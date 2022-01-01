A map showing the location of Vermillion RestaurantView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
American

Vermillion Restaurant

1,250 Reviews

$$

115 PAREDES LINE RD

BROWNSVILLE, TX 78521

Starters & Snacks

Ceviche

$11.99+

Ceviche Wraps

$12.79

Chicken Strips

$9.99

Chips and Salsa

$4.29+

Double Dip Wings

$12.99

Fried Pickles

$9.99+

Guacamole

$5.99+

Jumbo Wings

$10.99+

Onion Rings

$7.29+

Shrimp Cocktail

$11.99+

So Fried Chick Wings

$11.99+

Spicy Chicken Strips

$10.79

Zucchini Melt

$5.29+

FF

$4.79

1/2 FF

$3.79

Half & Half

$7.49

FIRST !!!!!!

Ceviche

$11.99+

Spicy Shrimp

$10.29

Carrots & Celery

$2.49

Nachos

1/2 Nachos

$8.99

Nachos

$12.79

1/2 ND

$9.99

ND

$12.99

1/2 NSD

$11.29

NSD

$13.99

1/2 FND

$12.79

FND

$15.99

1/2 CHK ND

$12.29

CHK ND

$15.99

1/2 Irish Nachos

$9.99

Irish Nacho

$11.99

1/2 Chk/Faj Nachos

$13.29

Chk/Faj Full Nachos

$16.79

1/2 Rib Eye Nachos

$14.29

Rib Eye Nachos

$16.99

Mexican Specialties

Fajita Mont

$13.99

Enchi

$14.59+

Entom

$12.29

Fajita Surf and Turf

$15.99

Fajita Plate

$14.29

Pancho Villa

$13.99+

Tampi

$15.99

Sw Ck Plate

$8.99

Fajita Ranchero

$14.79

Chicken Ranchero

$13.99

One Enchiladas

$5.99

Two Enchiladas

$6.99

Fajita Lite

$10.29

Pancho Villa Lite

$13.29+

EXTRA TACO

$2.59

SALSA

$0.30

Chicken Monte

$13.99

Tacos & Chalupas

Beef Chalupas

$11.79

Fajita Chalupa

$12.79

Beef Tacos

$10.79

Ceviche Tacos

$12.29

Chicken Chalupas

$11.79

Chicken Tacos

$10.99

Fajita Tacos

$12.79

Fish Tacos

$12.79

Shrimp Tacos

$12.79

One Beef Taco

$4.99

Two Beef Taco

$5.99

One Chicken Taco

$4.99

Two Chicken Taco

$5.99

One Fajita Taco

$4.99

Two Fajita Taco

$5.99

One Fish Taco

$4.99

Two Fish Taco

$5.99

One Shrimp Taco

$4.99

Two Shrimp Taco

$5.99

One Chicken Chalupa

$5.99

Two Chicken Chalupa

$6.99

One Beef Chalupa

$5.99

Two Beef Chalupa

$6.99

One Fajita Chalupa

$5.99

Two Fajita Chalupa

$6.99

New Ribeye Tacos

$14.29

Homestyle Meals

Chicken Fried Chicken PLATE

$12.99

Chicken Fried Steak

$12.79

Hamburger Steak

$11.99

Rib Eye Steak 10oz

$17.99

Roast Beef Platter

$11.29

Charbroiled Chicken Breast

$10.79

Harvest of the Sea

Broiled Fish

$14.79

Broiled Shrimp

$14.79

Ceviche

$11.99+

Fish Veracruz

$15.79

Fried Fish

$14.79

Fried Shrimp

$14.79

Seafood Combination Platter

$14.79

Shrimp Cocktail

$11.99+

Shrimp Veracruz

$16.79

Lite Fish Plate (Deep Copy)

$10.99

Lite Shrimp Plate (Deep Copy)

