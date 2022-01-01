Main picView gallery

Taco Kat 50 E Central

review star

No reviews yet

50 East Central Boulevard, Suite E

Orlando, FL 32801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Thanks for coming in, Big New Changes Coming Soon!!!!

Location

50 East Central Boulevard, Suite E, Orlando, FL 32801

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tacos My Guey DT - TMG Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
131 North Orange Avenue Orlando, FL 32801
View restaurantnext
CFS - Downtown Orlando
orange starNo Reviews
54 West Church Street 150S Orlando, FL 32801
View restaurantnext
The Robinson - 63 East Pine Street
orange starNo Reviews
63 East Pine Street Orlando, FL 32801
View restaurantnext
Thrive Cocktail Lounge & Eatery
orange starNo Reviews
13 South Orange Avenue Orlando, FL 32801
View restaurantnext
Vegan Hot Dog Cart - 63 North Orange Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
63 North Orange Avenue Orlando, FL 32801
View restaurantnext
Tin and Taco Downtown Orlando - 40 W Washington St
orange starNo Reviews
40 W Washington St Orlando, FL 32801
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Orlando

Cafe Tu Tu Tango
orange star4.5 • 8,601
8625 International Dr Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Orlando FL
orange star5.0 • 7,056
7549 W Sand Lake Rd. Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Taino's Bakery - Orlando
orange star4.5 • 6,195
5806 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando, FL 32807
View restaurantnext
Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi - Orlando
orange star4.6 • 4,858
7972 Via Dellagio Way Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Vines Grille & Wine Bar - Vines Sand Lake Rd
orange star4.2 • 4,263
7533 Sand Lake Rd. Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Christini's Ristorante Italiano
orange star4.6 • 3,924
7600 Dr Phillips Blvd Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Orlando
Winter Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)
Maitland
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Windermere
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Ocoee
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Altamonte Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Winter Garden
review star
Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)
Kissimmee
review star
Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)
Longwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Winter Springs
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston