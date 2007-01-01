Venue by 4M Dine In or Take Out
1919 S Industrial Hwy
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Starters
Garlic Shrimp Tapas
Classic Spanish dish of sautéed shrimp with garlic, olive oil, smoked paprika, and finished with a 30-year sherry vinegar. Allergens: Shellfish. **Only available after 5pm, Tuesday to Saturday
Handmade Dumplings
Chicken & pork dumplings. Perfectly seasoned with Chow's famous masala. Hand formed and served with a black vinegar dipping sauce. Allergens: Sesame, soy, gluten. **Only available after 5pm, Tuesday to Saturday
Venue Charcuterie
Prosciutto, soppressata, salami, blue cheese, goat cheese mousse and duck rillette served with toasted house-made focaccia, house-pickled grapes, and pickled mustard seeds. Allergens: N/A
Sweet Chili Chicken Wings
Sweet & spicy gochujang sauce on crispy brined wings. Allergens: Soy.
Buffalo Chicken Wings
Classic Buffalo sauce on crispy brined wings. Allergens: Soy.
BBQ Chicken Wings
Sweet & savory sauce on crispy brined wings. Allergens: N/A
Carolina Chicken Wings
Tangy vinegar-based sauce with hints of apricot and lemon on crispy brined wings. Allergens: N/A.
Honey Mustard Wings
Unique blend of roasted garlic, Dijon mustard, and organic, Ann Arbor honey on crispy brined wings. Allergens: N/A.
Crispy Salted Wings
Perfectly seasoned organic chicken wings, great with our house-made ranch. Allergens: N/A
Salads & Soups
Venue Caesar Salad Petite
Romaine lettuce tossed with house-made Caesar dressing and croutons. Garnished with Boquerones, white anchovies imported from Spain.
Venue Caesar Salad Full
Romaine lettuce tossed with house-made Caesar dressing and croutons. Garnished with Boquerones, white anchovies imported from Spain.
Northstar Chicken Salad
Roasted chicken tossed in a light citrus dressing served on a bed of arugula, Belgian endive, radicchio, and garnished with a cheese crisp.
Mixed Green Salad Petite
Organic mixed greens tossed with a champagne vinaigrette.
Mixed Green Salad Full
Organic mixed greens tossed with a champagne vinaigrette.
Clam Chowder
A delicate creamy soup made with Fresh North Atlantic clams.
Burgers & Sandwiches
The Venue
Chef Thad's favorite! Two 3oz smash-burger patties topped with red-wine braised mushrooms & onions, sharp cheddar, and dijonaise, served on a brioche bun. We use all-Black Angus pasture-raised beef: a blend of short rib, chuck, and brisket. Served with French fries & ketchup.
The Classic
Two 3oz smash-burger patties served on a brioche bun. Lettuce, tomato, and onion served on the side. Create your own build-a-burger experience! We use all-Black Angus pasture-raised beef: a blend of short rib, chuck, and brisket. Served with French fries & ketchup.
The Big Marga
Two 3oz smash-burger patties, special sauce, lettuce, onion, American cheese, and house-pickled zucchini served on a brioche bun. We use all-Black Angus pasture-raised beef: a blend of short rib, chuck, and brisket. Served with French fries & ketchup.
Chili Burger
A smash-burger patty smothered in Chef Thad's award-winning lamb chili and gruyere cheese served on a brioche bun. We use all-Black Angus pasture-raised beef: a blend of short rib, chuck, and brisket. Served with French fries and ketchup.
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
The boneless chicken thigh is first marinated for 24 hours, then battered and fried to perfection. Topped with our house-made coleslaw and mayonnaise and served on a brioche bun. Customize the sandwich how you would like with choices of sauces and toppings. Served with French fries & ketchup.
Buttermilk Fried Cauliflower Sandwich
The cauliflower filet is first marinated for 24 hours, then battered and fried to perfection. Topped with our home-made coleslaw and served on a brioche bun. Customize the sandwich how you would like with choices of sauces and toppings. Served with French fries & ketchup.
Rapini Hoagie
Braised rapini, oven dried tomatoes, and smoked Italian provolone with kalamata olive mayonnaise on a hoagie roll.
Porchetta Sandwich
Traditional Italian pork roast seasoned with fennel pollen, rosemary, mild chilies, and garlic. Thinly sliced and quickly seared, served on house-made focaccia with arugula, oven-dried tomatoes, and a 30-year sherry vinaigrette.
Croque Madame
Chef Thad's take on a classic French sandwich. Prosciutto cotto ham, gruyere cheese, and Dijon mustard on grilled sourdough bread then topped with a gruyere cheese sauce and a sunny-side up egg.
Entrees (Tu-Sat after 5pm)
Faroe Island Salmon
Filet of salmon served with mashed potatoes and a rich & warming cashew and sesame Sichuan sauce. Topped with a pickled fennel salad. We use sustainably-farmed salmon from the Faroe Islands in the North Atlantic.
