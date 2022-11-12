Restaurant header imageView gallery

Azucar! 15906 Old Statesville Rd

review star

No reviews yet

15906 Old Statesville Rd

huntersville, NC 28078

Order Again

Popular Items

TAMPA CUBANO
EMPANADAS
CROQUETAS

Family Packs - Online

Everything Served with White Rice, Black Beans & Sweet Plantain.

Ropa Vieja Family

$55.00

Served with sides of White Rice, Black Beans & Sweet Plantain!

Pollo Guizado Family

$55.00

Served with sides of White Rice, Black Beans & Sweet Plantain!

Picadillo Cubano Family

$55.00

Served with sides of White Rice, Black Beans & Sweet Plantain!

Palomilla Family

$55.00

Served with sides of White Rice, Black Beans & Sweet Plantain!

Pollo a la Plancha Family

$55.00

Served with sides of White Rice, Black Beans & Sweet Plantain!

Camaron Enchilado Family

$55.00

Served with sides of White Rice, Black Beans & Sweet Plantain!

Vegetariano Family

$45.00

Served with sides of White Rice, Black Beans & Sweet Plantain!

Masas Family

$55.00

Served with sides of White Rice, Black Beans & Sweet Plantain!

Appetizers - Online

SLIDERS

$12.00

Three of the Most Famous Cuban Smoky Burgers

PAPAS BRAVAS

$9.00

Famous Spanish Tapas, Fiery Potatoes

QUESITO

$13.00

Roasted Feta, Guava Glaze, Aromatics, Chips

CLAMS

$13.00

Black Bean Broth, Cuban Toast

EMPANADAS

$14.00

-Fish, Grouper Creole Style, Salsa Verde -Picadillo, Onions, Peppers, Cranberries, Piquillo -Vegetarian, Shrooms, Cheese, Cranberries Spinach, Caramelized Onions, Bean Dip

HUMMUS

$13.00

Black Bean Hummus, Chicharrones, Pork Belly, Feta Cheese, Olive Oil

TOSTONES

$13.00

Creolle Shrimp, Black Bean Deep, Onion Curtido

GAMBAS

$13.00

Shrimp, Ajillo Sauce, Toasted Bread Bowl

CROQUETAS

$13.00

-Ropa Vieja, Yuca, Green Chimichurri -Pollo, Bechamel, AG Sauce -Prosciutto, Bechamel, Tomatina

VEGGIE WINGS

$10.00

Cauliflower, Chino Latino Style Sauce

ROLLS

$13.00

Roasted Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, Honey Mustard

Sandwiches - Online

TAMPA CUBANO

$14.00

Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Mustard, Pickles, Salami

MEDIA NOCHE

$14.00

Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Mustard, Pickles, Sweet Bread

CHORIPAN

$18.00

Chorizo, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Mustard, Pickles

Soups & Salads- Online

SOPA DE POLLO

$11.00

Chicken, Saffron Rice, Cilantro

FRIJOLES DORMIDOS

$9.00

BRISOTE SURENO

$12.50

Shrimp, Scallop, Mussel, Clam, Rice, Lobster Broth

A LO CUBANO

$12.50

Mix Greens, Onions, Roasted Tomatoes, Avocado, Mozzarella, Passion Fruit Dressing

CAESAR

$13.50

Romaine, Yuca Croutons, Parmesan, Avocado Caesar Dressing

Mains - Online

BISTEC DE RIÑONADA

$27.50

NY Steak, Grill Onions, Demi, Yuca Fries

ROPA VIEJA

$22.50

Braised Short Rib, Cauliflower Mash, Bell Pepper Salad

POLLO AHOGADO

$19.50

1/2 Chicken, Mojo Potatoes, Moro, Grilled Onions

MASAS

$19.50

Fried Duroc Pork Chunks, Moro, Yuca Fries

PERNILITO

$30.50

Braised Duroc Pork Shank, Meat Paella, Artichokes, Caramelized Apples

BISTEC URUGUAYO

$24.50

Fried Stuffed Beef Steak, Ham, Chorizo, Manchego Cheese, French Fries

BRANZINO

$23.50

Mediterranean Sea Bass, Fiery Potatoes, Baked Veggies, Mojo

SALMON

$21.50

Puff Pastry Wrapped Salmon, Moro Rice, Sweet Plantain, Green Pea Puree

CAMARON RELLENO

$29.50

Jumbo Shrimp, Fufu Seafood, Creamy Seafood Sauce

ENCHILADO

$22.50

Cuban Style Shrimp & Grits

SEAFOOD RICE

$25.50

Shrimp, Scallops, Mussels, Clams, Chorizo, Saffron Rice

GNOCCHI

$19.50

8oz Prime Ribeye Steak,Yuca Gnocchi, Bacon Chicharron, Blue Cheese Sauce

RABO

$32.50

Oxtail, Moro Rice, Sweet Plantain

ARROZ CON POLLO

$22.50

Postres - Online

TIMBA

$9.00

Guava & Cream Cheese Gallete, Vanilla

TATIANOFF

$9.00

Chocolate Cake, Chocolate Buttercream

FLAN

$9.00

Vanilla Custard

CHURROS

$9.00

Traditional Churros, Dipping Sauces

TRES LECHES

$9.00

DRINKS- Online

COKE

$2.99

DIET COKE

$2.99

Party

Cover Charge

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Cuban Restaurant!

Location

15906 Old Statesville Rd, huntersville, NC 28078

Directions

