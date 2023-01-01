  • Home
  • /
  • Eaton
  • /
  • Venezia Italian Restaurant and Bar
Main picView gallery

Venezia Italian Restaurant and Bar

review star

No reviews yet

130 FIRST ST

Eaton, CO 80615

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Dinner/Lunch

Appetizers

Arancini Venezia

$13.00

(Shareable plate) two deep-fried, panko breaded rice balls stuffed with risotto, bolognese & fresh mozzarella

Bruschetta

$11.50

Toasted baguettes topped with basil, pesto, tomatoes, garlic, balsamic reduction, and EVOO

Burrata Toscana

$15.00

(Shareable plate) ricotta stuffed fresh, mozzarella ball, arugula bed fired roasted garlic, EVOO, roasted red pepper, cherry tomato, and toasted baguette

Carciofo Gigante

$12.50

Steam artichoke with lemon beurre Blanc sauce and parmesan cheese

Calamari Al Peperoncino

$14.00

Tossed in a spicy cherry pepper marinara

Calamari Fritti

$14.00

Tender fried tubes and tentacles served with a slide of marinara sauce

Cozze Bianche

$16.00

White wine, garlic, red pepper flakes

Caprese Di Bufala

$12.00

Fresh basil drizzled balsamic reduction, mozzarella, ripe vine tomatoes

Pepper Jack Shrimp

$15.00

Venezia's favorite

Funghi Ripieni

$14.00

Mushrooms stuffed with cheesy spicy sausage, peppers, and lemon beurre blanc

Gamberetti Al Pepe

$15.00

Sautéed shrimp, prosciutto ham & Monterrey jack cream sauce

Polpette

$15.00

Monster meatball stuffed with ricotta on a bed of marinara

Zucchini Sausage with Melted Gorgonzola

$12.00

Sautéed zucchini, sausage, and melted gorgonzola, pure olive oil

Side of Marinara

$2.00

Chef's Specialty Appetizers

Cozze Ubriache

$21.00

An abundance of mussels, chorizo, salmon, tomato prepared in our famous red, lemon, butter, Chablis wine possillpo sauce. (Share plate)

Cavoletti Di Bruxelles

$15.00

Large medley of fried sprouts, prosciutto, dried cranberry, shaved parmigiana, and balsamic reduction

Small Insalate Della Casa

$5.50

Mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, olives, shaved parmesan, and choice of dressing

Large Insalate Della Casa

$11.00

Mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, olives, shaved parmesan, and choice of dressing

Small Insalate Di Spinaci

$5.50

Baby spinach, goat cheese, crispy prosciutto, raspberry vinaigrette

Large Insalate Di Spinaci

$11.00

Baby spinach, goat cheese, crispy prosciutto, raspberry vinaigrette

Small Insalata Caesar

$6.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, homemade Caesar dressing, shaved parmesan cheese and croutons

Large Insalata Caesar

$12.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, homemade Caesar dressing, shaved parmesan cheese and croutons

Small Insalata Italiana

$8.00

Field greens, pepperoncini's black olives, and mozzarella cheese. Served with Italian dressing

Large Insalata Italiana

$16.00

Field greens, pepperoncini's black olives, and mozzarella cheese. Served with Italian dressing

Classic WedgeNOM

$12.00Out of stock

Iceberg topped with bacon, blue cheese crumbles, and blue cheese dressing

Small Arugula Beet Salad

$6.50Out of stock

Arugula, dried cranberries, cherry tomato, red beets & goat cheese, lemon vinaigrette

Large Arugula Beet Salad

$13.00Out of stock

Arugula, dried cranberries, cherry tomato, red beets & goat cheese, lemon vinaigrette

Open Food

Pasta Classica

Capellini Al Pomodoro E Basilico

$16.50

Diced roma tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic, pure olive oil, served with capellini pasta

Cannelloni Toscana

$22.00

Grande tube pasta stuffed with ricotta, ground veal, and beef baked, topped with our house-made tuscan meat sauce & melted provolone

Classici Ravioli Al Formaggio

$16.00

Ricotta stuffed ravioli in marinara, melted mozzarella

Fettuccine Alfredo

$16.00

Fettuccine pasta tossed in our own rich and creamy alfredo sauce, cherry tomato

Gnocchi Al Pesto Di Pollo

$19.00

Fresh potato gnocchi, creamy chicken pesto

Lasagna Bolognese

$20.00

Bolognese, ricotta, mozzarella & parmesan cheese baked

Linguini E Vongole

$24.00

Fresh littleneck clams shelled sweet baby clams delicately sautéed with garlic in a white wine sauce

Parmigiana Di Melanzane

$19.00

Grill then baked eggplant, ricotta, marinara sauce, melted mozzarella cheese, and linguine pasta

Penne Rustica

$21.00

Penne pasta tossed in a rose cream sauce, julienne chicken, polidori Italian sausage, melted provolone cheese baked.

