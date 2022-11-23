Venti's Cafe + Taphouse South
492 Reviews
$$
2840 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97302
Popular Items
Starters
Artichoke Dip
Crispy Tots
Served w/ your choice of dipping sauce.
Fried Cheese Curds
Breaded, fried cheese cured served with house-made chipotle aioli.
Fries
3/8” cut potatoes seasoned w/ kosher salt, served w/ your choice of dipping sauce.
Mezza Plate
Hummus & tzatziki, served w/ cucumber spears, carrots, marinated red onions, kalamata olives, feta cheese & sliced pita. (v) w/o tzatziki or feta cheese.
Mezza Plate+Falafel
Falafel served with Hummus & tzatziki, cucumber spears, carrots, marinated red onions, kalamata olives, feta cheese & sliced pita. (v) w/o tzatziki or feta cheese.
Pita & Hummus
House-made hummus, cucumbers, red bell peppers, olive oil & smoked paprika served w/warm pita.
Red Curry Fries
Fries topped w/ red curry cheddar sauce, garnished w/ shredded white cheddar & scallions.
Spicy Chipotle Black Bean Dip
Spicy Tots
Drizzled in our spicy rooster sauce & garnished with scallions. Recommended sauce: Vegan Red Pepper Aioli.
Sweet Potato Fries
Topped w/honey & toasted coconut. Recommended sauce: Vegan Fry Sauce. This dish is vegan if ordered w/o honey.
Truffle Chips
House-made potato chips seasoned w/ black truffle salt.
Venti Wings
8 crispy chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served w/ cucumber and carrot spears.
Watermelon APP
Soups + Salads
Soup Cup
Green Chile Corn Chowder (v) or Creamy Tomato Basil (v) Served w/ toasted artisan bread. (g) served w/ corn chips.
Soup Bowl
Green Chile Corn Chowder (v) or Creamy Tomato Basil (v) Served w/ toasted artisan bread. (g) served w/ corn chips.
Moroccan Salad
Greens topped w/ choice of Moroccan Chicken (g) or Falafel 🌶, garbanzo beans, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded carrots, feta cheese, red bell peppers & scallions. (v) w/o feta.
Colorado Salad
Greens topped w/ your choice of either house-made Southwest Colorado chicken or Colorado jackfruit , corn chips, black beans, brown rice, guacamole & pico de gallo.
Green Salad
Greens topped w/ cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers & shredded carrots. Add chicken +$4
Good Earth Salad
Arugula, roasted corn, garbanzo beans, shredded carrot, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, onion, avocado, gorgonzola cheese & hemp seeds. Served with spicy hatch chile vinaigrette.
Yellow Curry
🎃 Pumpkin Curry
Tacos + Nachos
Venti Nachos
Crisp yellow corn tortilla chips w/ black beans, guacamole, fresh pico de gallo, scallions & jalapeños. Served w/ IPA-spiked cheddar sauce on the side. Choice of protein.
Street Tacos
Two (2) tacos w/ choice of protein & tortillas (organic yellow corn (g) or flour), Hatch chile slaw, vegan chipotle aioli, garnished with onion & cilantro served w/ side of pico de gallo and a lime wedge. Make it a plate: Add rice, black beans w/ shaved parmesan cheese & guac +$4.
Bowls
Cajun Bowl
Choice of Cajun-spiced tempeh (v) or Colorado Chicken🌶 w/ black beans, cheddar cheese, onions, guacamole & pico, topped with w/ fried egg, scallions & corn chips. Drizzled w/ spicy rooster sauce.
Korean BBQ Bowl
Korean BBQ tempeh (v) or Korean BBQ beef +$2, mixed vegetables & sliced avocado, topped w/ cabbage slaw & garnished w/ sesame seeds & scallions.
Thai Peanut
Cabbage slaw, cucumbers, red onions, basil, crushed peanuts & peanut sauce w/ sweet soy drizzle.
The Boulder
Seasonal vegetables, black beans, red onions, Swiss-American cheese & corn chips w/ sweet soy drizzle.
The Hawaiian
Pineapple, tomatoes, red onions & Swiss-American cheese w/ sweet soy drizzle.
The Mediterranean
Seasonal vegetables, cucumbers, red onions, black beans, hummus & tzatziki.