Berkshire Tomahawk Pork Chop
12oz Berkshire bone-in chop pan seared and finished with butter and fresh herbs. Served with sautéed haricots verts, feta, and oregano. Finished with a whole-grain mustard reduction made with Woodford Reserve Bourbon.
Michigan New York Strip Steak
12oz New York strip steak topped with Heidi's garlic herbed compound butter served with pave potatoes and a green peppercorn sauce. We use Michigan grass-fed beef.
Whole Roasted Chicken with Focaccia Bread Salad
Juicy, herbed-brined, roasted free range organic chicken. Served with a house-made focaccia bread, bitter greens salad & topped with macerated raisins and pinenuts. *Serves 2 to 4 people. Please allow 60 minutes.
Porchetta Roast
Slow-roasted traditional Italian pork roast seasoned with fennel pollen, rosemary, mild chilies, and garlic. Served with an almond aillade asparagus and a slow roasted pepper with sherry.
Short Rib Milanese
Tender, black angus beef short ribs braised and smothered with a saffron tomato reduction. Served with creamy Parmesan grits.
Duck Confit
A Chef Thad classic. 8-hour cooked duck leg with crispy skin. Served with braised paprika gigante beans.
Moroccan Vegan Kefta
Impossible burger mixed with aromatic herbs and spices. Served over seared zucchini medallions, pickled onions, and cashew cream.
Beer-Battered Skate
Tender, moist North Atlantic fish. Served with French-fried potatoes, house-made pickled-zucchini tartar sauce, and wedge of lemon. Yes, it's available any time!
Thai Sea Bass
Crispy skin Sea Bass. Served with Chef Thad's famous coconut milk Thai sauce, crispy nimbus potatoes and a zesty papaya & pinenut salad.
Bourbon Marinated Pork Tenderloin
Pork tenderloin coated in a Woodford Reserve bourbon & Dijon marinade. On top of slowly baked Cannellini & citrus glazed bitter greens. Served with a rich butter sauce.
Sides (Tu-Sat after 5pm)
French Fries
Crispy, golden-brown thinly-sliced potatoes. Yes, it's available any time!
Potato Pave
A Chef Thad specialty. A take on scalloped potatoes with cream and butter. Baked and then sliced and seared.
Green Beans and Feta
Sautéed Haricot Verts with oregano and feta cheese.
Zucchini and Parmesan
Zucchini medallion gratin topped with Parmesan and lemon.
Gigante Beans
Gigante beans (giant Greek runner beans) braised with bacon, tomatoes, and saffron. We import the beans from Greece...a true rarity in the United States.
Mashed Potatoes
Rich and creamy mashed potatoes made with real cream and butter.
Glazed Asparagus
Delicate asparagus glazed with butter, shallots and fresh herbs.
Desserts
Bread Pudding
Warm sourdough bread pudding bruleed and served with crème anglaise and crushed pistachios.
Crepes Suzette
Crepes are made from scratch, stuffed with vanilla custard, and topped with a caramelized orange bourbon sauce. Garnished with candied orange peel, and blueberries macerated with Italicus liqueur.
Fennel Pollen Crème Brule
A Chef Thad classic! A decadent anise-flavored pastry cream with a crisp sugar topping.
Vacherin
Marge's favorite dessert. A Meringue bowl topped with espresso ice cream, chocolate sauce, and toasted almonds.
Venue Kids
Starters
Cup of Olives
Blend of Spanish olives.
Fried Calamari
Tender squid first marinated in white wine, olive oil, and garlic. Then battered and fried to perfection. Served with a lemon dill pollen aioli.
Calamari & Rice Bean Salad
Slow poached squid served over a buttery bean salad, with citrus frisee & kalamata salad tossed in a lemon vinaigrette.
Arancini
Risotto stuffed with guanciale, fresh mozzarella and spinach. Fried until golden brown. Served with a tangy, spicy cream sauce.
Salads & Soups
Pastas
Goat Cheese Ravioli
Handmade ravioli with a delicate rosemary, lemon, goat cheese filling tossed in a Riesling cream reduction and topped with grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese.
Torchio with Cured Pork Sugo
Handmade torchio pasta tossed with a slow-cooked San Marzano Tomato Sauce made with prosciutto, sopressata, and pork shoulder. Topped with grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese.
Pappardelle with Braised Wild Boar Bolognese
Handmade pappardelle tossed with Chef Thad's famous Bolognese made with Wild Texas boar braised with red wine, bone broth, and aromatics. Topped with grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese.
Tagliatelle with Clams
Handmade tagliatelle pasta, Little Neck clams, white wine, garlic, thyme, and olive oil.
Carbonara
Handmade tagliatelle tossed in a classic Carbonara sauce made with guanciale, egg yolks, and herbs. Topped with grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese.
Puttanesca
Handmade mafalde pasta tossed in a San Marzano tomato sauce with olives, capers, and anchovies. Topped with grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese.
Ricotta Gnocchi with Arugula Pistachio Pesto
Handmade ricotta gnocchi served with our organic baby arugula pistachio pesto and topped with shaved Parmigiano Reggiano.
