Bars & Lounges
American
Gastropubs

Venue Taproom Surprise

124 Reviews

$$

13699 N Litchfield Rd

Surprise, AZ 85379

Popular Items

Philly Cheese Steak
Clean Burger
Chefs Choice Burger

Appetizers

Chicky Tendies

Chicky Tendies

$11.95

Four fresh seasoned chicken tenders crusted with crushed nacho cheese chips and fried until crispy. Served with our house French fries and your choice of dipping sauce.

Dipper French Fry Sampler

$8.95

Our twice cooked fresh fries served with five dipping sauces, we recommend truffle aioli, lemon mustard aioli, chipotle aioli, honey sriracha ketchup and bourbon barbecue.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$11.95

A mixed cheese quesadilla with pico de gio, choice of chicken tinga, brazed short rib, pulled pork or fire roasted corn and napales, drizzled with chipotle lime creme shaved scallions and side of salsa

Tequila Lime Shrimp

Tequila Lime Shrimp

$10.95

Sauteed shrimp with tequila chipotle sauce with agave nectar, garlic, lime, butter, cilantro, diced tomatoes and grilled sourdough toast.

Burgers

AZ Big Time

AZ Big Time

$15.95

Our signature patty served on a bed of shaved romaine with roasted poblano peppers, house pickled jalapenos, fresh Pico de Gallo, Cotija cheese, cilantro lime aioli. Topped with sliced avocado.

Bourdain Burger

Bourdain Burger

$15.95

In honor of Anthony Bourdain. Our signature patty seared in butter with caramelized sweet onions, double crème brie, Granny Smith apple slices, artisanal honey and fresh baby arugula.

Champignon Formage Burger

Champignon Formage Burger

$16.95

Our signature patty, sautéed wild mushrooms, Gruyere and fontina cheeses, spring mix, and homemade truffle aioli.

Chefs Choice Burger

Chefs Choice Burger

$14.95

Our signature patty served on a bed of baby arugula, a house tomato jam. Topped with our Crispy Pickled Fried Onions, gruyere cheese, and a house made chipotle aioli.

Clean Burger

Clean Burger

$13.95

Our fantastic blend served simple with LTO and choice of cheese. Add anything on the menu you can dream of. We are here to please!!!

Southern Breakfast Burger

Southern Breakfast Burger

$16.95

Our signature beef patty with peppered bacon, a hash brown patty and sausage gravy. Topped with a fried egg and shaved scallions.

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.95

Grilled romaine heart, house Caesar dressing, shaved Parmesan, marinated heirloom cherry tomatoes and our house made sourdough croutons.

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$11.95

Tomatoes, house pulled mozzarella, spring mix tossed oil and vinegar, heirloom cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, and a balsamic drizzle.

Chicken Tendies Garden Salad

$12.95

Three crispy tendies on a bed of spring mix with heirloom cherry tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, sliced red onions, chopped bacon, sharp cheddar cheese, house croutons, and choice of dressing we recommend the honey mustard.

Southwest Chicken Salad

Southwest Chicken Salad

$13.95

Grilled margarita marinated chicken breast on a bed of chopped romaine with heirloom cherry tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, sliced red onions, sliced red bell peppers, sharp cheddar cheese, a roasted corn and black bean salsa, sliced avocado, and chipotle lime ranch.

Small Garden Salad

$4.95

Spring mix with Julienne cut red onion, heirloom cherry tomatoes, sliced cucumber with choice of any of our homemade salad dressings.

Chopped Crispy Shrimp and Kale Salad

$13.95

Sandwiches

Arizona Cheese Steak

Arizona Cheese Steak

$14.95

Carne Asada marinated shaved rib eye with a green chili queso sauce and fresh Pico de Gallo. Served on a fresh hoagie roll.

Bulgogi Banh Mi

$14.95

Korean marinated shaved rib eye, grilled with baby arugula, sliced cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon radish, marinated Fresno chilies, fresh mint and cilantro. Topped with a ginger lime aioli.

Margarita Chicken Sandwich

Margarita Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Grilled tequila lime marinated chicken breast topped with peppered bacon, sharp cheddar, a sliced avocado, shaved romaine sliced tomatoes and cilantro lime aioli.