The Original
Venti’s original rice bowl w/ cabbage slaw & sweet soy drizzle. Your choice of rice and protein.
Yellow Curry
🎃 Pumpkin Curry
Macs
Vegan Mac
choice of red curry or cashew pesto tossed with penne pasta, cherry tomatoes and spinach. Served with toasted artisan bread.
Spicy Mac
Spicy queso sauce tossed w/ penne pasta, cherry tomatoes, spinach, parmesan & basil. Served w/ toasted artisan bread. Add Colorado Chicken🌶(h) +$4
Red Curry Mac
Red curry & white cheddar sauce tossed w/ penne pasta. Served w/ toasted artisan bread.
Straight Up Mac
House-made sharp white cheddar sauce tossed w/ penne pasta & topped w/ parmesan. Served w/ toasted artisan bread. Add bacon +$2.
Truffle Mac
White truffle oil infused in white cheddar sauce tossed w/ penne pasta & topped w/ crispy truffle potato chips.
Burgers/Sandwiches/Wraps
Bouda Burger
Lettuce, tomatoes, caramelized onions, smoked gouda cheese & vegan balsamic aioli.
Farm Burger
Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, bacon & cheddar cheese topped w/ a fried egg.
Guacamole Burger
Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, Swiss-American cheese & house-made guac.
House Burger
Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, kosher pickle chips & ketchup.
Lentil Mushroom Burger (not GF)
House made lentil burger patty made w/ mushrooms, lentils, black beans, pepitas, brown rice & a touch of balsamic vinegar. Served w/ lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, avocado & roasted garlic aioli.
Rooster Burger
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, bacon, picked jalapenos, Swiss-american cheese finished w/Chipotle Aioli.
SPECIAL Mushroom Bacon Bleu Burger
Lettuce, tomato, sautéed mushrooms & onions, gorgonzola crumbles, beef bacon, & creamy gorgonzola spread.
Teriyaki Burger
Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pineapple, Swiss-American cheese & vegan sweet chili aioli topped w/ a sweet soy drizzle.
BTA Pita
House-made vegan tempeh bacon (v) w/ lettuce, tomatoes, avocado & vegan roasted garlic aioli inside a grilled pita – Sub bacon +2.
Grilled Cheese
Moroccan Pita
House-made tzatziki and hummus, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, feta cheese, w/choice of Moroccan chicken or Falafel 🌶 inside a grilled pita.
Vegan Grilled Cheese
Vegan cheddar & vegan Swiss on sourdough bread.
Boulder Wrap
Choice of vegan chorizo, Colorado chicken or Colorado jackfruit w/ brown rice, lettuce, red onions, black beans, Swiss- American cheese ( vegan cheese available) WRAPPED in a curry tortilla.
Original Wrap
Venti’s original rice & lettuce wrap w/ cabbage slaw & sweet soy drizzle, choice of protein WRAPPED in a curry tortilla.
Thai Peanut Wrap
Choice of teriyaki chicken or garlic-sesame tofu w/ brown rice, lettuce, cucumbers, red onions, basil, crushed peanuts & peanut sauce WRAPPED in a curry tortilla!
Mediterranean Wrap
Venti’s Mediterranean wrap w/ rice & lettuce, cucumbers, red onions, black beans, hummus & tzatziki, choice of protein WRAPPED in a flour tortilla.
Hawaiian Wrap
Kid's Menu
Desserts
Thanksgiving Family Meals
🦃🍂 Thanksgiving Family Dinner w/Turkey Meatballs (Pick-up Wednesday, Nov. 23rd between 11-8pm).
The Venti's Thanksgiving dinner. We'll prepare a gourmet meal and package in oven-ready containers. You pick-up on Thanksgiving Eve, Wednesday, Nov. 23rd between 11-8pm, then bake at home! Meal includes: - Turkey meatballs (4 per person). Turkey and pork meatballs flavored with fresh sage, rosemary and thyme. Contains dairy and gluten - Fresh turkey gravy - Green bean casserole - Country-style and oh-so-comforting mashed red potatoes - Classic stuffing with sage, rosemary, onion, and celery - House-made cranberry sauce that’s not shaped like an aluminum can.
🌱🍂 Vegan Thanksgiving Family Dinner w/Plant-based Beyond Meatballs (Pick-up Wednesday, Nov. 23rd between 11-8pm).
The Venti's Thanksgiving dinner. We'll prepare a gourmet meal and package in oven-ready containers. You pick-up on Thanksgiving Eve, Wednesday, Nov. 23rd between 11-8pm, then bake at home! Meal includes: - House-made vegan plant-based Beyond sage & thyme meatballs - Fresh vegan gravy - Green Bean Casserole - Country-style and oh-so-comforting mashed red potatoes - Classic stuffing sage, rosemary, onion, and celery - House-made cranberry sauce (w/cilantro & jalapeño, but not too spicy) that’s not shaped like an aluminum can.
Drink Menu
Bloody Maury
Monopolowa vodka, garlic vodka w/ our house-made Bloody Maury mix.
Lavender Lemondrop
Monopolowa Vodka, Monin Lavender Syrup, fresh lemon & a touch of sweet & sour.
Mojito
Cruzan Rum, house made mint syrup, fresh-squeezed lime, club soda.
Old Fashioned
Bench Mark Bourbon, Angostura bitters, Fee Brothers Orange bitters, & simple syrup
Oregon Peach Martini
Absolut Apeach Vodka, peach schnapps, mango purée, sweet & sour.
Raspberry Pepper Margarita
Silver tequila, fresh sour mix, raspberry puree, Firewater bitters.
Scratch Margarita
Silver tequila and fresh squeezed citrus sour mix.
Triple Berry Drop
Monopolowa, fresh sour mix, huckleberry, strawberry & raspberry puree.
Drink Special
N/A Beverages
Arnold Palmer
Berry Lemonade
Berry Up
Coffee
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Juice Large
Kids Drink
Milk Large
Bubly Water
Cock & Bull Gingerbeer
Izze Blackberry 12oz
Izze Blackberry 8.4oz
Izze Grapefruit 12oz
Red Bull 8.4oz
Red Bull SF 8.4oz
Agave Vanilla Cream Stubborn
Cola Stubborn
Diet Pepsi
Lemonade Tropicana
Pepsi
Root Beer Stubborn
Sierra Mist
Diet Cola Stubborn
Draft Beers
01-Fort George Farmer's Annuary
02-Russian River Pliny the Elder
03-pFriem Hazy IPA
04-Great Notion Ledge Bier
05-Ninkasi Bright Peaks
06-Great Notion Easy Like a Sunday Morning
07-Calapooia Hill St Heff
08-Silver Falls Fresh Hop Red IPA
09-Claim 52 Seltzer
10-Isaac's Brewlicious Coffee Cream Ale
11-Worthy Lights Out Stout
14-Seattle Dry Cider
15-2 Towns Made Marion
17-Calapooia Apricot Sour
18-Paulaner Oktoberfest
19-Claim 52 Compound V
20-Boneya Hop Venom IIPA
21-Happy Mtn. Ginger Root
22-GF Grapefruit IPA
Bottle/Can Beer
B-2 Towns Outcider
B-Alvarado St Citraveza Lager
B-Athletic NA IPA
B-Crux NA IPA
B-Fort George The Meadow
B-Gilgam Mamba
B-Great Notion Blueberry Muffin
B-Great Notion Juice Jr. Hazy
B-LaFami Jamaica
B-Little Beast Electric Sunshine
B-SS Chocolate Stout
B-Wayfinder Hell
B-White Claw
Growler
01-Fort George Farmer's Annuary
03-pFriem Hazy IPA
04-Great Notion Ledge Bier
05-Ninkasi Bright Peaks
06-Great Notion Easy Like a Sunday Morning
07-Calapooia Hill St Heff
08-Silver Falls Fresh Hop Red IPA
09-Claim 52 Seltzer
10-Isaac's Brewlicious Coffee Cream Ale
11-Worthy Lights Out Stout
14-Seattle Dry Cider
15-2 Towns Made Marion
17-Calapooia Apricot Sour
18-Paulaner Oktoberfest
19-Claim 52 Compound V
20-Boneya Hop Venom IIPA
21-Happy Mtn. Ginger Root
22-GF Grapefruit IPA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Good Clean Food, Great Craft Beer
