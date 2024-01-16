Verano 350 11th Ave
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
At Verano, we're all about bringing people together to enjoy the good things in life. Our mouth-watering dishes, creative cocktails and spacious outdoor seating makes the perfect spot to soak up the summer sun. Whether you're after a quick snack or a full-blown feast, our menu is bursting with Central American favorites inspired by the vibrant streets of Mexico.
Location
350 11th Ave, New York, NY 10001