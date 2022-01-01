Verona Diner
676 Bloomfield Ave
Verona, NJ 07044
mornings!
California Breakfast B.L.T
Bacon, fried egg, avocado and fresh mozzarella cheese on pressed challah bread served with potato chips
Hot Off The Press
Sausage, fried egg, home fries & mozzarella cheese on a pressed hard roll
Breakfast Burger
Burger patty & one sunny side up egg served on an English muffin with cheddar cheese and home fries
French Croissant
Freshly baked croissant stuffed with Nutella, banana, strawberries & whipped cream on the side
Breakfast Croissant
Freshly baked croissant stuffed with scrambled eggs, ham & cheddar cheese served with a cup of fruit
Breakfast Wrap
Scramble eggs, avocado, lettuce, tomato & American cheese. Served with home fries
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs, sausage, onions, jalapeño peppers & cheddar cheese rolled in a flour tortilla served with home fries & salsa
egg whites!
bennys & toast!
omelets!
The Green Goat
Fresh kale, goat cheese & mushrooms. Served with home fries & toast
Western
Ham, peppers & onions. Served with home fried & toast.
Chicken Fajitas
Blackened marinated chicken breast, oven-roasted peppers, onions, cheese, topped with fresh mild salsa & sour cream. Served with home fries & toast.
Florentine
Fresh Spinach & feta cheese. Served with home fries & toast
Greek
Feta cheese, tomatoes & oregano. Served with home fries & toast.
Mexican
Jalapeño peppers, onions & cheddar cheese served with tortilla chips & salsa
Navajo
Avocado, tomatoes, onions & jack cheese, served with tortilla chips & salsa
Farmer's Omelet
Tomato, mushrooms, onions & peppers. Served with home fries & toast.
Cheese Omelet
Served with home fries & toast.
Omelet
Served with home fries & toast.
eggs!
Breakfast Sandwiches
Taylor Ham, Egg & Cheese
Taylor Ham & Egg Sandwich
Taylor Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Bacon & Cheese Sandwich
Bacon & Egg Sandwich
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Sausage & Egg Sandwich
Sausage & Cheese Sandwich
Egg Sandwich
Egg & Cheese Sandwich
healthy start!
Greek Yogurt
Candied pecans, strawberries, blueberries, honey & raspberry sauce
Cranchberry Yogurt
Cranberry almond granola, honey, blueberries & strawberries
Fruit Bowl
Blueberries, strawberries, bananas & seasonal fruit.
Fruit Cup
Blueberries, strawberries, bananas & seasonal fruit.
Oat Meal
Oat Meal w/ Fruit
Served with a cup of blueberries, strawberries & bananas.
C-real
waffles!
french toast!
Cozy
Apples, walnuts, raisins & cinnamon served with almond butter.
Nutella & Bacon
A delicious sweet & salty combination
Crispy PB & Chocolate
Rolled in corn flakes, stuffed with peanut butter and topped with chocolate syrup
Deluxe FT
Served with two pieces of bacon, one sausage, Taylor ham and two eggs
Frech Toast
pancakes!
Fruitty & Nutty
Pancakes stuffed with apples, cinnamon, walnuts & raisins
Pancake Sandwich
Pancakes layered with sausage omelette, topped with cheddar cheese
Deluxe Pancakes
Served with two pieces of bacon, one sausage, Taylor ham & two eggs of your choice
Chocolate Chips Pancakes
Buttermilk Pancakes
Short Stack Pancakes
Silver Dollar Pancakes
sides!
Ham
Bacon
Sausage
Taylor Ham
Canadian Bacon
Turkey Sausage Patties
Pork Sausage Patties
Corned Beef Hash
Home Fries
Avocado
French Fries
Disco Fries
Waffle Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Mashed Potatoes
Steamed Veggies
Onion Rings
Toast
kid's menu!
Mickey Mouse Pancake
Served with strawberries & blueberries.
Chicken Fingers Kids
Served with French fries.
Grilled Cheese Kids
Served with French fries.
Kid's Pancake
Served with one scramble egg & bacon.
Kid's French Toast
Spaghetti
Served with marinara sauce.
Mini Sampler
Two chicken fingers & two mozzarella sticks.
appetizers!
sandwiches!
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Crispy chicken tender, melted mozzarella cheese, and homemade marinara on a pressed chiabatta. Served with French fries.
Tuna Melt
Homemade tuna salad on grilled rye with sliced tomatoes. Topped with American cheese. Served with French fries.
Avocado Smashed
Smashed avocado, chickpeas, crumbled feta, arugula & lemon zest on a pressed chiabatta. Served with sweet potato fries.
