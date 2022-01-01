- Home
Venue Taproom Surprise
124 Reviews
$$
13699 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85379
Popular Items
Appetizers
Chicky Tendies
Four fresh seasoned chicken tenders crusted with crushed nacho cheese chips and fried until crispy. Served with our house French fries and your choice of dipping sauce.
Dipper French Fry Sampler
Our twice cooked fresh fries served with five dipping sauces, we recommend truffle aioli, lemon mustard aioli, chipotle aioli, honey sriracha ketchup and bourbon barbecue.
Quesadilla
A mixed cheese quesadilla with pico de gio, choice of chicken tinga, brazed short rib, pulled pork or fire roasted corn and napales, drizzled with chipotle lime creme shaved scallions and side of salsa
Tequila Lime Shrimp
Sauteed shrimp with tequila chipotle sauce with agave nectar, garlic, lime, butter, cilantro, diced tomatoes and grilled sourdough toast.
Burgers
AZ Big Time
Our signature patty served on a bed of shaved romaine with roasted poblano peppers, house pickled jalapenos, fresh Pico de Gallo, Cotija cheese, cilantro lime aioli. Topped with sliced avocado.
Bourdain Burger
In honor of Anthony Bourdain. Our signature patty seared in butter with caramelized sweet onions, double crème brie, Granny Smith apple slices, artisanal honey and fresh baby arugula.
Champignon Formage Burger
Our signature patty, sautéed wild mushrooms, Gruyere and fontina cheeses, spring mix, and homemade truffle aioli.
Chefs Choice Burger
Our signature patty served on a bed of baby arugula, a house tomato jam. Topped with our Crispy Pickled Fried Onions, gruyere cheese, and a house made chipotle aioli.
Clean Burger
Our fantastic blend served simple with LTO and choice of cheese. Add anything on the menu you can dream of. We are here to please!!!
Southern Breakfast Burger
Our signature beef patty with peppered bacon, a hash brown patty and sausage gravy. Topped with a fried egg and shaved scallions.
Salads
Caesar Salad
Grilled romaine heart, house Caesar dressing, shaved Parmesan, marinated heirloom cherry tomatoes and our house made sourdough croutons.
Caprese Salad
Tomatoes, house pulled mozzarella, spring mix tossed oil and vinegar, heirloom cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, and a balsamic drizzle.
Chicken Tendies Garden Salad
Three crispy tendies on a bed of spring mix with heirloom cherry tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, sliced red onions, chopped bacon, sharp cheddar cheese, house croutons, and choice of dressing we recommend the honey mustard.
Southwest Chicken Salad
Grilled margarita marinated chicken breast on a bed of chopped romaine with heirloom cherry tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, sliced red onions, sliced red bell peppers, sharp cheddar cheese, a roasted corn and black bean salsa, sliced avocado, and chipotle lime ranch.
Small Garden Salad
Spring mix with Julienne cut red onion, heirloom cherry tomatoes, sliced cucumber with choice of any of our homemade salad dressings.
Chopped Crispy Shrimp and Kale Salad
Sandwiches
Arizona Cheese Steak
Carne Asada marinated shaved rib eye with a green chili queso sauce and fresh Pico de Gallo. Served on a fresh hoagie roll.
Bulgogi Banh Mi
Korean marinated shaved rib eye, grilled with baby arugula, sliced cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon radish, marinated Fresno chilies, fresh mint and cilantro. Topped with a ginger lime aioli.
Margarita Chicken Sandwich
Grilled tequila lime marinated chicken breast topped with peppered bacon, sharp cheddar, a sliced avocado, shaved romaine sliced tomatoes and cilantro lime aioli.
Mojo Cuban Sandwich
Mojo marinated slow roasted pulled pork, sliced ham, gruyere cheese, house pickles and classic yellow mustard. Pressed in a fresh hoagie roll.
Mozzarella Caprese Hoagie
House pulled mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, a spring mix and fresh basil. Served on a fresh hoagie roll drizzled with olive oil and a balsamic reduction.
Parmesan Crusted Grilled Cheese
Grilled Parmesan crusted sourdough bread with sharp cheddar, gruyere, and fontina cheeses, grilled tomatoes and fresh basil.
Philly Cheese Steak
Carne Asada marinated shaved rib eye, grilled onions and peppers topped with melted Provolone cheese.
Shrimp Po Boy
Marinated panko crusted shrimp with lemon aioli, shredded romaine, sliced tomatoes and house pickles. Served with our house made southwest hot wing sauce.
Smothered and Covered
Bulgogi Nachos
Crispy corn tortilla chips, Korean beef, shredded cheddar, pickled carrots and daikon radish, marinated Fresno chilies, julienned fresh cucumber, fresh cilantro, Korean Barbecue sauce, ginger lime aioli, and shaved scallions.
Chicken Tinga Nachos
Crispy corn tortilla chips, shredded tomato chipotle chicken, roasted vegetable stewed black beans, shredded cabbage, green chili queso sauce, chipotle lime creme and fresh pico de gallo
Chicken and Sausage Gravy Fries
House fries, sausage gravy, our house chicken tenders, chopped bacon, sliced pepperoncini peppers, shaved scallions and sriracha drizzle..
Loaded Fries
House fries, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, bacon, sliced pepperoni, diced tomatoes, and shaved scallions served with ranch and house marinara.
Mojo Pork Disco Fries
House fries, shredded cuban marinated pork, roasted vehetable stewed black beans, pickled red onions, green chili queso sauce, chipotle lime creme and fresh pico de gallo
Tasters
Chicharrón
From scratch cooked, dehydrated and fried pork cracklings tossed in our house blend of Cajun spices.
Chicken Satay
Marinated char grilled chicken skewers with a red curry peanut sauce and shaved scallions.
Crispy Fried Onions
House pickled julienne red onions lightly breaded and fried (Gluten Free; Vegitarian)
French Fry Basket
Wings
Bone-in
Fresh never frozen hand cut wings. Brined for 24 hours to ensure the juiciest wings you’ve ever had. Tossed in any one of our scratch made sauces. Not your typical sports bar wings! All servings are 10 pieces
Boneless
Fresh never frozen hand cut wings. Brined for 24 hours to ensure the juiciest wings you’ve ever had. Tossed in any one of our scratch made sauces. Not your typical sports bar wings! All servings are 10 pieces
BRUNCH AND LUNCH ITEMS
Bone in Wings (5) & F/F
Bourbon BBQ Pork Sandwich
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Chicken Tendies & F/F Lunch
Chicken Tendies Salad Lunch
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled Ham and Cheese
Shredded Chicken Sandwich Buffalo
Biscuits & Sausage Gravy
French Toast
Pancakes
Waffles
Avocado Toast
Boondocks Omelette
Wild & Woolly Omelette
AZ Carne Omelette
The Farm Omelette
Ruffage Omelette
Bourdain Omelette
Half Order Biscuits N Gravy
Cheese Omelet
Desserts
Crispy Shrimp Kale and Caeser Salad
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Your Neighborhood Scratch Kitchen!
13699 N Litchfield Rd, Surprise, AZ 85379