Veracruz - Germantown

review star

No reviews yet

N112W16344 Mequon Rd

Germantown, WI 53022

Popular Items

Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla
Queso Dip
Esquites

Botanas

Ceviche

$9.99

lime marinated chilled shrimp tossed with pico de gallo and avocado, served with house-made corn chips

Pico de Gallo & Chips

Pico de Gallo & Chips

$5.99

tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, fresh cilantro, lime juice and seasonings tossed together, served with house-made corn chips

Elotes on the Cob

Elotes on the Cob

$4.99

fresh ear of corn dressed in butter, mayo, queso fresco and paprika

Esquites

$5.99

steamed sweet corn dressed in butter, paprika and mayo, topped with queso fresco

Guacamole & Chips

Guacamole & Chips

$9.99

made fresh daily with avocados, tomatoes, cilantro, onions, jalapeños, lime juice and seasonings, served with house-made corn chips

Nachos de la Casa

$12.99

our house-made corn chips layered with white cheese sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapeños, queso fresco, sour cream, guacamole, and choice of chicken or picadillo (ground beef + potatoes)

Queso Dip

$6.99

white queso sauce topped with crumbled queso fresco and jalapeños, served with house-made corn chips

Ensaladas & Soup

Soup of Day - Chicken Tortilla

$3.99+
Taco Bowl Salad

Taco Bowl Salad

$11.99

romaine lettuce piled with beef or chicken, shredded cheddar, red onion, black bean/corn/pico de gallo mix, jalapeños, sour cream, guacamole and chipotle ranch, all stuffed in a house-made taco bowl shell

Shrimp & Avocado Salad

Shrimp & Avocado Salad

$13.99

spring & romaine mix tossed with a cilantro lime vinaigrette, topped with avocado, cajun shrimp, sour cream, queso fresco, and black bean/corn/pic de gallo mix

Burritos

served with a side chipotle ranch salad or rice & cheese-topped beans, no substitutions

Burrito Bandera

$12.99

flour tortilla stuffed with rice, refried beans, tomatoes, lettuce, chihuahua cheese, and choice of chicken or ground beef, then smothered with a combo of poblano verde, sour cream & rojo enchilada sauce

Fajita Burrito

$12.99

flour tortilla filled with bell peppers, onions, rice, refried beans, chihuahua cheese & carne choice - steak, chicken or carnitas

Veracruz Style Burrito

$11.99

spinach flour tortilla filled with black bean/corn/pico mix, lettuce, chihuahua cheese, rice, refried beans and then smothered in blanco queso sauce - choice of chicken or ground beef

BYO Grande Supreme Burrito

$15.99

"Build Your Own" burrito in a flour or spinach tortilla filled with refried beans, rice, tomatoes, lettuce, chihuahua cheese; choice of carne; and smothered in your favorite sauce.

Enchiladas

served with mexican rice & cheese-topped refried beans, no substitutions

Cheese & Onion Enchiladas

$11.99

corn tortillas filled with chihuahua cheese and caramelized onions, topped with rojo enchilada sauce and sour cream

Salsa Verde Enchiladas

$12.99

corn tortillas with shredded chicken, topped with poblano green verde sauce (peanut based), chihuahua cheese, sour cream, and onion

Veracruz Style Enchiladas

$13.99

corn tortilla with ground beef, topped with a rich guajillo red sauce, queso fresco, and onion

BYO Enchiladas

$15.99

choose your tortilla, meat filling, sauce and cheese toppings; then garnished with onion and cilantro

Mexican Dinners

served with sides of mexican rice & cheese-topped refried beans

Bisteck a la Mexicana

$15.99

steak, tomato sauce, onions, jalapeños sautéed together, served with soft corn or flour tortillas

Carne Azada

$16.99

flame broiled skirt steak topped with caramelized onions, served with sides of lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and choice of soft corn or flour tortilla

Chimichangas

$15.99

two fried flour tortillas stuffed with chihuahua cheese, tomatoes & carne choice, drizzled with sour cream

Fajitas

$17.99

choice of carne sauteed with bell peppers and onions, served with soft corn or flour tortillas and sides of lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese

Molcajete

Molcajete

$24.99

steak, chicken breast, pork, chorizo, cajun shrimp, and queso fresco cheese wedge inside a house salsa filled lava bowl, served with choice of soft corn or flour tortillas, and sides of shredded lettuce, tomatoes & cheddar cheese

Steak Alambre

Steak Alambre

$16.99

tender skirt steak tossed with bell peppers and onions then topped with melted chihuahua cheese, served with soft corn or flour tortillas

Tostadas

Tostadas

$12.99

two house-made fried corn tortillas piled with refried beans, carne choice, lettuce, queso fresco, and avocado

Tacos

served with lime & sides of mexican rice and cheese topped refried beans, no substitions

BYO Tacos

$11.99

pick your carne with either lettuce, tomato, and cheddar OR cilantro and onion; choose soft corn or flour tortillas or hard shells

Veracruz Tacos

$13.99

three chihuahua cheese topped soft corn or flour tortillas piled with caramelized onions, cilantro and carne choice

Seafood Tacos

$15.99

cajun shrimp or grouper, pico de gallo, and avocado on choice of three soft corn or flour tortillas

Birria & Queso Tacos

$12.99

birria style beef, onion, cilantro + chihuahua cheese on top of three broth-dipped, grilled soft corn or flour tortillas; includes a side of consume for dipping

Carne Azada Tacos

$11.99

grilled skirt steak, fresh cilantro + onion on top three soft corn tortillas

Campechanos Tacos

$14.99

steak & al pastor, cilantro + caramelized onions on three soft corn tortillas

Quesadillas

served with sides of lettuce, guacamole & sour cream, no substitutions

Cajun Shrimp Quesadilla

$15.99

cajun shrimp, chihuahua cheese, black bean/corn/pico de gallo mix + jalapeños layered between flour tortillas: served with sides of lettuce, guacamole, and sour cream

Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla

$11.99

chicken, caramelized onions + cheddar/chihuahua cheeses layered between flour tortillas; served with sides of lettuce, guacamole & sour cream

Steak Fajita Quesadilla

$13.99

tender steak, bell peppers, onion, cheddar & chihuahua cheeses layered between flour tortillas; served with sides of lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and house salsa

BYO Quesadilla

$14.99

chihuahua cheese + pico de gallo with choice of carne; served with sides of lettuce, guacamole, and sour cream

Niños

Kid Taco

$6.99

Kid Quesadilla

$6.99

Kid Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Ala Carte

all below items are ala carte which does not include any sides

Single Chimichanga

$5.99

Single Taco

$2.99

Single Tostada

$4.99

Cheese Side (2oz)

$0.99

Cheese Side (4oz)

$1.99

Guacamole (2oz)

$0.99

Guacamole (4oz)

$1.99

House Salsa (2oz)

$0.99

House Salsa (4oz)

$1.99

Jalapeño Side

$0.99

Mexican Rice Side

$2.99

Pico de Gallo (2oz)

$0.99

Pico de Gallo (4oz)

$1.99

Refried Bean Side

$2.99

Sour Cream (2oz)

$0.49

Sour Cream (4oz)

$0.99

Tortillas (6)

$1.99

Canned Soda

Coke Can

$1.50

Diet Coke Can

$1.50

Sprite Can

$1.50

Bottled Soda

Jarritos Grapefruit

$4.00

Jarritos Mandarin

$4.00

Jarritos Pineapple

$4.00

Jarritos Sindral

$4.00

Jarritos Tamarind

$4.00

N/A Red Sangria

$4.00

Sprecher Root Beer

$4.00

Margaritas

Blackberry Sangria

$29.99Out of stock

Grapefruit (750 ml bottle)

$29.99

Habanero Hibiscus (750 ml bottle)

$299.99

Honey Tamarind (750 ml bottle)

$29.99

House Lime (750 ml bottle)

$29.99

Mango Habanero (750 ml bottle)

$29.99

Wine

Bottle Cabernet

$26.00

Bottle Chardonnay

$26.00

Bottle Merlot

$26.00

Bottle Moscato

$26.00

Bottle Pinot Grigio

$26.00

Bottle Pinot Noir

$26.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Mexican Cantina featuring amazing eats, great beer, and an array of delicious margaritas!

Location

N112W16344 Mequon Rd, Germantown, WI 53022

Directions

