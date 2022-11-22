Restaurant header imageView gallery

Venezia Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

20 Ericsson Street

Dorchester, MA 02122

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Parmigiana
Tiramisu
Risotto Venezia

Appetizers

Antipasto Misto

$18.00

An array of charcuterie, Parma prosciutto, smoked speck, sweet sopressata, aged capicola and Auricchio provolone cheese

Calamari Fritt

$17.00

Crispy fried with pickled cherry peppers, garlic and Sriracha sauce

Caprese Salad

$15.00

Heirloom tomatoes and avocado topped with Dolce Latte Mozzarella, EVOO and balsamic vinegar

Eggplant Rollatini

$15.00

Thinly sliced eggplant rolled with veal risotto and peas, baked with Marinara sauce and parmigiana cheese

Mussels

$17.00

Nova Scotia mussels steamed in white wine, garlic and lemon

Nonna’s Meatballs

$16.00

Baked with mozzarella and marinara

Oysters

$20.00

Oysters on the half shell, Trio of Mignonette

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Chilled Jumbo Shrimp served with cocktail sauce

Stuffed Mushrooms

$17.00

Spinach and provolone cheese

Arancini

$16.00

Crab Cakes

$20.00

Pasta/Risotto

Shrimp Carbonara

$32.00

Wild shrimp, garlic, lemon, parsley and EVOO, tossed with angel hair pasta

Chicken Risotto

$31.00

Tender chicken, sauteed with spinach and Parmesan

Pasta n meatballs

$24.00

Risotto Venezia

$31.00

Long standing favorite, pairing of shrimp, scallops, shiitake mushrooms and parsley

Pasta Marinara

$18.00

1/2 Penne Marinara

$9.00

1/2 Chicken Risotto

$14.00

Tortellini Pesto

$26.00

Fettuccini Bolognese

$26.00

Pappardelle alla Vodka

$38.00

Cheese Ravioli

$26.00

Linguini Frutti Di Mare

$40.00

Shrimp Scampi

$32.00

Beef

Filet Au Povre

$52.00

10 oz Filet served with twice baked potato and spinach finished with a Brandy, green peppercorn & demi-glace sauce

Short Rib

$34.00

Braised short rib and caramelized carrots served over creamy mascarpone polenta

Prime NY Strip Steak

$50.00

Chicken

Chicken Parmigiana

$28.00

Cutlet baked with Marinara and Mozzarella Cheese served with Penne Marinara

Chicken Piccata

$30.00

Sautéed in a white wine lemon caper sauce served with penne pasta

Chicken Valdostano

$31.00

Chicken Carrozzella

$30.00

Veal

Veal Parmigiana

$30.00

Cutlet baked with Marinara and Mozzarella Cheese served with Penne Marinara

Veal Porcini

$34.00

Thinly pounded veal, Porcini mushrooms, Marsala wine and a touch of cream served with angel hair pasta

Veal Ossobuco

$38.00

Kids

K-Chicken Parm

$12.95Out of stock

K-Fingers & Fries

$12.95

K-Grilled Cheese & Fries

$12.95

K-Pasta w Meatballs

$12.95

K-Pasta w Butter

$12.95

Seafood

Roasted Salmon

$32.00

Topped with eggplant caponata served with butter whipped potatoes

Capesante

$32.00

Pan-Seared Scallops drizzled with bacon aioli, served with butter whipped potatoes and asparagus tips

Merluzzo

$28.00

Haddock filet oven roasted with sherry crumbs and butter, served with daily vegetable and potato

Swordfish

$42.00

Sides

Mashed potatoes

$8.00

Side Asparagus Gratin

$9.00

Sauteed Spinach

$8.00

Sauteed Wild Mushrooms

$10.00

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Side of Pasta

$8.00

Side Mix Vegies

$8.00

Add Lobster Tail

$20.00Out of stock

Sub Asparagus

$3.00

Sub Mashed

$3.00

Sub Spinach

$3.00

Sub Homemade Pasta Cavatelli or Gnocchi

$5.00

Sub Mixed Veggies

$3.00

Sub Twice Baked Potatoes

$5.00

Sub Roasted Potatoes

$4.00

Sub Alfredo Sauce

$7.00

Sub Vodka Sauce

$8.00

Extra Shrimp Each

$4.00

Extra Scallops Each

$4.00

Sub Risotto

$6.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$9.00

Salad and Soup

House Salad

$10.00

Caprese Salad

$15.00

Heirloom tomatoes and avocado topped with Dolce Latte Mozzarella, EVOO and Balsamic Vinegar

Ceaser Salad

$12.00

Clam Chowder

$14.00

Caesar Chicken

$24.00

Caesar Salmon

$32.00

Onion Soup

$10.00

Traditional onion soup with sherry and gruyere cheese

Caesar Shrimp

$30.00

Dessert

Triple Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Molten Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Classic Cannoli

$9.00

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Sorbet Trio

$9.00

Key Lime Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

Tiramisu

$9.00

Bread Pudding

$9.00

Ice Cream Trio

$8.00

Passion Fruit cake

$9.00Out of stock

Pecan Pumpkin Pie

$10.00

Caramel Apple Cheesecake

$10.00
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Venezia Restaurant has been serving delicious Italian food in Boston for over 25 years. Located on the Boston Harbor we offer indoor and outdoor seating with amazing views and plenty of free parking. Come dine under the stars while enjoying authentic Italian approach to cooking. Enjoy our elegant cuisine in a breathtaking setting along the Boston Harbor. Our award-winning food, attentive customer service, and glorious views make Venezia Restaurant an unforgettable experience. Come try our homemade pasta and sauces, fresh local seafood, delicious wine from our on-site winery or other specialties, you'll see why locals and tourists alike make Venezia their dining destination

Location

20 Ericsson Street, Dorchester, MA 02122

Directions

