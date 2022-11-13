- Home
Veritas - Whiskey and Wine 5621 W 135th Street St#2620
5621 W 135th Street St#2620
Overland Park, KS 66223
Small Plates
Soup
Sides
Entrees
Salads
Brunch
Liquor
Angels Envy KY Straight
$12.00
Angels Envy Rye
$15.00
Barrel 15yr
$22.00
Barrel New Year
$20.00
Belle Meade Reserve 108
$23.00
Blantons
$25.00
Blue Note 9yr
$32.00
Blue Note Juke Joint
$10.00
Buffalo Trace
$12.00
Calumet 14yr
$21.00Out of stock
Calumet 15yr
$22.00
Calumet 16yr
$25.00
Eagle Rare
$25.00
Elijah Craig Barrel Proof
$12.00
Templeton 10yr Rye
$15.00
Horse Soldier Small Batch
$14.00
Jack Daniels
$8.00
Jack Daniels SB Coy Hill
$35.00
Jefferson's Reserve
$13.00
Joseph Magnus Triple Cask
$15.00
Knob Creek
$12.00
Knob Creek 15yr
$22.00
Larceny Barrel Proof
$13.00
Makers Mark
$7.00
Rabbit Hole Heigold
$12.00
Remus Repeal IV
$12.00
Remus Repeal V
$12.00
Remus Volstad
$35.00
Rieger
$8.00
Wild Turkey KY Spirit
$16.00
Sam Houston 15yr
$30.00
Seagrams 7
$9.00
Joseph Magnus Cigar Blend
$25.00
Weller 12yr
$30.00
Weller Antique 107
$16.00
Weller Special Reserve
$12.00
Whistle Pig 10yr
$12.00
Whistle Pig 12yr
$15.00
Whistle Pig 15yr
$22.00
Wild Turkey
$10.00
Woodford Reserve
$14.00
Whistlepig 18yr
$16.00
Kentucky Owl Confiscated
$25.00
Willet Purple Tops
$65.00
Willet Rye
$65.00
Elijah Craig Toasted
$14.00
Basil Haydens Toast
$14.00
High West Dbll Rye
$14.00
High West Campfire
$14.00
High West Bourbon
$12.00
IW Harper
$21.00
EH Taylor Small Batch
$30.00
Doc Swinson Tawny Port
$20.00
Aperol
$10.00
Baileys
$10.00
Benedictine
$10.00
Creme de cocoa
$8.00
Kahlua
$8.00
Licor 43
$8.00
Limoncello
$10.00
Luxardo Cherry Liqueur
$10.00
Peach Schnapps
$8.00
Pear Liquor
$8.00
Triple Sec
$8.00
Well Junipero
$7.00
Builders
$9.00
Hendricks
$10.00
Toms Town
$9.00
Gary Powers 12yr
$12.00
Jameson
$9.00
Jameson 18yr
$24.00
Jameson 18yr Bow Street
$24.00
Kujira 12yr
$22.00
Redbreast 12yr
$11.00
Redbreast 15yr
$16.00
Redbreast 21yr
$22.00
Sons of Erin
$10.00
Sons of Erin 15yr
$17.00
Tullamore Dew
$10.00
Blue Spot
$28.00
Yellow Spot
$35.00
Gold Spot
$35.00
Well Denizen
$7.00
Foursquare
$14.00
RL Seal 12yr
$13.00
Well Monkey Shoulder
$7.00
Balvenie
$15.00
Dewars
$11.00
Macallan 12yr
$13.00
Well Espolon Blanco
$7.00
Casamigos Blanco
$11.00
Clase Azul Reposado
$30.00
Codigo Blanco
$14.00
Codigo Reposado
$13.00
El Nivel Anejo
$15.00
El Nivel Reposado
$14.00
El Tesoro Extra Anejo
$32.00
Espolon Reposado
$12.00
Fortelissa
$22.00
G4 Reposado
$11.00
Maestro Dobel Anejo
$15.00
Tears of Liorona Extra Anejo
$32.00
Don Julio 1942
$42.00
Well Titos
$7.00
Grey Goose
$12.00
Ketel One
$11.00
Luksusowa
$8.00
Cocktails
Aged Manhattan
$14.00
Aged Old Fashioned
$13.00
Aperol Spritz
$13.00
Martini
$16.00
Bloody Mary
$11.00
Bugey Mimosa
$13.00
Cosmopolitan
$13.00
French 75
$13.00
Huckleberry Spritz
$13.00
KY Sunrise
$14.00
Lemon Drop
$14.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$13.00
Margarita
$14.00
Midwest Bloody Mary
$13.00
Mimosa
$9.00
Moscow Mule
$13.00
Old Square
$14.00
Pimms Cup
$14.00
Red Sangria GL
$12.00
Red Sangria Pitch
$32.00
Rosemary Lime Mojito
$13.00
Screwdriver
$12.00
Smoked French Vanilla
$14.00
The Jeffe
$14.00
The Veritas
$13.00
White Sangria GL
$12.00
White Sangria Pitch
$32.00
Wisconsin Bloody
$15.00
The Clay Pigeon
$14.00
Espresso Martini
$14.00
Chocolate Martini
$14.00
Beer
16oz JoCo Juice
$7.00
16oz Tank 7
$7.00
16oz Copperhead
$7.00
16oz Psuedo Sue
$7.00
16oz Fields Pub Ale
$7.00
16oz Cider Cinderblock
$7.00
Pacifico
$5.00
Ultra
$5.00
Coors Lt
$4.00
Busch Light
$4.00
Crook and Marker
$5.00
Matrin City Hardway can
$6.00
BLVD Calling can
$6.00
Free State Yakimaniac
$6.00
Fields and Ivy Summer Can
$6.00
Cinder Block IPA can
$6.00
Arrogant Bastard Can
$6.00
Limitless Shake it Off can
$6.00Out of stock
BLVD Pale Ale can
$6.00
KC Bier Dunkel Can
$6.00
Breck Vanilla Porter Can
$6.00
Lt Hand Milk Stout
$6.00
Ballast Point Victory can
$6.00
Bud Non Alcoholic
$5.00
Wine
GL Blanc Pescador Wht
$10.00
GL Bugey Prosecco
$13.00
GL Kila Cava Champagne
$12.00
GL La Bella Prosecco
$10.00
BL Blanc Pescador Wht
$20.00
BL La Bella Prosecco
$25.00
BL Kila Cava Champagne
$36.00
BL Bugey Cerndon Prosecco
$42.00
GL American Vintage Chard
$12.00
GL Andrew Murray Viognier
$12.00
GL Decibel S Blanc
$12.00
GL Talmard Chard
$12.00
GL Hall S Blanc
$12.00
GL Astrolabe
$13.00
GL Maison L'Envoye Chard
$12.00
GL Morgan Metallico Chard
$13.00
GL Textbook S Blanc
$12.00
GL Tomaiolo Pinot Grigio
$11.00
GL Trione S Blanc
$12.00
GL Justin S Blanc
$12.00
GL Walt Chard
$13.00
BL American Vintage Chard
$32.00
BL Andrew Murray Viognier
$41.00
BL Astrolabe S Blanc
$42.00
BL Decibel
$34.00
BL Talmard Chard
$32.00
BL Dutton Goldfield Chard
$43.00
BL Hall S Blanc
$32.00
BL Maison L'Envoye
$32.00
BL Textbook S Blanc
$35.00
BL Tomaiolo Pinot Grigio
$30.00
BL Trione S Blanc
$32.00
BL Morgan Metallico Chard
$45.00
BL Hall S Blanc
$32.00
GL Carl Graff Riesling
$12.00
GL Enotria Moscato
$11.00
GL Schloss Riesiing
$14.00
BL Carl Graff Reisling
$32.00
BL Enotria Moscato
$24.00
BL Schloss Reisling
$42.00
GL Chateau Montaud Rose
$12.00
BL Chateau Montaud Rose
$38.00
GL Brady Cab Franc
$13.00
GL Lamadrid Cab Franc
$13.00
BL Brady Cab Franc
$38.00
BL Lamadrid Cab Franc
$42.00
GL Cass Cab Sv
$14.00
GL Decoy Cab Sv
$16.00
GL Hall Cab Sv
$17.00
GL Justin Cab Sv
$15.00
GL Opolo Summit Cab Sv
$14.00
GL Federalist
$13.00
BL Cass Cab Sv (1)
$42.00
