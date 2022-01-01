Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
Bars & Lounges
American

Vermont Pub & Brewery

review star

No reviews yet

144 College St

Burlington, VT 05401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Fish & Chips
Burly Mac & Cheese
Corned Beef Rueben

Starters

Salsa & Chips (GF)

Salsa & Chips (GF)
$5.00

$5.00
Brew Fries

Brew Fries

$5.00Out of stock

Choose a dipping sauce!

Sweet Fries (GF)

Sweet Fries (GF)

$6.50

Served with a side of honey mustard.

Poutine

Poutine

$9.50Out of stock

Brew fries, Vermont Maplebrook cheese curds, beef gravy

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Served with your choice of dipping sauce!

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Served with a side of Blue Cheese Dressing

Buffalo Chicken Wings (GF)

Buffalo Chicken Wings (GF)

$13.00

Served with a side of blue cheese dressing and carrot sticks

Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.00

Served with spicy sweet 'n sour

Fried Pickle Chips

Fried Pickle Chips

$8.00Out of stock

Served with creamy horseradish sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.50Out of stock

Served with a side of marinara

Salads

Mixed Green Salad

Mixed Green Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red onions, carrots, cucumbers, served with your choice of dressing on the side and a dinner roll

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, hard boiled egg, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, served with your choice of dressing on the side and a dinner roll

Mixed Green & Goat Cheese Salad

Mixed Green & Goat Cheese Salad

$11.50

VT Creamery goat cheese, golden raisins, cranberries, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onion, served with your choice of dressing on the side and a dinner roll

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, parmesan, garlic croutons, served with a dinner roll. *Please specify if you'd like anchovies!

VPB Classics

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$18.00

House beer battered fish, brew fries, slaw, tartar

Burly Mac & Cheese

Burly Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Creamy Cabot cheddar cheese sauce made with our own Burly Irish Ale Add Bacon $2.00

Vermont Angus Burgers

Featuring 1/3lb La Platte River Farms local Angus Ground Beef. All Burgers are served with brew fries or a small mixed green salad. Substitute sweet potato fries 1.5 Substitute gluten free bun 2
Maple BBQ Burger

Maple BBQ Burger

$14.50

1/3lb La Platte River Farms local Angus Ground Beef with Cabot cheddar, 2 house made onion rings, VT maple BBQ, lettuce, tomato, red onion, served with brew fries or a small mixed green salad. Sub sweet potato fries $1.50. Sub gluten free bun $2.00.

French Onion Burger

French Onion Burger

$13.00

1/3lb La Platte River Farms local Angus Ground Beef with grilled onions, Swiss, and Au Jus, served with brew fries or a small mixed green salad. Substitute sweet potato fries $1.50. Substitute gluten free bun $2.00.

Spicy Jalapeno Burger

Spicy Jalapeno Burger

$14.50

1/3lb La Platte River Farms local Angus Ground Beef with Cabot cheddar, jalapeno, avocado spread, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and a side of chipotle aioli, served with brew fries or a small mixed green salad. Substitute sweet potato fries $1.50. Substitute gluten free bun $2.00.

VPB Burger

$11.50

1/3lb La Platte River Farms local Angus Ground Beef with lettuce, tomato, and red onion, served with brew fries or a small mixed green salad. Substitute sweet potato fries $1.50. Substitute gluten free bun $2.00.

Spinach & Goat Cheese Burger

Spinach & Goat Cheese Burger

$13.50

1/3lb La Platte River Farms local Angus Ground Beef with VT Creamery goat cheese, baby spinach, tomato, red onion and a side of creamy horseradish sauce, served with brew fries or a small mixed green salad. Substitute sweet potato fries $1.50. Substitute gluten free bun $2.00.

Other Burgers & Sandwiches

Spicy Black Bean Burger

Spicy Black Bean Burger

$13.50

Cabot cheddar, side hummus, baby spinach, tomato, and red onion, served with brew fries or a small mixed green salad. Substitute sweet potato fries $1.50. Substitute gluten free bun $2.00.

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$13.50

Swiss, side chipotle aioli, avocado spread, baby spinach, served with brew fries or a small mixed green salad. Substitute sweet potato fries $1.50. Substitute gluten free bun $2.00.

Grilled Portobello 'Burger'

Grilled Portobello 'Burger'

$11.00

Portobello Cap with Cabot cheddar, baby spinach, tomato, red onion, teriyaki sauce, served with brew fries or a small mixed green salad. Substitute sweet potato fries $1.50. Substitute gluten free bun $2.00.