Fettuccine with Classic Alfredo Sauce
Handmade fettuccine tossed in a traditional Alfredo sauce made with imported Italian butter and shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese.
Entrees
Rapini Sausage Potato
Fennel sausage, braised broccoli rabe, butter rosemary confit potato, San Marzano tomato sauce, and smoked Italian provolone.
Margherita
Mozzarella di bufala, fresh basil, Parmigiano Reggiano, San Marzano tomato sauce, and extra virgin olive oil.
Molto Carne
Italian ham, fennel sausage, pepperoni, San Marzano tomato sauce, and fresh mozzarella.
Quattro Formaggi
Fresh mozzarella, smoked Italian provolone, Parmigiano Reggiano, Ricotta white sauce, and oregano.
Prosciutto
Thinly-sliced prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, and ricotta white sauce. Topped with fresh baby arugula and extra virgin olive oil.
Salmon & Avocado
Citrus-poached salmon, ricotta white sauce, fresh avocado, red onion, capers, dill pollen, and finished with a drizzle of house-made Champagne vinaigrette and fennel fronds.
Pepperoni
Pepperoni, fresh garlic slices, San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, and oregano.
Piccante Pollo & Chorizo
Roasted chicken, Spanish chorizo, spicy tomato sauce, red onion, smoked Italian provolone, and chili flakes.
Arugula Pesto
Arugula pistachio pesto, fresh mozzarella, oven dried tomatoes, and Parmigiano Reggiano.
Marinara & Cheese
Our handmade marinara sauce and aged smoked provolone. Simple & delicious.
Starters
Salsa Flight
Try all four of our home-made salsas served with warm tortilla chips. Mild tomatillo salsa, medium rojo salsa, salsa matcha, spicy jalapeno salsa.
Chips & Guacamole
Made fresh in house, and served with warm tortilla chips.
Queso Fundido
A warm cheese dip with garlic, onion, and peppers. Topped with Chorizo. Served with warm tortilla chips.
Entrees
Chile Relleno
Poblano pepper first stuffed with seasoned cheese, then battered and fried to golden-brown perfection. Garnished with a tomatillo sauce and crème fraiche.
Chilaquiles
Tortilla chips drenched in a savory tomato sauce. Topped with melted cheese, pickled avocado, sunny-side egg, and crème fraiche. A traditional Mexican breakfast great any time!
Al Pastor Taco Plate
Three handmade masa tortillas filled with thinly-sliced pork shoulder marinated in mild Guajillo chilies, spices and pineapple. Garnished with onion, fresh cilantro, avocado crema, and wedge of lime.
Birria Beef Taco Plate
Three grilled handmade masa tortillas. The corn tortillas are pan fried, and stuffed with a rich, savory braised beef and traditional Mexican cheese. Served with broth on the side for dipping.
Vegan Mole Rojo Taco Plate
Three handmade masa tacos filled with roasted cauliflower and Impossible burger braised in a classic mole rojo made with a touch of chocolate. Garnished with onion, fresh cilantro, and a wedge of lime.
Green Mole Chicken Taco Plate
Three handmade masa tacos filled with a chicken braised in a traditional Oaxacan green mole made with pumpkin seeds and spices. Garnished with onion, fresh cilantro, avocado crema, and a wedge of lime.
Taco Flight
Can't decide, try each one of Chef Thad's amazing tacos.
Specials
House Cocktails
Sunset Spritz
Ketel One, Peach, Aperol, Limoncello, Orange Blossum, Sparkling Water Bright, Refreshing, Summery
The Greenhouse
Reyka Vodka, Cucumber, Matcha, Yuzu, Toasted Rice, Soda Refreshing, Crisp, Herbal
Paradise Found
Four-Peel Gin, Mango, Passionfruit, Chamomile, Lemon Bright, Floral, Vibrant
Tropic Thunder
Milagro Tequila, Pineapple, Ancho Reyes Chili, Lime Tropical, Spiced
Old Forum
Wild Turkey 101 Bourbon, Montenegro, Amaro Blend, Demerara, Cherry Bark Vanilla Bitters Spirit-Forward, Balanced, Cacao
Isle of Grandeur
Monkey Shoulder Scotch, Oloroso Sherry, Banana, Smoked Brown Sugar, Cocoa Bitters Booze-Forward, Rich, Complex
House Mocktails (Non-Alcoholic)
Beach Run
Lyre's N/A Aperitivo, Passionfruit, Mango, Chamomile, Lemon, Sparkling Water. Floral, Juicy, Citrusy 0.0%abv
Malfy Spritz
Lyre's N/A Aperitivo, Orange, Sparkling Water Bitter, Refreshing, "N/A Aperol Spritz" 0.0%abv
Down to the Keys
Pineapple, Orange, Fever Tree Ginger Beer, Cinnamon Tropical, Gingery, Bright 0.0%abv
Belle Isle
Yuzu, Matcha, Toasted Rice, Lime, Sparkling Water Herbal, Crisp, Delightful 0.0%abv
Draft Beer
Cerveza del Ray Mexican Lager
5.5%. Mexican-style Lager from Brew Detroit
Barrel + Beam Golden Partager Farmhouse
7.5%. Farmhouse - Saison, balanced hops and slightly juicy. Marquette, MI.
