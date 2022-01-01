Mexican & Tex-Mex
American
Vermillion Restaurant
1,250 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
115 PAREDES LINE RD, BROWNSVILLE, TX 78521
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Calacas Tacos & Beer - Brownsville
4.9 • 297
3340 Pablo Kisel Blvd Brownsville, TX 78520
View restaurant
Calacas Tacos & Beer: Harlingen - 6710 W Expy 83 Suite a-111
No Reviews
6710 W Expy 83 Suite a-111 Harlingen, TX 78552
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in BROWNSVILLE
Calacas Tacos & Beer - Brownsville
4.9 • 297
3340 Pablo Kisel Blvd Brownsville, TX 78520
View restaurant
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0385 - Brownsville, TX
4.2 • 32
2451 Pablo Kisel Blvd Brownsville, TX 78526
View restaurant
More near BROWNSVILLE