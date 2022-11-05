Mostro Longana Rosata Pet-nat BTL

$38.00

The Poggio Anima Il Mostro Longana Rosato Frizzante is a method ancestrale sparking wine made from 100% organic Montepulciano grapes. The wine is very expressive, postively exploding with bright fruit and floral notes. Despite its deep color, this rose is bright and refreshing. The palate is light and dry with delicious flavors of pink grapefruit, strawberry and cherry seltzer. A touch of minerality compliments the bright fruit flavors making for a delightfully crushable rose perfect for warm weather. This wine is excellent as an aperitif. *alcoholic beverages are for pickup only, not available for delivery*