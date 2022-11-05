Restaurant header imageView gallery

Vera's

601 Reviews

$$

70 Union Square

Somerville, MA 02143

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Parm Sandwich
Truffle Fries
Broccolini Fusilli

Specials

Pasta of the Day

$21.00

Seafood Risotto with Clams, Mussels, Shrimp & Calamari

Salads

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine, Parmesan Reggiano, Focaccia Croutons

Little Leaf Farms Mesclun Greens

$9.00

Pickled Red Onion, Watermelon Radish, Cherry Tomatoes, House Italian

Tuscan Panzanella

Tuscan Panzanella

$13.00

Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Croutons, EVOO & Vinegar

Starters

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

Herbs & Parmesan, Hearty Marinara

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$7.00

House Shoestring Fries, Sea Salt, Black Pepper, Herb Aioli

Spicy Marinated Olives

$6.00

Whipped Ricotta & Eggplant Caponata

$16.00

Eggplant Caponata, Focaccia Bruschetta

Prosciutto-Wrapped Shrimp

$17.00

Spicy Lemon & Garlic Sauce

Fried Eggplant

Fried Eggplant

$13.00

Spiedini

$12.00

Herb & Garlic Marinated Skewers. Choice of chicken, shrimp or beef

Buttermilk Fried Calamari

$15.00

Cherry Peppers, Drizzled in Truffle Tartar & Balsamic Cocktail Sauce

Antipasti Plate

$26.00

Coppa, Prosciutto di Parma, Salami, Whipped Ricotta, Marinated Olives, Giardiniera

Beef Carpaccio

$15.00

Shaved Parmesan, Truffle Salt, Arugula, Lemon Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase risk of foodborne illness.

Sandwiches

Vera's Melt

Vera's Melt

$12.00

American Cheese, Special Sauce, Pickles, Served with a Side of Fries

Impossible Melt

Impossible Melt

$13.00

American Cheese, Special Sauce, Pickles, Served with a Side of Fries

Chicken Parm Sandwich

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$14.00

Parmesan, Provolone, Hearty Marinara, Seeded Braided Roll

Vera's Italian Sub

$18.00

Coppa, Crispy Panchetta, Hot Ham, Salami, Spicy Italian Sausage, Proscuitta di Parma, Sharp Provolone, Pickles, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers

Plates

Broccolini Fusilli

Broccolini Fusilli

$17.00

White Wine, Garlic, Parmigiano-Reggiano

Pasta Carbonara

$17.00

Spaghetti, Crispy Pancetta, Romano Cheese, Black Pepper, Egg

Chicken Piccata

$17.00

Lemon, Butter, Capers, Charred Broccoli Rabe

Sides

Side Mesclun Greens

$5.00

Mesclun Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Italian Dressing

Side Fries

Side Fries

$5.00

House Shoestring Fries, Side Ketchup

Side Slaw

$4.00

Side Charred Broccolini

$5.00

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$5.00

Giardiniera

$5.00

House Pickled Veggies, Olive Oil

Side Pasta Aglio Olio

$5.00

Garlic & Olive Oil

Side Pasta with Marinara

$5.00

Kids

Kids Pasta

$10.00

choice of pasta & sauce

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$10.00

grilled cheese, shoestring fries, ketchup

Kids Burger

$11.00
Side Fries

Side Fries

$5.00

House Shoestring Fries, Side Ketchup

Side Mesclun Greens

$5.00

Mesclun Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Italian Dressing

Dessert

Tirimasu

$8.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$10.00

Cocktails To Go

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Vodka, Lucano Cafe, Cold Brew, Touch of Irish Cream *alcoholic beverages are for pickup only, not available for delivery*

Martini Service

$16.00

choice of gin or vodka. choice of lemon twist, bleu cheese stuffed olive or house cocktail onion *alcoholic beverages are for pickup only, not available for delivery*

Negroni

$12.00

gin, campari, house vermouth *alcoholic beverages are for pickup only, not available for delivery*

Rings of Saturn

$12.00

gin, coconut, passionfruit, orgeat, lemon, falernum, blue stuff *alcoholic beverages are for pickup only, not available for delivery*

Shots To Go

Maserati SHOT

$8.00

mezcal, ramazotti *alcoholic beverages are for pickup only, not available for delivery*

Mystery Shot

$6.00

dealer's choice *alcoholic beverages are for pickup only, not available for delivery*

Banana Daiquiri Shot

$8.00

*alcoholic beverages are for pickup only, not available for delivery*

Beer To Go

Miller High Life

$4.00

*alcoholic beverages are for pickup only, not available for delivery*

Narragansett

$5.00

*alcoholic beverages are for pickup only, not available for delivery*

Peroni

$7.00

Wine To Go

Scarpetta Frico Lambrusco (8.5 oz can)

Scarpetta Frico Lambrusco (8.5 oz can)

$11.00

Lambrusco is the quintessential sparkling aperitivo of the Emilia Romagna area of Italy and a great pre-dinner start to every occasion. Frico Lambrusco brings this central Italian wine tradition to life in a can! This Lambrusco is vibrant, fresh with a kiss of sweetness and a wonderful tart finish. *alcoholic beverages are for pickup only, not available for delivery*

Prisma Pinot Noir (8.5 oz can)

Prisma Pinot Noir (8.5 oz can)

$11.00

bright red fruit notes of strawberry and cherry, with an underlying hint of oak, that leads to a lifted mid palate and smooth, velvety finish. *alcoholic beverages are for pickup only, not available for delivery*

Mostro Longana Rosata Pet-nat BTL

Mostro Longana Rosata Pet-nat BTL

$38.00

The Poggio Anima Il Mostro Longana Rosato Frizzante is a method ancestrale sparking wine made from 100% organic Montepulciano grapes. The wine is very expressive, postively exploding with bright fruit and floral notes. Despite its deep color, this rose is bright and refreshing. The palate is light and dry with delicious flavors of pink grapefruit, strawberry and cherry seltzer. A touch of minerality compliments the bright fruit flavors making for a delightfully crushable rose perfect for warm weather. This wine is excellent as an aperitif. *alcoholic beverages are for pickup only, not available for delivery*

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Martinis & Mozzarella Sticks from your friendly neighborhood cocktail bar!

Website

Location

70 Union Square, Somerville, MA 02143

Directions

Gallery
Vera's image
Banner pic
Vera's image
Vera's image

Similar restaurants in your area

Juliet Restaurant - 263 Washington Street
orange starNo Reviews
263 Washington Street Somerville, MA 02143
View restaurantnext
Mike & Patty's Union Square - Bow Market @ Union Square
orange starNo Reviews
1 Bow Market Way Somerville, MA 02143
View restaurantnext
Barra - Union Square, Somerville
orange starNo Reviews
23A Bow Street Somerville, MA 02143
View restaurantnext
Tanám
orange star4.5 • 122
1 Bow Market Way Somerville, MA 02143
View restaurantnext
Siam Ginger
orange star4.7 • 890
22 Bow St Somerville, MA 02143
View restaurantnext
Bloc Cafe
orange star4.5 • 648
11 Bow St Somerville, MA 02143
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Somerville

Anna's Taqueria - Davis
orange star4.5 • 7,641
236A Elm Street Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
Sarma Restaurant
orange star4.9 • 5,849
249 Pearl Street Somerville, MA 02145
View restaurantnext
Posto - Somerville
orange star4.3 • 3,179
187 Elm Street Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
celeste - union square
orange star5.0 • 3,061
21 Bow St Somerville, MA 02143
View restaurantnext
Ball Square Cafe and Breakfast - Somerville
orange star4.5 • 2,544
708 Broadway Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
Southern Kin Cookhouse
orange star4.2 • 1,968
500 Assembly Row Somerville, MA 02145
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Somerville
Cambridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (177 restaurants)
Medford
review star
Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)
Charlestown
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Everett
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Allston
review star
Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Boston
review star
Avg 4.3 (576 restaurants)
Chelsea
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Malden
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston