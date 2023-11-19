Venice Kitchen
368 Perkins Extd
Memphis, TN 38117
Full Menu
Sharables
- Mozzarella Sticks$10.00
Marinara
- Crawfish Rolls$11.50
Crawfish, shrimp, bacon, onion, bell pepper, smoked Gouda, cream cheese, and pepper Jack
- Spinach & Artichoke Dip$12.00
Spinach, artichoke hearts, pepper Jack, Parmesan, and tortilla chips
- Cutting Board$24.00
Meats, cheeses, and snacks
- Deviled Eggs$10.50
Bacon, hot sauce, and chive
- Ultimate Cheese Fries$13.50
Seasoned shoestring fries, Cheddar mornay, Parmesan, bacon, and green onion
- Veggie Wings$13.50
Cauliflower, housemade buffalo sauce, celery, and ranch
- Meatball App$12.00
Marinara, Grana Padano, basil, and crostinis
Soup & Salads
- Crab Chowder$7.00
Blue crab, crawfish, bell pepper, onion, corn, and scallions
- Walnut Grove$14.00
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, red onion, roasted red pepper, cranberry, candied walnuts, goat cheese, and blush wine vinaigrette
- Southern Cobb$14.50
Mixed greens, fried chicken, bacon, egg, avocado, cherry tomato, Cheddar cheese, and choice of dressing
- Thai Chicken Salad$14.00
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, mandarian oranges, edamame, carrots, purple cabbage, crispy chow mein, and honey peanut butter vinaigrette
- Smoked Salmon$14.50
Mixed greens, house smoked salmon, blueberries, roasted pumpkin seeds, goat cheese, and champagne vinaigrette
- Large Caesar$9.00
Romaine, croutons, and Parmesan
- Spinach Pecan$11.50
Blueberries, strawberries, feta, roasted pecans, red onion, balsamic dressing, and balsamic glaze
- House Salad$4.00
House salad with choice of dressing or Caesar
- Large House Salad$10.00
Entrées
- Creole Delight$18.50
Fettuccine, shrimp, crawfish, blue crab, andouille, red onion, red bell pepper, and cajun cream sauce
- Rasta Pasta$17.50
Penne, chicken, andouille, red onion, green bell pepper, red bell pepper, Caribbean jerk sauce, and Grana Padano
- Angel Hair and Meatball$16.50
Marinara, Parmesan or Grana Padano, and basil
- Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo$16.50
Fettuccine, Alfredo, broccoli, cherry tomato, and Grana Padano
- Chicken Parmesan$18.00
Angel hair, Alfredo, marinara, mozzarella, and Parmesan
- Shell-A-Brate$15.00
Jumbo pasta shells stuffed with spinach, seasoned cheese blend, feta, Alfredo, and marinara
- World Famous Lasagna$17.00
Beef, Italian sausage, ricotta, mozzarella, and marinara
- Grilled Salmon$27.00
Cumin roasted red potatoes, and mango avocado salsa
- Frenchmen St. Filet$36.00
6 oz filet, creole crawfish cream sauce, garlic mashed potatoes, and green beans. We cannot guarantee steaks cooked medium well or higher
- Pasta Maria$15.50
Penne, chicken, red onion, mushroom, Rosa sauce, goat cheese, and basil
- A Whole Lotta Burrata Pasta$15.00
Penne, tomato, mushroom, broccoli, pesto cream sauce, basil, and burrata
- BYO Pasta$12.00
Sides
Individual Specialty Pizza
- Individual Deluxe Pizza$14.00
Pizza sauce, Italian sausage, beef, ham, green bell pepper, black olive, red onion, mushroom, mozzarella, and pepperoni
- Individual Margherita Pizza$14.00
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, Roma tomato, and basil
- Individual Chicken Tuscany Pizza$14.00
Alfredo, roasted red bell pepper, red onion, mozzarella, roma tomato, chicken, balsamic glaze, and oregano
- Individual Americana Pizza$14.00
Pizza sauce, bacon, beef, Italian sausage, mozzarella, and Cheddar
- Individual John Wayne Pizza$14.00
Olive oil, chicken, mozzarella, Cheddar, and BBQ sauce
- Individual Great White Pizza$14.00
Alfredo, Gouda, Parmesan, feta, mozzarella, arugula, and truffle oil
- Individual Hog Wild Pizza$14.00
Olive oil, pork tenderloin, Gouda, mozzarella, fontina, bacon, caramelized onion, BBQ sauce, pepperoncini, and basil
- Individual S5 Pizza$14.00
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, fontina, pepperoni, bacon, Grana Padano, prosciutto, arugula, and honey
- Individual Roasted Veggie Pesto Pizza$14.00
Pesto, mozzarella, squash, zucchini, red onion, mushroom, and balsamic glaze
- Individual Buffalo Chicken Pizza$14.00
Olive oil, chicken, mozzarella, buffalo sauce, and ranch
- Individual Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza$14.00
Alfredo, beef, bacon, red onion, Cheddar, mozzarella, roma tomato, and chipotle aioli
- Individual Mona Lisa Pizza$14.00
Pizza sauce, mushroom, artichoke hearts, black olive, red onion, mozzarella, feta, and arugula
- Individual Crabby Crawdaddy Pizza$14.00
Cajun Alfredo, andouille, crawfish, red bell pepper, red onion, mozzarella, pepper Jack, crab, and creole aioli
- Individual Mighty Meaty Pizza$14.00
Pizza sauce, seasoned beef, Italian sausage, ham, andouille, mozzarella, and pepperoni
Large Speciality Pizza
- Large Deluxe Pizza$23.00
Pizza sauce, Italian sausage, beef, ham, green bell pepper, black olive, red onion, mushroom, mozzarella, and pepperoni
- Large Margherita Pizza$23.00
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, Roma tomato, and basil
- Large Chicken Tuscany Pizza$23.00
Alfredo, roasted red bell pepper, red onion, mozzarella, roma tomato, chicken, balsamic glaze, and oregano
- Large Americana Pizza$23.00
Pizza sauce, bacon, beef, Italian sausage, mozzarella, and Cheddar
- Large John Wayne Pizza$23.00
Olive oil, chicken, mozzarella, Cheddar, and BBQ sauce
- Large Great White Pizza$23.00
Alfredo, Gouda, Parmesan, feta, mozzarella, arugula, and truffle oil
- Large Hog Wild Pizza$23.00
Olive oil, pork tenderloin, Gouda, mozzarella, fontina, bacon, caramelized onion, BBQ sauce, pepperoncini, and basil
- Large S5 Pizza$23.00
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, fontina, pepperoni, bacon, Grana Padano, prosciutto, arugula, and honey
- Large Roasted Veggie Pesto Pizza$23.00
Pesto, mozzarella, squash, zucchini, red onion, mushroom, and balsamic glaze
- Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza$23.00
Olive oil, chicken, mozzarella, buffalo sauce, and ranch
- Large Mona Lisa Pizza$23.00
- Large Mona Lisa Pizza$23.00

Pizza sauce, mushroom, artichoke hearts, black olive, red onion, mozzarella, feta, and arugula
- Large Crabby Crawdaddy Pizza$23.00
- Large Crabby Crawdaddy Pizza$23.00

Cajun Alfredo, andouille, crawfish, red bell pepper, red onion, mozzarella, pepper Jack, crab, and creole aioli
- Large Mighty Meaty Pizza$23.00
Pizza sauce, seasoned beef, Italian sausage, ham, andouille, mozzarella, and pepperoni
- Large Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza$23.00
Alfredo, beef, bacon, red onion, Cheddar, mozzarella, roma tomato, and chipotle aioli
Build Your Own Pizza
Sandwiches
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Buttermilk fried chicken, housemade buffalo sauce, pickles, and seasoned fries
- The Cuban Sandwich$13.50
Pork tenderloin, ham, Swiss, pickles, cumin mayo, and mustard
- Oven Baked Meatball Sub$13.50
Meatballs, marinara, mozzarella, and basil
- Main St Burger$13.50
Caramelized onion, pickle, mustard, mayo, and Cheddar
- Grilled Chipotle Chicken$13.50
Grilled chicken, pepper Jack, avocado, and chipotle aioli
- Fried Chicken Chipotle Tacos$13.50
Fried chicken, Cheddar, bacon, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, chips, and salsa
Family Style (Serves up to 6)
- Homemade Chicken Nugget Tray$30.00
Choice of Ranch, BBQ, Honey Mustard, or Buffalo sauce
- Chicken Parmesan Meal$60.00
Angel hair alfredo, marinara, mozzarella, parmesan. Marina served on the side for best quality
- Angel Hair & Meatball Meal$58.00
Marinara, Meatball, Basil. Comes with extra marina on side
- Rasta Pasta Meal$60.00
Penne, chicken, andouille, red onion, bell pepper, caribbean jerk seasoning, grana padano
- Creole Delight Meal$65.00
Fettuccine, shrimp, crawfish, blue crab, andouille, red onion, bell pepper, cajun cream sauce
- Pasta Maria Meal$55.00
Penne, chicken, red onion, mushroom, rosa sauce, goat cheese, basil
- Family Style House Salad$14.00
- Family Style Caesar Salad$14.00
Sauces
Dessert
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
We have something for everyone and take pride in our fresh homemade menu items of eclectic Italian, Creole, Specialty Pizza, and American Bistro favorites along with our unique hand-crafted cocktails, extensive wines to pair, and local beer on tap. We have private dining available for your special event or meeting, and outdoor dining.
368 Perkins Extd, Memphis, TN 38117