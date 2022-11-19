A map showing the location of Veritas Sugar LandView gallery

Veritas Sugar Land

342 Reviews

$$$

6560 Greatwood Parkway

Sugar Land, TX 77479

Popular Items

Drake's Burger
Wedge
Beef Tips

Appetizers

Barzilla's Calamari & Shrimp

$18.00

Charcuterie

$24.00

Garlic Bread

$6.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Tuna Stack

$18.00

Coconut Shrimp

$12.00

Empanadas

$12.00

Salads | Soups

Marina's Salad

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Wedge

$12.00

Beefsteak "Steak" Salad

$24.00

Shrimp Bisque

$12.00

Lentil & Sausage Soup

$8.00

House Salad

$8.00

Veritas Salad

$12.00

Steaks

Filet Mignon

$48.00

Prime Ribeye

$56.00

Beef Tips

$26.00

Mario's Trio

$39.00

Grilled Lamb Chop

$36.00

Seafood

Blackened Shrimp Ponchatrain

$32.00

Fried Shrimp Platter

$26.00

Grilled Salmon

$28.00

Seafood Platter

$26.00

Seared Ahi Tuna

$26.00

Team Riddle Branzino

$34.00

Market Price

Chicken

Chicken Anchetta

$24.00

Chicken Fried Chicken

$24.00

Chicken Parmesan

$24.00

Emme's Chicken Picatta

$24.00

Pasta

Linguine With Sausage

$22.00

Linguine Shrimp Scampi

$26.00

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$24.00

Seafood Ravioli

$26.00

Burgers

Drake's Burger

$16.00

Duke's Mushroom Swiss Burger

$16.00

Sides

Asparagus

$12.00

Brussles Sprouts

$10.00

Roasted Potatoes

$8.00

French Fries

$6.00

Whipped Potatoes

$8.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$9.00

Mushroom Risotto

$12.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Spinach

$8.00

Grilled Vegetables

$8.00

Cabernet Reduction

$4.00

Side Seared Scallops (2)

$16.00

Side Lobster Ravioli (2)

$18.00

Side Shrimp Diablo

$12.00

Side Bang Bang Shrimp

$9.00

Veritas Topping

$18.00

Side Fried Shrimp (3)

$12.00

Side Linguine Marinara

$9.00

Side Linguine Aglio e Olio

$9.00

Desserts

Tres Leches

$10.00

Bread Pudding

$10.00

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Affogato

$9.00

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Oreo Chocolate Mousse

$10.00

Specials

38 Ounce Tomahawk

$125.00Out of stock

Seabass Hugo

$44.00Out of stock

24 Ounce Bone In Ribeye

$64.00Out of stock

Veal Chop Marsala

$49.00

Surf & Turf

$54.00

Nehls Strip

$65.00

Nehls Chicken Anchetta

$65.00

Nrhls Butternut Ravioli

$65.00

Nehls Butternut Squash Ravioli

$65.00

Kids

Kids Pasta

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Wine

GLS Chardonnay La Crema

$15.00

GLS House White

$9.00

GLS Pinot GrigioTiefenbrunner

$12.00

GLS Prosecco Benvolio

$10.00

GLS Reisling Dr L

$10.00

GLS Sauv Blanc Emmolo

$12.00

GLS Moscato D' Asti Cerreto

$12.00

GLS Sparkling Albert Bichot "Rose"

$16.00

BTL Benvolio Prosecco

$40.00

BTL DR L Riesling

$40.00

BTL Emmolo Sauvignon Blanc

$48.00

BTL House White

$36.00

BTL La Crema Chardonnay

$60.00

BTL Moscato D' Asti Cerreto

$48.00

BTL Sparkling Albert Bichot "Rose"

$64.00

BTL Tiefenbrunner Pinot Grigio

$40.00

Cakebread Chardonnay

$79.00

Daou Chardonnay

$42.00

Delamotte Champagne

$90.00

J de Villebois Sauvignon Blanc

$45.00

Matanazas Creek Chardonnay

$39.00

Peter Yealands Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

Piper Heidsieck Champagne

$60.00

Pride Mountain Chardonnay

$72.00

Reynolds Family Chardonnay

$56.00

Taittinger Champagne

$78.00

GLS Altitud Malbec

$14.00

GLS Beringer Knights Valley Cab Sauv

$18.00

GLS Bonanza Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

GLS House Cab Sauv

$9.00

GLS Meoimi Pinot Noir

$12.00

GLS Prisoner "Unshackled" Red Blend

$15.00

High Heaven Merlot

$12.00

Adaptation Cab Sauv

$115.00

Belle Gloss Eulenloch Pinot Noir

$55.00

Beringer Paso

$48.00

Beven Cellars Ontogeny Red Blend

$148.00

Bodyguard

$55.00

Brewer Clifton Pinot Noir

$58.00

BTL Altitud Malbec

$56.00

BTL Beringer Knights Valley Cab Sauv

$72.00

BTL Bonanza Cabernet Sauvignon

$48.00

BTL High Heaven Merlot

$48.00

BTL House Red

$36.00

BTL Meoimi Pinot Noir

$48.00

BTL Unshackled Red Blend

$60.00

BV Cab Sauv

$54.00

Caymus "The Walking Fool"

$52.00

Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon

$115.00

Colombini Rosso di Montalcino

$40.00

Daou Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve

$65.00

Double Diamond Cabernet Sauvignon

$140.00

Duckhorn Cabernet Sauvignon

$79.00

Dumol Wester Reach Pinot Noir

$125.00

Educated Guess Cabernet Sauvignon

$45.00

Forman Cabernet Sauvignon

$185.00

Frank Family Cabernet Sauvignon

$92.00

Freemark Abbey Cabernet Sauvignon

$78.00

Guidalberto

$72.00

Hess "Iron Corral" Cab Sauv

$112.00

Jackson Estate Pinot Noir

$38.00

Joseph Phelps Cabernet Sauvignon

$136.00

Ken Wright Pinot Noir

$36.00

Kosta Browne Pinot Noir

$105.00

Le Cadrans Red Blend

$49.00

Meeker Merlot

$60.00

Metzger Pinot Noir

$98.00

Mon Frere Pinot Noir

$32.00

Mount Veeder Cabernet

$58.00

Ornellaia "Le Serre Nuove"

$110.00

Paul Hobbs Cabernet Sauvignon

$149.00

Paul Hobbs Pinot Noir

$79.00

Prisoner Red Blend

$62.00

Quilt Cabernet Sauvignon

$54.00

Reynolds Family Cabernet Sauvignon

$80.00

Robert Mondavi Oakville Cabernet Sauvignon

$105.00

Round Pond "Kith & Kin" Cabernet Sauvignon

$54.00

Round Pond Estate Cabernet Sauvignon

$90.00

Shafer TD-9

$98.00

Simi Cabernet Sauvignon

$48.00

Spring Mountain Cabernet Sauvignon

$120.00

Stoke's Ghost Petite Sirah

$39.00

Trinchero Mario's Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon

$74.00

VDR Red Blend

$30.00

Wine of Substance Cab Sauv

$48.00

Turley "Juvenile" Zinfandel

$45.00

Pride Mountain Merlot

$125.00

Matanzas Creek Merlot

$45.00

Lange Twins Cab Franc

$34.00

Clos du Val Cab Sauv

$60.00

Ceretto Barolo

$98.00

Stags' Leap Cab Sauv

$75.00

Stags' Leap "The Investor"

$125.00

Roco "Gravel Road" Pinot Noir

$70.00

Siduri Pinot Noir

$60.00

Willa Kenzie Pinot Noir

$68.00

Corkage Fee

$15.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Diet Dr Pepper

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.25

Topo Chico

$4.00

Juice

$3.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$5.00

Coffee

$3.25

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Espresso

$4.00

Double Espresso

$7.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Fiji

$6.00

Water

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
