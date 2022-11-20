Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Dessert & Ice Cream
Salad

Venn Pizza on Britton 915 W. Britton

review star

No reviews yet

915 W. Britton

Oklahoma City, OK 73114

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Specialty Pizza

Bikini Bottom

$21.99

Our version of the Hawaiian pie. Topped with seared SPAM, bourbon-candied pineapple, crispy fried jalapenos, our Head County BBQ marinara and house mozzarella cheese blend.

Buffalo 66

$21.99

We use Frank's Buffalo sauce, topped with diced crispy fried onions over blue cheese crumbles and mozzarella.

Chester

$21.99

This one has bacon, diced ham and BBQ pork along with our Head County BBQ marinara and cheddar and mozzarella cheese. Then we top it all off with Flamin' Hot Cheetos and a BBQ glaze for a big burst of flavors!

Citizen's Band Radio

$21.99

Our chicken-bacon-ranch sauced with Chef Rob's delicious ranch, topped with diced crispy chicken, bacon, red onions, sliced roma tomatoes and a cheddar and mozzarella cheese blend. Finished with our house-made ranch.

Dream Supreme

$21.99

For this Thai pizza we use Thai peanut sauce, chili lime chicken, shredded carrots, red onions and our mozzarella blend, then top it all with fresh basil and cilantro and toasted sesame seeds.

Game: Blouses

$21.99

Iverson

$21.99

Diablo De Flores (Marg)

$21.99

Pizza+tacos=perfection. Our taco pizza is topped with our black bean dip, seasoned ground beef, red onions, sliced roma tomatoes and a cheddar/mozzarella cheese blend. Finished with our chipotle sour cream.

Los Pollos Hermanos

$21.99

Topped with our peanut butter sauce, ground beef and bacon, our American/mozzarella cheese blend, finished off with our delicious jalapeno relish.

Nomad

$21.99

Inspired by the fried pepperoni pizza from the iconic May Avenue restaurant. It's topped with crispy fired pepperoni slices fried and diced pepperoni and seared and ground pepperoni, Venn's marinara and our house mozzarella cheese blend.

Okie Dokie

$21.99

Artichokie! We sub our spinach artichoke dip for the sauce, topped with roasted and marinated artichokes, balsamic glaze and house mozzarella cheese blend.

Royale with Cheese

$21.99

Inspired by the classic burger from Au Cheval in Chicago. Topped with ground beef, diced pickles, sliced onions and a blend of American/mozzarella cheese. Finished with our dijonaisse sauce.

Run Lola Run

$21.99

This is a pizza made specifically for our vegan eaters, but anyone will love this one! We start with our vegan spinach & basil pesto and vegan cheese, then top it with button mushrooms, roasted zucchini, bell peppers, red onions, and our delicious spicy roasted cauliflower.

Build Your Own

BYO Cheese Pizza

$15.99

Cauliflower Crust

Bikini on Collie Crust

$15.99

Buffalo on Collie Crust

$15.99

Chester on Collie Crust

$15.99

CBR on Collie Crust

$15.99

Supreme on Collie Crust

$15.99

Hermanos on Collie Crust

$15.99

Nomad on Collie Crust

$15.99

Okie on Collie Crust

$15.99

Royale on Collie Crust

$15.99

Lola on Collie Crust

$15.99

BYO on Collie Crust

$15.99

Game Blouses on Collie Crust

$15.99

Iverson on Collie Crust

$15.99

Pizza Hoagies

Italian Hoagie

$9.99

Meatball Hoagie

$9.99

Bikini Hoagie

$11.99

Buffalo Hoagie

$11.99

CBR Hoagie

$11.99

Chester Hoagie

$11.99

Supreme Hoagie

$11.99

Game Blouses Hoagie

$11.99

Hermanos Hoagie

$11.99

Iverson Hoagie

$11.99

Nomad Hoagie

$11.99

Okie Dokie Hoagie

$11.99

Royale Hoagie

$11.99

Run Lola Hoagie

$11.99

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

NA Free Drink Lunch Special

NA Free Kids Drink

Water

Shareables

Carpe Cheezum

$9.99

Cheese the day! We fry Wisconsin brick cheddar and serve with our Purple Nurple sauce.

