Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Verde Kitchen & Cocktails 70 East Main Street
1,911 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Authentic & inspired Mexican Cuisine and Cocktails! From tacos to entrees we source only the best ingredients. Finely crafted Margaritas using 100% Blue Weber Agave Tequila, organic agave, and fresh squeezed lime juice! We partner with local organic farms and even grow produce in our very own Greenhouse Dining Room.
Location
70 East Main Street, Bay Shore, NY 11706
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Tap Room - Bay Shore - 44-46 East Main St
4.6 • 554
44-46 East Main St Bay Shore, NY 11706
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Bay Shore
The Tap Room - Bay Shore - 44-46 East Main St
4.6 • 554
44-46 East Main St Bay Shore, NY 11706
View restaurant