Alaskan Amber Ale
5.3%. Well balanced, richly malt Amber Ale. Juneau, Alaska.
Tandem Ciders Green Man
5.5%. Semi-dry cider from RI Greening Apples. Suttons Bay, MI.
Brew Detroit Pleasant IPA
American IPA brewed with Michigan grown Chinook hops and Cashmere hops 7%. Notes of pineapple, spice, and pine. By Brew Detroit.
Ascension Munich Dunkel Lager
Classic amber colored German lager. refreshing, toasted malt, slight roast, not too sweet, clean finish 5.7%. By Ascension in Novi, MI.
Broad Leaf Chromatic Explosion
Hazy IPA made by Broad Leaf in Kentwood, MI - 6.8% Juicy Citra hops with an overflowing tropical fruit basket from the proprietary Citiva hop blend. Tasting notes from Lemon/Orange to Pineapple/Mango.
Packaged Beer
Brew Detroit Cerveza del Ray
16oz. 4.5% Mexican style Lager. Detroit, MI.
Coors Banquet
16oz. 5.0% Sessionable Golden Lager. Golden, CO.
Peroni
12oz Bottle. 5.1% Italian Pale Lager.
Miller High Life
4.6% Medium-bodied American Lager. Milwaukee, WI.
Paulaner Hefeweizen
16oz. Light, aromatic fruit, and only a tad bitter. Munich, DE.
Mad Farmer Mojito Cider
Cider made with fresh Mint; mojito-inspired. Detroit, MI.
Isastegi Naturala Sidra Cider
Natural Spanish Cider. Dry, slight effervescence. Basque, ES.
Prairie Watermelon Girlfriend Sour
5.0%. Sour ale, tasting like a less-sweet Watermelon Jolly Rancher. McAlester, OK.
Upland Two of Tarts Gose
4.5% Tropical Gose with Lemon Zest, Passion Fruit and Mango
Mikkeller Aloha Fridays Gose
16oz. 6.0% Fruited Gose with Passionfruit, Tangerine, and Pineapple. San Diego, CA.
Upland Wheat Ale
4.7% Witbier brewed with organic Coriander and Orange Zest. Bloomington, IN.
Fair State Pilsner
16oz. 4.9% German-style Pilsner with a grassy hop aroma and a crisp finish. Minneapolis, MN.
Barrel + Beam Terroir Farmhouse
16oz. 6.8% Michigan sourced hops: Mackinac and Cascade. Marquette, MI.
Evil Twin Modern Hipster IPA
16oz. 7.0% DDH IPA with Galaxy, Motueka and Sabro. Brooklyn, NY.
Mikkeller Burst IPA
16oz. 5.9% West Coast IPA Brewed w/ Simcoe, Citra, & Mosaic. San Diego, CA.
Big Drop Cobo Maya N/A Cerveza
0.5%. Non-Alcoholic Beer. A crisp, clean, Mexican-style N/A Lager. Oxford, MI.
Big Drop Paradiso N/A IPA
0.5%. Non-Alcoholic Beer. This N/A IPA radiates citrus fruit from the moment you pour it to the second you finish that last sip with a satisfied sigh. Oxford, MI.
Sparkling Wine by the Glass
Segura Viudas Cava Brut, NV
Appellation: Penedes, Spain Notes: Aromas of white fruits, citrus, and tropical fruits. Good acidity and notes of pineapple and lime on the palate. Pairing suggestion: Tagliatelle with Clams or as an aperitif.
Ruggeri Prosecco Rose' Brut
Appellation: Treviso, Italy Notes: 85% Glera, 15% Pinot Noir. A lovely soft pink color. Notes of raspberries and currants on the nose. Lively, fresh, smooth on the palate. Pairings: Perfect as an aperitif, or with salads and light pastas
Charles Le Bel 1818 Champagne, NV
Appellation: Champagne, France Notes: Fine, plentiful bubbles. white-flesh fruits and plums on the nose. On the palate, white flesh fruits and citrus. Pairing: Green Mole Chicken Tacos, or perfect as an aperitif.
Sparkling Wine by the Bottle
Poquito Moscato Frizzante (375ml)
Appellation: Spain Notes: Frizzante (Lightly sparkling), fruity and uplifting. Small in size, big on taste. Floral aromas with notes of ripe peach, pears, and apricots. Pairing: dessert, or great on it's own
Segura Viudas Cava Brut, NV
Appellation: Penedes, Spain Notes: Aromas of white fruits, citrus, and tropical fruits. Good acidity and notes of pineapple and lime on the palate. Pairing suggestion: Tagliatelle with Clams or as an aperitif.
