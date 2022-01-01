Restaurant header imageView gallery

Verona Diner

72 Reviews

$$

676 Bloomfield Ave

Verona, NJ 07044

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

California Chicken Panini
Grilled Cheese
Farmer's Omelet

mornings!

California Breakfast B.L.T

$13.95

Bacon, fried egg, avocado and fresh mozzarella cheese on pressed challah bread served with potato chips

Hot Off The Press

$8.95

Sausage, fried egg, home fries & mozzarella cheese on a pressed hard roll

Breakfast Burger

$12.95

Burger patty & one sunny side up egg served on an English muffin with cheddar cheese and home fries

French Croissant

$9.95

Freshly baked croissant stuffed with Nutella, banana, strawberries & whipped cream on the side

Breakfast Croissant

$12.95

Freshly baked croissant stuffed with scrambled eggs, ham & cheddar cheese served with a cup of fruit

Breakfast Wrap

$11.95

Scramble eggs, avocado, lettuce, tomato & American cheese. Served with home fries

Breakfast Burrito

$12.95

Scrambled eggs, sausage, onions, jalapeño peppers & cheddar cheese rolled in a flour tortilla served with home fries & salsa

egg whites!

Turbo

$13.95

Grilled chicken, avocado & tomatoes. Served with field greens and multigrain toast.

Essence

$12.95

Oregano, feta cheese, olives & onions. Served with field greens & multigrain toast.

bennys & toast!

Two poached eggs, homestyle Canadian bacon & Hollandaise sauce.

Original Bennys

$12.95

Two poached eggs, homestyle Canadian bacon & Hollandaise sauce.

Hash Bennys

$13.95

Two poached eggs, corned beef hash & Hollandaise sauce.

Avocado Toast

$13.95

Scrambled eggs, 7-grain bread, smashed avocado, grilled cherry tomatoes, field green salad

omelets!

Served with home fries or chips & toast.

The Green Goat

$12.95

Fresh kale, goat cheese & mushrooms. Served with home fries & toast

Western

$10.95

Ham, peppers & onions. Served with home fried & toast.

Chicken Fajitas

$13.45

Blackened marinated chicken breast, oven-roasted peppers, onions, cheese, topped with fresh mild salsa & sour cream. Served with home fries & toast.

Florentine

$12.45

Fresh Spinach & feta cheese. Served with home fries & toast

Greek

$12.45

Feta cheese, tomatoes & oregano. Served with home fries & toast.

Mexican

$10.95

Jalapeño peppers, onions & cheddar cheese served with tortilla chips & salsa

Navajo

$12.95

Avocado, tomatoes, onions & jack cheese, served with tortilla chips & salsa

Farmer's Omelet

$11.95

Tomato, mushrooms, onions & peppers. Served with home fries & toast.

Cheese Omelet

$7.95

Served with home fries & toast.

Omelet

$6.95

Served with home fries & toast.

eggs!

Served with home fries & toast.

Eggs

$6.45

Served with home fries & toast.

Breakfast Sandwiches

Taylor Ham, Egg & Cheese

$5.95

Taylor Ham & Egg Sandwich

$4.95

Taylor Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$4.95

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$5.95

Bacon & Cheese Sandwich

$4.95

Bacon & Egg Sandwich

$4.95

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$5.94

Sausage & Egg Sandwich

$4.95

Sausage & Cheese Sandwich

$4.95

Egg Sandwich

$3.45

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$4.45

healthy start!

Greek Yogurt

$10.95

Candied pecans, strawberries, blueberries, honey & raspberry sauce

Cranchberry Yogurt

$10.95

Cranberry almond granola, honey, blueberries & strawberries

Fruit Bowl

$8.45

Blueberries, strawberries, bananas & seasonal fruit.

Fruit Cup

$5.45

Blueberries, strawberries, bananas & seasonal fruit.

Oat Meal

$5.45

Oat Meal w/ Fruit

$8.95

Served with a cup of blueberries, strawberries & bananas.

C-real

$5.95

waffles!

Red, White, Blue

$12.95

Belgian waffle topped with strawberries, blueberries & bananas.

Chicken & Cheddar

$14.95

Crispy chicken tenders over our Belgian waffle topped with pepper jelly & maple syrup sauce

Belgian Waffle

$7.95

french toast!

Cozy

$12.45

Apples, walnuts, raisins & cinnamon served with almond butter.

Nutella & Bacon

$12.95

A delicious sweet & salty combination

Crispy PB & Chocolate

$12.95

Rolled in corn flakes, stuffed with peanut butter and topped with chocolate syrup

Deluxe FT

$13.95

Served with two pieces of bacon, one sausage, Taylor ham and two eggs

Frech Toast

$7.95

pancakes!

