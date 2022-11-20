Vernetti imageView gallery

Vernetti

2,478 Reviews

$$

225 North Larchmont Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90004

SPAGHETTI CON POLPETTE
BABY ARUGULA
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

ANTIPASTI

GIARDINIERA

$9.00

Housemade pickled vegetables.

ROASTED BEET CROSTINI

$9.00

House ricotta, basil, toasted pistachios.

DEVILED EGG CROSTINI

$9.00

With white anchovy.

CANNELLINI BEAN CROSTINI

$10.00

Calabrese salami, porchetta, crisp shallots, garlic, fennel, lemon zest.

WARM SPICED OLIVES

$10.00

Preserved meyer lemon, capers, calabrian chili, sicilian oregano.

CIABATTA

$4.00

Served with small batch organic olive oil.

FRESH BURRATA

FRESH BURRATA

$25.00

Heirloom tomatoes, basil, olive oil, reduced balsamic.

SALUMI PLATTER

SALUMI PLATTER

$28.00

prosciutto, coppa, calabrian salami, lonzino (air cured pork)

BABY ARUGULA

$16.00

Shaved parmigiano, pine nuts, lemon, olive oil.

LITTLE GEM CAESAR

$21.00

Anchovy, garlic and caper dressing, shaved parmigiano, crostino.

GNOCCHI DI SPINACI

$19.00

Fresh spinach, house ricotta, butter, sage.

MEATBALLS AL FORNO

$10.00

Oven roasted, pomodoro.

GRILLED JUMBO SHRIMP

$10.00

HOUSEMADE SOUP

$9.00

PASTAS

Dinapoli tomotoes, basil, garlic, olive oil.

RIGATONI AL POMODORO

$22.00

Dinapoli tomatoes, basil, garlic, olive oil.

TORTELLONI QUATTRO FORMAGGI

$24.00

Burrata, pecorino, house ricotta, fontina, white wine, chives

SPAGHETTI CON LIMONE GRIGLIATO

$25.00

Preserved, grilled meyer lemon, celery leaves, calabrian chili, parsely.

BUCATINI PESTO ALLA GENOVESE

$24.00

Basil, pine nuts, garlic, parmigiano.

BUCATINI PESTO WITH GRILLED SHIMP

BUCATINI PESTO WITH GRILLED SHIMP

$34.00

Grilled jumbo shrimp, basil, pine nuts, garlic, parmigiano.

PAPPARDELLE CON FUNGHI

$26.00

Sauteed wild mushrooms, cream, parmigiano.

SPAGHETTI CON POLPETTE

$25.00

Dinapoli tomatoes, meatballs al forno.

RIGATONI CON SALSICCIA

$29.00

Italian sausage, sautéed rapini, sweet peppers, calabrian chili.

CACIO E PEPE

$26.00

Spaghetti, cacio de roma, parmigiano, cracked pepper.

LINGUINE ALLE VONGOLE

LINGUINE ALLE VONGOLE

$29.00

Manila clams, white wine, garlic, crushed red pepper.

TAGLIATELLE MARE E MONTI

$39.00

Shrimp, scallops, porcini mushrooms, pomodoro, white wine.

PLAIN PASTA WITH BUTTER

$15.00

ENTREES & VEGGIES

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$33.00

Pounded, breaded chicken breast, pomodoro, mozzarella, parmigiano, sauteed broccolini.

SEARED SCOTTISH SALMON

$40.00

roasted root vegetables, heirloom tomatoes, baby arugula, basil oil.

PAN SEARED HALF CHICKEN

$36.00

farro, oven roasted root vegetables, parsley salsa verde.

OSSO BUCO

$42.00

Braised beef shin, carrot, celery and onion soffritto, white wine, creamy polenta.

PAN ROASTED BRANZINO

$46.00

Grilled asparagus, sage, lemon, butter.

GRILLED OCTOPUS

$31.00

Creamy white beans, fennel, and cabbage slaw.

NEIMAN RANCH PORK CHOP

$46.00

Caramelized apple, pine nuts, reduced aged balsamic.

DRY AGED NEW YORK STRIP

$58.00

House french fries, chianti reduction, grilled broccolini, cherry tomato.

GRILLED SWORDFISH

$41.00Out of stock

Risotto arrabbiata, heirloom tomatoes, balsamic reduction.

SEASONAL GRILLED VEGETABLES

$14.00

Parsley, olive oil.

SAUTEED BROCCOLINI

$9.00

Garlic, calabrian chili.

CRISPY SMASHED NEW POTATOES

$9.00

CREAMY POLENTA

$9.00

Parmigiano

SLOW COOKED CANNELLINI BEANS

$9.00

Sage, guanciale.

SEARED YAM AND SAGE POLENTA CAKE

$11.00

DESSERTS

CHOCOLATE BUDINO

CHOCOLATE BUDINO

$7.00

Rich, dark chocolate pudding, with vanilla whipped cream.

PANNA COTTA

PANNA COTTA

$7.00

Sweet vanilla cooked cream with fresh strawberry compote.

TIRAMISU

$8.00

Espresso, mascarpone, cocoa.

CANNOLI

$8.00

House ricotta and mascarpone cream, candied citrus peel.

Restaurant info

Vernetti in Larchmont Village is a local Italian restaurant serving the community delicious homemade dishes made from fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

225 North Larchmont Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90004

