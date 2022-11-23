Venti's Cafe + Taphouse imageView gallery
American

Venti's Cafe + Taphouse South

492 Reviews

$$

2840 Commercial St SE

Salem, OR 97302

Order Again

Popular Items

Thai Peanut
Street Tacos
Sweet Potato Fries

Starters

Artichoke Dip

$10.00
Crispy Tots

Crispy Tots

$6.50+

Served w/ your choice of dipping sauce.

Fried Cheese Curds

$12.00

Breaded, fried cheese cured served with house-made chipotle aioli.

Fries

Fries

$6.75+

3/8” cut potatoes seasoned w/ kosher salt, served w/ your choice of dipping sauce.

Mezza Plate

Mezza Plate

$15.00

Hummus & tzatziki, served w/ cucumber spears, carrots, marinated red onions, kalamata olives, feta cheese & sliced pita. (v) w/o tzatziki or feta cheese.

Mezza Plate+Falafel

Mezza Plate+Falafel

$19.00

Falafel served with Hummus & tzatziki, cucumber spears, carrots, marinated red onions, kalamata olives, feta cheese & sliced pita. (v) w/o tzatziki or feta cheese.

Pita & Hummus

$10.00

House-made hummus, cucumbers, red bell peppers, olive oil & smoked paprika served w/warm pita.

Red Curry Fries

Red Curry Fries

$11.00

Fries topped w/ red curry cheddar sauce, garnished w/ shredded white cheddar & scallions.

Spicy Chipotle Black Bean Dip

$10.00Out of stock
Spicy Tots

Spicy Tots

$6.50+

Drizzled in our spicy rooster sauce & garnished with scallions. Recommended sauce: Vegan Red Pepper Aioli.

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.25+

Topped w/honey & toasted coconut. Recommended sauce: Vegan Fry Sauce. This dish is vegan if ordered w/o honey.

Truffle Chips

Truffle Chips

$4.00+

House-made potato chips seasoned w/ black truffle salt.

Venti Wings

Venti Wings

$16.00

8 crispy chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served w/ cucumber and carrot spears.

Watermelon APP

$6.00Out of stock

Soups + Salads

Soup Cup

Soup Cup

$5.50

Green Chile Corn Chowder (v) or Creamy Tomato Basil (v) Served w/ toasted artisan bread. (g) served w/ corn chips.

Soup Bowl

Soup Bowl

$8.50

Green Chile Corn Chowder (v) or Creamy Tomato Basil (v) Served w/ toasted artisan bread. (g) served w/ corn chips.

Moroccan Salad

Moroccan Salad

$17.00

Greens topped w/ choice of Moroccan Chicken (g) or Falafel 🌶, garbanzo beans, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded carrots, feta cheese, red bell peppers & scallions. (v) w/o feta.

Colorado Salad

Colorado Salad

$17.00

Greens topped w/ your choice of either house-made Southwest Colorado chicken or Colorado jackfruit , corn chips, black beans, brown rice, guacamole & pico de gallo.

Green Salad

Green Salad

$10.00

Greens topped w/ cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers & shredded carrots. Add chicken +$4

Good Earth Salad

Good Earth Salad

$16.00

Arugula, roasted corn, garbanzo beans, shredded carrot, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, onion, avocado, gorgonzola cheese & hemp seeds. Served with spicy hatch chile vinaigrette.

Yellow Curry

$14.00
🎃 Pumpkin Curry

🎃 Pumpkin Curry

$15.00

Tacos + Nachos

Venti Nachos

Venti Nachos

$15.00

Crisp yellow corn tortilla chips w/ black beans, guacamole, fresh pico de gallo, scallions & jalapeños. Served w/ IPA-spiked cheddar sauce on the side. Choice of protein.

Street Tacos

Street Tacos

$12.00

Two (2) tacos w/ choice of protein & tortillas (organic yellow corn (g) or flour), Hatch chile slaw, vegan chipotle aioli, garnished with onion & cilantro served w/ side of pico de gallo and a lime wedge. Make it a plate: Add rice, black beans w/ shaved parmesan cheese & guac +$4.

Bowls

Cajun Bowl

Cajun Bowl

$17.00

Choice of Cajun-spiced tempeh (v) or Colorado Chicken🌶 w/ black beans, cheddar cheese, onions, guacamole & pico, topped with w/ fried egg, scallions & corn chips. Drizzled w/ spicy rooster sauce.

Korean BBQ Bowl

Korean BBQ Bowl

$17.00

Korean BBQ tempeh (v) or Korean BBQ beef +$2, mixed vegetables & sliced avocado, topped w/ cabbage slaw & garnished w/ sesame seeds & scallions.

Thai Peanut

Thai Peanut

$15.00

Cabbage slaw, cucumbers, red onions, basil, crushed peanuts & peanut sauce w/ sweet soy drizzle.

The Boulder

The Boulder

$16.00

Seasonal vegetables, black beans, red onions, Swiss-American cheese & corn chips w/ sweet soy drizzle.

The Hawaiian

The Hawaiian

$16.00

Pineapple, tomatoes, red onions & Swiss-American cheese w/ sweet soy drizzle.

The Mediterranean

The Mediterranean

$16.00

Seasonal vegetables, cucumbers, red onions, black beans, hummus & tzatziki.

The Original

The Original

$14.00

Venti’s original rice bowl w/ cabbage slaw & sweet soy drizzle. Your choice of rice and protein.

Yellow Curry

$14.00
🎃 Pumpkin Curry

🎃 Pumpkin Curry

$15.00

Macs

Vegan Mac

Vegan Mac

$15.00

choice of red curry or cashew pesto tossed with penne pasta, cherry tomatoes and spinach. Served with toasted artisan bread.

Spicy Mac

Spicy Mac

$14.00

Spicy queso sauce tossed w/ penne pasta, cherry tomatoes, spinach, parmesan & basil. Served w/ toasted artisan bread. Add Colorado Chicken🌶(h) +$4

Red Curry Mac

Red Curry Mac

$15.00

Red curry & white cheddar sauce tossed w/ penne pasta. Served w/ toasted artisan bread.

Straight Up Mac

Straight Up Mac

$14.00

House-made sharp white cheddar sauce tossed w/ penne pasta & topped w/ parmesan. Served w/ toasted artisan bread. Add bacon +$2.

Truffle Mac

Truffle Mac

$16.00

White truffle oil infused in white cheddar sauce tossed w/ penne pasta & topped w/ crispy truffle potato chips.

Burgers/Sandwiches/Wraps

Bouda Burger

$17.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, caramelized onions, smoked gouda cheese & vegan balsamic aioli.

Farm Burger

$18.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, bacon & cheddar cheese topped w/ a fried egg.

Guacamole Burger

$18.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, Swiss-American cheese & house-made guac.

House Burger

$14.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, kosher pickle chips & ketchup.

Lentil Mushroom Burger (not GF)

$17.00

House made lentil burger patty made w/ mushrooms, lentils, black beans, pepitas, brown rice & a touch of balsamic vinegar. Served w/ lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, avocado & roasted garlic aioli.

Rooster Burger

$18.00

Lettuce, tomato, red onion, bacon, picked jalapenos, Swiss-american cheese finished w/Chipotle Aioli.

SPECIAL Mushroom Bacon Bleu Burger

SPECIAL Mushroom Bacon Bleu Burger

$17.00Out of stock

Lettuce, tomato, sautéed mushrooms & onions, gorgonzola crumbles, beef bacon, & creamy gorgonzola spread.

Teriyaki Burger

$17.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pineapple, Swiss-American cheese & vegan sweet chili aioli topped w/ a sweet soy drizzle.

BTA Pita

$16.00

House-made vegan tempeh bacon (v) w/ lettuce, tomatoes, avocado & vegan roasted garlic aioli inside a grilled pita – Sub bacon +2.

Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Moroccan Pita

$15.00

House-made tzatziki and hummus, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, feta cheese, w/choice of Moroccan chicken or Falafel 🌶 inside a grilled pita.

Vegan Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Vegan cheddar & vegan Swiss on sourdough bread.

Boulder Wrap

$15.00

Choice of vegan chorizo, Colorado chicken or Colorado jackfruit w/ brown rice, lettuce, red onions, black beans, Swiss- American cheese ( vegan cheese available) WRAPPED in a curry tortilla.

Original Wrap

$15.00

Venti’s original rice & lettuce wrap w/ cabbage slaw & sweet soy drizzle, choice of protein WRAPPED in a curry tortilla.

Thai Peanut Wrap

$15.00

Choice of teriyaki chicken or garlic-sesame tofu w/ brown rice, lettuce, cucumbers, red onions, basil, crushed peanuts & peanut sauce WRAPPED in a curry tortilla!

Mediterranean Wrap

$16.00

Venti’s Mediterranean wrap w/ rice & lettuce, cucumbers, red onions, black beans, hummus & tzatziki, choice of protein WRAPPED in a flour tortilla.

Hawaiian Wrap

$15.00

Kid's Menu

Kids Burger

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Pasta

$7.00

Kids Rice Bowl

$7.00

Kids Vegan Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Drink

Kids Taco

$7.00

Kids Nacho

$7.00

Kids Mini Mezza

$7.00

Desserts

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$8.00

Venti's Cheesecake

$6.50

A light cheesecake w/ a hint of lemon on a graham cracker crust topped w/ raspberry coulis.

Vegan Raw Dessert

$10.00

Thanksgiving Family Meals

🦃🍂 Thanksgiving Family Dinner w/Turkey Meatballs (Pick-up Wednesday, Nov. 23rd between 11-8pm).

🦃🍂 Thanksgiving Family Dinner w/Turkey Meatballs (Pick-up Wednesday, Nov. 23rd between 11-8pm).

$60.00+Out of stock

The Venti's Thanksgiving dinner. We'll prepare a gourmet meal and package in oven-ready containers. You pick-up on Thanksgiving Eve, Wednesday, Nov. 23rd between 11-8pm, then bake at home! Meal includes: - Turkey meatballs (4 per person). Turkey and pork meatballs flavored with fresh sage, rosemary and thyme. Contains dairy and gluten - Fresh turkey gravy - Green bean casserole - Country-style and oh-so-comforting mashed red potatoes - Classic stuffing with sage, rosemary, onion, and celery - House-made cranberry sauce that’s not shaped like an aluminum can.

🌱🍂 Vegan Thanksgiving Family Dinner w/Plant-based Beyond Meatballs (Pick-up Wednesday, Nov. 23rd between 11-8pm).

🌱🍂 Vegan Thanksgiving Family Dinner w/Plant-based Beyond Meatballs (Pick-up Wednesday, Nov. 23rd between 11-8pm).

$60.00+Out of stock

The Venti's Thanksgiving dinner. We'll prepare a gourmet meal and package in oven-ready containers. You pick-up on Thanksgiving Eve, Wednesday, Nov. 23rd between 11-8pm, then bake at home! Meal includes: - House-made vegan plant-based Beyond sage & thyme meatballs - Fresh vegan gravy - Green Bean Casserole - Country-style and oh-so-comforting mashed red potatoes - Classic stuffing sage, rosemary, onion, and celery - House-made cranberry sauce (w/cilantro & jalapeño, but not too spicy) that’s not shaped like an aluminum can.

Drink Menu

Bloody Maury

$7.50

Monopolowa vodka, garlic vodka w/ our house-made Bloody Maury mix.

Lavender Lemondrop

$8.00

Monopolowa Vodka, Monin Lavender Syrup, fresh lemon & a touch of sweet & sour.

Mojito

$8.00

Cruzan Rum, house made mint syrup, fresh-squeezed lime, club soda.