BL Caymus 2017 Special Cab Sv (1)
$285.00
BL Caymus 2020 Cab Sv (2)
$165.00
BL Duckhorn Decoy (2)
$80.00
BL Far Mountain Fission Cab (2)
$110.00
BL Far Niente 2019 Cab (2)
$225.00
BL Hall Cab Sv (3)
$70.00
BL Jordan 2017 (3)
$95.00
BL Kathryn Hall Cab Sv (3)
$260.00
BL Faust the Pact
$170.00
BL Opolo Summit Cab Sv (4)
$45.00
BL Ridge Estate 2019 CS (19)
$135.00
BL Salvestrin Dr. Cran Cab (4)
$120.00
BL Sextant Cab Sv (4)
$55.00
BL Silver Oak 2017 Cab (4)
$160.00
BL Justin Cab
$75.00
BL Barnett Reserve
$210.00
BL Merus 2013
$220.00
BL Miner
$210.00
GL Castoro Charbono
$13.00
GL DAOU Pessimist
$14.00
GL Land of Riches Paydirt
$12.00
GL Matias Hey Malbec
$12.00
GL Escudo Syrah
$14.00
GL Devils Candy
$13.00Out of stock
GL Submission
$12.00
GL Coste Di Moro
$13.00
BL Casanova di Neri (5)
$130.00Out of stock
BL Castoro Charbono (6)
$60.00
BL Chateau Lermite Dauzan (6)
$55.00
BL DAOU Bodyguard (6)
$70.00
BL DAOU Pessimist (6)
$45.00
BL Justin Isoceles
$85.00
BL Justin Isoceles Special Reserve
$180.00
BL Land of Riches Paydirt (7)
$45.00
BL Matias Hey Malbec (5)
$45.00
BL Justin Justin Justification
$75.00
BL Rodney Symmetry (8)
$110.00
BL Tolani Valdisanti (8)
$95.00
BL Chateau Bel Air (6)
$65.00
GL Andrew Will Merlot
$14.00
GL Bliss Merlot
$13.00
GL Textbook Merlot
$12.00
BL Andrew Will Merlot (9)
$60.00
BL Bliss Merlot (9)
$40.00
BL Duckhorn Merlot (9)
$110.00
BL Luke Merlot (9)
$40.00
BL DAOU Sequentis Merlot (11)
$85.00
BL Textbook Merlot (11)
$40.00
GL Kate Wagner PN
$12.00
GL Ponzi Tavoloa PN
$13.00
GL St Gregory PN
$13.00
GL Stoller PN
$13.00
GL Echolands
$14.00
BL Kate Arnold
$45.00
BL Belle Glos (19)
$70.00
BL Cristom PN (12)
$55.00
BL Domaine Mercury PN (13)
$70.00
BL Elouan PN (20)
$85.00
BL Morgan 12 Clones PN (13)
$60.00
BL Ponzi Tavoloa (14)
$55.00Out of stock
BL St Gregory PN (14)
$45.00
BL Stoller PN (15)
$45.00
BL Ponzi Reserve PN
$110.00
GL Flaco Temp
$12.00
GL Hand Work Temp
$13.00
BL Flaco Temp (15)
$30.00
BL Hand Work Temp (15)
$45.00
BL La Rioja Vina Alberdi Temp (16)
$40.00
GL Castoro Zinfusion
$13.00
GL Opolo Summit Zinf
$13.00
GL Sextant Wheelhouse Zin
$12.00
GL Dasche Zin
$12.00
BL Castoro Zinfusion (16)
$45.00
BL Opolo Summit Zin (17)
$40.00
BL Sextant Wheelhouse Zin (17)
$40.00
BL Frog's Leap Zin (16)
$60.00
BL Limerick Lane RRV Zin (17)
$80.00
BL Regio Zin
$40.00
GL Chateau Bel Air Bordo
$12.00Out of stock
BL Chateau Arnauld Bordo (1)
$135.00
BL Chateau Bel Air (6)
$45.00Out of stock
BL Chateau Gaby Bordo (1)
$85.00
BL Clos Marsalette 2016 Bordo (1)
$125.00
BL Clos Marsalette 2018 Bordo (1)
$125.00
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Upscale mixology with a chef driven inspiration.
Location
5621 W 135th Street St#2620, Overland Park, KS 66223
