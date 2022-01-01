  • Home
  Ventura Music Hall | Ruffhouse BBQ - 1888 East Thompson Boulevard
Ventura Music Hall | Ruffhouse BBQ 1888 East Thompson Boulevard

1888 East Thompson Boulevard

Ventura, CA 93001

Order Again

STARTERS

CHICKEN WINGS

$12.00

CAULIFLOWER WINGS

$11.00

LOADED TOTS

$9.00

SLIDERS

$12.00

PRETZEL

$11.00

NACHOS

$9.00

SALADS

WEDGE

$15.00

HOUSE

$8.00

BBQ ITEMS

MNF BRISKET PLATE

$18.00

MNF RIB PLATE

$19.00

MNF TENDERS & TOTS COMBO

$17.00

BBQ FLIGHT

$29.00

BBQ MAC & CHEESE

$14.00

BBQ SPECIAL

$21.00

PRIME BRISKET

$16.00+

PORK RIBS

$12.00+

PULLED PORK

$12.00+

DINO BEEF RIB

$35.00

PORK BELLY BURNT ENDS

$13.00

TURKEY BREAST

$12.00+

BBQ FLIGHT FAMILY SIZE

$100.00

TACOS

PULLED PORK TACO

$13.00

BAJA SHRIMP TACO

$14.00

PLANT BASED TACO

$15.00

SANDWICHES & BURGERS

RUFFHOUSE SMASH BURGER

$12.00

IMPOSSIBLE SMASH BURGER

$14.00

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$13.00

BRISKET SANDWICH

$16.00

GOURMET GRILLED CHEESE

$14.00

SIDES

CURLY FRIES

$6.00

TOTS

$6.00

MEMPHIS SLAW

$4.00

QUESO

$2.00

SIDE SAUCE

$1.00

SIDE DRESSING

$1.00

MAC & CHEESE

$6.00

DRINKS

COKE

$4.00

DIET COKE

$4.00

SPRITE

$4.00

GINGER ALE

$4.00

ROOT BEER

$3.00

LEMONADE

$4.00

DESSERTS

SEASONAL CAKE SLICE

$4.00

COOKIE

$4.00

SPEED SCREEN

BAR VODKA

$9.00+

TITO'S

$12.00+

KETEL ONE

$12.00+

KETEL CITRON

$12.00+

KETEL ORANGE

$12.00+

GREY GOOSE

$13.00+

BAR GIN

$9.00+

TANQUERAY

$12.00+

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$12.00+

BAR RUM

$9.00+

BACARDI

$12.00+

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$12.00+

JAMESON

$12.00+

BAR TEQUILA

$9.00+

JACK DANIELS

$12.00+

Open Drink

MILAGRO SILVER

$12.00+

PATRON SILVER

$13.00+

DON JULIO BLANCO

$13.00+

CASAMIGOS BLANCO

$13.00+

ESPOLON REPOSADO

$12.00+

EMP DOLLAR

$1.00

TEES

BLACK LOGO TEE

$22.00

TIE DYE RETRO TEE

$30.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
1888 East Thompson Boulevard, Ventura, CA 93001

