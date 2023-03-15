Venice Restaurant 911 North Broadwalk

Main picView gallery

Popular Items

CHEESE
CAESAR SALAD
MEAT LOVERS

Breakfast Drinks

APPLE JUICE

$4.00

ORANGE JUICE

$4.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$4.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$4.00

CAPPUCCINO

$4.95

EXPRESSO

$4.00

COFFEE

$3.00

TEA

$3.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.00

MIMOSA

$9.50+

BLOODY MARY

$12.00

ICE COFFEE

$4.00

Lunch/Dinner

APPETIZERS

CEVICHE

$29.00

White fish cubes (Corvina), bathed in leche de tigre, with yellow chili. Accompanied by glazed sweet potato, toasted corn and fried calamari rings,

TUNA TARTAR

$28.00

AVOCADO-CRISPY, ONIOS. TOASTED SESAME SEEDS, CASSAVA CHIPS

MUSSELS

$26.00

PERNO COCONUT BUTTER SAUCE PEPPERS & ONIONS, CROSTINI

10 CHICKEN WINGS

$21.00

16 CHICKEN WINGS

$29.00

FRIED BUTTERMILK CALAMARI

$19.00

W/MARINARA SAUCE

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$17.00

W/MARINARA SAUCE

ARTICHOKE DIP & CHIPS

$18.00

BLEND WITH SPINACH, ARTICHOKES & SERVED WITH WARM TORTILLA CHIPS

POUTINE

$19.00

PASTAS

FETTUCCINI ALFREDO

$26.00

PARMESAN, ALFREDO CREAM SAUCE

SPAGHETTI BOLOGNESE

$28.00

SPAGHETTI, MARINARA, BOLOGNESI

PENNE A LA VODKA

$26.00

PENNE PINK SAUCE, VODKA

BAKED ZITI

$26.00

PENNE PASTA MARINARA BUFFALO MOZZARELLA CHEESE

MEAT LASAGNA

$27.00

FLAT PASTA, BOLOGNESE, MARINARA, CHEESE

MEATLESS LASAGNA

$25.00

FLAT PASTA, MARINARA, CHEESE

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$32.00

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA

$32.00

BREADED EGGPLANT, PROVOLONE, TOMATO RAGU AND SPAGHETTI MARINARA

SPAGHETTI WITH MARINARA SAUCE

$21.00

12 INCH PIZZAS

CHEESE

$22.00

PEPPERONI

$25.00

MEAT LOVERS

$26.00

HAM, ITALIAN SALAMI, SAUSÄGE

PROSCIUTTO

$28.00

PROSCIUTTO AND ARUGULA

HAWAIIAN

$25.00

HAM AND PINEAPPLE

WHITE PIZZA

$25.00

RICOTTA. PARMESAN. NO SAUCE

MUSHROOM

$24.00

PORTOBELLO, GLAZED ONIONS, GARLIC

VEGETARIAN

$26.00

TOMATOES, ARTICHOKES, SPINACH, BELL PEPPERS, RED ONIONS

STROMBOLI

$27.00

PEPPERONI, SAUSAGE GREEN PEPPERS MUSHROOMS ONIONS. MOZZARELLA SAUCE ON THE SIDE

SMOKED SALMON

$29.00

SMOKED SALMON, CAPERS. SOUR CREAM

SALADS

GARDEN SALAD

$15.00

MIXED GREENS. TOMATO. CUCUMBERS ONIONS

CAESAR SALAD

$18.00

ROMAINE. PARMESAN. CROUTONS

GREEK SALAD

$18.00

FETA CHEESE, TOMATO, OLIVES, CUCUMBER, PEPPERONCINI

CAPRESE SALAD

$19.00

TOMATOES. MOZZARELLA, BASIL, EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL

MAINS

NEW YORK STRIP (16 02).

$59.00

SERVED WITH SPINACH AND ROASTED POTATOES

SURF & TURF

$79.00

STIR FRIED NY STRIP

$39.00

TENDER SLICES OF DEEPLY SPARED OOZ 'ONIONS, JUICY TOMATOES, AND CRISPY FRENCH-FRIED POTATOES PUNTIED IN THIS CLASSIC CHINESE-PERUVIAN STIR-FRY

CHICKEN PICCATA

$35.00

CAPERS. SPINACH. LEMON BUTTER SPAGHETTIAGLIOORIO

BRANZINO

$39.00

SERVED WITH ROASTED POTATOES SPINACHES ON BUTTER CAPER SAUCE

OCTOPUS

$39.00

SERVED WITH SPINACH, ROASTED POTATOES & ROMESCO SAUCE

FRIED WHOLE RED SNAPPER

$45.00

SERVED WITH RICE GREEN FRIED PLANTAINS & SWEET PLANTAINS

SEAFOOD PLATTER

$75.00

BRANZINO, SHRIMP, CALAMARI, MUSSELS, & OCTOPUS, ROASTED POTATOES & SPINACHEN MARINARA SAUCE

BURGERS

SERVED WITH FRIES

BACON CHEESE BURGER

$28.00

AMERICAN CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, & BACON

CLASSIC HAMBURGER

$26.00

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$23.00

100% PLANT BASED BURGER. LETTUCE. TOMATO

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA SANDWICH

$23.00

KIDS MENU

CHICKEN TENDERS

$12.00

KIDS PIZZA

$12.00

KIDS PASTA

$12.00

SIDES

GARLIC SPINACH

$8.00

ROASTED POTATOES

$9.00

GARLIC ROLLS

$11.00

FRENCH FRIES BASKET

$11.00

SEASONED FRIES BASKET

$15.00

DESSERTS

PROFITEROLE

$12.00

TIRAMISU

$13.00

CHEESECAKE

$13.00

PIZZA DESSERT

$21.00

END OF THE LINE

$19.00

COFFEE COGNAC GRAND MARNIER KAHLUA COFFEE WHIPPING CREAM

NA Beverages

N/A DRINKS

COKE

$4.50

DIET COKE

$4.50

SPRITE

$4.50

SAN PELLEGRINO

$5.00

BOTTLED WATER

$4.00

ORANGE JUICE

$4.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$4.00

APPLE JUICE

$4.00

TEA SWEETENED

$4.00

TEA UNSWEETENED

$4.00

LEMONADE

$4.00

LEMONADE PITCHER

$15.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to the best Italian restaurant in Hollywood Beach! Our restaurant is located just steps away from the beautiful white sand beaches of Hollywood Beach. Our menu features classic Italian dishes such as hand-tossed pizzas, creamy pastas, and delectable seafood. All of our dishes are made with fresh ingredients and prepared with a special touch. Our restaurant also offers a great selection of fine wines, craft beer, and signature cocktails to pair with your meal. Come enjoy a romantic dinner or a casual lunch on our outdoor patio with stunning views of the ocean. We look forward to seeing you soon!

Location

911 North Broadwalk, Hollywood, FL 33019

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