Mojo Cuban Sandwich

Mojo Cuban Sandwich

$14.95

Mojo marinated slow roasted pulled pork, sliced ham, gruyere cheese, house pickles and classic yellow mustard. Pressed in a fresh hoagie roll.

Mozzarella Caprese Hoagie

Mozzarella Caprese Hoagie

$12.95

House pulled mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, a spring mix and fresh basil. Served on a fresh hoagie roll drizzled with olive oil and a balsamic reduction.

Parmesan Crusted Grilled Cheese

Parmesan Crusted Grilled Cheese

$9.95

Grilled Parmesan crusted sourdough bread with sharp cheddar, gruyere, and fontina cheeses, grilled tomatoes and fresh basil.

Philly Cheese Steak

$14.95

Carne Asada marinated shaved rib eye, grilled onions and peppers topped with melted Provolone cheese.

Shrimp Po Boy

Shrimp Po Boy

$14.95

Marinated panko crusted shrimp with lemon aioli, shredded romaine, sliced tomatoes and house pickles. Served with our house made southwest hot wing sauce.

Smothered and Covered

Bulgogi Nachos

$14.95

Crispy corn tortilla chips, Korean beef, shredded cheddar, pickled carrots and daikon radish, marinated Fresno chilies, julienned fresh cucumber, fresh cilantro, Korean Barbecue sauce, ginger lime aioli, and shaved scallions.

Chicken Tinga Nachos

Chicken Tinga Nachos

$11.95

Crispy corn tortilla chips, shredded tomato chipotle chicken, roasted vegetable stewed black beans, shredded cabbage, green chili queso sauce, chipotle lime creme and fresh pico de gallo

Chicken and Sausage Gravy Fries

Chicken and Sausage Gravy Fries

$11.95

House fries, sausage gravy, our house chicken tenders, chopped bacon, sliced pepperoncini peppers, shaved scallions and sriracha drizzle..

Loaded Fries

$8.95

House fries, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, bacon, sliced pepperoni, diced tomatoes, and shaved scallions served with ranch and house marinara.

Mojo Pork Disco Fries

Mojo Pork Disco Fries

$12.95

House fries, shredded cuban marinated pork, roasted vehetable stewed black beans, pickled red onions, green chili queso sauce, chipotle lime creme and fresh pico de gallo

Tasters

Chicharrón

Chicharrón

$5.95

From scratch cooked, dehydrated and fried pork cracklings tossed in our house blend of Cajun spices.

Chicken Satay

$6.95

Marinated char grilled chicken skewers with a red curry peanut sauce and shaved scallions.

Crispy Fried Onions

Crispy Fried Onions

$5.95

House pickled julienne red onions lightly breaded and fried (Gluten Free; Vegitarian)

French Fry Basket

$2.49

Wings

Bone-in

Bone-in

$11.95

Fresh never frozen hand cut wings. Brined for 24 hours to ensure the juiciest wings you’ve ever had. Tossed in any one of our scratch made sauces. Not your typical sports bar wings! All servings are 10 pieces

Boneless

Boneless

$12.95

Fresh never frozen hand cut wings. Brined for 24 hours to ensure the juiciest wings you’ve ever had. Tossed in any one of our scratch made sauces. Not your typical sports bar wings! All servings are 10 pieces

BRUNCH AND LUNCH ITEMS

Bone in Wings (5) & F/F

$6.95

Bourbon BBQ Pork Sandwich

$8.95

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.95

Chicken Tendies & F/F Lunch

$7.95

Chicken Tendies Salad Lunch

$8.95

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.95

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$8.95

Shredded Chicken Sandwich Buffalo

$8.95

Biscuits & Sausage Gravy

$10.95

French Toast

$6.95

Pancakes

$6.95

Waffles

$8.95

Avocado Toast

$7.95

Boondocks Omelette

$10.95

Wild & Woolly Omelette

$9.95

AZ Carne Omelette

$11.95

The Farm Omelette

$11.95

Ruffage Omelette

$8.95

Bourdain Omelette

$8.95

Half Order Biscuits N Gravy

$5.95

Cheese Omelet

$7.99

check markIntimate
check markSports
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Your Neighborhood Scratch Kitchen!

Website

Location

13699 N Litchfield Rd, Surprise, AZ 85379

Directions

Venue Taproom image
Venue Taproom image