Fruitty & Nutty

$12.95

Pancakes stuffed with apples, cinnamon, walnuts & raisins

Pancake Sandwich

$13.95

Pancakes layered with sausage omelette, topped with cheddar cheese

Deluxe Pancakes

$13.95

Served with two pieces of bacon, one sausage, Taylor ham & two eggs of your choice

Chocolate Chips Pancakes

$9.95

Buttermilk Pancakes

$7.95

Short Stack Pancakes

$6.95

Silver Dollar Pancakes

$7.95

sides!

Ham

$4.95

Bacon

$4.95

Sausage

$4.95

Taylor Ham

$4.95

Canadian Bacon

$5.95

Turkey Sausage Patties

$5.45

Pork Sausage Patties

$4.25

Corned Beef Hash

$6.95

Home Fries

$4.25

Avocado

$4.45

French Fries

$5.25

Disco Fries

$6.75

Waffle Fries

$6.75

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.45

Mashed Potatoes

$4.95

Steamed Veggies

$5.45

Onion Rings

$6.75

Toast

$1.95

kid's menu!

Mickey Mouse Pancake

$4.95

Served with strawberries & blueberries.

Chicken Fingers Kids

$8.25

Served with French fries.

Grilled Cheese Kids

$7.95

Served with French fries.

Kid's Pancake

$7.95

Served with one scramble egg & bacon.

Kid's French Toast

$7.95

Spaghetti

$7.95

Served with marinara sauce.

Mini Sampler

$7.95

Two chicken fingers & two mozzarella sticks.

appetizers!

Sampler Appetizer

$13.95

Chicken fingers, chicken wings & mozzarella sticks

Buffalo Wings

$13.95

Served with celery sticks & blue cheese

Mozarella Sticks

$10.95

Served with marinara sauce.

Chicken Fingers Appetizer

$12.95

Served with French fries, onion rings & honey mustard.

sandwiches!

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$13.95

Crispy chicken tender, melted mozzarella cheese, and homemade marinara on a pressed chiabatta. Served with French fries.

Tuna Melt

$12.95

Homemade tuna salad on grilled rye with sliced tomatoes. Topped with American cheese. Served with French fries.

Avocado Smashed

$12.95

Smashed avocado, chickpeas, crumbled feta, arugula & lemon zest on a pressed chiabatta. Served with sweet potato fries.

Pastrami Reuben

$13.95

Thinly sliced pastrami, sauerkraut, Russian dressing, and Swiss cheese on grilled rye. Served with French fries.

Corned Beef Reuben

$13.95

Thinly sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, Russian dressing, and Swiss cheese on grilled rye. Served with French fries.

Gyro

$12.95

Beef gyro, tzatziki, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions on a grilled pita. Served with French fries.

panini!

California Chicken Panini

$14.45

Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, mozzarella cheese & chipotle dressing. Served with waffle fries.

Cheesesteak Panini

$14.45

Thinly sliced steak, sauteed onions & American cheese. Served with waffle fries.

Dada

$14.45

Turkey, avocado & goat cheese. Served with waffle fries.

Smoke House

$14.45

Grilled chicken with BBQ sauce, bacon & cheddar cheese. Served with waffle fries.

Chicken Pesto

$14.45

Basil pesto, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, porcini glaze on a pressed ciabatta. Served with waffle fries.

deli sandwiches!

Tuna Salad

$9.45

Chicken Salad

$8.45

B.L.T

$7.45

Grilled Cheese

$6.45

Roast Turkey

$8.95

Pastrami

$9.95

Corned Beef

$9.95

Turkey Club

$12.95

Served with French fries.

Chicken Club

$12.95

Served with French fries.

wraps!

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.95

Chicken tenders tossed in a spicy buffalo sauce, mixed greens, bacon, diced tomatoes , cheddar cheese, & buttermilk dressing. Served with French fries.

Avocado Tuna Salad

$13.95

Tuna salad, lettuce & avocado. Served with sweet potato fries.

Caesar's Wrap

$12.95

Grilled chicken, lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing. Served with French fries.

Turkey B.L.T. Wrap

$13.95

Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, & ranch sauce. Served with French fries.

quesadillas!

Cheese Quesadillas

$9.45

Served with French fries, sour cream & salsa.

Farmer's Quesadillas

$9.95

Roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, mushrooms, corn, and cheddar cheese. Served with French fries, sour cream & salsa.

Chicken Quesadillas

$12.95

Served with French fries, sour cream & salsa.

Philly Steak Quesadillas

$13.95

Served with French fries, sour cream and salsa.

burgers!