Ruggeri Prosecco Rose' Brut
Appellation: Treviso, Italy Notes: 85% Glera, 15% Pinot Noir. A lovely soft pink color. Notes of raspberries and currants on the nose. Lively, fresh, smooth on the palate. Pairings: Perfect as an aperitif, or with salads and light pastas
Je t'aime Crement de Limoux Rose', NV
Appellation: Limoux, Languedoc, France Notes: Blend of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, Method Traditionelle. On the nose, a stylish bouquet of fresh strawberry and raspberry. The bright, fresh fruit lead to a yeasty flavor that is crisp balanced and graceful. Pairings: As an aperitif, charcuterie and cheese boards
Roederer Estate Brut, NV
Appellation: Anderson Valley, California Notes: Crips and elegant. Pear, spice, and hazelnut. Fresh and lightly fruity. Food pairing: perfect as an aperitif, or with a variety of tacos
Charles Le Bel 1818 Champagne, NV
Appellation: Champagne, France Notes: Fine, plentiful bubbles. white-flesh fruits and plums on the nose. On the palate, white flesh fruits and citrus. Pairing: Green Mole Chicken Tacos, or perfect as an aperitif.
Gusbourne Brut Reserve 2016
Appellation: Kent, England, UK Notes: Blend: 40% Chardonnay, 33% Pinot Meunier, 27% Pinot Noir. Displays citrus flavors subtle flavors of peach and developed toasty notes of freshly baked bread, roasted nuts and apple pie before a long, elegant, and rounded finish. Pairings: Chicken, fish, aperitif
Billecart-Salmon Brut Rose
Appellation: Champagne, France Notes: Red berries and citrus on the nose. Wild strawberries on the palate. Paring: As aperitif, salmon, shellfish
White Wine by the Glass
Alsace Blanc, Maison Kuentz-Bas, 2021
Appellation: Alsace, France Notes: Off Dry. Pinot blanc (65%), Muscat (15%), Riesling (14%), Gewurztraminer (6%). A classic blend from Alsace with a touch of Residual Sugar to balance the bright acidity. Minerality/salinity balanced nicely with honey notes. Pairings: Spicier dishes, tacos, cheeseboards
Sauvignon Blanc, Les Fontenelles Sancerre Blanc, 2020
Appellation: Sancerre, Loire Valley, France Notes: Classic Sancerre: grass and flint notes on the nose, and lovely minerality with citrus notes on the palate. Pairing: Goat Cheese Ravioli, seafood, pork
Sauvignon Blanc, Sidebar, 2019
Appellation: Russian River Valley, Sonoma, California, USA. Notes: Classic Russian River Valley Sauvignon Blanc: citrus and floral notes on the nose and palate. Bright and crisp. Pairings: shellfish, goat cheese ravioli
Albarino, La Cana, 2021
Appellation: Rias Baixas, Galicia, Spain. Notes: Gorgeous citrus, tangerine, and lychee fruit as well as a medium-bodied, very pure, clean, vibrant style on the palate. Pairings: Branzino, other seafood dishes
Pinot Grigio, Elena Walch, 2021
Appellation: Alto Adige, Italy. Notes: Notes of ripe pear, white pepper, and a touch of sage. Lovely minerality on the palate that lends itself well to pair with many dishes or enjoy on its own. Pairings: pastas, fish, Queso Fundido
Chardonnay, Lioco, 2020
Appellation: Sonoma County, California, USA. Notes: Notes of pomelo and fennel blossom on the nose. Lemon curd, chervil, and nectarine on the palate. A small portion was aged in used French Oak barrels. Pairing: Roast chicken
White Wine by the Bottle
Alsace Blanc, Maison Kuentz-Bas, 2021
Appellation: Alsace, France Notes: Off Dry. Pinot blanc (65%), Muscat (15%), Riesling (14%), Gewurztraminer (6%). A classic blend from Alsace with a touch of Residual Sugar to balance the bright acidity. Minerality/salinity balanced nicely with honey notes. Pairings: Spicier dishes, tacos, cheeseboards
Sauvignon Blanc, Moroki, 2021
Appellation: Wairau Valley, Marlborough, New Zealand Notes: Notes of classic tropical fruit on the nose. Crisp acidity with notes of apple, nectarine, and grapefruit. Pairings: Seafood, goat cheese, or great on it's own
Sauvignon Blanc: Les Fontenelles Sancerre Blanc, 2020
Appellation: Sancerre, Loire Valley, France Notes: Classic Sancerre: grass and flint notes on the nose, and lovely minerality with citrus notes on the palate. Pairing: Goat Cheese Ravioli, seafood, pork
Sauvignon Blanc, Reverdy Sancerre Blanc, 2021
Appellation: Sancerre, Loire Valley, France Notes: Very pure Sancerre aroma, generous, fresh, without grassy edges. Hint of lemon on the palate with lovely minerality. Pairing: Goat cheese ravioli, fish, seafood
Sauvignon Blanc, Sidebar, 2019
Appellation: Russian River Valley, Sonoma, California, USA. Notes: Classic Russian River Valley Sauvignon Blanc: citrus and floral notes on the nose and palate. Bright and crisp. Pairings: shellfish, goat cheese ravioli