$10.99

Salalds, Soup & Chili

All You Can Eat Soup & Salad

$11.79

Charbroiled Chicken Salad

$12.29

Chicken Fried Chicken Salad

$12.29

Dinner Salad

$6.29

Fiesta Salad

$13.29

Homemade Soup

$5.29+

Shrimp Salad

$12.99

Spicy Fried Chicken Salad

$12.29

Spicy Shrimp Salad

$12.99

Trio Meal

$11.29

Turkey Cranberry Swiss Salad

$12.29

Vermillion Homeade Chili

$4.79+

Fajita Salad

$12.79

Specialty Burgers

Avocado Bacon Burger

$13.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.49

Cheesy BBQ Burger

$12.79

Dilly of a Burger

$12.99

Hot Stuff Burger

$12.79

Mushroom Swissburger

$13.29

Old Fashioned Burger

$12.29

Cheeseburger

$12.99

Melts

Fajita Melt

$11.79

Roast Beef Melt

$11.79

Swiss Chicken Melt

$11.79

Sandwiches

Avocado Bacon Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

BBQ Beef Sandwich

$10.49

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Charbroiled Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Chicken Club Sandwich

$12.29

Fried Fish Sandwich

$12.29

Fried Shrimp Sandwich

$11.99

Patty Melt

$11.79

Roast Beef Sandwich

$12.29

Turkey Sandwich

$11.29

Veggie Sandwich

$9.79

Roast Beef Club Sandwich

$12.29

BLT

$7.79

Bacon Melt

$7.99

Lighter Side

Avocado Tacos

$9.29

Veggie Burger

$9.79

Turkey Sandwich

$10.99

Low Carb Choices

Charbroiled Chicken Breast LC

$10.29

Chicken Monte LC

$13.99

Chopped Steak LC

$9.99

Fajita Surf and Turf

$15.99

Fajita Plate LC

$14.29

Grilled Fish LC

$14.79

Spicy Shrimp LC

$12.99

Fajita Fr Surf LC

$15.99

Charbroiled Chicken Breast LC

$10.29

Fajita Mont LC

$13.99

Fish Veracruz LC

$15.79

Shrimp Veracruz LC

$16.79

Kid's Menu

Kids Beef Taco

$6.99

Kid Enchi

$6.99

Kids Chicken Taco

$6.99

Kid Fish Fillet

$8.99

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.99

Kids Fried Shrimp

$8.99

Quarter Order Nachos

$6.99

Quarter order Nachos Deluxe

$7.99

Desserts

BTS Cake

$7.79

Cupcakes by Cory

$5.99

Millionaire Pie

$7.99

Cookies

$5.50

B-Day Cupcake

$1.00

SIDE ORDERS

1/2 OR

$7.29

1/2 FF

$3.79

MP

$1.99

FF

$4.79

MEX RICE

$1.99

OR

$8.99

WH RICE

$1.99

CORN

$1.99

MIX VEG

$1.99

ALA CHARRA

$2.49

RF BEANS

$1.99

BAKED POTATO

$2.99

CORN TORT

$1.29

FLOUR TORT

$1.29

MONKEY SALSA

$0.95

MONKEY PICO

$0.95

MONKEY WING SAUCE

$1.29

RICE AND BEANS

$2.99

MONKEY WHITE GRAVY

$0.99

VERMILLION SAUCE

$4.00

MONKEY BROWN GRAVY

$0.99

MONKEY MUSHROOMS

$1.29

MONKEY GRD BEEF

$1.99

MONKEY BBQ SAUCE

$0.95

TO-GO CHARGE

TO-GO

$0.50

Ex Adds

1 sour cream

$0.69

2 sour cream

$1.29

1/2 Let & Tom

$1.20

4 Br Shrp

$5.00

4 Caj Shrp

$5.00

4 Fred Shrp

$5.00

Brown gray soufflé

$0.75

Ex Chile

$1.29

1/2 top Guac

$4.99

