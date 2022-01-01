Veranda Bistro & Bar imageView gallery
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Appetizers

Ahi Tuna App

$12.00

Marinated Ahi-Tuna Slightly Seared, Served with an Asian Slaw and Wasabi

Artisan Cheese & Cured Meat Board

$18.00

Three Meats and Three Cheeses, Olive Salad, Dried Fruit, Nuts, Jam, Organic Honey, Whole Grain Mustard

Buffalo Cauliflower

$10.00

Roasted, Tossed in Buffalo Sauce and Topped with Blue Cheese Crumbles, Served with House-Made Blue Cheese Dressing

Calamari

$14.00

Hand-Dredged in Rice Flour, Sweet Chili Sauce

Chicken Wings 10 Pce

$16.00

Tossed in Your Choice of Sauce: Buffalo, Veranda Signature Bourbon, or House Dry Rub

Chicken Wings 5pc

$9.00

Tossed in Your Choice of Sauce: Buffalo, Veranda Signature Bourbon, or House Dry Rub

Empanadas

$12.00

Served with House-Made Cajun Aioli

Feta Dip

$9.00Out of stock

Served Warm with Toasted Pita and Pita Chips

Half Slab Ribs

$18.00

Honey BBQ Sauce, House-Made Mac and Cheese, Jalapeno Cheddar Cornbread

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$17.00

Poached to Order, Traditional Cocktail Sauce

Meatballs

$14.00

Pork and Veal, House Marinara, Herbed Ricotta

Stuffed Banana Peppers

$16.00

Pork, Veal, Asiago Cheese, Balsamic Drizzle

Toasted Baguette

$9.00

Herbed Goat Cheese, Pears, Organic Honey

Shrimp App

$17.00

Entrees

8 OZ. Filet

$38.00

Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetables, House Truffle Demi-Glace

Black Pearl Salmon

$29.00

Cranberry BBQ Glazed, Asiago Polenta, Garlic Green Beans

Bourbon Chicken Flatbread

$16.00

Provolone, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Caramelized Sweet Onions, Veranda Signature Bourbon Sauce

Chargrilled 12oz Delmonico

$44.00

Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetables, House Truffle Demi-Glace

Chicken Picatta

$26.00

Capellini Pasta Agli e Olio, Blistered Tomatoes, Fresh Basil and Parmesan

Cornish Game Hen

$26.00

House Brined & Slow Roasted, Smashed Parmesan Yukon Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetable, Natural Jus

Crab Cake BLT

$17.00

Old Bay Aioli, Greens, Ciabatta Roll, Served with French Fries

Fire

Full Rack St. Louis Ribs

$28.00

Honey BBQ Sauce, House Mac and Cheese, Roasted Corn, Jalapeno Cheddar Corn Bread

Pasta Bolognese

$25.00

Casarecce Pasta, Veal and Pork Ragu, Shaved Parmigiano Reggiano

Pretzel Chicken

$25.00

Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetables, White Wine Mustard Sauce

Roasted Seasonal Vegetables

$18.00

Simply Seasoned, Served with Asiago Polenta, Balsamic Glaze

Seafood Pasta

$30.00

Dayboat Scallops, Jumbo Shrimp, Artichokes, Cherry Tomatoes, Capellini Pasta Agli e Olio

Tomahawk Pork Chop

$29.00

Log Bone Berkshire Pork Chop Grilled and Topped with Apples, Pears and Veranda Signature Bourbon Sauce, Served Over Whipped Sweet Potatoes

Veal Osso Bucco

$30.00

Chianti Wine Braised Veal Shank, Fresh Herb Risotto and Seasonal Vegetables

Veal Parmesan

$29.00

Lightly Breaded Veal Tenderloin, Topped with Mozzarella and House-Made Marinara, Capellini tossed in House-Made Marinara or Alfredo Sauce

Ravioli

$28.00

Topped with Mozzarella, Provolone, Assorted Vegetables and Pesto Glaze

Veranda Burger

$16.00

7oz. Chef’s Blend of Brisket, Chuck and Sirloin, Grilled Onion, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Sharp Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese, Served with French Fries

