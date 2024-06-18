Hot, Iced, Cold Brew, Nitro and Specialty Coffee, Breakfast, lunch sandwiches & Pastries
Vernon Coffee Roasters
All hours
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Open Daily - The FRESHEST Hot, Iced, Cold Brew, Nitro and Specialty Coffee in CT. Breakfast, lunch sandwiches & Pastries are Available! ☕️🍩
520 Hartford Turnpike, Vernon, CT 06066