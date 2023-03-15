Venice Restaurant 911 North Broadwalk

Restaurant info

Welcome to the best Italian restaurant in Hollywood Beach! Our restaurant is located just steps away from the beautiful white sand beaches of Hollywood Beach. Our menu features classic Italian dishes such as hand-tossed pizzas, creamy pastas, and delectable seafood. All of our dishes are made with fresh ingredients and prepared with a special touch. Our restaurant also offers a great selection of fine wines, craft beer, and signature cocktails to pair with your meal. Come enjoy a romantic dinner or a casual lunch on our outdoor patio with stunning views of the ocean. We look forward to seeing you soon!