Hamburger

$7.95

Cheeseburger

$8.95

Texas

$14.45

BBQ Sauce, melted Jack cheese, bacon. Served with French fries.

Bourbon Street

$14.45

Jack Daniel's sauce, Jack cheese & caramelized onions. Served with French fries.

Top

$14.45

Roasted mushrooms, onion rings, aged provolone, lettuce, tomato, & garlic Aioli. Served with French fries.

Jersey's

$14.45

Fried egg, Taylor ham, American cheese, lettuce & tomato. Served with French fries.

Blackened

$14.45

Smashes avocado, Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato & chipotle mayo. Served with French fries.

The Jack

$14.45

Avocado, spinach, onion & Jack cheese. Served with French fries.

salads!

Chipotle BBQ

$15.45

BBQ grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, avocado, Jack cheese & chipotle dressing.

Cobb Salad

$15.95

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, hard-boiled egg, bacon, avocado, cherry tomatoes, crumbled blue cheese & blue cheese dressing.

Greek Salad

$12.95

Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, balsamic vinaigrette, and a char-grilled pita.

Meditteranean Quinoa

$15.95

Grilled chicken, cucumbers, peppers, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, onions & lemon vinaigrette.

Asian

$15.45

Grilled chicken, sesame seeds, mandarin oranges, wonton strips, almonds tossed in a sesame-ginger dressing.

Tuscan Kale

$15.45

Grilled chicken, kale, olives, feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, lemon vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

$12.95

Bacon, shaved parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing.

Spinach Berry

$14.95

Baby spinach, pecans, feta cheese, strawberries, blueberries & raspberry vinaigrette.

Beets & Goat Cheese

$14.95

Beets, Arugula, Walnuts, Goat Cheese, Avocado, Cranberries tossed in creamy balsamic vinaigrette.

kid's menu!

Mickey Mouse Pancake

$4.95

Served with strawberries & blueberries.

Chicken Fingers Kids

$8.25

Served with French fries.

Grilled Cheese Kids

$7.95

Served with French fries.

Kid's Pancake

$7.95

Served with one scramble egg & bacon.

Kid's French Toast

$7.95

Spaghetti

$7.95

Served with marinara sauce.

Mini Sampler

$7.95

Two chicken fingers & two mozzarella sticks.

entrees!

Topped with mushroom-onion gravy. Served with potato & vegetable.

Pan Seared Tilapia

$17.95

Served over rice with sauteed cherry tomatoes, red onions, capers & roasted peppers in a light white wine sauce.

Pan Seared Salmon

$21.95

Served over rice with sauteed cherry tomatoes, red onions, capers & roasted peppers in a light white wine sauce.

Chicken Teriyaki

$18.95

Sauteed veggies & chicken in teriyaki, served over rice.

Salmon Teriyaki

$21.95

Sauteed veggies & salmon in teriyaki, served over rice.

Penne Vodka

$13.95

Penne pasta tossed in tomato, vodka & cream sauce.

Penne Vodka w/ Chicken

$18.95

Sauteed chicken & penne pasta tossed in tomato, vodka & cream sauce.

Chopped Steak

$17.95

Topped with sauteed onions & mushrooms. Served with potato & vegetable.

Skillet Balsamic Skirt Steak

$23.95

Hot Open Turkey

$17.95

Served with potato & vegetable

Chicken Parmesan

$18.45

Breaded chicken breast, covered in tomato sauce and melted mozzarella, served over pasta.

Rib Eye Steak

$23.95

Served with onion rings, potato & vegetable.

Baked Meatloaf

$17.95

Chicken Francaise

$18.95

Sauteed chicken with a lemon-butter and white wine sauce. Served over rice.

Filet of Sole Francaise

$19.95

Sauteed chicken with a lemon-butter and white wine sauce. Served over rice.

Filet of Sole Piccata

$19.95

Sauteed filet of sole with a lemon-butter, capers and white wine sauce. Served over rice.

Soups

Lg Soup

$3.95

Sm Soup

$3.25

drinks!

Coffee

$2.45

Tea

$2.45

Iced Tea

$3.25

Iced Coffee

$3.25

Juice

$3.25

Chocolate Milk

$3.75

Fountain Drinks

$2.85

Herbal Tea

$2.50

Milk

$3.25

Hot Chocolate

$2.85

Starbucks Cold brew

$5.75

Lemon & Honeysuckle

$4.75

Apple & Ginger

$4.75
Attributes and Amenities
Delivery
Takeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

676 Bloomfield Ave, Verona, NJ 07044

Directions

Gallery
Verona Diner image
Verona Diner image

