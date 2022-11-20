Vernetti
2,478 Reviews
$$
Vernetti in Larchmont Village is a local Italian restaurant serving the community delicious homemade dishes made from fresh, locally sourced ingredients.
225 North Larchmont Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90004