Full top guac

$5.99

Ex chips

$1.29

Chop onion

$0.20

Chop tom

$0.30

CKTL sauce

$0.30

Corn Tort

$1.29

Cup limes

$0.79

FULL Let&Tom

$2.40

Flour tort

$1.29

Grill onions

$0.20

Grated cheese

$0.99

Jal

$0.30

Lettuce

$0.20

Pico de Gallo

$0.39

Roll

$0.49

Serano

$0.30

Swiss

$0.99

Slice avoc

$1.99

Slice cheese

$0.99

Slice onion

$0.20

Soufflé guac

$1.49

SOUFFLE Wing Sauce

$0.79

Tarter

$0.30

X Shrimp

$1.69

X Patty

$5.00

Corn Tort

$1.29

Flour Tort

$1.29

X cheese

$0.99

X FISH

$2.99

X TACO

$2.59

X MASH POT

$1.99

X FAJ

$5.00

X CHK

$4.00

BACON BITS

$0.59

White gray soufflé

$0.75

Bacon

$1.99

BBQ Soufflé

$0.79

Mushroom Souffle

$0.79

X Dressing

$0.39

Salsa Souffle

$0.30

Botanas

Mexican Botana for 10

$99.95

Club Sandwich Botana

$95.95

Seafood Botana

$119.99

Vermillion Jumbo Wings Botana - 10 piece

$15.49

Vermillion Jumbo Wings Botana - 20 piece

$28.99

Vermillion Jumbo Wings Botana - 30 piece

$39.99

Vermillion Jumbo Wings Botana - 50 piece

$59.99

Seafood Cocktail Botana for 10

$119.99

Fajitas Family Pack for 4

$45.99

Enchilada Family Pack for 4

$34.99

Seafood Family Pack for 4

$49.99

Hamburger Steak Family Pack for 4

$30.95

Half Gallon Ceviche

$49.99

Full Gallon Ceviche

$99.99

N/A Beverages

Lg Coke

$3.29

Md Coke

$2.79

Lg Coke Zero

$3.29

Md Coke Zero

$2.79

Lg Diet Coke

$3.29

Md Diet Coke

$2.79

Lg Dr Pepper

$3.29

Md Dr Pepper

$2.79

Lg Minute Maid Lemonade

$3.29

Md Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.79

Lg Sprite

$3.29

Md Sprite

$2.79

Bottled Water

$2.29

Coffee

$2.99

Lg Sweet Tea

$3.29

Md Sweet Tea

$2.79

Lg Unsweet Tea

$3.29

Md Unsweet Tea

$2.79

Lg Raspberry Tea

$3.29

Md Raspberry Tea

$1.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Cocoa

$3.29

Water

MICHI MIX

$3.29

SET UP

$10.00

BEERS BOTTLES (Copy)

REG BEER

$3.99

PREMIUM BEER

$4.25

MICHI PREMIUM BEER

$4.75

MICHI REG BEER

$4.25

Garita

$4.99

BUCKETS (Copy)

REG BEER BUCKET

$21.00

PREMIUM BUCKET

$22.50

MIX BUCKET

$22.50

DRAFT PITCHERS (Copy)

REG PITCHER

$13.50

PREMIUM PITCHER

$14.50

DRAFT MUGS (Copy)

REG 16OZ DRAFT

$3.99

PREMIUM 16 OZ DRAFT

$4.25

MICHI REG 16OZ DRAFT

$4.25

MICHI PREMIUM 16OZ DRAFT

$4.50

WINES (Copy)

GLASS WINE

$5.25

1/2 LITER WINE

$12.25

LITTER WINE

$16.75

Wednesday Food Specials

Lite Pancho Villa Plate

$8.79

Pancho Villa

$9.99

Retail

V Shirt

$20.00

V Cap

$12.00

V Glass

$12.00

V Koozies

$5.00

Mask

$5.00

Freedom shirt

$30.00

To Go Charge

To Go Charge

$0.50
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

115 PAREDES LINE RD, BROWNSVILLE, TX 78521

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