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Bench Mark Bourbon, Angostura bitters, Fee Brothers Orange bitters, & simple syrup

Oregon Peach Martini

$9.00

Absolut Apeach Vodka, peach schnapps, mango purée, sweet & sour.

Raspberry Pepper Margarita

$9.00

Silver tequila, fresh sour mix, raspberry puree, Firewater bitters.

Scratch Margarita

$8.00

Silver tequila and fresh squeezed citrus sour mix.

Triple Berry Drop

$9.00

Monopolowa, fresh sour mix, huckleberry, strawberry & raspberry puree.

Drink Special

$9.00

N/A Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Berry Lemonade

$4.50

Berry Up

$4.50

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Juice Large

$3.00

Kids Drink

Milk Large

$3.00

Bubly Water

$2.50

Cock & Bull Gingerbeer

$3.75

Izze Blackberry 12oz

$3.50Out of stock

Izze Blackberry 8.4oz

$2.75

Izze Grapefruit 12oz

$3.50Out of stock

Red Bull 8.4oz

$4.00

Red Bull SF 8.4oz

$4.00

Agave Vanilla Cream Stubborn

$3.50

Cola Stubborn

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50Out of stock

Lemonade Tropicana

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50Out of stock

Root Beer Stubborn

$3.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Diet Cola Stubborn

$3.50

Draft Beers

01-Fort George Farmer's Annuary

$6.00

02-Russian River Pliny the Elder

$8.00

03-pFriem Hazy IPA

$6.00

04-Great Notion Ledge Bier

$6.00

05-Ninkasi Bright Peaks

$6.00

06-Great Notion Easy Like a Sunday Morning

$6.00

07-Calapooia Hill St Heff

$6.00

08-Silver Falls Fresh Hop Red IPA

$6.00

09-Claim 52 Seltzer

$7.00

10-Isaac's Brewlicious Coffee Cream Ale

$6.00

11-Worthy Lights Out Stout

$6.00

14-Seattle Dry Cider

$6.00

15-2 Towns Made Marion

$6.00

17-Calapooia Apricot Sour

$7.00

18-Paulaner Oktoberfest

$7.00

19-Claim 52 Compound V

$7.00

20-Boneya Hop Venom IIPA

$6.00

21-Happy Mtn. Ginger Root

$7.00

22-GF Grapefruit IPA

$7.00

Bottle/Can Beer

B-2 Towns Outcider

$8.00

B-Alvarado St Citraveza Lager

$8.00

B-Athletic NA IPA

$4.00

B-Crux NA IPA

$4.00

B-Fort George The Meadow

$4.00

B-Gilgam Mamba

$4.00

B-Great Notion Blueberry Muffin

$11.00

B-Great Notion Juice Jr. Hazy

$10.00

B-LaFami Jamaica

$7.00

B-Little Beast Electric Sunshine

$7.00

B-SS Chocolate Stout

$5.00

B-Wayfinder Hell

$8.00

B-White Claw

$4.00

Growler

01-Fort George Farmer's Annuary

$18.00

03-pFriem Hazy IPA

$18.00

04-Great Notion Ledge Bier

$18.00

05-Ninkasi Bright Peaks

$15.50

06-Great Notion Easy Like a Sunday Morning

$18.00

07-Calapooia Hill St Heff

$18.00

08-Silver Falls Fresh Hop Red IPA

$18.00

09-Claim 52 Seltzer

$21.00

10-Isaac's Brewlicious Coffee Cream Ale

$18.00

11-Worthy Lights Out Stout

$18.00

14-Seattle Dry Cider

$18.00

15-2 Towns Made Marion

$18.00

17-Calapooia Apricot Sour

$20.00

18-Paulaner Oktoberfest

$21.00

19-Claim 52 Compound V

$21.00

20-Boneya Hop Venom IIPA

$14.00

21-Happy Mtn. Ginger Root

$21.00

22-GF Grapefruit IPA

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Good Clean Food, Great Craft Beer

Location

2840 Commercial St SE, Salem, OR 97302

Directions

Gallery
Venti's Cafe + Taphouse image

Map
