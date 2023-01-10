Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Southern

Verna Mae's ~ Seafood, Po-Boys, & More

No reviews yet

16010 West Road

Houston, TX 77095

Popular Items

Shrimp
Beignets Bites
Fried Okra

Starters

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$9.99Out of stock

Creamy spinach and artichoke dip served with sliced garlic toast or fried wonton chips.

Boudin Balls

Boudin Balls

$9.99

6 Baked Cajun Style Boudin Balls

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Crispy on the outside, gooey on the inside.

Italian Stuffed Peppers

$9.99

4 Baked Jalapeno Pepper Halves Stuffed with Italian Sausage & Cheeses.

Fried Gator

$10.99Out of stock

Crispy fried gator filets.

Debris Fries

$9.99

DEBRIS FRIES / 7.99 A large order of fries, topped with our homemade roast beef debris

Sampler Platter

$18.99

Choice of 4; (1) 3oz Crab Cake, (3) Boudin Balls, (3) Mozzarella sticks, (3) Gator fillets, (2) Stuffed Jalapeño Peppers, or Spinach & Artichoke Dip.

Oyster Pirogue

$12.99Out of stock

Mardi Gras Fondue

$12.99Out of stock

Sauteed Shrimp

$11.99Out of stock

Pran's Artichoke Dip

$10.99Out of stock

Debris Pirogue

$12.99

Fried Pickles

$7.99Out of stock

Fried Green Beans

$9.99

Cajun Fried Cauliflower

$7.99

Mix Pirogues

$12.99Out of stock

2 Crawfish Pies

$12.99Out of stock

Grilled Squash

$7.99Out of stock

Crab Cake App

$12.99Out of stock

Baskets

Shrimp Basket

$15.99Out of stock

Cooked to order! Our light, crispy batter recipe will not disappoint! Grilled or Blackened options also available! All baskets served with fries, hushpuppies & toasted garlic French bread.! Substitute potato salad, coleslaw, or onions rings

Cat Fish Basket

Cat Fish Basket

$15.99Out of stock

Cooked to order! Our light, crispy batter recipe will not disappoint! Grilled or Blackened options also available! All baskets served with fries, hushpuppies & toasted garlic French bread.! Substitute potato salad, coleslaw, or onions rings

Crawfish tails Basket

$16.99Out of stock

Generous helping of golden fried crawfish tails

Oyster Basket

$17.99Out of stock

Cooked to order! Our light, crispy batter recipe will not disappoint! Grilled or Blackened options also available! All baskets served with fries, hushpuppies & toasted garlic French bread.! Substitute potato salad, coleslaw, or onions rings

Soft Shell Basket

$17.99Out of stock

Cooked to order! Our light, crispy batter recipe will not disappoint! Grilled or Blackened options also available! All baskets served with fries, hushpuppies & toasted garlic French bread.! Substitute potato salad, coleslaw, or onions rings

Gator Basket

$16.99Out of stock

Cooked to order! Our light, crispy batter recipe will not disappoint! Grilled or Blackened options also available! All baskets served with fries, hushpuppies & toasted garlic French bread.! Substitute potato salad, coleslaw, or onions rings

Chicken Strip Basket

$9.99Out of stock

Cooked to order! Our light, crispy batter recipe will not disappoint! Grilled or Blackened options also available! Served with fries, & toasted garlic French bread.! Substitute potato salad, coleslaw, or onions rings($1). Choice of Ranch, Blue Cheese, Gravy or Honey Mustard.

1/2 & 1/2 Basket

$15.99Out of stock

Choose any two basket items

Seafood Platter

Seafood Platter

$39.99Out of stock

A family sized portion of all your favorite Seafood & Sides!! Includes 6 Fried Oysters, 6 Shrimp (Blackened, fried or grilled), 2 Cat Fish filet (Blackened, fried or grilled) 1 fried Soft-Shell Crab, & Served with fries, onion rings, hush puppies & choice of potato salad, coleslaw or side salad. No substitutions please.

Family Platter

$45.99Out of stock

1/2 Platter

$19.99Out of stock

Po Boys

Shrimp

$17.99+

Dressed(Lettuce, tomato, mayo) Unless indicated.

Catfish

$17.99+

Dressed(Lettuce, tomato, mayo) Unless indicated.

Fried Crawfish Tails

$21.99+

Dressed(Lettuce, tomato, mayo) Unless indicated.

Fried Soft-Shell

$21.99+

Dressed(Lettuce, tomato, mayo) Unless indicated.

Fried Oyster

$11.99+Out of stock

Dressed(Lettuce, tomato, mayo) Unless indicated.

Roast Beef

Roast Beef

$11.99+

Roast beef smothered in homemade brown gravy! “It ain’t a real Roast Beef Po-Boy if you don’t have to lick the gravy off your elbows” – Verna Mae! Dressed(Lettuce, tomato, mayo) Unless indicated.

