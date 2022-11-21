Restaurant header imageView gallery

Verona Coffee House

review star

No reviews yet

3105 S. Sare Rd., Ste 101

Bloomington, IN 47401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Bacon, egg and cheese Sandwich
Cold Brew Coffee

Drip Coffee

Coffee

$2.50+

Medium Body blend that is flavorful and consistent

96 oz Coffee to go box

$20.00

Drip coffee

Cafe au lait

$3.00+

Coffee with hot milk added

French Press

12 oz French Press

$3.25

Espresso

Double Espresso

$2.50

Cappuccino

$3.25+

Espresso and 4 oz steamed milk

Cortado

$3.25

Double espresso and 2 oz steamed milk

Latte

$4.00+

double espresso and steamed milk

Americano

$3.00+

Double espresso and hot water

Mocha

$4.50+

Espresso, single origin dark chocolate and steamed milk

Espresso Macchiato

$3.00

Espresso and dollop of milk foam

Caramel Macchiato

$4.50+

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.50+

Flat White

$3.50+

Espresso and steamed milk

Zebra Mocha

$4.00+

1/2 Dark Chocolate and 1/2 White Chocolate Sauce

Cinnamon Dolce Latte

$4.00+

Grasshopper Latte

$4.50+Out of stock

Peppermint Mocha

$4.50+

Chocolate Cover Strawberry Latte

$4.50+Out of stock

White Chocolate Raspberry Latte

$4.50+Out of stock

Casper Latte

$4.50+

Espresso, white chocolate sauce, milk, pumpkin cold foam and cinnamon

Salted Caramel Mocha

$4.50+

Espresso, dark chocolate, salted caramel syrup, and your choice of milk topped with cold foam or whip cream.

Maple Oat Latte

$4.75+

Cold Brew Coffee

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.50+

Non Coffee Drinks

Lemonade

$3.00+

Black Tea Lemonade

$3.25+

Simply Orange Juice

$2.00

Simply Apple Juice

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$1.50

White Milk

$1.50

Black Tea Cold Brew

$3.25+

Caramel Apple Cider

$3.50+

Delicious apple cider steam with caramel syrup and topped with whipped cream.

Apple Cider Traveler

$20.00

Tea

Jade Cloud

$3.75

Rishi loose leaf Green Tea

Jasmine Green

$3.75

Rishi loose leaf Green Tea

Silver Needles

$3.75

Rishi loose leaf White Tea

White Tea Rose Melange

$3.75

Rishi loose leaf White Tea

Iron Goddness

$3.75Out of stock

Rishi loose leaf Oolong Tea

Ruby Oolong

$3.75

Rishi loose leaf Oolong Tea

Earl Gray

$3.75

Rishi loose leaf Black Tea

English Breakfast

$3.75

Rishi loose leaf Black Tea

Peppermint Roobios

$3.75

Rishi loose leaf Caffeine Free Botanical Tea

HIbiscus Berry

$3.75

Rishi loose leaf Caffeine Free Botanical Tea

London Fog

$5.00

Chai Latte

$4.25+

Caramel Apple Chai Latte

$4.50+

Masala Chai combined with fresh apple cider and caramel sauce.

Lavender Mint

$3.75

12 oz

Rishi Sparkling Bergamot Oolong

$3.99

Rishi Sparkling Black Lemon

$3.99

Rishi Sparkling Dandelion Ginger

$3.99

Rishi Sparkling Grapefruit Quince

$3.99

Rishi Sparkling Schisandra Berry

$3.99

Rishi Sparkling Elderberry Maqui

$3.99

Rishi Sparkling Tumeric Safferon

$3.99

Cinnamon Roll Chai Latte

$4.75+

Hibiscus Lemonade

$3.25+

Bags of Coffee

Colombian - Decaf

$12.49

Mexicana Altura

$12.49

Breakfast Blend

$13.49

Bramble Creek Espresso

$13.99

Sumatran Orang Ulta

$14.99

Hot Chocolate Drinks

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

8 oz Kids Hot Chocolate

$1.50

White Chocolate Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Candy Cane Hot Chocolate

$3.50Out of stock

Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Steamers

12 oz steamer

$3.00

16 oz steamer

$3.50

Breakfast

Bacon, egg and cheese Sandwich

$4.50

Made to order

Sausage,egg and cheese Sandwich

$4.50

Made to order

Maple Pancake Sausage Sandwich

$3.50

Made to order

Spinach and Ricotta Croissant Wrap

$4.50Out of stock

Cheesy Jalapeno Bacon Egg Sandwich

$6.00

Bacon, egg and cheese croissant wrap

$4.50Out of stock

Avocado and Egg Bagel Sandwich

$6.00

Bagel Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Croissant Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$4.00

Ham Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$4.50

3 slices of Bacon

$1.50

Biscuit and Gravy

$4.50+

Quiche

$6.50

Lunch options

Chicken Salad

$7.00

Chicken salad on a croissant

Hot Ham and Cheese Croissant Sandwich

$7.00

Ham and cheese on a toasted croissant

1/2 Soup and 1/2 sandwich combo

$10.00

Roasted Red Pepper and Gouda Soup

$4.00+

Loaded Baked Potato Soup

$4.00+

10 oz serving

Chicken Noddle Soup

$4.00+

Butternut Squash

$4.00+Out of stock

Beef Stuffed Green Pepper

$4.00+Out of stock
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy a cup of coffee, in house made pastries, ice cream and speciality teas and lemonades.

Location

3105 S. Sare Rd., Ste 101, Bloomington, IN 47401

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Cloverleaf Restaurant South
orange star4.9 • 186
325 E Winslow Rd Bloomington, IN 47401
View restaurantnext
DeAngelo's Italian Creole Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 637
2620 E 3rd St Bloomington, IN 47401
View restaurantnext
Bear's Place Ale House & Eatery
orange starNo Reviews
1316 E 3rd Street Bloomington, IN 47401
View restaurantnext
Bedrak Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
409 South Walnut Street Bloomington, IN 47401
View restaurantnext
Bucceto's Pizza & Pasta - Bloomington East
orange starNo Reviews
115 South SR 46 Bypass Suite B Bloomington, IN 47408
View restaurantnext
Cardinal Spirits
orange star4.7 • 394
922 S. Morton Street Bloomington, IN 47403
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bloomington

Janko's Little Zagreb
orange star4.6 • 3,893
223 W 6th St Bloomington, IN 47404
View restaurantnext
Runcible Spoon Cafe & Restaurant - 412 E 6th St
orange star4.4 • 1,335
412 E 6th St Bloomington, IN 47408
View restaurantnext
Da Vinci
orange star4.6 • 967
250 S Washington St Bloomington, IN 47404
View restaurantnext
Scenic View Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 965
4600 Indiana Highway 446 Bloomington, IN 47401
View restaurantnext
C3 Bar - 1505 S Piazza Dr
orange star4.6 • 879
1505 S Piazza Dr Bloomington, IN 47401
View restaurantnext
Cafe Pizzaria
orange star4.5 • 655
405 E Kirkwood Ave Bloomington, IN 47408
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bloomington
Greenwood
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Plainfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Avon
review star
No reviews yet
Salem
review star
No reviews yet
Indianapolis
review star
Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Sullivan
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Brownsburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Terre Haute
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston