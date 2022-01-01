Vera’s Restaurant

A map showing the location of Vera’s RestaurantView gallery

Appetizers

Crab Dip

$16.00

Served with bread and crackers

Wings

$13.00

Traditional Buffalo, Old Bay, Old Bay Hot Sauce or Rotisserie

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Battered and fried calamari

Steamed Shrimp - Half

$14.00

Domestic Gulf Shrimp

Steamed Shrimp - Full

$26.00

Domestic Gulf Shrimp

Oysters Rockefeller

$15.00

Local Oysters

Crab Pretzel

$16.00

Prepared with our own crab dip.

Hush Puppies

$7.50

Dozen Oysters

$18.00

Seared Wasabi Tuna

$15.00

Spicy Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$16.00

Served with pineapple salsa

Stuffed Oysters

$22.00

Local oyster topped with crab imperial

Soups & Salads

Maryland Crab Soup

$9.50

Bowl of tomato based crab soup

Garden Salad

$9.00

Arcadian lettuce mix, grape tomato, green pepper, carrot, cucumber, red onion, radish and banana peppers

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Southwestern Style Chili

Sandwiches

Crab Cake Sandwich

$28.00

Jumbo Lump Crab with slaw

Pork BBQ Sandwich

$14.00

Slow cooked pulled pork with slaw

Jamaican Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Spicy grilled chicken with pineapple salsa with chips

Fish Tacos

$17.00

Blackened with lettuce, tomato, pickled onion and shredded cheese

Sirloin Burger

$14.00

Grilled Certified Angus Beef with chips

Sauteed Filet Mignon Sandwich

$26.00

Ciabatta Chicken Melt

$15.00

Entrees

Crab Cake Dinner

$38.00

Fresh jumbo lump with two sides

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$26.00

served with two sides

Fish N' Chips

$18.00

Beer battered haddock with fries and cole slaw

Snow Crab Legs

$38.00

Two clusters served with two sides

Full Baby Back Ribs

$29.00

Served with two sides

Half Baby Back Ribs

$21.00

Served with two sides

Dozen Crabs #2

$20.00

Half Dozen Crabs #2

$12.00

Buy2Get1Dozen #2

$40.00

Sides

Coleslaw

$3.50

Baked Potato

$4.00

Grilled Zucchini

$4.00

French Fries

$5.00

Pickled Beets

$4.00

Street Corn Salad

$5.00

Desserts

Smith Island Coconut Cake

$8.00

Smith Island Cookies & Cream

$8.00

Beverages

Pepsi

$3.25

Diet Pepsi

$3.25

Sierra Mist

$3.25

Unsweet Ice Tea

$3.25

Sweet Ice Tea

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Red Bull

$4.25

Coffee

$3.25

Hot Tea

$3.25

Orange Juice

$3.25

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Pineapple Juice

$3.25

Grapefruit Juice

$3.25

Apple Juice

$3.25

Milk

$3.25

Pink Lemonade

$3.25

Kids

Kids Chicken

$8.00

Kids Fish

$8.00

Kids Burger

$8.00

Kids Pork

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1200 White Sands Dr, Lusby, MD 20657

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

