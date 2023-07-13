BREAKFAST

TACOS

EL TRADICIONAL

$6.00

Egg, bacon, refried pinto beans, potato, cheese. Choose in-house homemade blue corn tortillas or locally made flour tortillas.

Migas Poblanas

Migas Poblanas

$6.00

Vegetarian! Egg, tortilla chips, poblano peppers, red onion, queso fresco, black beans, avocado. Choose in-house homemade blue corn tortillas or locally made flour tortillas.

Migas Originales

Migas Originales

$6.00

Vegetarian! Egg, tortilla chips, Monterey Jack cheese, cilantro, tomato, onion, avocado. Choose in-house homemade blue corn tortillas or locally made flour tortillas.

El Sancho

El Sancho

$6.00

Chorizo, egg, cheese. Choose in-house homemade blue corn tortillas or locally made flour tortillas.

El Diferente

El Diferente

$6.00

Vegetarian, vegan! Refried pinto beans, potatoes, mushrooms, poblano peppers, corn and avocado. Choose in-house homemade blue corn tortillas or locally made flour tortillas.

La Reyna

$6.00

Vegetarian! Egg, mushrooms, carrots, spinach, cilantro, onion, red bell pepper, Monterey Jack cheese, avocado (make it vegetarian or vegan and hold the cheese and/or the egg). Choose in-house homemade blue corn tortillas or locally made flour tortillas.

Furioso

Furioso

$6.00

Vegetarian, vegan! Refried black beans, organic cauliflower, organic carrots, corn, organic spinach, salsa macha and avocado. Choose in-house homemade blue corn tortillas or locally made flour tortillas.

LUNCH & DINNER

BOTANAS

TOTOPOS & GUACAMOLE

$9.00

Our homemade chips served with fresh made guacamole.

TOTOPOS & SALSA

$7.00

Our homemade corn chips served with our roasted molcajete salsa.

TACOS

Barbacoa Taco

Barbacoa Taco

$7.00

Shredded beef cheek, cilantro, onions, radish and cabbage. Choose in-house blue corn tortillas or locally made flour tortillas.

Chile Relleno Taco

Chile Relleno Taco

$7.00

Vegetarian! Poblano pepper stuffed with queso fresco and battered with egg, rice, red cabbage, salsa ranchera, avocado. Choose in-house homemade blue corn tortillas or locally made flour tortillas.

Chicken Milanesa Taco

$7.00

Breaded Chicken, refried black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle salsa, avocado. Choose in-house made blue corn tortillas and locally made flour tortillas.

Cochinita Pibil Taco

$8.00

Pork marinated in orange juice & achiote topped with red onion habanero lime escabeche and garnished with fried sweet plantains, served on a crispy blue corn tortilla or locally made flour tortillas.

Steak Taco

$6.00

Beef, cilantro, onion, Queso fresco, and avocado. Choose in-house homemade blue corn tortillas or locally made flour tortillas.

Al Pastor Taco

$6.00

Pork marinated with pineapple and spices, cilantro, onion, grilled pineapple. Choose in-house homemade blue corn tortillas or locally made flour tortillas.

Shrimp Taco

Shrimp Taco

$6.25

Shrimp sauted with butter and garlic, rice, avocado, macha salsa, garnished with green onions. Choose in-house homemade blue corn tortillas or locally made flour tortillas.

Fish Taco

$6.00

Grilled tilapia, cabbage, mango pico, Monterey Jack cheese, avocado, chipotle mayo salsa. Choose in-house homemade blue corn tortillas or locally made flour tortillas.

El Furioso Taco

El Furioso Taco

$6.00

Vegetarian, vegan! Refried black beans, cauliflower, carrots, corn, spinach, salsa macha and avocado. Choose in-house homemade blue corn tortillas or locally made flour tortillas.

La Reyna Taco

$6.00

Vegetarian! Egg, mushrooms, carrots, spinach, cilantro, onion, red bell pepper, Monterey Jack cheese, avocado (make it vegetarian or vegan and hold the cheese and/or the egg). Choose in-house homemade blue corn tortillas or locally made flour tortillas.

QUESADILLAS

Monterey Jack cheese with your choice of grilled steak, Al Pastor, Shrimp, Shredded chicken or Veggies on flour tortillas. Served with guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo.

Steak Quesadilla

$13.00

Monterey Jack cheese, grilled steak, on flour tortillas. Served with guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$13.00

Monterey Jack cheese, Al Pastor, on flour tortillas. Served with guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Veggie Quesadilla

$13.00

Monterey Jack cheese, Veggies, on flour tortillas. Served with guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Shrimp Quesadilla

$15.00

Monterey Jack cheese, Shrimp, on flour tortillas. Served with guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Shredded Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Monterey Jack cheese, shredded chicken, on flour tortillas. Served with guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

JUICE BAR & COFFEE

JUICES

GOOD MORNING

MR.VERDE

LA JAROCHA

ORANGE JUICE

SMOOTHIES

MEXICO LINDO

Lime juice, cantaloupe, apple, grape, pineapple. No sugar added.

LA LEY

Organic almond milk, mango, banana, spinach, peanut butter, hemp protein. No sugar added.

BERRY STRONG

Organic almond milk, strawberry, raspberry, blueberry, blackberry, spinach, banana, peanut butter, hemp protein. No sugar added.

PINK PANTHER

Orange juice, strawberry, banana, mango. No sugar added.

AGUAS FRESCAS

Traditional drink from Mexico with fruit, water, and organic cane sugar served on ice.

MANGO

$6.25

ORANGE

$6.25

STRAWBERRY

$6.25

CUCUMBER

$6.25

CANTALOUPE

$6.25

WATERMELON

$6.25

PINEAPPLE

$6.25

HIBISCUS

$6.25

HORCHATA

$6.25

REFRESCOS

SPRITE

$3.50

COKE

$3.50

DIET COKE

$3.50

DR.PEPPER

$3.50

TOPO CHICO

$4.75

MEXICAN COKE

$4.75

KTONIC KOMBUCHA

$5.25

Bottle Water

$3.00

COFFEE

DRIP

$3.25

ESPRESSO

$3.25

CORTADO

$3.75

FLAT WHITE

$4.00

CAPPUCCINO

$4.00

LATTE

$4.50

AMERICANO

$3.50

COLD BREW

$4.25

CAFE LECHERO

$5.50

BTL WATER

$3.00