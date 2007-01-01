Venue by 4M Dine In or Take Out

Cotes du Rhone Blend, Kermit Lynch, 2020

$50.00

Appellation: Southern Cotes du Rhone, France Notes: 64% Grenache, 21% Syrah, 8% Mourvèdre, 6% Carignan, 1% Marselan. In the spirit of the great “bistro wines” you would drink by the carafe in Europe with simple yet satisfying food, and be swept away by the joy of it all. Notes of red and black berries balanced with earthy notes to make for an unmistakable Cotes du Rhone. Pairings: Beef, lamb