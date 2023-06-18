Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Verbena BYOB

129 Reviews

$$$$

102 East State Street

Kennett Square, PA 19348

Takeout Family Style

Family-Style

Duck (feeds 3-4)

$200.00

Butternut Squash Soup, 4 soy and brown sugar glazed duck breasts, roasted eggplant, caramelized local carrots, local onion agro-dulce, 4 cinnamon cakes with chocolate frosting, crunchy caramel, and toasted almonds

Seafood Risotto (feeds 3-4)

$150.00Out of stock

Mussels, Lobster, Littleneck Clams, Bacon, Garlic and Caramelized Onions

Lamb (feeds 3-4)

$250.00Out of stock

Easter Takeout ($40 per person)

$40.00

Cheese For 7

$150.00

3 Course for $65

3 Course for $55 (Chef's Selection)

Weekday Daily Menu***Our menu changes frequently.

Takeout 3 Course

$65.00

22oz H20

$14.00

MUSHROOM FEST 2022

DRINKS

ANTIPODES

$18.00

ASARASI

$5.00

BOTTLE WATER

$2.00

COKE

$4.00

DIET COKE

$4.00

HOT COFFEE

$4.00

ICED COFFEE

$4.00

ICED TEA

$4.00

PELLIGRINO

$6.00

SARATOGA

$6.00

SPECIALITY DRINK

$5.00

FOOD

Mac n Cheese Crab N Mushroom

$15.00

DESSERT PANNA COTTA

$3.00

Mexican Corn

$4.00

Mushroom & Beef Burger

$15.00

Mushroom and Potato Salad

$10.00

Mushroom Risotto

$12.00

Mushroom Soup

$10.00

COTTON CANDY

$3.00

Pint Mush Soup

$20.00

Quart Mush Soup

$40.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markRomantic
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markRestroom
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday6:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

We are an intimate 36 seat BYOB in the heart of Kennett Square's dining scene. Chef Scott Morozin artistically presents refined, composed New American cuisine with a French influence. Our menu changes daily depending on seasonality, freshness, and chef's creative spark. Dining with us is not just a meal, it's an experience.

Website

Location

102 East State Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348

Directions

