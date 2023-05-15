Restaurant header imageView gallery

VERDE JUICE BOX 74 W Main Street

No reviews yet

74 W Main Street

Benton Harbor, MI 49022

To-Go-Fridge

Kale Brussel Sprout Salad

Kale Brussel Sprout Salad

$10.95

Kale, Brussel Sprouts, Red Cabbage, Pepitas, Sliced Almonds, Cranberries Dressing: House-Made Ranch Dressing OR House-Made French Dijon Vinaigrette

Spring Mix Grilled Chicken Salad

Spring Mix Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.95

Spring Mix, Chicken, Pepitas, Cucumber, Red Cabbage, Dried Cranberries Dressing: House-Made Ranch Dressing OR House-Made French Dijon Vinaigrette

Overnight Oats

Overnight Oats

$5.95

Oats, Oat Milk, Low-Fat Yogurt, Chia, Honey, Vanilla, Coconut, Pepitas, Blueberries

PH Balanced Bottled Water

PH Balanced Bottled Water

$2.50

Our Kangen 8 is Enagic's most powerful antioxidant machine-featuring 8 platinum-dipped titanium plates for improved water ionization and increased antioxidant, removing contaminants.

Bowls

Play Ball Protein Bowl

Play Ball Protein Bowl

$14.95

Blended: Whey Protein, Strawberry, Blueberries, Banana, Kale, Cocoa Nibs, Cashew Milk Topped: Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Chia Seeds, Hemp Hearts, Peanut Butter, Agave

Superfood Acai Bowl

Superfood Acai Bowl

$14.95

Blended: Acai, Blueberry, Strawberry, Banana, Kale, Spinach, Handcrafted Cashew Milk Topped: Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Goji Berry Blend, Chia Seeds, Hemp Hearts, Cacao Nibs, Agave Drizzle

Peanut Butter Acai Bowl

Peanut Butter Acai Bowl

$14.95

Blended: Acai, Dates, Strawberry, Banana, Cocoa, Peanut Butter, Cashew Milk Topped: Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Apple slices, Cocoa Nibs, Chia Seeds, Agave

Pitaya-Goji Immunity Bowl

Pitaya-Goji Immunity Bowl

$14.95

Blended: Pitaya, Strawberry, Pineapple Banana, Coconut, Coconut Milk Topped: Granola, Banana, Pineapple Chunks, Coconut Flakes, Goji Berry Mix, Honey

Pitaya Pipestone Grown Bowl

Pitaya Pipestone Grown Bowl

$14.95

Blended: Pitaya, Coconut Flakes, Strawberry, Banana, Pineapple, Coconut Milk Topped: Granola, Strawberry, Blueberries, Agave

Pitaya Maya Bowl

Pitaya Maya Bowl

$14.95

Blended: Pitaya, Banana, Pineapple, Coconut, Strawberry, Coconut Milk Topped: Granola, Hearts, Strawberries, Pineapple, Agave

Southwest Bowl

Southwest Bowl

$14.95

Blended: Kale, Spinach, Banana, Pineapple, Almonds, Coconut Milk Topped: Granola, Blueberries, Banana, Hemp Hearts, Agave

Main Street Green Bowl

Main Street Green Bowl

$14.95

Blended: Kale, Banana, Pineapple, Almonds, Coconut Milk Topped: Granola, Strawberry, Banana, Almonds, Chia Seeds

Smoothies

Popeye's Pineapple Spinach

Popeye's Pineapple Spinach

$9.95+

Baby Spinach, Pineapple, Banana, Chia Seeds, Coconut, Lime, Agave

Posh Pink Flamingo

Posh Pink Flamingo

$9.95+

Pitaya, Pineapple, Strawberry, Lime, Coconut, Agave

Tart Orange

Tart Orange

$9.95+

Orange, Strawberry, Agave

Very Berry Burst

Very Berry Burst

$9.95+

Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana, Chia, Cashew Milk, Agave

Fresh Juices

Viva Juice Flush

Viva Juice Flush

$9.95+

Apple, Lemon, Spinach, Ginger, Parsley

Rise N Shine Recovery

Rise N Shine Recovery

$9.95+

Beets, Orange, Celery, Lemon, Kale, Ginger

Low Calorie Celery Neutralizer

Low Calorie Celery Neutralizer

$9.95+

Celery, Apple, Lemon

Green Apple Cucumber Mint Detox

Green Apple Cucumber Mint Detox

$9.95+

Apple, Cucumber, Spinach, Kale, Ginger, Mint

Orange Glow Super Hydrator

Orange Glow Super Hydrator

$9.95+

Orange, Carrot, Apple, Lemon, Mint

Chase the Carrot

Chase the Carrot

$9.95+

Carrots, Ginger, Lemon, Apple, Orange, Mint

Turmeric Shot

Turmeric Shot

$3.25

Boosts Energy Daily dose of Vitamin C Restore PH in the digestive tract Anti-Inflammatory + Antioxidant Properties! Simple and effective way to better health

Ginger Shot

Ginger Shot

$3.25

Boosts your immune system, Reduces your blood sugar levels, Aids in weight loss, and Helps with digestion!

Protein Shakes

Orange Creamsicle

Orange Creamsicle

$9.95+

Orange, Banana, Yogurt, Vanilla Whey Protein

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup

$9.95+

Banana, Peanut Butter, Yogurt, Chocolate Whey Protein

Strawberry Vanilla

Strawberry Vanilla

$9.95+

Banana, Strawberries, Vanilla Yogurt, Nut Milk, Vanilla Whey Protein

Matcha Green Tea

Matcha Green Tea

$9.95+

Banana, Pineapple, Matcha, Vanilla Protein, Coconut Water, Agave

Coffee

Regular Coffee

Regular Coffee

$2.95

Freshly ground coffee for a better consistency and overall quality compared to pre-ground beans.

Regular Iced Coffee

Regular Iced Coffee

$3.55+

PH Alkaline Water 8.1-8.5

Our Kangen 8 is Enagic's most powerful antioxidant machine-featuring 8 platinum-dipped titanium plates for improved water ionization and increased antioxidant, removing contaminants.
PH Alkaline Water 8.1-8.5

PH Alkaline Water 8.1-8.5

$2.50

Our Kangen 8 is Enagic's most powerful antioxidant machine-featuring 8 platinum-dipped titanium plates for improved water ionization and increased antioxidant, removing contaminants.

Open-Faced Toast

Peanut Butter BananaToast

Peanut Butter BananaToast

$5.95

Peanut Butter, Banana Slices, Slivered, Almonds, Chia Seeds, Agave

Kangen Water 2 1/2 Gallon

Kangen 2 1/2 Gallon

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Monday7:30 am - 4:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 4:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 4:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Verde is designed to provide Healthy Bowls, Smoothies, Fresh Juices and much more!

74 W Main Street, Benton Harbor, MI 49022