Albarino, La Cana, 2021
Appellation: Rias Baixas, Galicia, Spain. Notes: Gorgeous citrus, tangerine, and lychee fruit as well as a medium-bodied, very pure, clean, vibrant style on the palate. Pairings: Branzino, other seafood dishes
Grillo, Feudo Montoni, 2021
Appellation: Cammarata, Sicily, Italy Notes: Notes of white peach and jasmine on the nose. Fresh and bright acidity on the palate with mineral notes. Pairings: pasta, seafood, chicken, or as an aperitif
Xynisteri, Tsiakkas, 2021
Appellation: Lemesos, Cyprus Notes: Grapefruit and lime aromas, with peaches, nectarines and white flower tones on the palate with crisp acidity and a lovely aftertaste. Pairings: Green salads, poultry, and fish
Gruner Veltliner, Leth, 2018
Appellation: Wagram, Niederösterreich, Weinland, Austria Notes: yellow apple, honey melon and a hint of quince. Subtle exotic hints enhance the juicy feeling on the palate, while the classic aspects of Gruner Veltliner with pronounced herbal, spicy and peppery fruit are evident more during the long aftertaste. Bone dry with a vivid finish. Pairings: fish, chicken, pork
Pinot Grigio, Elena Walch, 2021
Appellation: Alto Adige, Italy. Notes: Notes of ripe pear, white pepper, and a touch of sage. Lovely minerality on the palate that lends itself well to pair with many dishes or enjoy on its own. Pairings: pastas, fish, Queso Fundido
Cheverny Blanc, Domaine du Salvard, 2021
Appellation: Cheverny, Loire Valley, France Notes: 85% Sauvignon Blanc, 15% Chardonnay. Complex, fresh, and notes of Meyer lemon and orchard fruit on the nose. Fresh and lively on the palate with notes of passion fruit and lime zest. Pairings: Chicken, seafood, goat cheese ravioli
Chardonnay, Bellula, 2020
Appellation: Oc IGP (Languedoc), France Notes: Intense nose of citrus, passion fruit, and mango. Refreshing, round and complex on the palate with a lovely blend of mineral and fruit notes. Pairings: Aperitif, seafood, chicken, and pork
Chardonnay, Lioco, 2020
Appellation: Sonoma County, California, USA. Notes: Notes of pomelo and fennel blossom on the nose. Lemon curd, chervil, and nectarine on the palate. A small portion was aged in used French Oak barrels. Pairing: Roast chicken
Chardonnay, Domaine Roland Lavantureux Petit Chablis, 2020
Appellation: Petit Chablis, Burgundy, France Notes: Lovely combination of fresh fruit and oyster-shell on the nose, and lovely minerality balanced with apple and stone fruit notes. Pairings: Roast chicken, pork, Duck Confit, pasta, cheese
Chardonnay, Domaine Roland Lavantureux "Fourchuame" Chablis Premier Cru, 2020
Appellation: Chablis Premier Cru, Burgundy, France Notes: 100% Chardonnay. A stunning example of Premier Cru Chablis. Unoaked, but nicely balanced between flinty notes of minerals and round mouthfeel flavored with ripe apple and stone fruits. Pairings: Porchetta, Duck Confit, roast chicken, salmon
Rose' by the Glass
Rose' blend, Triennes, 2021
Appellation: Méditerranée, Vin de Pays (Provence), France Served on tap! Notes: Mainly Cinsault blended with Grenache, Syrah, and Merlot. This wine has a bouquet of strawberries and white flowers with hints of vanilla. It has the harmony and elegance that has earned world-wide appreciation of the rosés of Provence. Pairing: Salads, seafood, or great on its own
Rose' by the Bottle
Rose' blend, Triennes, 2021
Appellation: Méditerranée, Vin de Pays (Provence), France Served on tap: 25oz carafe Notes: Mainly Cinsault blended with Grenache, Syrah, and Merlot. This wine has a bouquet of strawberries and white flowers with hints of vanilla. It has the harmony and elegance that has earned world-wide appreciation of the rosés of Provence. Pairing: Salads, seafood, or great on its own
Gamay Noir Rose', Domaine Dupeuble Pere et Fils, 2021
Appellation: Beaujolais, Burgundy, France. Note: Dry and crisp, yet smooth and round mouthfeel. Lovely notes of strawberry on the nose and palate. Pairings: Salmon, Pork, or great on its own!
Rose' de Xinomavro, Thymiopoulos, 2018
Appellation: Naoussa, Macedonia, Greece Notes: A lovely dry rose'. Fragrant aromas of fresh red fruits, herbs, and an elegant vegetal character. Crisp acidity balances the richness of the body. Pairings: Charcuterie, pork, duck confit
Rose' blend, Azul y Garanga, 2021 (1L)
Appellation: Navarra, Spain. Notes: 1L bottle. 70% Garnacha, 30% Tempranillo. Dry and crisp acidity. Lively pink with aromas of red fruits and floral notes. Strawberry and rose hip on the palate with a hint of blood orange. Pairings: Salmon, chicken, pork, or great on its own.