Muffaletta

$11.99+

A New Orleans original with a twist! This Sicilian sandwich is covered in layers of marinated olive salad, salami, ham, provolone and mozzarella. Usually served on a round roll, we’ve changed it up a bit and created a Muffaletta Po-Boy!

Hot Sausage

$21.99+Out of stock

Delicious grilled Patton’s hot sausage patties!! Dressed(Lettuce, tomato, mayo) Unless indicated.

Fried Bologna

$6.99+

Dressed(Lettuce, tomato, mayo) Unless indicated.

Hamburger

$17.99+

Dressed(Lettuce, tomato, mayo) Unless indicated.

Chicken Strips

$17.99+

Dressed(Lettuce, tomato, mayo) Unless indicated.

Grilled Hot Dog

$15.99+

Ham & Cheese

$15.99+

Dressed(Lettuce, tomato, mayo) Unless indicated.

24 inch French Bread Loaf

$8.00

6" Half & Half

$10.99

12" Half & Half

$17.99

Sides

French Fries

$4.99+

Onion Ring

$5.99+

Potato Salad

$3.99+

Verna Mae’s own famous potato salad

Cole Slaw

$3.99+

Hushpuppies - 6

$5.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Bread Basket

$3.50+

Make it a meal

$4.00

Fried Okra

$5.99+

Dirty Rice

$4.99+Out of stock

Roasted Cauliflower

$3.99+Out of stock

Corn on the Cob (1 chub)

$1.00

White Rice

$3.99+

8oz Butter

$6.00

12oz Butter

$8.00

Desserts

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$5.99Out of stock
Beignets Bites

Beignets Bites

$5.99

Cannolis

$3.50Out of stock

Chocolate Cake Slice

$4.99Out of stock

Pain Perdu

$4.99Out of stock

Red Velvet Cake

$4.99Out of stock

Limoncello Mascarpone

$4.99Out of stock

1\2 Dz Cup Cakes

Out of stock

Dz Cup Cakes

$10.99Out of stock

Drunk Cakes

$5.00Out of stock

Gumbo

Seafood Gumbo Bowl

$8.99Out of stock

Seafood Gumbo Cup

$5.99Out of stock

Chicken & Saus Gumbo Bowl

$6.99Out of stock

Chicken & Saus Gumbo Cup

$4.99Out of stock

Mix Gumbo Bowl

$9.99Out of stock

Mix Gumbo Cup

$6.99Out of stock

Seafood Quart

$25.99

Chicken & Sausage File Gumbo Quart

$23.99Out of stock

Seafood Gallon

$104.00Out of stock

Chick & Sausage Gallon

$96.00Out of stock

Salad

Shrimp Salad

$13.99Out of stock

Chicken Salad

$13.99Out of stock

Large Salad

$8.99Out of stock

Wings

8 pc Bone in Chicken Wing

8 pc Bone in Chicken Wing

$13.99

10 pc Bone in Chicken wings

$16.99

15 pc Bone in Chicken wings

$25.99

25 pc Bone in Chicken wings

$45.00

Tacos

2 Tacos

2 Tacos

$5.99Out of stock

à la carte

Fish

$10.99+

Soft Shell

$8.50+

Oysters

$6.50+Out of stock

Tail off Shrimp

$5.99+Out of stock

Chicken Strip

$2.99+Out of stock

Soft Shell Crab

$8.50

Half Order Crawfish Tails

$6.50Out of stock

Waffle

$3.50Out of stock

Full Order Crawfish Tails

$12.99Out of stock

12oz Rom

$10.00

8oz Rom

$6.00

Kids Menu

Kids Shrimp

$7.99Out of stock

Kids Catfish

$7.99Out of stock

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.99Out of stock

Kids Pizzadilla

$5.99

Kids Hot Dog

$5.99

Kids Hamburger

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Half & Half

$7.99Out of stock

Fountain Drinks

20 0z Soft Drinks

$2.00

12 oz Soft Drink

$1.50

Coffee

$1.50

12oz Rootbeer

$3.00

20 Oz Rootbeer

$5.00

Half Gallon

$5.99Out of stock

Hot Tea

$2.00

Abita Rootbeer Glass Bottle

$4.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are family owned and operated. Named in honor of our family Matriarch, Verna Mae. We offer Louisiana style comfort food...just like Mama used to make!

Website

Location

16010 West Road, Houston, TX 77095

Directions

Verna Mae's - Po-Boys, Seafood & More image
Verna Mae's - Po-Boys, Seafood & More image
Verna Mae's - Po-Boys, Seafood & More image
Verna Mae's - Po-Boys, Seafood & More image

