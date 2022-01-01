Brewpubs & Breweries
American
Vermont Pub & Brewery
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
VPB is Vermont's original craft brewpub and a premier local experience founded by the late, renowned craft-brewing pioneer and author Greg Noonan in 1988. We are the longest running craft brewery in Vermont, serving a full menu and brewing over 80 styles of beer each year thanks to our small 14 barrel brewhouse.
144 College St, Burlington, VT 05401