Pastrami Reuben
Thinly sliced pastrami, sauerkraut, Russian dressing, and Swiss cheese on grilled rye. Served with French fries.
Corned Beef Reuben
Thinly sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, Russian dressing, and Swiss cheese on grilled rye. Served with French fries.
Gyro
Beef gyro, tzatziki, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions on a grilled pita. Served with French fries.
panini!
California Chicken Panini
Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, mozzarella cheese & chipotle dressing. Served with waffle fries.
Cheesesteak Panini
Thinly sliced steak, sauteed onions & American cheese. Served with waffle fries.
Dada
Turkey, avocado & goat cheese. Served with waffle fries.
Smoke House
Grilled chicken with BBQ sauce, bacon & cheddar cheese. Served with waffle fries.
Chicken Pesto
Basil pesto, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, porcini glaze on a pressed ciabatta. Served with waffle fries.
deli sandwiches!
wraps!
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Chicken tenders tossed in a spicy buffalo sauce, mixed greens, bacon, diced tomatoes , cheddar cheese, & buttermilk dressing. Served with French fries.
Avocado Tuna Salad
Tuna salad, lettuce & avocado. Served with sweet potato fries.
Caesar's Wrap
Grilled chicken, lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing. Served with French fries.
Turkey B.L.T. Wrap
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, & ranch sauce. Served with French fries.
quesadillas!
Cheese Quesadillas
Served with French fries, sour cream & salsa.
Farmer's Quesadillas
Roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, mushrooms, corn, and cheddar cheese. Served with French fries, sour cream & salsa.
Chicken Quesadillas
Served with French fries, sour cream & salsa.
Philly Steak Quesadillas
Served with French fries, sour cream and salsa.
burgers!
Hamburger
Cheeseburger
Texas
BBQ Sauce, melted Jack cheese, bacon. Served with French fries.
Bourbon Street
Jack Daniel's sauce, Jack cheese & caramelized onions. Served with French fries.
Top
Roasted mushrooms, onion rings, aged provolone, lettuce, tomato, & garlic Aioli. Served with French fries.
Jersey's
Fried egg, Taylor ham, American cheese, lettuce & tomato. Served with French fries.
Blackened
Smashes avocado, Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato & chipotle mayo. Served with French fries.
The Jack
Avocado, spinach, onion & Jack cheese. Served with French fries.
salads!
Chipotle BBQ
BBQ grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, avocado, Jack cheese & chipotle dressing.
Cobb Salad
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, hard-boiled egg, bacon, avocado, cherry tomatoes, crumbled blue cheese & blue cheese dressing.
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, balsamic vinaigrette, and a char-grilled pita.
Meditteranean Quinoa
Grilled chicken, cucumbers, peppers, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, onions & lemon vinaigrette.
Asian
Grilled chicken, sesame seeds, mandarin oranges, wonton strips, almonds tossed in a sesame-ginger dressing.
Tuscan Kale
Grilled chicken, kale, olives, feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, lemon vinaigrette.
Caesar Salad
Bacon, shaved parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing.
Spinach Berry
Baby spinach, pecans, feta cheese, strawberries, blueberries & raspberry vinaigrette.
Beets & Goat Cheese
Beets, Arugula, Walnuts, Goat Cheese, Avocado, Cranberries tossed in creamy balsamic vinaigrette.
entrees!
Pan Seared Tilapia
Served over rice with sauteed cherry tomatoes, red onions, capers & roasted peppers in a light white wine sauce.
Pan Seared Salmon
Served over rice with sauteed cherry tomatoes, red onions, capers & roasted peppers in a light white wine sauce.
Chicken Teriyaki
Sauteed veggies & chicken in teriyaki, served over rice.
Salmon Teriyaki
Sauteed veggies & salmon in teriyaki, served over rice.
Penne Vodka
Penne pasta tossed in tomato, vodka & cream sauce.
Penne Vodka w/ Chicken
Sauteed chicken & penne pasta tossed in tomato, vodka & cream sauce.
Chopped Steak
Topped with sauteed onions & mushrooms. Served with potato & vegetable.
Skillet Balsamic Skirt Steak
Hot Open Turkey
Served with potato & vegetable
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded chicken breast, covered in tomato sauce and melted mozzarella, served over pasta.
Rib Eye Steak
Served with onion rings, potato & vegetable.
Baked Meatloaf
Chicken Francaise
Sauteed chicken with a lemon-butter and white wine sauce. Served over rice.
Filet of Sole Francaise
Sauteed chicken with a lemon-butter and white wine sauce. Served over rice.
Filet of Sole Piccata
Sauteed filet of sole with a lemon-butter, capers and white wine sauce. Served over rice.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!!
676 Bloomfield Ave, Verona, NJ 07044