VPB Rolli

VPB Rolli

$13.50

A wrap with black bean burger, jack cheese, spicy sweet & sour, lettuce, tomato, and red onion, served with brew fries or a small mixed green salad. Substitute sweet potato fries $1.50. Substitute gluten free bun $2.00.

Grilled Cabot Cheddar

Grilled Cabot Cheddar

$9.00

Choice: VT Bread Company White, Wheat or Rye, served with brew fries or a small mixed green salad. Substitute sweet potato fries $1.50. Substitute gluten free bun $2.00.

Grand Banks

Grand Banks

$12.50

House beer battered fish, side tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato, and red onion, served with brew fries or a small mixed green salad. Substitute sweet potato fries $1.50. Substitute gluten free bun $2.00.

Corned Beef Rueben

Corned Beef Rueben

$13.00

Swiss, kraut, Russian dressing on rye, served with brew fries or a small mixed green salad. Substitute sweet potato fries $1.50. Substitute gluten free bun $2.00.

Turkey Rachael

Turkey Rachael

$13.00

Swiss, slaw, Russian dressing on rye, served with brew fries or a small mixed green salad. Substitute sweet potato fries $1.50. Substitute gluten free bun $2.00.

Toasted BLT

Toasted BLT

$10.00

Choice: VT Bread Company White, Wheat or Rye, served with brew fries or a small mixed green salad. Substitute sweet potato fries $1.50. Substitute gluten free bun $2.00.

Grilled Chicken Albert

Grilled Chicken Albert

$12.50

Bacon, side blue cheese dressing, lettuce, tomato, and red onion, served with brew fries or a small mixed green salad. Substitute sweet potato fries $1.50. Substitute gluten free bun $2.00.

Grilled Chicken Rolli

Grilled Chicken Rolli

$13.00

Jack cheese, spicy sweet & sour, lettuce, tomato, red onion, in a wrap served with brew fries or a small mixed green salad. Substitute sweet potato fries $1.50. Substitute gluten free bun $2.00.

Buffalo Chicken Rolli

Buffalo Chicken Rolli

$13.50

Buffalo tenders, jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and red onion in a wrap with a side of blue cheese dressing, served with brew fries or a small mixed green salad. Substitute sweet potato fries $1.50. Substitute gluten free bun $2.00.

Philly Cheese Steak

Philly Cheese Steak

$12.50

Shaved steak, green peppers, onions and Cabot cheddar, served with brew fries or a small mixed green salad. Substitute sweet potato fries $1.50. Substitute gluten free bun $2.00.

Grilled Chicken Victoria

Grilled Chicken Victoria

$13.00

Cabot cheddar, house made apple chutney, lettuce, tomato, red onion, served with brew fries or a small mixed green salad. Substitute sweet potato fries $1.50. Substitute gluten free bun $2.00.

For the Kids

1/2 Size VPB Burger

$7.00

3 oz burger with lettuce, and served with fries or an apple.

Kraft Mac & Cheese

$7.00

served with fries or an apple.

Dessert

Chocolate Brownie

$5.00

VT Island Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

8 oz scoop

VPB Beer

VPB Growler

VPB Growler

$16.84

64 oz of house brewed VPB beer! Price includes tax and a $4.00 deposit. Please call before returning your growler.

Non-Alcoholic

Coke

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

House Made Gingerale

$2.49

House Made Lime Soda

$2.49

House Made Root Beer

$2.49

Iced Tea

$2.49

Lemonade/Iced Tea

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Milk

$2.49

Chocolate Milk

$2.49

OJ

$2.49

Cranberry

$2.49

Pineapple

$2.49

Grapefruit

$2.49

Apple Juice

$2.49

Red Bull

$4.50

Club Soda

$2.49

Bottled Water

$2.49

Cold Cider

$2.49

Coffee

$2.49

Hot Cider

$2.49

Athletic Brewing N/A Run Wild IPA

$5.00

Merch!

VPB Black T-Shirt

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am
VPB is Vermont's original craft brewpub and a premier local experience founded by the late, renowned craft-brewing pioneer and author Greg Noonan in 1988. We are the longest running craft brewery in Vermont, serving a full menu and brewing over 80 styles of beer each year thanks to our small 14 barrel brewhouse.

144 College St, Burlington, VT 05401

Vermont Pub & Brewery image
Vermont Pub & Brewery image
Vermont Pub & Brewery image
Vermont Pub & Brewery image

