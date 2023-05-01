Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ventana Cubana

review star

No reviews yet

2491 NW 72 Avenue

Miami, FL 33122

Pastelitos

Croqueta

$1.65

Picadillo Pastelito

$2.10

Guava and Cheese Pastelito

$1.99

Guava Pastelito

$1.99

Cheese Pastelito

$1.89

Chicken Empanada

$3.79

Ham & Cheese Empanada

$3.69

Beef Potato Empanada

$3.89

Sides

Lays

$2.39

Lays BBQ

$2.39

Doritos

$2.39

Doritos Cool Ranch

$2.39

Tostada

$2.69

Sandwiches

Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$9.99

Cuban bread, ham, roasted pork, white cheddar cheese, black bean puree, pickles, Dijon mustard, mayonnaise

Cuban Sandwich Chicken Milanesa

$10.99

Cuban bread, chicken milanesa, ham, roasted pork, white cheddar cheese, black bean puree, pickles, Dijon mustard, mayonnaise

Cuban Sandwich Steak Milanesa

$11.99

Cuban bread, steak milanesa, ham, roasted pork, white cheddar cheese, black bean puree, pickles, Dijon mustard, mayonnaise

Pan con Bistec

$11.99

Cuban bread, steak, tomato, lettuce, mayonnaise, potato sticks

Tostada con Dulce de Leche

$3.99

El Maduro

$4.49

Tostada con dulce de leche y maduros

Tostada con egg and cheese

$7.99

Tostada con croqueta, egg, and cheese

$8.99

Beverages

Coca Cola

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Mexican Coke

$3.79

Orange Gatorade

$2.79

Cool Blue Gatorade

$2.79

Bottled Water

$2.49

Sparkling Water

$3.49

Fresh Orange Juice

$3.89

Fresh Lemonade

$3.89

Coconut Water

$2.59

Coffee

Cafe con Leche

$3.99

Colada Espresso

$2.99

Latte

$4.69

Cappuccino

$4.69

Cortadito

$2.99

Cold Brew

$4.89

Flavored Cold Brew

$5.39
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for choosing Ventana Cubana!

Location

2491 NW 72 Avenue, Miami, FL 33122

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

