Verde Canyon Railroad Copper Spike Cafe
All hours
|Sunday
|12:45 pm - 4:30 pm
|Monday
|12:45 pm - 4:30 pm
|Tuesday
|12:45 pm - 4:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:45 pm - 4:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:45 pm - 4:30 pm
|Friday
|12:45 pm - 4:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:45 pm - 4:30 pm
From the moment you step foot on one of our meticulously refurbished train cars, you and your family will be transported to a simpler, more leisurely time away from the distractions and annoyances of our modern world. Breathe deep, order a drink and relax as you glide along on a 4-hour, 20-mile journey through 110 years of history while still enjoying modern creature comforts like comfortable seating, thoughtful décor, and awe-inspiring scenery.
300 N Broadway, Clarkdale, AZ 86324
