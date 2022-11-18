Restaurant header imageView gallery

Verbena eat right now

103 Ocean st.

South Portland, ME 04106

Catie's Famous Chicken Salad Sandwich
Flattop Chicken Sandwich
Special Salad-Cranberry

Soup

Cup- Vegan Rutabega and Apple

$4.50

8 oz Cup of Soup du Jour Does not come with bread

Bowl- Vegan Rutabega and Apple

$6.95

16 oz Bowl of Soup du Jour Comes with a side of bread

Salad

Local Greens

$9.95

Simple with Carrots, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Tomatoes and Verbena's Balsamic Dressing. Add a protein!

Special Salad-Cranberry

$10.95

Dried Cranberries and Local Greens with Goat's Cheese, Sesame-Sunflower Crunch, and Verbena's Balsamic

Sandwiches

Catie's Famous Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.95

With Celery, Grapes and Apples mixed in. Contains a small amount of dairy

Flattop Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Thinly Sliced and Cooked to Order on our Flat Top. with Green Apples, Cheddar Cheese and Curry Mayo

BBQ Pulled Pork

$10.95

with Mango BBQ, Crunchy Cabbage and Light Lemon Mayo

Vegan Local Grilled Tofu

$10.95

Sesame-Soy Marinated Heiwa Tofu with Carrots, Cucumbers, Red Onions and Vegan Chili-Lime Sauce. Totally Vegan!

The Special Breakfast

$6.95

Carnitas Style Pork, Fried Egg, Cooper Sharp Cheese and Spicy Aioli on a Thomas' English Muffin

**Lunch Specials**

Spam and Egg Rice Bowl

$11.95Out of stock

with Quick Cucumber Kimchi, Pickled Carrots, and Tamari Drizzle

Quiche

With a side of Local Greens

Quiche- Broccoli, Tomato and Cooper Sharp Cheese

$10.95

With Zucchini, Sweet Potato, and Sauteed Peppers Served with a side of local greens

Sides

Potato Salad

$3.50

Classic, with light onion, Celery Seed and not too much Mayo Dressing

Joe Chips

$1.75

Choose Sea Salt, Jalepeno, Sweet Potato or Salt and Vinegar. Crunch em!

House Pickles

$3.00

5 oz. side of our Cucumber Quick Pickles

Side Bread

$2.50

Coffee

Drip Coffee 12oz.

$2.00

Drip Coffee 16oz.

$2.50

Drip Coffee 20 oz.

$3.00

Cold Brew 16 oz.

$3.50

Cold brew 20 oz.

$4.00

Cafe Au Lait 12 oz.

$2.75

Brewed coffee blended with steamed milk and a dot of foam

Cafe Au Lait 16 oz.

$3.25

Brewed coffee blended with steamed milk and a dot of foam

Cafe Au Lait 20oz.

$3.75

Brewed coffee blended with steamed milk and a dot of foam

Espresso

Espresso Single Shot

$1.75

Espresso Double Shot

$2.25

Latte 12oz.

$3.25

Latte 16oz.

$3.75

Cappuccino 12oz.

$3.25

Cappuccino 16 oz.

$3.75

Americano 2 shots

$2.75

Fizz (16oz.)

$3.75

Tea

Hot Tea

$2.75

Iced Tea 16oz.

$3.00

Iced Tea 20 oz.

$3.50

Chai 16 oz.

$3.75

Chai 20 oz.

$4.25

Other

Cinn and Honey Steamer 12 oz.

$3.25

Cinn and Honey Steamer 16 oz.

$3.75

Homemade Soda

$3.00

Iced water To Go

$1.00

Soda Water To Go, 16 oz.

$1.00

Hot Chocolate 12 oz.

$3.25

Hot Chocolate 16 oz.

$3.75

Mulled Cider

$3.75

Mulled in house with spices and local honey

Beer

Park Lager

$7.00

Fore River Brewing Park Premium Lager 5% Alc. by Vol., 1 Pint

Champ Lager

$6.00

A traditional American pale lager, refreshing with a snappy, bright finish By Mast Landing Brewing Co.

Timberhitch

$7.00

Fore River Brewing Timberhitch Maine Red Ale 6.3% Alc. by Vol. 1 Pint

Renaissance Red Ale

$7.00

Medium bodied, lightly malty amber ale with a hint of citrus hop flavor

On a Mountain in the Clouds IPA

$7.00

Mast Landing Brewing On a Mountain in the Clouds IPA 6.5 Alc. by Vol. 1 Pint

Merchant's Daughter Dry Cider

$6.75

12 oz, 6.9% APV Dry, bright, and clear with wine-like hints of citrus and spice Bottled by Merchant's Daughter Ciderworks of Purdys, New York

Merchant's Daughter Clara's Sweet Cider

$6.75

12 oz, 6.9% ABV Aromas of ginger, aroma, and citrus, with a sweet and creamy finish and linger hints of spice Bottled by Merchant's Daughter Ciderworks of Purdys, New York

Wine

Blood Orange Pampelonne

$6.00

Blood Orange Spritz with natural flavors of lime, cinchona bitters, and blood orange delicately folded into fine French wine 6% Alc. by Vol. 8.4 Fl oz

French 75 Pampelonne

$6.00

Natural flavors of ambrosial elderflower, juniper and Meyer lemon delicately folded into fine French wine 6% Alc. by Vol. 8.4 Fl. oz.

Snappy White

$7.00Out of stock

Backpack Snappy White Wine 12% Alc. by Vol. 250 ML

Pinot Project Noir

$8.00

The Pino Project 2018 Pinot Noir 13.5% Alc. by Vol. 250 ML

Gambino Prosecco

$5.10Out of stock

Gambino Italian Prosecco 11% Alc. by Volume 6.3 Fl. Oz Bottle

Giunta Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc with a lush, tropical flavor profile reflective of the warmer climate on the North Island

A to Z Wineworks Bubbles Rose

$8.00

Carbonated Rose from Newberg, Oregon

Treats

Classic!

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.35

Oatie

$2.35Out of stock

Brownie

$2.75

Hats

Ver-beanie

$15.00

Gray beanie hat with black Verbena logo. One size fits all!

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Good Food Made from Scratch with Quality and Local Ingredients in a relaxed atmosphere.

Website

Location

103 Ocean st., South Portland, ME 04106

Directions