Penne Primavera

$15.00

Sautéed garlic & olive oil fresh seasonal vegetables served over penne

Penne Carbonara

$17.00

Penne pasta tossed in our creamy alfredo sauce with green peas & diced imported prosciutto

Penne Venezia

$19.00

Broccoli rabe EVOO, cherry tomato, sundried tomato, Italian sausage

Ravioli Di Spinaci

$17.00

Ricotta stuffed cheese ravioli topped with our house-made marinara sauce & fresh baby spinach

Rigatoni Alla Vodka

$19.50

Authentic Italian dish using our famous pancetta pink vodka sauce, and green peas

Rigatoni Bolognese

$19.50

Rigatoni topped with our famous house made bolognese sauce with green peas

Spaghetti Marinara

$13.00

Topped with our fresh house-made marinara sauce

Ravioli Di Bistecca/steak Ravioli

$19.00

Specialty ravioli stuffed with slow braised steak tossed in a sautéed mushroom brown marsala sauce

Tortellini Tricolor

$18.00

Tri-colored tortellini with julienne chicken smothered in a gorgonzola cream sauce

Tortellini Rosa

$18.00

Tortellini and pancetta vodka sauce

Ravioli Di Pollo E Spinachi

$19.00

Specialty ravioli stuffed with chicken, cheese, and spinach. Tossed in a rose cream sauce with sautéed julienne chicken & goat cheese crumbles

Chef's Famous Specialty Pasta Dishes

Chicken Piccata

$23.00

Cutlet sautéed with chablis, lemon, capers, artichokes & cream, served with capellini pasta & fresh vegetables

Chicken Marsala

$23.00

Cutlet in a marsala wine sauce with mushrooms & prosciutto ham, served with capellini and fresh vegetables chicken

Parmigiana

$22.00

Lightly pounded cutlet, breaded with seasoned house-made breadcrumbs, marinara sauce & premium mozzarella cheese, served with linguini

Chicken Saltimbocca

$23.00

Sautéed cutlet topped with dijon mustard, prosciutto, and provolone cheese with a creamy demiglace served with a side of fettuccine and sautéed asparagus

Fettuccine Bamberi E Gorgonsola

$29.00

Blackened shrimp and deep sea scallops with fettuccine pasta, vine-ripped tomatoes, spinach in a gorgonzola cream sauce

Fetuccine Ai Frutti Di Mare

$29.00

Sautéed shrimp & deep-sea scallops with fettuccini pasta finished in our famous white truffle panna cream sauce, mushroom, cherry tomato

Lasagne Alle Melanzane

$22.00

Eggplant delicately layered, ricotta, mozzarella smothered in our famous green pea and beef vodka bolognese sauce, baked to perfection in our oven

Parmigiano Di Pollo Rosa

$23.00

Chicken parm, pancetta vodka sauce, mozzarella & rigatoni pasta

Ravioli Al Tartufo E Gamberi

$23.00

Ricotta cheese stuffed ravioli tossed in white truffle panna sauce, mushroom, cherry tomato with jumbo shrimp

Ravioli Di Aragosta Con Gamberi

$31.00

Hand-rolled lobster stuffed ravioli, jumbo shrimp, smothered in a sherry lump crab rose sauce

Paillord Di Pollo

$20.00

Lightly pounded, seasoned grilled chicken, fresh vegetables, garlic kalamata olives, EVOO, served with creamy risotto

Veal Piccata

$25.00

Cutlet sautéed with chablis, lemon, capers, artichokes & cream, served with capellini pasta & fresh vegetables

Veal Marsala

$25.00

Cutlet in a marsala wine sauce with mushrooms & prosciutto ham, served with capellini and fresh vegetables chicken

Veal Parmigiana

$26.00

Lightly pounded cutlet, breaded with seasoned house-made breadcrumbs, marinara sauce & premium mozzarella cheese, served with linguini

Veal Saltimbocca

$25.00

Sautéed cutlet topped with dijon mustard, prosciutto, and provolone cheese with a creamy demiglace served with a side of fettuccine and sautéed asparagus

Open Food

Seafood

Capesante Annerite

$29.00

Blackened in a chardonnay lemon butter sauce, served red potato mash & fresh vegetables

Frutti Di Mare Al Vino Bianco

$27.00

Sautéed deep-sea scallops, shrimp & crabmeat, fresh baby spinach in a white wine garlic sauce, served with fresh vegetables and creamy risotto

Linguine Agli Scampi

$26.00

Jumbo shrimp, sautéed in lemon, butter garlic, and wine, fresh vegetables, and linguini pasta

Mahi Mahi Annerito

$28.00

Pan-seared blackened, topped with fresh sautéed spinach, white wine butter sauce, served & with creamy risotto and fresh vegetables

Parmigiana Di Gamberi

$24.00

Fried jumbo shrimp, marinara, and fresh mozzarella served with linguini

Salmone Di Venezia

$24.00

Sautéed salmon fillet topped with lemon butter beurre blanc, served with fresh vegetable & creamy risotto

Seafood Gusto Platter

$27.00

Shrimps, scallops & clams gently sauteed in light garlic lemon butter sauce tossed with fresh vegetables served over linguini

Open Food

Chef's Specialty Seafood Dishes

Branzino Ripieno Alla Mediterranean

$28.00

Japanese seabass stuffed with crab, topped with Mediterranean white sauce, kalamata olives, chopped tomato, capers, artichoke, garlic, and mixed vegetables

Fruiti Di Mare

$33.00

Sautéed clams, mussels, salmon, deep-sea scallops, calamari, and jumbo shrimp tossed in a spicy seafood marinara over linguini pasta

Linguine Alle Cozze

$28.00

Amalfi coast dish, mussels, calamari over linguine prepared in our famous red possilipo sauce, Chablis wine butter, herbs-owners pick

Chicken And Veal

Steaks and Shanks

Filetto Di Manzo

$30.00

Grilled 8 oz tenderloin filet, brown sauce, served with red potato mash & sautéed asparagus

Ribeye Gorgonzola

$30.00

Seasoned premium upper 2/3rd choice steak grilled to perfection topped with a gorgonzola cream sauce, served with red potato mash & mixed vegetables

Ribeye Campagnolo

$30.00

14 oz. Premium upper 2/3rd choice steak grilled to perfection, topped with sauteed peppers, onions & mushrooms, served with red potato mash owner's favorite!

Osso Bucco

$29.00

Tender fall-off-the-bone pork shank slow cooked, served with red potato mash & fresh vegetables

Menu Per Bambini/KIDS MENU

Kids Tenders

$8.99

Kids Wings

$8.99

Kids Ravioli

$6.99

Kids MacN cheese

$5.99

Kids Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

Kids Penne Butter

$5.99

Kids Penne Alfredo

$5.99

Kids Penne Marinara

$5.99

Small Cheese Pizza

$7.99

Small Pepperoni Pizza

$7.99

Chicken and Veal

Saltimbocca

$23.00

Paillard di Pollo

$20.00

Picatta

$23.00

Marsala

$23.00

Parmigiana

$22.00

Parmigiano Di Pollo

$23.00

Pizze

Small

Small Combinazione

$9.00

Homemade pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, olives, red peppers & premium mozzarella cheese

Small Margherita Classica

$9.00

Extra virgin olive oil, garlic, fresh vine ripened tomatoes, basil leaves & fresh buffalo mozzarella cheese

Small New York "White Pie"

$9.00

Classic white pie, garlic parmesan cheese sauce, Italian seasoning, basil leaves, fresh buffalo mozzarella and ricotta cheese

Small Pizza Al Formaggio

$8.00

Small Pizza Salsiccia E Peperoni

$9.00

Homemade marinara pizza, house roasted and sautéed red peppers, sliced polidori sausage & premium mozzarella cheese

Small Pizza Con Polpette E Cipolla

$9.00

Homemade pizza sauce, sliced meatballs, sauteed sweet onion & premium mozzarella cheese

Small Pizza Con Pesto E Pollo

$9.00

Pesto sauce topped with fresh vine ripened tomatoes, basil, julienned chicken & premium mozzarella

Small Pizza Parmigiana

$9.00

Owner's favorite. Specialty pie-homemade pizza sauce, fried chicken cutlet, premium mozzarella cheese

Small Pizza Con Arugula

$9.00

Fresh pesto, goat cheese, olive oil, diced tomato topped with arugula & sliced black olives

Small Pizza Hawaiana

$9.00

Homemade pizza sauce, premium mozzarella cheese, pineapple and ham

Small Pizza Con Jalapeño

$9.00

Homemade pizza sauce, premium mozzarella, sautéed jalapeños and sweet onion

Small Venezia's Pizza

$9.00

Homemade pizza sauce, sautéed authentic Italian broccoli rabe, garlic & oil, sliced Italian sausage & premium mozzarella cheese

Medium

Medium Pizza Al Formaggio

$15.00

Medium Combinazione

$19.00

Homemade pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, olives, red peppers & premium mozzarella cheese

Medium Pizza Salsiccia E Peperoni

$19.00

Homemade marinara pizza, house roasted and sautéed red peppers, sliced polidori sausage & premium mozzarella cheese

Medium Pizza Con Polpette E Cipolla

$18.00

Homemade pizza sauce, sliced meatballs, sauteed sweet onion & premium mozzarella cheese

Medium New York "White Pie"

$18.00

Classic white pie, garlic parmesan cheese sauce, Italian seasoning, basil leaves, fresh buffalo mozzarella and ricotta cheese

Medium Venezia's Pizza

$19.00

Homemade pizza sauce, sautéed authentic Italian broccoli rabe, garlic & oil, sliced Italian sausage & premium mozzarella cheese

Medium Pizza Con Pesto E Pollo

$19.00

Pesto sauce topped with fresh vine ripened tomatoes, basil, julienned chicken & premium mozzarella

Medium Pizza Parmigiana

$19.00

Owner's favorite. Specialty pie-homemade pizza sauce, fried chicken cutlet, premium mozzarella cheese

Medium Margherita Classica

$19.00

Extra virgin olive oil, garlic, fresh vine ripened tomatoes, basil leaves & fresh buffalo mozzarella cheese

Medium Pizza Con Arugula

$19.00

Fresh pesto, goat cheese, olive oil, diced tomato topped with arugula & sliced black olives

Medium Pizza Hawaiana

$18.00

Homemade pizza sauce, premium mozzarella cheese, pineapple and ham

Medium Pizza Con Jalapeño

$18.00

Homemade pizza sauce, premium mozzarella, sautéed jalapeños and sweet onion

Large

Large Pizza Al Formaggio

$20.00

Large Combinazione

$27.00

Homemade pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, olives, red peppers & premium mozzarella cheese

Large Pizza Salsiccia E Peperoni

$25.00

Homemade marinara pizza, house roasted and sautéed red peppers, sliced polidori sausage & premium mozzarella cheese

Large Pizza Con Polpette E Cipolla

$24.00

Homemade pizza sauce, sliced meatballs, sautéed sweet onion & premium mozzarella cheese

Large New York "White Pie"

$25.00

Classic white pie, garlic parmesan cheese sauce, Italian seasoning, basil leaves, fresh buffalo mozzarella and ricotta cheese

Large Venezia's Pizza

$25.00

Homemade pizza sauce, sautéed authentic Italian broccoli rabe, garlic & oil, sliced Italian sausage & premium mozzarella cheese

Large Pizza Con Pesto E Pollo

$25.00

Pesto sauce topped with fresh vine ripened tomatoes, basil, julienned chicken & premium mozzarella

Large Pizza Parmigiana

$25.00

Owner's favorite. Specialty pie-homemade pizza sauce, fried chicken cutlet, premium mozzarella cheese

Large Margherita Classica

$25.00

Extra virgin olive oil, garlic, fresh vine ripened tomatoes, basil leaves & fresh buffalo mozzarella cheese

Large Pizza Con Arugula

$25.00

Fresh pesto, goat cheese, olive oil, diced tomato topped with arugula & sliced black olives

Large Pizza Hawaiana

$24.00

Homemade pizza sauce, premium mozzarella cheese, pineapple and ham

Large Pizza Con Jalapeño

$24.00

Homemade pizza sauce, premium mozzarella, sautéed jalapeños and sweet onion

Dolci/DESSERT

Dolci

Cannoli

$5.50

Italian cannoli filled with a sweet ricotta filling and chocolate chips.

Gelato

$6.00

Put simply, gelato is Italian ice cream.

N.Y. Italian Cheesecake

$8.50

Traditional cheesecake with a graham cracker crust, with a strawberry - raspberry sauce.

Tartufo

Meaning truffle in Italian, is a dessert that is composed of two flavors of ice cream with a nut or fruit center then coated with a delicious chocolate shell.

Triple Chocolate Cake

$8.50

A decadent dessert of moist chocolate cake, chocolate filling and chocolate frosting, nuts.

Tiramisu

$8.50

Espresso-rum soaked lady fingers with creamy mascarpone cheese and cocoa powder.

Creme Brulee

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We are a restaurant dedicated to Italian food offering exquisite and high-quality dishes to our invited clients as well as exceptional service.

Location

130 FIRST ST, Eaton, CO 80615

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

WeldWerks Brewing Company - Greeley, Co
orange starNo Reviews
508 8th Avenue Greeley, CO 80631
View restaurantnext
The Charro
orange starNo Reviews
2109 9th street Greeley, CO 80361
View restaurantnext
The Cow Saloon and Eatery - 800 9th St
orange starNo Reviews
800 9th St Greeley, CO 80631
View restaurantnext
Luna's Tacos & Tequila
orange star4.5 • 854
806 9th Street Greeley, CO 80631
View restaurantnext
Cubetas - 819 C 10th St
orange starNo Reviews
819 C 10th St Greeley, CO 80631
View restaurantnext
Austin's American Grill - Greeley - Austin's Greeley
orange starNo Reviews
1100 E 8th Ave Greeley, CO 80301
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Eaton
Greeley
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Windsor
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Fort Collins
review star
Avg 4.4 (106 restaurants)
Loveland
review star
Avg 4.2 (51 restaurants)
Longmont
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Cheyenne
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston