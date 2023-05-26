Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Verde- Louisville

153 Reviews

$$

640 Main St

Louisville, CO 80027

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

California Burrito

California Burrito

$14.00

Choice of protein, Guacamole, Potatoes, Cheese, Salsa Enchilada style, Queso Style, or pork green chile +$3, Chimichanga +$3, Chimi-Enchilada Style +$4

Coconut Citrus Fish Taco

Coconut Citrus Fish Taco

$5.50

Mah Mahi, guacamole, cabbage, garlic-jalapeno crema, toasted coconut.

Mission Burrito

$14.00

Carne Asada, Black Beans, Rice, Salsa, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Avocado


Verde Family Style Platter (Feeds 4)

Verde Family Style Platters $45 (Feeds 4 Adults) Option 1: Taco Bar - Comes with choice of filler along with rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, and salsa Option 2: Enchilada Platter - Comes with choice of filler along with rice, beans, sour cream, and guacamole Chips and Salsa Included!
Taco Bar (4 Person)

Taco Bar (4 Person)

$50.00

Taco Bar - Comes with choice of filler along with rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, and salsa. Chips and salsa included!

Enchilada Platter (4 Person)

Enchilada Platter (4 Person)

$50.00

Enchilada Platter - Comes with choice of filler along with rice, beans, sour cream, and guacamole. Chips and salsa included!

Lunch/Dinner for 2

Tacos for 2

Tacos for 2

$25.00

Choice of filler with rice and beans! Includes 2 bottle Drinks!

Enchiladas for 2

Enchiladas for 2

$25.00

Choice of filler with rice and beans! Includes 2 bottle Drinks!

Starter

Spicy Sprouts

Spicy Sprouts

$9.50

Crispy Brussels sprouts, Verde spice, jalapeño crema, cotija

Nachos

Nachos

$9.50

Chips, Cheese, black beans, tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, sour cream

Rolled Tacos

Rolled Tacos

$8.50

Three deep-fried, rolled chicken tacos, crema, red enchilada sauce

Chicharrones

Chicharrones

$4.00

Mexican cracklins, tajin, lime

Chips & Fundido

Chips & Fundido

$7.00

Chips, Fundido, and red salsa

Chips & Guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

$9.00

Chips, Guac, and red salsa

Chips & Red Salsa

$6.00

Chips and red salsa

Chips & Salsa Trio

Chips & Salsa Trio

$7.00

Chips, Red Salsa, Piña Salsa, Morita Salsa

Esquites

Esquites

$8.00

Creamed corn & kale, chips, Verde spice, queso fresco

Burrito

California Burrito

California Burrito

$14.00

Choice of protein, Guacamole, Potatoes, Cheese, Salsa Enchilada style, Queso Style, or pork green chile +$3, Chimichanga +$3, Chimi-Enchilada Style +$4

Relleno Burrito

$14.00

Poblano, queso fresco, shredded cheese, black beans, corn, Verde crema, pico de gallo. All this inside and deep fried with sour cream and guacamole

Mission Burrito

$14.00

Carne Asada, Black Beans, Rice, Salsa, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Avocado

Classic Burrito

$14.00

Choice of protein, cilantro rice, salsa, black or pinto beans, and your choice of upgrade

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Egg, potato, cheese, salsa

Tacos

Any 3 for $12 will now apply automatically!
Creamed Corn and Kale Taco

Creamed Corn and Kale Taco

$5.50

Creamed corn and kale, tajin, queso fresco, hard corn shell

Cauliflower Taco

$5.50

Chopped cauliflower tossed in our morita salsa marinade, topped with cilantro, onion, and cotija.

Green Chile Taco

$5.50

Carnitas, green chile, cilantro, onion, shredded cheese

Al Pastor Taco

Al Pastor Taco

$5.50

Pork, Pineapple, Cilantro, Onion, Piña Salsa

Ahi Tuna Taco

Ahi Tuna Taco

$5.50

Wonton shell (contains gluten), sunomono cucumbers, radishes, bok choy, sesame seeds, ponzu

Carnitas Taco

Carnitas Taco

$5.50

Cilantro, onion, radish, salsa.

California Taco

California Taco

$5.50

Carne asada, potatoes, salsa, cheese, guacamole.

Chicken Taco

Chicken Taco

$5.50

Shredded chicken, Pico, Lettuce, Sour Cream, cheese-filled shell, Morita Salsa

Coconut Citrus Fish Taco

Coconut Citrus Fish Taco

$5.50

Mah Mahi, guacamole, cabbage, garlic-jalapeno crema, toasted coconut.

Carne Asada Taco

Carne Asada Taco

$5.50

Cilantro, onions, salsa.

Korean Beef Taco

$5.50

Marinated beef, pickled cabbage, Sriracha aioli, sesame seeds. THE MEAT CONTAINS PEANUTS AND GLUTEN.

Chorizo Taco

$5.50

Spicy chorizo, lettuce, Morita salsa, cheese, hard corn shell

SPICY Chicken Taco

$5.50

VERY SPICY. Grilled chicken breast, Arbol hot sauce, lettuce, pico

Entrees

Chili Relleno

Chili Relleno

$14.00

Peppers stuffed with queso fresco, black beans, corn, sides of black beans and rice. Contains Gluten*

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$10.50

Flour tortilla, cheese, choice of protein (chicken, carnitas, creamed corn & kale, or grilled veggies)

Enchiladas

Enchiladas

$14.00

Choice of filler, red enchilada sauce, queso fresco, choice of two (2) sides

Fajitas

Fajitas

$18.00

Grilled chicken, sautéed onions and peppers, guacamole, pico, sour cream, lettuce, cheese, corn or flour tortillas Sub Asada +$2Sub Shrimp +$3Combo +$3

Salads

Black Bean Avocado

Black Bean Avocado

$14.00

Mixed Greens, Corn, cherry tomatoes, black beans, avocado, tortilla strips, queso fresco croutons, cilantro-lime vinaigrette

Burrito Bowl

Burrito Bowl

$14.00

Grilled chicken, calabacitas, cauliflower rice, lettuce, pico, garlic-jalapeño crema and salsa

Ahi Tuna Bowl

Ahi Tuna Bowl

$15.00

Seared Ahi tuna, radish, sliced cucumber, pineapple, chunks, sliced avocado, baby bok choy, atop a bed of white rice, drizzled with sriracha aioli.

Kids

Kid's Taco

$6.00

Kid's Chips & Cheese

$6.00

Kid's Quesadilla

$6.00

Kid's Tenders

$6.00

Kid's Burrito Bean & Cheese

$6.00

Kid's Corndogs

$6.00

Sides

Side Calabacitas

Side Calabacitas

$4.00
Side Black Beans

Side Black Beans

$4.00
Side Pinto Beans

Side Pinto Beans

$4.00

Contains lard

Side Cauliflower Rice

Side Cauliflower Rice

$4.00

Side Rice

$4.00
Side Fried Jalapeños

Side Fried Jalapeños

$4.00
Side Green Chile

Side Green Chile

$4.00+

Side Piña Salsa 8oz

$8.00

Side Red Salsa 8oz

$4.00

Side Guacamole 8oz

$7.50
Bag O' Chips

Bag O' Chips

$5.00

Dessert

Churro Waffle

Churro Waffle

$7.00

NA Drinks

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Mexican Coca Cola

$3.50

Jarritos Soda

$3.50

Topo Chico Mineral Water

$3.50

Margaritas

House Margarita

House Margarita

$8.00

Tequila, House Mix

Coin Margarita

Coin Margarita

$10.00

Tequila, lime Juice, Orange Liqueur

House Margarita Pitcher 24oz

$30.00

Skinny Tequila Seltzer

$5.00

Bottled Beer and Cans

Modelo Especial

$5.00

XX Amber

$5.00

Uplose Citra Pale Ale (Can)

$5.00

Calidad Agua Fresca (Can)

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday3:45 pm - 7:45 pm
Tuesday3:45 pm - 7:45 pm
Wednesday3:45 pm - 7:45 pm
Thursday3:45 pm - 7:45 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

Work Hard. Be Nice. Eat Burritos.

Website

Location

640 Main St, Louisville, CO 80027

Directions

Gallery
Verde image
Verde image
BG pic
Verde image

Similar restaurants in your area

Beltran's Mexican Grill & Bar -
orange starNo Reviews
16818 Sheridan Parkway Broomfield, CO 80023
View restaurantnext
Verde Boulder
orange starNo Reviews
3070 28th St Ste B Boulder, CO 80301
View restaurantnext
Illegal Pete's - Hill
orange star4.7 • 1,436
1124 13th St Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
Mojo Taqueria Boulder - Boulder
orange starNo Reviews
2785 Iris Avenue Boulder, CO 80304
View restaurantnext
Rosetta Food Hall
orange star4.2 • 486
1109 Walnut St Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
CENTRO Mexican Kitchen
orange star4.3 • 1,330
950 Pearl St Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Louisville

Lulu's BBQ - Louisville
orange star4.4 • 1,023
701 B Main St Louisville, CO 80027
View restaurantnext
Bittersweet Cafe & Confections - Louisville, CO
orange star4.6 • 663
836 Main St Louisville, CO 80027
View restaurantnext
Mudrock's Tap & Tavern Home of Biscuit Bar
orange star4.2 • 587
585 E South Boulder Rd Louisville, CO 80027
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Louisville
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Broomfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Boulder
review star
Avg 4.4 (106 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Arvada
review star
Avg 4.6 (36 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Longmont
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Golden
review star
Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston