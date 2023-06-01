Verified Las Vegas

Main picView gallery

Appetizers

24K Golden Wings

$22.00

Bermuda Triangle

$12.00

(5) Deep fried mozzarella triangles, served with a side of marinara sauce

Crispy Calamari

$14.00

Papí Street Tacos

$15.00

Saucy Corn Ribs

$12.00

Roasted corn ribs, doused in our secret Verified sauce and topped with a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese and cilantro

Verified Wings

$15.00

(5) Crispy fried traditional wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with carrots, celery, and ranch or blue cheese.

Entrees- Land

VERIFIED LAMB CHOPS

$36.00

Lamb chops, cooked in our garlic butter sauce. Served with Parmesan mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus.

18oz RIBEYE

$32.00

18oz. juicy ribeye served with a side of garlic mashed potatoes and grilled aparagus

CHICKEN PESTO PASTA

$24.00

Crispy chicken breasted tossed in a truffle honey sauce. Served parmesan sweet potato fries.

THE OWLPACHINO BURGER

$24.00

Juicy beef patty topped with your choice of cheddar or pepper-jack cheese, sauteed chopped onions, lettuce, tomatoes, ketchup, and mustard. Served with a side of our house fries

Entrees- Sea

Dyson Blackened Salmon

$32.00

Blackened salmon topped with our house pineapple salsa. Served over a bed of white rice and steamed vegetables

Seaside Lobstertail

$32.00

Lobster tail prepared and grilled or fried with garlic butter sauce

Kajun Seafood Pasta

$32.00

Large shrimp and lump crab seasoned to perfection and smothered in our original creamy Cajun sauce. Served with a side of garlic bread

Lobster Fried Rice

$38.00

Deep-fried or grilled lobster tail mixed into our fried rice and topped with spicy aioli sauce. Served in a freshly cut pineapple bowl

Fish & Chips

$21.00

Hand-battered, wild-caught cod served with coleslaw, tarter sauce, and French fries.

Salads

Jerk Chicken Caesar Salad

$18.00

Our house special jerk chicken, served on a bed of romaine lettuce with butter herb croutons, aged Parmesan cheese, and topped with our creamy Caesar dressing.

Verified House Salad

$12.00

Spring mix lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, and red onions topped with our vinaigrette dressing.

Greek Salad

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, topped with tomatoes, red onions, olives, and crumbled feta cheese; finished with our Greek dressing.

SIDES

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$32.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$12.00

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$11.00Out of stock

Sautéed Asparagus

$12.00

Sautéed Spinach

$9.00

Truffle Fries

$12.00

Baked Potato

$6.00

French Fries

$6.00

Cup of Rice

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

REDEYE- BRUNCH MENU

Brunch Entree

3AM COMMERCIAL [AVOCADO TOAST]

$14.00

Toasted Artisan Bread, Avocado, Whipped Feta, Red Onion, Sliced Tomato

4AM DIRTYYY SOUTH [SHRIMP & GRITS]

$22.00

Creamy Smoked Gouda Grits Topped w/ Sauteed Shrimp, Smoked Chicken Sausage Cajun Velouté

5AM OWLPACHINO [STEAK & EGGS]

$28.00

6 oz Angus Beef Steak with Rosemary Cream Sauce, 2 Eggs Your Way & Homestyle Herb Potatoes

FIRST CLASS FRENCHIE

$18.00

Vanilla Bean Brioche French Toast, 2 Eggs Your Way, with Sausage or Bacon

2AM PRIMETIME [HENNY CHICKEN & WAFFLES]

$23.00

Churro Waffle & Fried Chicken with a Hennessy Syrup and Mixed Berries

CARRY-ON [BREAKFAST BURGER]

$22.00

A Juicy Beef Patty Topped with Crispy Bacon Melted Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and a Fried Egg on a Brioche Bun

CHECKED LUGGAGE [BREAKFAST TACOS]

$15.00

SEMI-PRIVATE [EGGS BENEDICT]

$17.00

SPRING BREAK [CHILAQUILES]

$18.00

SAFETY PREZZO [TRADITIONAL BREAKFAST]

$16.00

Brunch Salads

TAKE ME TO GREECE

$13.00

Romaine Lettuce, Topped with Tomatoes, Red Onions, Olives, and Crumbled Feta Cheese; Finished with Our Greek Dressing

VERIFIED HOUSE SALAD

$12.00

Spring Mix Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, and Red Onions Topped with Our Vinaigrette Dressing

JERK CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$18.00

Our House Special Jerk Chicken, Served on a Bed of Romaine Lettuce with Butter Herb Croutons, Aged Parmesan Cheese and Topped with Our creamy Caesar Dressing

Brunch Appetizers

VERIFIED WINGS

$15.00

(5) Crispy Fried Traditional Wings Tossed in Your Choice of Sauce. Served with Carrots, Celery and Ranch or Blue Cheese

24K GOLDEN WINGS

$22.00

(5) Crispy Fried Wings Tossed in Our Carolina BBQ Sauce, and Topped in 24K Gold Flakes

FRIED CALAMARI

$14.00

Calamari Rings, Breaded and Fried Golden. Served with a Side of Marinara Sauce

FRESH FRUIT PLATE

$13.00

Fresh Seasonal Fruit with Coconut Whipped Cream

CAULIFLOWER WINGS

$11.00

Crispy Pieces of Cauliflower, Covered in Our Special Buffalo Sauce

Brunch Sides

2 EGGS YOUR WAY

$2.00

2 Eggs Your Way

CRISPY CANDIED BACON

$7.00

(4) Crispy Candied Bacon Pieces

FRUIT CUP

$4.00

A Cup of Seasonal Mixed Fruit

TOAST [2]

$4.00

A Side of Toast (2 pieces)

HOMEFRIES

$7.00

Homestyle Crispy Herb Breakfast Potatoes

2 EGG WHITES

$4.00

2 Egg Whites

AVOCADO SLICES

$4.00

Side of Avocado Slices

Brunch Entrees

CHECKED LUGGAGE [BREAKFAST TACOS]

$14.00

(3) Tortillas stuffed with egg, cheese, and your choice of bacon or sausage

SEMI-PRIVATE [EGGS BENEDICT]

$17.00

Hollandaise Sauce with a Hint of Lemon Over a Bed of Bacon and Avocado with a Poached Egg All on an English Muffin

SPRING BREAK [CHILAQUILES]

$18.00

Tortilla Chips, Thinly Sliced Onions, Eggs Your Way, Smothered with Tomatillo Salsa, and Topped with Crumbled Queso Fresco and Cilantro with a Drizzle of Mexican Crema Sauce

SAFETY PRESENTATION [TRADITIONAL BREAKFAST]

$14.00

2 Eggs, 2 Pancakes, 2 Bacon or 2 Sausage, with a side of Home Fries or Hash Browns

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday2:00 pm - 1:30 am
Wednesday2:00 pm - 1:30 am
Thursday2:00 pm - 1:30 am
Friday2:00 pm - 2:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:30 am
Location

8125 W. Sahara Ave #300, Las Vegas, NV 89117

Directions

