Venezia Trattoria
1820 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Pasta Favorites
- Lasagna
Beef lasagna with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese$17.99
- Eggplant Parmesan
Baked eggplant with marinara sauce$17.99
- Fettuccine Alfredo
Sautéed in a creamy Alfredo sauce$17.99
- Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
Sautéed in a creamy Alfredo sauce$19.99
- Tortellini Vodka
Sautéed in a pink vodka sauce$17.99
- Tortellini Michael Angelo
Sautéed with mushrooms, artichokes, and tomatoes in a creamy pink vodka sauce$17.99
- Manicotti
Stuffed with ricotta cheese and Italian seasoning over a marinara sauce$17.99
- Spaghetti
With marinara and meat sauce or meatballs$17.99
- Angel Hair Pomodoro
Sautéed in marinara basil sauce$17.99
- Lobster Ravioli
Sautéed in a pink vodka sauce$21.99
- Cheese Ravioli
Sautéed in fresh plum tomato or marinara sauce$17.99
Chicken Entrées
- Chicken Rossini
Sautéed chicken topped with thin sliced tomato and mozzarella in a sherry wine sauce$21.99
- Chicken Parmesan
Breaded chicken breast with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese$19.99
- Chicken Marsala
Sautéed with mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce$19.99
- Chicken Jerusalem
Sautéed with artichoke, garlic, and mushrooms in a sherry cream sauce$21.99
- Chicken Carciofi
Sautéed with artichokes and mushrooms in a white wine sauce$19.99
- Chicken Arrabbiata
Sautéed with mushrooms, jalapeños, and sweet hot peppers in a sherry wine sauce$21.99
- Chicken Piccata
Sautéed with capers in a lemon butter sauce$19.99
- Chicken Venezia
Sautéed with fresh mushrooms in a brandy cream sauce$19.99
- Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo$19.99