Vera's
601 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Martinis & Mozzarella Sticks from your friendly neighborhood cocktail bar!
Location
70 Union Square, Somerville, MA 02143
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Juliet Restaurant - 263 Washington Street
No Reviews
263 Washington Street Somerville, MA 02143
View restaurant
Mike & Patty's Union Square - Bow Market @ Union Square
No Reviews
1 Bow Market Way Somerville, MA 02143
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Somerville
Ball Square Cafe and Breakfast - Somerville
4.5 • 2,544
708 Broadway Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurant