarella cheese
Small Margherita Classica
Extra virgin olive oil, garlic, fresh vine ripened tomatoes, basil leaves & fresh buffalo mozzarella cheese
Small New York "White Pie"
Classic white pie, garlic parmesan cheese sauce, Italian seasoning, basil leaves, fresh buffalo mozzarella and ricotta cheese
Small Pizza Al Formaggio
Small Pizza Salsiccia E Peperoni
Homemade marinara pizza, house roasted and sautéed red peppers, sliced polidori sausage & premium mozzarella cheese
Small Pizza Con Polpette E Cipolla
Homemade pizza sauce, sliced meatballs, sauteed sweet onion & premium mozzarella cheese
Small Pizza Con Pesto E Pollo
Pesto sauce topped with fresh vine ripened tomatoes, basil, julienned chicken & premium mozzarella
Small Pizza Parmigiana
Owner's favorite. Specialty pie-homemade pizza sauce, fried chicken cutlet, premium mozzarella cheese
Small Pizza Con Arugula
Fresh pesto, goat cheese, olive oil, diced tomato topped with arugula & sliced black olives
Small Pizza Hawaiana
Homemade pizza sauce, premium mozzarella cheese, pineapple and ham
Small Pizza Con Jalapeño
Homemade pizza sauce, premium mozzarella, sautéed jalapeños and sweet onion
Small Venezia's Pizza
Homemade pizza sauce, sautéed authentic Italian broccoli rabe, garlic & oil, sliced Italian sausage & premium mozzarella cheese
Medium
Medium Pizza Al Formaggio
Medium Combinazione
Homemade pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, olives, red peppers & premium mozzarella cheese
Medium Pizza Salsiccia E Peperoni
Homemade marinara pizza, house roasted and sautéed red peppers, sliced polidori sausage & premium mozzarella cheese
Medium Pizza Con Polpette E Cipolla
Homemade pizza sauce, sliced meatballs, sauteed sweet onion & premium mozzarella cheese
Medium New York "White Pie"
Classic white pie, garlic parmesan cheese sauce, Italian seasoning, basil leaves, fresh buffalo mozzarella and ricotta cheese
Medium Venezia's Pizza
Homemade pizza sauce, sautéed authentic Italian broccoli rabe, garlic & oil, sliced Italian sausage & premium mozzarella cheese
Medium Pizza Con Pesto E Pollo
Pesto sauce topped with fresh vine ripened tomatoes, basil, julienned chicken & premium mozzarella
Medium Pizza Parmigiana
Owner's favorite. Specialty pie-homemade pizza sauce, fried chicken cutlet, premium mozzarella cheese
Medium Margherita Classica
Extra virgin olive oil, garlic, fresh vine ripened tomatoes, basil leaves & fresh buffalo mozzarella cheese
Medium Pizza Con Arugula
Fresh pesto, goat cheese, olive oil, diced tomato topped with arugula & sliced black olives
Medium Pizza Hawaiana
Homemade pizza sauce, premium mozzarella cheese, pineapple and ham
Medium Pizza Con Jalapeño
Homemade pizza sauce, premium mozzarella, sautéed jalapeños and sweet onion
Large
Large Pizza Al Formaggio
Large Combinazione
Homemade pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, olives, red peppers & premium mozzarella cheese
Large Pizza Salsiccia E Peperoni
Homemade marinara pizza, house roasted and sautéed red peppers, sliced polidori sausage & premium mozzarella cheese
Large Pizza Con Polpette E Cipolla
Homemade pizza sauce, sliced meatballs, sautéed sweet onion & premium mozzarella cheese
Large New York "White Pie"
Classic white pie, garlic parmesan cheese sauce, Italian seasoning, basil leaves, fresh buffalo mozzarella and ricotta cheese
Large Venezia's Pizza
Homemade pizza sauce, sautéed authentic Italian broccoli rabe, garlic & oil, sliced Italian sausage & premium mozzarella cheese
Large Pizza Con Pesto E Pollo
Pesto sauce topped with fresh vine ripened tomatoes, basil, julienned chicken & premium mozzarella
Large Pizza Parmigiana
Owner's favorite. Specialty pie-homemade pizza sauce, fried chicken cutlet, premium mozzarella cheese
Large Margherita Classica
Extra virgin olive oil, garlic, fresh vine ripened tomatoes, basil leaves & fresh buffalo mozzarella cheese
Large Pizza Con Arugula
Fresh pesto, goat cheese, olive oil, diced tomato topped with arugula & sliced black olives
Large Pizza Hawaiana
Homemade pizza sauce, premium mozzarella cheese, pineapple and ham
Large Pizza Con Jalapeño
Homemade pizza sauce, premium mozzarella, sautéed jalapeños and sweet onion
Dolci/DESSERT
Dolci
Cannoli
Italian cannoli filled with a sweet ricotta filling and chocolate chips.
Gelato
Put simply, gelato is Italian ice cream.
N.Y. Italian Cheesecake
Traditional cheesecake with a graham cracker crust, with a strawberry - raspberry sauce.
Tartufo
Meaning truffle in Italian, is a dessert that is composed of two flavors of ice cream with a nut or fruit center then coated with a delicious chocolate shell.
Triple Chocolate Cake
A decadent dessert of moist chocolate cake, chocolate filling and chocolate frosting, nuts.
Tiramisu
Espresso-rum soaked lady fingers with creamy mascarpone cheese and cocoa powder.
Creme Brulee
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
We are a restaurant dedicated to Italian food offering exquisite and high-quality dishes to our invited clients as well as exceptional service.
130 FIRST ST, Eaton, CO 80615