Rose' blend, Domaine Tempier, 2021
Appellation: Bandol, Provence, France Notes: 50% Mourvedre, with Grenache and Cinsault. Crisp, complex, and fresh. Notes of citrus, melon, and rose petals. Pairings: Seafood, pork, and great on its own.
Red Wine by the Glass
Pinot Noir, Maison Pagnotta, 2020
Appellation: Burgundy, France Notes: Vegan. Exhibiting dark fruit aromas and complex texture. Pairings: Roast chicken, pork, lamb, mushroom-based dishes
Sangiovese, Castelluccio le More, 2019
Appellation: Emilia-Romagna, Italy Notes: Fresh with good acidity, lending itself to being food-versatile. Deep ruby red with notes of blackberries and raspberries. Pairings: Pastas, pizzas, steak
Cotes du Rhone Blend, Kermit Lynch, 2020
Appellation: Southern Cotes du Rhone, France Notes: 64% Grenache, 21% Syrah, 8% Mourvèdre, 6% Carignan, 1% Marselan. Notes of red and black berries balanced with earthy notes to make for an unmistakable Cotes du Rhone. Pairings: Beef, lamb
Malbec, Andeluna 1300, 2020
Appellation: Valle de Uco, Mendoza, Argentina Notes: Intense and fruity. Notes of violet red plum, and strawberry. Pairing: Michigan Steak Frites, Venue Burger
Cabernet Sauvignon, Uppercut, 2021
Appellation: Sonoma, California, USA Notes: Classic California Cab: broad shouldered and muscular, yet food friendly and approachable. One the nose: black cherry and blackberry. Mocha, anise, and mineral notes on the palate. Pairing: Michigan Steak Frites, hamburgers
Cabernet Sauvignon blend, Greenwing by Duckhorn,
Appellation: Columbia Valley, Washington, USA Notes: 88% Cabernet Sauvignon, 11% Syrah, 1% Malbec. Aromas of raspberry, ripe strawberry, cherry, wildflowers, and sage. Juicy notes of black plum, cherry pie, and spice linger on the palate. Pairings: steak, burgers
Red Wine by the Bottle
Pinot Noir, Domaine Dominique Gruhier, Epineuil Rouge, 2019
Appellation: Epineuil, Chablis, Burgundy, France Notes: Pinot Noir. The bouquet is immediately ripe and fresh with wild cherries, mineral and tea leaf notes. On the palate this is rich but not heavy, velvety and pure. Well-balanced. Pairings: Pork, Duck Confit, charcuterie board
Pinot Noir, Maison Pagnotta Bourgogne Rouge, 2020
Appellation: Burgundy, France Notes: Vegan. Exhibiting dark fruit aromas and complex texture. Pairings: Roast chicken, pork, lamb, mushroom-based dishes
Pinot Noir, Raeburn, 2020
Appellation: Russian River Valley, Sonoma, California, USA Notes: Aromas of baking spice and vanilla. On the palate, notes of lush wild blueberry, raspberry, and blackberry with undertones of roasted hazelnut. Pairings: Pork, salmon, or great on its own
Pinot Noir, St Innocent Momtazi Vineyard, 2017
Appellation: McMinnville, Willamette Valley, Oregon, USA. Notes: Aromas of deep dark berries, hints of smoky clove and sweet tobacco. Dried blueberry and blackberry notes on the palate balanced with spices. Pairings: Salmon, pork
Pinot Noir, Olivier Jouan, 2018
Appellation: Hautes Cotes de Nuits, Cote d'Or, Burgundy, France Notes: Nose of wild herbs and red cherries, perfect balance of acidity and sweet red fruits on the palate Pairings: Pork, duck, roast chicken, mushrooms
Sangiovese, Castelluccio le More, 2019
Appellation: Emilia-Romagna, Italy Notes: Fresh with good acidity, lending itself to being food-versatile. Deep ruby red with notes of blackberries and raspberries. Pairings: Pastas, pizzas, steak
Nero d'Avola, Cusumano, 2020
Appellation: Sicily, Italy Notes: Deep ruby red, with violet reflections. Fresh aromas of red and black berries. Fruit-forward with firm tannins and plummy spice flavors on the palate. Pairings: Pizza and pasta
Cotes du Rhone Blend, Kermit Lynch, 2020
Appellation: Southern Cotes du Rhone, France Notes: 64% Grenache, 21% Syrah, 8% Mourvèdre, 6% Carignan, 1% Marselan. In the spirit of the great “bistro wines” you would drink by the carafe in Europe with simple yet satisfying food, and be swept away by the joy of it all. Notes of red and black berries balanced with earthy notes to make for an unmistakable Cotes du Rhone. Pairings: Beef, lamb
Malbec, Andeluna 1300, 2020
Appellation: Uco Valley, Mendoza, Argentina. Notes: Intense and fruity. Notes of violet red plum, and strawberry. Pairing: Michigan Steak Frites, Venue Burger
Chianti Classico RIserva, Castello di Querceto, 2018
Appellation: Chianti Classico Riserva DOCg, Tuscany, Italy Notes: Full of red plums, strawberries, raspberries and sweet apricots. Full bodied, juicy and harmonic on the palate showing kind tannins. Pairings: pizzas, pastas, beef
Cotes du Rhone blend, Domaine le Sang des Cailloux "Floureto", 2019
Appellation: Vacqueyras, Southern Cotes du Rhone, France Notes: 70% Grenache, 20% Syrah, 10% Mourvedre & Cinsault. Medium-bodied. Notes of blackberry, herbs on the nose. Hints of tobacco and dark chocolate on the palate with a refreshing minerality. Beautifully-balanced acidity and fine tannins. Pairings: Short ribs, steak, wild game
Priorat blend, la Cartuja, 2018
Appellation: Priorat, Spain Notes: 70% Garnacha, 30% Mazuelo. Ripe dark berries, licorice, smoky minerals, and a hint of succulent flowers on the perfumed nose. Juicy, round, and open-knit; a peppery note adds lift and cut to warm blackberry, bitter cherry, and licorice pastille flavors. The long, mineral-accented finish shows very good focus and closes on a youthfully tannic note, leaving cherry pit and floral notes behind. Pairings: Beef, lamb, venison
Garnacha, Alto Moncayo Veraton, 2018
Appellation: Campo de Borja, Spain Notes: Aromas of dark cherries, plums, raisins, sweet spices and cigar box on the nose. Broad and fleshy on the palate offering juicy cherry cola, blueberry, and mocha flavors sharpened by a jolt of spicy white pepper. Pairings: Beef, lamb, pork, pasta, grilled vegetables
Valpolicella Ripasso, Cesari "Bosan", 2018
Appellation: Valpolicella, Veneto, Italy Notes: 80% Corvina Veronese and 20% Rondinella. Complex notes of red fruits and spicy cherries on the nose. Full-bodied, slight acidity smoothed out with notes of cocoa and toasted coffee. Pairings: pizza, pasta, steak
Valpolicella Classico, Buglioni Amarone della Valpolicella, 2017
Appellation: Amarone della Valpolicella, Veneto, Italy. Notes: 60% Corvina, 20% Corvinone, 10 Rondinella, 5% Coratina, 5% Oseleta. Notes of black cherry on the nose. Cherry, black cherry, accented with mineral notes on the palate. Soft, fresh, elegant finish. Pairings: Pizza, Pasta, steak
Bordeaux blend, Chateau Lescours, 2016
Appellation: St. Emilion Grand Cru, Bordeaux, France Notes: 80% Merlot, 10% Cabernet Sauvignon, 10% Cabernet Franc. This is a ripe, perfumed wine. Aged in wood, it is full bodied, rich, complex and packed with black-plum flavors. Pairings: Short Rib Milanese, beef, venison
Shiraz, Elderton Estate, 2018
Appellation: Barossa, South Australia, Australia Notes: Full bodied, rich, elegant, classic. A rich and vibrant dark purple. Aroma of black forest fruits and a hint of creme caramel. On the palate, dark plum fruits and chocolate with subtleties of anise and spice. Pairings: Steak Frites, Beef, Venison
Tempranillo, Abel Mendoza Jarrarte Rioja, 2016
Appellation: Rioja, Spain Notes: On the palate, it is dry and with fresh structure. Full and lush mouthfeel. Slight astringency brought about by pleasant tannins. It finishes with a sensation of mellow, dry sweetness produced by the glycerin and alcohol integration. All balanced with an enveloping mineral touch. Pairings: Beef, lamb, and game
Tempranillo, El Puntido Gran Reserva, 2007
Appellation: Rioja, Spain Notes: A fully developed nose with all the textbook descriptors of a good aged Rioja—forest floor, cigar ash, cold bonfire, truffle, cherries in liqueur, blonde tobacco, and spices. Pairings: short Rib Milanese and other braised meats
Xinomavro, Thymiopoulos Young Vines, 2020
Appellation: Nauossa, Macedonia, Greece Notes: Xinomavro: indigenous grape of Greece. Similar in style to a modern Barolo: powerful and concentrated ripe fruit aromas with balanced acidity and tannins. Medium-bodied, dry, and very food friendly. Pairings: Lamb, beef, pork
Nebbiolo, Paolo Scavino Barolo, 2018
Appellation: Barolo, Piedmont, Italy Notes: Heady aromas of wild berry, blue flower and graphite lift out of the glass on this fantastic red along with a hint of menthol. Full-bodied, smooth and delicious, the polished palate delivers juicy cherry, raspberry jam, and star anise before closing on a notes of white pepper and savory, almost salty mineral. Taut but seamlessly integrated tannins give it a smooth texture Pairings: Steak, Short Rib Milanese