Spin Freudian Dip

$9.99

Choose either our spinach artichoke, sizzling black bean or spicy pimento cheese dip. Served with our delicious pita chips.

Meemi Bread

$10.99

Our signature shareable Meemi Bread is a garlicy, buttery, cheese-stuffed pull apart delight. They come three to an order, one stuffed with cheese, one with cheese and pepperoni, and one with cheese and sausage. Served with our Venn marinara for dipping.

Spicy Cauliflower

$5.99

Tatas Romano

$7.99

Loaded Fries

$9.99

Pizza Fries

$11.99

The Lantz

$9.99

Salad

Feeds up to 4 people.

House Salad

$5.99

Romaine and spinach, grape tomatoes, shredded carrots, slice red onions, pepperoncini, croutons, creamy Italian dressing.

Caesar Salad

$5.99

Family House Salad

$19.99Out of stock

Family Caesar Salad

$19.99Out of stock

Dessert

Brownies

$7.99

Peach Pie

$7.99

Berry Pie

$7.99

Dippers/Merch

Ranch Dipper

$0.30

Sir Ranchula Dipper

$0.30

Purple Nurple Dipper

$0.30

Balsamic Dipper

$0.30

To Go Ranch

$0.50

To Go Sir Ranchula

$0.50

To Go Purple Nurple

$0.50

To Go Balsamic

$0.50

T-Shirt

$25.00

Tye-Dies T-Shirt

$30.00

Venn Hills CC Snap Back

$20.00

Slice And Shirt

$20.00

Food Specials

6 Wings and Fries

$9.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Meet us in the middle! Come grab a slice of pizza and enjoy a craft cocktail in OKC's Britton District.

Location

915 W. Britton, Oklahoma City, OK 73114

Directions

Gallery
Venn Pizza on Britton image
Venn Pizza on Britton image
Venn Pizza on Britton image

Similar restaurants in your area

Hatch Chisholm Creek
orange starNo Reviews
13230 PAWNEE DRIVE OKLAHOMA CITY, OK 73114
View restaurantnext
Osteria - Nichols Hills
orange star4.5 • 331
6430 Avondale Dr Nichols Hills, OK 73116
View restaurantnext
Hideaway Pizza - Western
orange star3.5 • 161
5022 N Western Ave. Oklahoma City, OK 73118
View restaurantnext
Hideaway Pizza - NW Expressway
orange starNo Reviews
5501 Northwest Expressway Warr Acres, OK 74145
View restaurantnext
Hideaway Pizza - MeMac
orange star4.0 • 115
5950 W Memorial Rd Oklahoma City, OK 73142
View restaurantnext
Oak City Pizza Co.
orange starNo Reviews
23 W 1st Street Suite 140 Edmond, OK 73034
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Oklahoma City

Cajun Corner - Uptown 23rd St
orange star4.6 • 5,576
312 NW 23rd Street Oklahoma City, OK 73103
View restaurantnext
Melting Pot Oklahoma City
orange star4.6 • 3,074
4 E Sheridan Ave Oklahoma City, OK 73104
View restaurantnext
Patty Wagon
orange star4.7 • 1,882
3600 N MAY AVE OKLAHOMA CITY, OK 73112
View restaurantnext
Earl’s Rib Palace (Memorial)
orange star4.5 • 1,536
5508 West Memorial Rd Oklahoma City, OK 73142
View restaurantnext
Provision Concepts - Broadway 10 Bar & Chophouse
orange star4.4 • 1,250
1101 N BROADWAY AVE. Oklahoma City, OK 73103
View restaurantnext
The Hutch on Avondale
orange star4.6 • 1,059
6437 Avondale Drive Nichols Hills, OK 73116
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Oklahoma City
Edmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Yukon
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Newcastle
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Norman
review star
Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Lawton
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Jenks
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Bixby
review star
No reviews yet
Tulsa
review star
Avg 4.5 (156 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston