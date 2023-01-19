Ventura's LBK

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza NY
Margherita Pizza NY
Grandma Pie SIL

Starters

Broccoli de Rabe

$13.00

Sauteed in Garlic & Oil with Peperocino. Add: Sausage $4

Bruschetta

$14.00

Fresh chopped Tomatoes, Basil & Sweet Red Onion

Calamari Fritti

$15.00

Crispy Calamari Served with Marinara Sauce. Spicy Crispy Calamari with peppers, also available

Caprese

$14.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Vine Ripened Tomatoes, with Basil Drizzle & Balsamic Glaze

Eggplant Rollatini

$15.00

Eggplant Stuffed with Ricotta Cheese. Topped with Homemade Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella (2)

Fried Mozzarella

$12.00

Fresh Mozzarella Hand Breaded & Fried until Golden

Meatballs

$14.00

a Scoop of Herbed Ricotta Cheese

Steamed Mussels

$15.00

In a Garlic and White Wine sauce or Fra Diavolo sauce

Zucchini Fritti

$13.00

Hand Breaded Zucchini Fried until Golden. Served with Marinara & Garlic Aioli

Long Hots Marinara

$12.00

Fried Ravioli

$12.00

Buffalo Shrimp

$17.00

Salads

Garden Salad

$10.00

Caesar

$10.00Out of stock

House salad (without entre purchase)

$10.00

Soup or Bisque

Chicken veg

$6.00

Butternut Squash

$8.00Out of stock

From the Land

Mama Deb’s Famous Chicken Milanese

$29.00

Alexa and Christopher’s favorite meal. Breaded, pan seared, served with arugula salad, lemon wedge and buttered egg pasta

Chicken Citera

$29.00

Pan Sauteed Chicken Topped with Fresh Tomatoes, Spinach and Provolone in a Lemon Butter White Wine Sauce

Homemade Eggplant Parmigiana

$22.00

Hand Breaded Eggplant Layered with Fresh Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella and Parmesan

Chicken Cacciatore

$29.00

Onions, green pepper, mushrooms, olive, light tomato sauce

Chicken Piccata

$29.00

White Wine, Capers and Lemon Butter Sauce

Chicken Bruschetta

$29.00

Hand Breaded Chicken Topped with Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Tomatoes, Red Onions and Oregano, Drizzled with Basil Oil & Balsamic Glaze

Ventura’s Veal Chop Parmigiana

$48.00

12 oz center cut, hand breaded, pan fried, topped with homemade tomato sauce and fresh mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Parmigiana

$30.00

Hand Breaded and Topped with Fresh Tomato Sauce, Melted Mozzarella & Parmesan

Chicken Francaise

$29.00

Egg Battered, White Wine, and Lemon Butter Sauce

Chicken Marsala

$29.00

Sauteed with Fresh Mushrooms and Marsala Wine

From the Sea

Lobster Ravioli

$31.00

Served with our Famous Vodka Sauce

Shrimp & Spaghetti

$28.00

Pasta topped with Gulf Shrimp in a Rich & Creamy Scampi Sauce or in our Marinara Sauce

Linguine with Clams

$27.00

White, In a Garlic and White Wine Sauce or Red, in a Marinara sauce, Fra Diablo available

Fish of the Day Francaise

$30.00

Egg battered with lemon butter sauce & served with your choice Pasta or Vegetables Split entrée plate charge $8.00

Pasta + Sauce

Spaghetti

$21.00

Linguine

$21.00

Penne

$21.00

Rigatoni

$21.00

Pappardelle

$22.00

Gnocchi

$22.00

Pasta Specialites

Gnocchi Bolognese

$23.00

Penne Portofino

$28.00

Chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms, tomato, basil and cream sauce

Meatballs or Italian Sausage

$27.00

Choice of pasta

Rigatoni Fra Diavolo

$21.00

Blush Sauce with a Hint of Spice and a Generous Dusting of Parmigiano Reggiano

Cheese Ravioli Bolognese

$25.00

Served with meat sauce and a touch of cream

Side Dishes

Sautéed Spinach

$8.00

Vegetables and Potatoes

$8.00

Meatballs

$8.00

Sausage

$8.00

Side Of Pasta

$10.00

Desserts

Dessert of the Day

Nutella Bella

$10.00

Pizza dough baked with Nutella! A great way to end your dinner.

Limoncello cake

$10.00

Chocolate Peanut butter pie

$10.00

Seasonal Cheese Cake

$10.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

cannoli

$10.00

Plain Cheesecake

$10.00

Rasberry Sauce Cheesecake

$10.00

Key Lime Sauce Cheesecake

$10.00

Daily Specials

Lasagna with Bolognese

$25.00

Veal Cannaloni

$29.00

Chicken & Long Hots

$28.00

NY Crust

Cheese Pizza NY

$18.00

Tomato sauce, Fresh Mozzarella drizzled with EVOO

Margherita Pizza NY

$18.00

Chunky San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella drizzled with EVOO, Fresh Basil, & Oregano

Bufalina Pizza NY only

$25.00

Corners stuffed with Basil infused Ricotta Cheese. Topped with Imported Buffalo Mozzarella, Truffle Oil, Pesto, Arugula, Cherry Tomatoes, & Prosciutto Di Parma

Facebook Pizza Special

$25.00

Sicilian

Cheese Pizza SIL

$22.00

Tomato sauce, Fresh Mozzarella drizzled with EVOO

Grandma Pie SIL

$22.00

Chunky San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella drizzled with EVOO, Fresh Basil, & Oregano

NY Speciality Pizza

Caprese Pizza NY

$25.00

Sliced Vine-ripened Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, EVOO, Fresh Basil & Oregano Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze

Di Parma Pizza NY

$25.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Roasted Tomatoes, Shaved Parmigiana, Prosciutto Di Parma

Bruschetta Pizza NY

$25.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Diced Tomatoes, Red Onions, Basil Oil, Oregano, Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze

Truffolina Pizza NY

$25.00

Portobello Mushrooms, Goat Cheese, Arugula, Truffle Oil, Fresh Mozzarella, Topped with Shaved Parmigiano

Casereccia NY

$25.00

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Caramelized Onions, Black Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, Pesto Drizzle

Capricciosa NY

$25.00

Plum Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Black Olives, Artichokes, Mushrooms, Bacon

Quattro Formaggi NY

$25.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Gorgonzola, Ricotta, Parmigiano, Fresh Garlic

Meat Lovers (Murph’s Favorite) NY

$25.00

Plum Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Ham, Bacon, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni

Veggie Red NY

$25.00

RED PIZZA. CHERRY TOMATOES, RED AND GREEN PEPPER, CARAMELIZED ONION, BLACK OLIVES & MUSHROOMS

Sicilian Specialty Pizza (Thinner Crust )

Caprese Pizza Thin Crust SIL

$28.00

Di Parma Pizza Thin Crust SIL

$28.00

Bruschetta Pizza Thin Crust SIL

$28.00

Truffolina Pizza Thin Crust SIL

$28.00

Casereccia Pizza Thin Crust SIL

$28.00

Capricciosa Pizza Thin Crust SIL

$28.00

Quattro Formaggi Pizza Thin Crust SIL

$28.00

Meat Lovers (Murph’s Favorite) Pizza Thin Crust SIL

$28.00

Soda

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke (Copy)

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

San Pell water small

$6.00

San Pell large

$10.00

Panna Flat Small

$6.00

Panna Large

$10.00

Iced tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

club soda

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Double Espresso

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Vodka

Must purchase with food

Well Vodka

$8.00

happy hour well

$5.00

Titos

$10.00

Stoli

$10.00

Stoli O

$10.00

Absolut

$10.00

Absolut Citron

$10.00

Sky

$10.00

Sky Vanilla

$10.00

Trump

$10.00

Happy hour call

$10.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Chopin

$14.00

Belvedere

$14.00

Happy Hour Top Shelf

$11.00

Stoli Elit

$13.00

Rum

well rum

$9.00

Bacardi White

$10.00

Malibu

$10.00

Siesta Key Coconut

$10.00

Capt Morgan

$10.00

Pyrat

$10.00

Mount Gay

$9.00

Bacardi Limon

$10.00

Trader Vics

$9.00

Bacardi Gold

$14.00

Myers Original Dark

$14.00

Gin

well Gin

$8.00

Happy Hour Gin

$5.00

Tangueray

$10.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Beefeater

$10.00

bombay

$10.00

Bombay Saphire

$14.00

Malfy gin

$14.00

Tequila

well Tequila

$9.00

Jose Cuervo

$10.00

Jose Especial

$10.00

Milagro Reposado

$10.00

Hornitos Reposado

$10.00

Patron

$14.00

Patron Cafe

$14.00

Patron Citron

$14.00

Whiskey/Scotch

Beams 8-Star

$9.00

Canadian Club

$9.00

Dewars White Label

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Seagrams Seven

$10.00

Chivas

$10.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Johnny Walker Red

$10.00

Canadian Mist

$10.00

Southern Comfort

$10.00

Seagrams VO

$10.00

Cutty Sark

$10.00

Famous Grouse

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Sexton

$10.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

J & B

$10.00

Skrewball

$10.00

Monkey Shoulder

$10.00

Slane Irish Whiskey

$10.00

Glenfiddich

$14.00

MacCallan

$14.00

Oban

$25.00

Johnny Walker Black

$14.00

Dewars 12

$14.00

Redwood Empire Lost Monarch

$14.00

Bourbon

Well Bourbon

$8.00

Evan Williams

$8.00

Jim Beam Black

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Wild Turkey 101

$10.00

Jim Beam Devils Cut

$10.00

Whistle Pig Bourbon

$10.00

Makers Mark

$14.00

Wild Turkey

$14.00

Woodford Reserve

$18.00

Woodford Reserve Double Oaked

$22.00

Redwood Empire Pipe Dream Bourbon

$14.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Creme de Mint

$8.00

Aperol

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Vecchio Amaro del Capo

$8.00

Tia Maria

$10.00

Crave

$10.00

Drambuie

$10.00

Baileys

$10.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Benedictine

$10.00

Midori

$10.00

Disaronno Amaretto

$10.00

Christian Brothers Brandy

$10.00

Cuarenta y Tres

$10.00

Lemoncello

$10.00

Averna Amaro

$14.00

Chambord

$14.00

B & B

$14.00

Grand Marnier

$14.00

Hennessy

$14.00

Courvoisier VS

$14.00

Courvoisier VSOP

$16.00

Sambuca

$10.00

Specialty Cocktails

Limoncello Spritzer

$14.00

Ventura's Iced Tea

$14.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Homemade Italian specialties, pizza, appetizers, entrees, and desserts. Full Bar menu.

Website

Location

6814 Gulf of Mexico Dr, Longboat Key, FL 34228

Directions

