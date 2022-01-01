Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Verde Kitchen & Cocktails 70 East Main Street

1,911 Reviews

$$

70 East Main Street

Bay Shore, NY 11706

Popular Items

Carnitas Tacos 3
Rice & Beans
Street Corn

GUAC & SALSA

Chips & Salsa $

$4.00

Small Guac

$15.00

Large Guac

$20.00
Small Rajas** Guac

Small Rajas** Guac

$16.00

Traditional guacamole with poblano, pomegranate, pepitas, & almonds

Large Rajas** Guac

Large Rajas** Guac

$21.00

Traditional guacamole with poblano, pomegranate, pepitas, & almonds

Salsa Roja

$3.00

Authentic Red Salsa

Salsa Verde

$3.00

Our signature and a house favorite

Large Arbol

$3.00

House made hot sauce

Salsa Cebolla

$3.00

Sweet , smooth and tangy onion salsa

Grapefruit Habanero

$3.00

Citrus with a kick!

APPETIZERS

Quesadilla Cheese

$12.00
Chicken Flautas

Chicken Flautas

$13.00

Roasted chicken, onion & potatoes rolled in tortilla & lightly fried. Served withRomaine salad & poblano crema

Quesadilla Pollo

$12.00

Shredded Chicken "Tinga" & Oaxaca cheese

Quesadilla Chorizo

Quesadilla Chorizo

$12.00

H.M. Chorizo roja & potatoes

Ensalada Verde

$10.00

Local organic greens, pickled tomatillo, toasted sesame, chile vinaigrette

Queso Fundido

Queso Fundido

$14.00

Oaxaca cheese, house made chorizo verde, pumpkin seeds, cilantro, salsa verde & tortillas. This Item requires at home heating.

TACOS (2 or 3 Piece pricing)

Carnitas Tacos

Carnitas Tacos

$9.00

Roasted pork shoulder and belly, salsa verde, salsa arbol, onion, cilantro

Carnitas Tacos 3

$13.50

Roasted pork shoulder and belly, salsa verde, salsa arbol, onion, cilantro

Pollo Tacos

Pollo Tacos

$9.00

Chile marinated roasted chicken, salsa roja, guacamole, hot sauce, onion, cilantro

Pollo Tacos 3

$13.50

Chile marinated roasted chicken, salsa roja, guacamole, hot sauce, onion, cilantro

Rajas** Tacos

Rajas** Tacos

$9.00

Roasted poblanos, potatoes, carmelized onion, sauteed kale, crema, almonds, lime

Rajas** Tacos 3

$13.50

Roasted poblanos, potatoes, carmelized onion, sauteed kale, crema, almonds, lime

Pescado Tacos

Pescado Tacos

$14.00

Lightly battered local fish, cabbage, avocado, crema, grapefruit habanero hot sauce

Pescado 3

$16.50

Lightly battered local fish, cabbage, avocado, crema, grapefruit habanero hot sauce

Barbacoa Tacos

Barbacoa Tacos

$13.00

Slow cooked chile rubbed charred brisket, pickled serranos

Barbacoa Tacos 3

$19.50

Slow cooked chile rubbed charred brisket, pickled serranos

Camarones Tacos

$14.00

Crispy battered shrimp, walnut pomegranite jalapeno salsa, cilantro, avo, crema, toasted walnuts, pom seeds

Camarones Tacos 3

$21.00

Crispy battered shrimp, walnut pomegranite jalapeno salsa, cilantro, avo, crema, toasted walnuts, pom seeds

ENTREES

Burger

Burger

$20.00

4 oz grass fed beef burger, HM cemita roll, pickled cabbage, pineapple, poblano, verde ketchup, american cheese

Pollo Mole**

Pollo Mole**

$26.00

Roasted half chicken, toasted garlic rice, sauteed kale, Mole Rojo sauce, toasted sesame seeds

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$35.00

Marinated skirt steak, sweet plantains, charred scallions & poblanos, avo, salsa roja, toasted garlic rice & tortillas

OAX Market for 2

OAX Market for 2

$54.00

Grilled skirt steak, marinated chicken thighs, roast pork shoulder. Rice, charred scallions & poblanos, assorted salsas, avocados, limes, onion & tortillas

OAX Market for 4

$108.00

Grilled skirt steak, marinated chicken thighs, roast pork shoulder. Rice, charred scallions & poblanos, assorted salsas, avocados, limes, onion & tortillas

Vegan Bowl

$23.00

An assortment of H.O.G Farm vegetables sautéed & served over toasted garlic rice & black beans. Topped with fresh guacamole, salsa verde, salsa roja & salsa cebolla

SIDES

Street Corn

Street Corn

$8.00

Cotija cheese, chile, lime, Negra Modelo mustard aoili

Platanos

Platanos

$7.00

Fried sweet plantains, chile, lime

Rice & Beans

$7.00

Toasted garlic rice, black beans, avo, onion, cheese, mexican oregano

Arroz

$6.00

Toasted garlic rice, onion

Frijoles

$7.00

Black beans, avocado, onion, cotija cheese, mexican oregano

Aguacate

$9.00

Fresh avocado, salt, lime, cilantro

N/A BEV Cold

Coke

$2.50

Diet

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Jarritos Mango

$3.00Out of stock

Jarritos Pineapple

$3.00

Jarritos GF

$3.00

Jarritos Guava

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$3.00

N/A BEV Hot

Coffee

$2.50

Decaf

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Oaxacan Full

$12.00

Oaxacan Half

$8.00

Desserts

Churros

$9.00
Doughnuts

Doughnuts

$9.00
Pineapple Coconut Tres Leches

$9.00

Pineapple Coconut Tres Leches

$9.00Out of stock

TO GO MARGS!!

Verde Marg (Serves 3)

$25.00

Verde Marg Quart (Serves 6)

$40.00

Spicy Marg (Serves 3)

$25.00

Spicy Marg Quart (Serves 6)

$40.00

Pineapple Coconut Marg (Serves 3)

$25.00

Pineapple Coconut Marg Quart (Serves 6)

$40.00

Tropical Marg (Serves 3)

$25.00

Tropical Marg Quart (Serves 6)

$40.00

Strawberry Basil Marg (Serves 3)

$25.00

Strawberry Basil Quart (Serves 6)

$40.00

Mezcal Guava Marg (Serves 3)

$25.00

Mezcal Guava Marg Quart (Serves 6)

$40.00

Pomegranate Marg (Serves 3)

$25.00

Pomegranate Marg Quart (Serves 6)

$40.00

Blueberry Marg (Serves 3)

$25.00

Blueberry Marg Quart (Serves 6)

$25.00

Cucumber Jalapeno Marg (Serves 3)

$25.00

Cucumber Jalapeno Marg Quart (Serves 6)

$40.00

Spicy Watermelon Marg (Serves 3)

$25.00

Spicy Watermelon Marg Quart (Serves 6)

$40.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Authentic & inspired Mexican Cuisine and Cocktails! From tacos to entrees we source only the best ingredients. Finely crafted Margaritas using 100% Blue Weber Agave Tequila, organic agave, and fresh squeezed lime juice! We partner with local organic farms and even grow produce in our very own Greenhouse Dining Room.

Location

70 East Main Street, Bay Shore, NY 11706

Gallery
Verde Kitchen & Cocktails image
Verde Kitchen & Cocktails image