Veranda Flatbread

$16.00

Pepperoni, Sweet Italian Sausage, Red Onion, Sweet Peppers, Mushrooms, Provolone

Chicken Parmesan

$25.00

VEGGIE Flatbread

$15.00

Tenders

$13.00

Scallop Special

$34.00

Nashville Hot Pork Chop

$28.00

Sides

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Roasted Seasonal Squash

$8.00

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Broccoli Cauliflower Gratin

$8.00

Truffle Whipped Potatoes

$8.00

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$8.00

Seasonal Risotto

$8.00

French Fries

$6.00

Pancetta Creamed Corn

$8.00

Corn Bread

$2.00

Side Seasonal Veg

$5.00

Potato AuGrat

$8.00

Soups

Crock French Onion

$7.00

Cup Soup Of the Day

$5.00

Bowl Soup Of the Day

$7.00

Bowl Bisque

$8.00

Cup Bisque

$6.00

Salads

Add on Garden Salad

$5.00

Small Ceasar Salad

$8.00

Your choice of Grilled Hearts of Romaine or Classic Chopped Romaine, Blistered Cherry Tomatoes, Shaved Grana Padano Cheese, Anchovy, House-Made Casear Dressing, Garlic Crostini

Small Mediterranean

$8.00

Crisp Romaine, Olive, Feta Cheese, Red Onion, Tomato, Red Wine, Oil & Lemon Vinaigrette

Small Pear Salad

$8.00

Arcadian Mixed Greens, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Sundried Cranberries, Marcona Almonds, Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette

Small Veranda Salad

$8.00

Arcadian Mixed Greens, Candied Walnuts, Shaved Red Onion, Buttermilk Blue Cheese, Pears, Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette

Small Wedge

$8.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Egg, Tomato, Shaved Red Onion, Crumbled Blue Cheese, House-Made Blue Cheese Dressing

Italian Bread Salad

$16.00

Caprese

$16.00

Large Ceasar Salad

$12.00

Your choice of Grilled Hearts of Romaine or Classic Chopped Romaine, Blistered Cherry Tomatoes, Shaved Grana Padano Cheese, Anchovy, House-Made Casear Dressing, Garlic Crostini

Large Veranda Salad

$12.00

Arcadian Mixed Greens, Candied Walnuts, Shaved Red Onion, Buttermilk Blue Cheese, Pears, Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette

Large Pear Salad

$12.00

Arcadian Mixed Greens, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Sundried Cranberries, Marcona Almonds, Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette

Large Wedge

$12.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Egg, Tomato, Shaved Red Onion, Crumbled Blue Cheese, House-Made Blue Cheese Dressing

Large Mediterranean Salad

$12.00

Crisp Romaine, Olive, Feta Cheese, Red Onion, Tomato, Red Wine, Oil & Lemon Vinaigrette

Strawberry Salmon Salad

$20.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$7.50

Triple Chocolate Mousse Layer Cake

$7.50

Traditional Carrot Cake

$7.50

Lemon cake

$7.50

Chocolate Cheesecake

$8.50Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$7.50Out of stock

Scoop

$3.00

Apple pie

$7.50Out of stock

Sampler Dessert Platter

$7.00Out of stock

Cake Balls(3)

$7.00

Kids Menu

Kids Pizza

$7.00

Kids Burger W Fries

$9.00

Kids Pasta

$7.00

Kids grilled chicken W mashed

$7.00

Kids Salmon W mashed

$7.00

Kids Fingers W fries

$7.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$7.50

New Year

Sea Bass

$37.00Out of stock

Veal Chop

$46.00

Surf N Turf

$45.00

Easter menu

Ham Dinner

$18.00

Lamb Shank

$25.00

Sea Bass

$34.00

Crab Stuffed Scampi

$32.00

Valentine's Day

Veal Scallopini

$30.00

Stuffed Scampi

$30.00

Cup Lobster Bisque

$6.00

Bowl Lobster Bisque

$9.00

Twin Filets

$30.00

St Paddy's Day

Corned Beef Sandwich

$14.00

Reuben Sandwich

$16.00

Shepherd's Pie

$17.00Out of stock

Corned Beef Dinner

$18.00

Corned Beef by the Pound

$15.00

Kicking Cancer

Kicking Cancer

$30.00

Pricing

Igloo Rental Fee

$25.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

32045 Detroit Rd, Avon, OH 44011

Directions

